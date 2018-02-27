California Scraps Safety Driver Rules for Self-Driving Cars (nytimes.com) 74
California regulators have given the green light to truly driverless cars. From a report: The state's Department of Motor Vehicles said Monday that it was eliminating a requirement for autonomous vehicles to have a person in the driver's seat to take over in the event of an emergency. The new rule goes into effect on April 2. California has given 50 companies a license to test self-driving vehicles in the state. The new rules also require companies to be able to operate the vehicle remotely -- a bit like a flying military drone -- and communicate with law enforcement and other drivers when something goes wrong. The changes signal a step toward the wider deployment of autonomous vehicles. One of the main economic benefits praised by proponents of driverless vehicles is that they will not be limited by human boundaries and can do things like operate 24 hours in a row without a drop-off in alertness or attentiveness. Taking the human out of the front seat is an important psychological and logistical step before truly driverless cars can hit the road. "This is a major step forward for autonomous technology in California," said Jean Shiomoto, director of California's D.M.V. "Safety is our top concern and we are ready to begin working with manufacturers that are prepared to test fully driverless vehicles in California."
If we set aside the security considerations, I wonder if this offers a reasonable compromise. Until a car can be made fully autonomous, they could run on auto pilot until the computer encounters a problematic situation. For example, it approaches a construction zone on the highway. The car connects to a human driver in an op center that takes control, navigates the obstacle, then returns control to the computer. I wonder if this is what companies like Uber and Lyft are working toward?
You better have pretty low latency in these situations, because these can be the kind where every millisecond counts!
No, cross-country latency can be as low as 40ms and in these situations it would be perfectly acceptable to slow down and proceed cautiously. The car can stop and wait for instructions if it's so congested or pretty desolate.
My concern would be dealing with roads where the network doesn't reach. If you use 4g, you are going to find long stretches of PCH pretty undrivable.
satellite in motion link will have high pings
"Your journey is very important to us. Your driving emergency will be processed in the order it was received. There are currently THREE passengers before you. Thank you for your patience. Your journey is very important..."
Driving is not some poky video game that one can pause.
Tell that to the people on the CA 405.
Kind of like a reverse Clippy: "It appears that I need to navigate through a construction zone. Can I get some help?"
When the first Self Driving Car kills someone?
the renter will be doing hardtime in san Quentin leaning how to be a good con for there revenge when they get out. In the movie of the week.
Who is liable when the car you are driving kills someone?
Same answer, it depends.
Nothing! Is good idea!
- Not a Russian hacker
Can they put this tech on golf carts?
video game with no liability farmed out to cheap remote works or just some kid who put $0.25 into a game at some arcade.
Have there been many cases where a state's failure to regulate an industry opened it to serious litigation? There are states with roads that have a very high posted speed limit, but I don't recall hearing a case where it is held liable for a crash where speed was a factor.
best hope is an Criminal Case with an hard judge who will jail people on contempt of court when they try any NDA or EULA BS to hide logs / configs / source code / etc.
Also the power to force any subcontractor in to court as well so they can say we are not at fault we framed that out to jay's staffing that holds nothing.
Should the owner of a self-driving car be required to have a driver's license? And if the owner is not required to have a driver's license, and he's not driving the vehicle, should he be required to have insurance? Shouldn't the manufacturer be the one insured against any liability if there is an accident?
and can you get a DUI in driverless car?
That sounds like a good reason NOT to use ethanol fuels in them.
OK, let me rephrase. Should the person who switches on the self-driving car and enters the destination and then gets into the car for the trip be required to have a driver's license, or should I just put you down as a "no"?
No
I'm in a 'no' for that category.
"Should the person who boards an automated shuttle at the airport have an engineer's certification?"
If you're not in charge of driving a vehicle, not expected to jump in in case of emergency, and don't need to interact with it other than pushing a couple of buttons to tell it where to go/stop, why would you need some certification that shows you're qualified to drive it?
For this reason, I'm not really that upset to see CA get rid of the driver requirement. Humans suck at driv
If these are the only tasks that they ever perform regarding the vehicle, then No.
But we still might want to require even riders show they have a minimum of survival skills before they're allowed to direct a vehicle to a location; in order to be licensed as a "Safe rider" ---- that would include education in what to do in the event of a breakdown for their model of vehicle, and Rider safety rules such as Must buckle seatbelts.
What? Owners of regular manually driver cars aren't required to have driver's licenses.
That may be true if they don't drive the vehicle, but they're still required to have liability insurance that covers the vehicle in order to register the vehicle at the DMV and proof of insurance these days has to be shown every time you get inspection stickers updated --- one of the first things they ask you getting insurance on the vehicle is to see your driver's license.
