California Scraps Safety Driver Rules for Self-Driving Cars (nytimes.com) 74

California regulators have given the green light to truly driverless cars. From a report: The state's Department of Motor Vehicles said Monday that it was eliminating a requirement for autonomous vehicles to have a person in the driver's seat to take over in the event of an emergency. The new rule goes into effect on April 2. California has given 50 companies a license to test self-driving vehicles in the state. The new rules also require companies to be able to operate the vehicle remotely -- a bit like a flying military drone -- and communicate with law enforcement and other drivers when something goes wrong. The changes signal a step toward the wider deployment of autonomous vehicles. One of the main economic benefits praised by proponents of driverless vehicles is that they will not be limited by human boundaries and can do things like operate 24 hours in a row without a drop-off in alertness or attentiveness. Taking the human out of the front seat is an important psychological and logistical step before truly driverless cars can hit the road. "This is a major step forward for autonomous technology in California," said Jean Shiomoto, director of California's D.M.V. "Safety is our top concern and we are ready to begin working with manufacturers that are prepared to test fully driverless vehicles in California."

  • video game with no liability farmed out to cheap remote works or just some kid who put $0.25 into a game at some arcade.

  • Serious questions (Score:5, Interesting)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @11:31AM (#56194443) Journal

    Should the owner of a self-driving car be required to have a driver's license? And if the owner is not required to have a driver's license, and he's not driving the vehicle, should he be required to have insurance? Shouldn't the manufacturer be the one insured against any liability if there is an accident?

    • and can you get a DUI in driverless car?

    • What? Owners of regular manually driver cars aren't required to have driver's licenses. (You only need a license to drive a car, not to own one.)

      • What? Owners of regular manually driver cars aren't required to have driver's licenses. (You only need a license to drive a car, not to own one.)

        OK, let me rephrase. Should the person who switches on the self-driving car and enters the destination and then gets into the car for the trip be required to have a driver's license, or should I just put you down as a "no"?

        • I'm in a 'no' for that category.

          "Should the person who boards an automated shuttle at the airport have an engineer's certification?"

          If you're not in charge of driving a vehicle, not expected to jump in in case of emergency, and don't need to interact with it other than pushing a couple of buttons to tell it where to go/stop, why would you need some certification that shows you're qualified to drive it?

          For this reason, I'm not really that upset to see CA get rid of the driver requirement. Humans suck at driv

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mysidia ( 191772 )

          If these are the only tasks that they ever perform regarding the vehicle, then No.

          But we still might want to require even riders show they have a minimum of survival skills before they're allowed to direct a vehicle to a location; in order to be licensed as a "Safe rider" ---- that would include education in what to do in the event of a breakdown for their model of vehicle, and Rider safety rules such as Must buckle seatbelts.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mysidia ( 191772 )

        What? Owners of regular manually driver cars aren't required to have driver's licenses.

        That may be true if they don't drive the vehicle, but they're still required to have liability insurance that covers the vehicle in order to register the vehicle at the DMV and proof of insurance these days has to be shown every time you get inspection stickers updated --- one of the first things they ask you getting insurance on the vehicle is to see your driver's license.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by PPH ( 736903 )

          My DMV has never asked to see my insurance card. Only cops when I get pulled over. And it's not the car's insurance card they want to see. It's the one with my name on it (in the event I borrow a car).

          • Wow, just wow. In TX, you must show your insurance card for an inspection sticker. I also need to enclose a copy of my card when getting license plate renewal by mail. I assume in person you need to show the card. I think I had to show it to get my DL renewed too, but it has been awhile (6 year renewal cycle for DL) so not positive.

          • My DMV has never asked to see my insurance card.

            In Virginia, there's a checkbox on the vehicle registration application/renewal where you attest that you have the minimum acceptable insurance on the vehicle or will pay the uninsured vehicle fee.

    • Don't be absurd, computers can't make mistakes! Obviously they don't need a license or insurance, you just forfeit all your finnancial assets in a crash because you were sitting in it wrong. The company can't be blamed, it's not like a company could be considered a person and the individuals in it were just following orders. /s

      Im waiting on the first fatality in a so called self driving car that is a mistake a computer would make that almost no human would - that ought to really inspire early adoption o

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mysidia ( 191772 )

        An analogous example is the tesla crash where supposedly the color of the trailer too closely matched the sky

        Honestly... we should have a law that large vehicles must have sides that are Distinctly colored from the environment with bright "Blue" or "White" colors specifically banned, so they are visible at maximal range, even to a computer.

    • Vehicles are required to have insurance, not people. The vehicle policy covers any authorized driver.

      • Vehicles are required to have insurance, not people.

        Vehicles are not liable for anything so no. It's the people who are insured, not the vehicle. You could say that the insurance "follows" the vehicle (in some cases) and in some policies the insurance follows the drive.

        If my vehicle is the one required to have insurance and not me, then let my goddamn car pay for its own policy.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        That's odd. In my state, I carry an insurance policy. I can borrow or rent a car and still be covered.

    • I don't think the owner's going to get out of insurance in the current scheme of things. Suing the manufacture is just too hard, folks will want to go after an owner/insurance company.

      Now, what I'd _like_ to see is the main reason for mandatory car insurance go away: the absurd high cost of medical treatment following an accident. If we could get the US on single payer healthcare then the only thing left would be pain & suffering and car repair. p&s payouts can be huge but only in pretty rare ca

  • what happens when the signal is lost? lags out? someone get's hit with high roaming fees say video at 2.5-5 meg per camera over 5-10+ of them?

  • Why wait for April 2, when April 1 would be so much more appropriate?

    • While I get the joke, April 1 is on a Sunday, so they probably went for the closest business day. Whether or not that was necessary for this is another discussion entirely.

  • Let the senseless deaths commence! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Oh goodie, now we'll get to hear about the avoidable accidents and senseless deaths! Guess you're all going to have to learn the hard way.

  • "Safety is our top concern and we are ready to begin working with manufacturers that are prepared to test fully driverless vehicles in California."

    With the elimination of the human safety net behind the wheel, safety is about as much of a top concern as security is in the IoT market.

    And speaking of IoT, can you say rush-to-market-capitalistic-greed? It's not too fucking hard to paint the picture as to where autonomous solutions are going and how fast.

    You do you, California. Good luck with your beta testing. Hope it doesn't get too bloody.

    • That's a nice emotional outburst you have there, but it doesn't match the facts. Facts are that there is no "human safety net behind the wheel" most of the time.

      If you look at fatalities per mile driven, automatic cars are safer.

      If you look at the occurance of accidents due to distracted driving, they are going up rather than down.

      As much as it makes you uncomfortable and unhappy, this is not a net negative in terms of safety.

  • At the end of the XIX century, motor vehicles were initially allowed on the road only if preceded by a person (on foot) waving a red flag to warn pedestrians. I bet we already have rules in place, concerning autonomous vehicles, that will elicit condescending, amused smiles from our descendants in a few decades.

  • I'm amazed she could even keep a straight face when she said that.
    She immediately followed up with:
    "One of the main economic benefits praised by proponents of driverless vehicles..."
    ah ha. NOW we're getting to why this legislation passed.

    • The economic benefits can add to safety.

      I think most will agree that at some point, cars controlled by a computer will be statistically safer than cars controlled by a human. That point might have been reached a year ago, it might be reached next year, it might be reached in 10 years. For the sake of this discussion lets assume that point was reached today.

      If I own a trucking company, I know I can make my trucks safer by adding a self driving module. Maybe this module costs $50,000. If I have to pay fo

  • When they're removing an active driver as a failsafe?

    Just rename these fucking things to "Suicide Booths".

    • Exactly how frequently do you think that humans stop automated cars in order to prevent a fatal accident?

      I'm aware of exactly 0 times that this has happened.

      I'm also aware of several occurrences where human drivers failed to stop automated cars from getting into fatal accidents.

      So what's the point of a driver? Especially given that automated cars are safer than human drivers?

  • The linked article requires subscription, so I am not sure about the details, but wouldn't it be better to lift the human driver requirement only for vehicles, which showed some reliability first, not to any driver-less car?