My DMV has never asked to see my insurance card. Only cops when I get pulled over. And it's not the car's insurance card they want to see. It's the one with my name on it (in the event I borrow a car).
Wow, just wow. In TX, you must show your insurance card for an inspection sticker. I also need to enclose a copy of my card when getting license plate renewal by mail. I assume in person you need to show the card. I think I had to show it to get my DL renewed too, but it has been awhile (6 year renewal cycle for DL) so not positive.
My DMV has never asked to see my insurance card.
In Virginia, there's a checkbox on the vehicle registration application/renewal where you attest that you have the minimum acceptable insurance on the vehicle or will pay the uninsured vehicle fee.
Im waiting on the first fatality in a so called self driving car that is a mistake a computer would make that almost no human would - that ought to really inspire early adoption o
An analogous example is the tesla crash where supposedly the color of the trailer too closely matched the sky
Honestly... we should have a law that large vehicles must have sides that are Distinctly colored from the environment with bright "Blue" or "White" colors specifically banned, so they are visible at maximal range, even to a computer.
Vehicles are required to have insurance, not people. The vehicle policy covers any authorized driver.
Vehicles are not liable for anything so no. It's the people who are insured, not the vehicle. You could say that the insurance "follows" the vehicle (in some cases) and in some policies the insurance follows the drive.
If my vehicle is the one required to have insurance and not me, then let my goddamn car pay for its own policy.
That's odd. In my state, I carry an insurance policy. I can borrow or rent a car and still be covered.
Now, what I'd _like_ to see is the main reason for mandatory car insurance go away: the absurd high cost of medical treatment following an accident. If we could get the US on single payer healthcare then the only thing left would be pain & suffering and car repair. p&s payouts can be huge but only in pretty rare ca
what happens when the signal is lost? lags out? someone get's hit with high roaming fees say video at 2.5-5 meg per camera over 5-10+ of them?
Just wait for a bad crash in a small town that wipes out say a school bus where the local Sheriff is out for justice. otis you can go now I need the cell to hold this CEO till he can see the judge on Monday.
Just wait for a bad crash in a small town that wipes out say a school bus where the local Sheriff is out for justice.
Or the self-driving car drives through a school and the local Sheriff is too afraid to go in after it. [What, too soon?]
:-)
There simply is no way in hell that the remote monitoring and operating will be fast enough to respond to a real world accident until after it's happened.
True. But I suspect there are other reasons for remote monitoring and control. Autonomous cars already will not evade or outrun law enforcement. That has to be a primary function in their control system: Pull over to the right and stop. And there has to be a failsafe in the event of an onboard problem. Again, pull over to the right and stop.
I suspect that the remote monitoring and operation regulations are for population control. This is California, after all. You will be confined to I-5. The coast highwa
Why wait for April 2, when April 1 would be so much more appropriate?
"Safety is our top concern and we are ready to begin working with manufacturers that are prepared to test fully driverless vehicles in California."
With the elimination of the human safety net behind the wheel, safety is about as much of a top concern as security is in the IoT market.
And speaking of IoT, can you say rush-to-market-capitalistic-greed? It's not too fucking hard to paint the picture as to where autonomous solutions are going and how fast.
You do you, California. Good luck with your beta testing. Hope it doesn't get too bloody.
That's a nice emotional outburst you have there, but it doesn't match the facts. Facts are that there is no "human safety net behind the wheel" most of the time.
If you look at fatalities per mile driven, automatic cars are safer.
If you look at the occurance of accidents due to distracted driving, they are going up rather than down.
As much as it makes you uncomfortable and unhappy, this is not a net negative in terms of safety.
I'm amazed she could even keep a straight face when she said that.
She immediately followed up with:
"One of the main economic benefits praised by proponents of driverless vehicles..."
ah ha. NOW we're getting to why this legislation passed.
The economic benefits can add to safety.
I think most will agree that at some point, cars controlled by a computer will be statistically safer than cars controlled by a human. That point might have been reached a year ago, it might be reached next year, it might be reached in 10 years. For the sake of this discussion lets assume that point was reached today.
If I own a trucking company, I know I can make my trucks safer by adding a self driving module. Maybe this module costs $50,000. If I have to pay fo
When they're removing an active driver as a failsafe?
Just rename these fucking things to "Suicide Booths".
Exactly how frequently do you think that humans stop automated cars in order to prevent a fatal accident?
I'm aware of exactly 0 times that this has happened.
I'm also aware of several occurrences where human drivers failed to stop automated cars from getting into fatal accidents.
So what's the point of a driver? Especially given that automated cars are safer than human drivers?
