German Cities Can Ban Diesel Cars, Court Rules (cnet.com) 46
A German court has ruled that cities in Germany are allowed to enact bans on diesel vehicles, Reuters reports. It's unlikely that bans will magically appear across the country overnight, but not everyone in the country is happy about this decision. From a report: Environmentalists might be happy about the possibility of banning some of the road's dirtiest cars, but owners and right-leaning groups are not. Reuters reports that some politicians believe this decision could disenfranchise a large swath of car owners across the country, many of whom likely can't afford to immediately replace a vehicle.
It snows heavily for 4+ months of the year where I live. Yet, municipality is converting roads and parking spaces into bike lanes, that are unused and unusable a portion of the year due to snow. To me, this is politically driven insanity.
Four months out of the year for snow plows. Six months out of the year for bicycles. Nothing that goes outside here in the North can be used all year. It is not some giant conspiracy by automakers and politically correct people. It is sensible legislation.
Cars can go outside all year, unless you live farther south where 0.5cm of snow is a state of emergency.
I live even farther up north where it is impossible to drive bikes all but about 3 months in the year and distances involved make it largely impractical except for semi-professional bikers. We still get them painted on the road even though they're largely used to allow cars to pass.
The EU allows social engineering that would have made the Soviets blush? Color me surprised!
I suppose you're all for burning coal to heat you house also? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I have to breathe the air that your car expels. Air quality in big cities is awful but of course we can't do anything about that BECAUSE FREEDOM
That's fascinating. When various Euro-philes were lecturing us dumb ol 'mericans about how unsophisticated we were for not wanting those super-advanced clean diesels, you knew you were "right", too. We happened to notice that the rear end of every diesel Mercedes and Volkswagen were typically caked with soot, and decided to buy nice clean Hondas and a never-ending parade of Priuses. All without anyone "banning" anything.
And in any case, why do you think the governments need to tell you
Crapping up somebody else's living space (Score:2)
And in any case, why do you think the governments need to tell you not to crap up your own living spaces? Could you not figure it out yourself and adapt without compelling everyone else do to do the same by force of arms?
The point is that diesel cars crap up other people's living spaces.
Most of the time you're not operating your car on your own property. But, collectively, all of the diesel cars crap up all of the peoples' living spaces.
Yes, you're right: if your crappy car only crapped up the place you lived yourself, there would be no problem with people rushing to get less-polluting cars without urging.
I live in a city that has doubled its population in the past ten years, but has not done a significant highway improvement, other than allowing the state to add toll roads and turn existing roads into toll roads. They have spent hundreds of millions of dollars... but on bike paths that nobody uses, and restriping four lane roads into two lane roads, causing further congestion.
So, in which part of San Jose, CA, do you live?
Tell you what, you can drive your highly polluting diesel if you ensure all of the exhaust goes into your own vehicle.
It will be a self correcting problem.
In the mean time, the rest of us have to breath the air and live in the same environment. It's not all about you. Your 'right' to drive a car is also constrained by how it im
To be clear, if anyone asked, I would vote 'yes' - I much prefer to spend money on a new car then to treat cancer in the future.
then force everyone on public transit because owning an electric car is at this point harder than internal combustion one.
You don't live in Europe clearly.
To me this is good enactment of policy designed to extend *your* life through pollution reduction and increased exercise. There's nothing stopping you from cycling in the snow. Get some decent tires a good jacket and go for it. According to you you'll have an entire lane to yourself.
EVs are better in the cold weather than fossil cars. No issues getting them started in the cold, ready supply of energy everywhere, low centre of gravity and great performance on snow and ice...
Look at Norway as a great example of how they are extremely practical in a country where it snows heavily for many months of the year (in the north it's more than 4), yet EVs have proven extremely suitable and proven their many advantages in cold weather.
Usually you can bike in snow just fine.
What special kind of snow do you have at your place?
No food for you!
Not really surprising (Score:4, Informative)
I actually remember some TV Add, and Snotty Slashdot commenters from Germany post on how stupid us Americans are for our Gasoline Cars, and interest of Hybrid cars, while Clean-Diesel cars were so much better for the environment. While it seems like you they were scammed by their own marketing and big-business complex.
It would seem likely that any bans could easily be phased in with warnings - for example, this small area will be off limits next year, a larger area the year after, etc.
This would give most people who both need to drive in those areas and have a diesel to try to sell/exchange their car. I realize that this would probably cause problems for some people, but so does nitrogen oxide which seems to be over the EU limits in a bunch of urban areas in Germany.
The best option would be for the national government to do a scrappage scheme where you get a tax break on a new vehicle if you trade in an old diesel. Typically the government offers a tax break and the manufacturer has to chip in a bit too (which is made up for by increased sales).
Those can be built and operated outside of city limits. Out of sight out of mind.
Building a new car is more polluting than the running an old car, and the economic activity required to afford that new car also burns more energy, with its pollution, than the car will save.
Cars will move to electrics pretty soon now - as the old fleet ages out the electric replacements will be too cost-effective to not buy - only gearheads will still want liquid fuel vehicles.
But in the meantime, some wealthy politicians and their wealthy friends can ban the cars that their staff people drive (because the wealthy people don't pay them enough) so that they don't have to breathe their "poor-people" pollution. The politicians will hide behind the fig leaf of environmentalism because just enough people aren't educated enough to call them on their ruling-class bullshit.
We used to call them "Commissars" back in the olden times - from 25 years ago. Interestingly, a fair number of these new "administrators" come from the former wrong side of the Iron Curtain.
Just a coincidence, surely.
Building a new car is more polluting than the running an old car
In total? Mostly true. Inside the city limits? Not so much. People who live in the city have to breathe the air and limiting the amount of pollution that they're allowed to emit into the air that everyone has to breathe will improve the air quality for everyone. It may increase pollution where the cars are made, but that's a separate regulatory issue.
Building a new car is more polluting than the running an old car
Polluting where? Building a new car doesn't cause NOx and particulate matter to be spewed into the middle of a dense population centre. Oh and the construction and assembly of a car accounts for less than 15% of the emissions over a 5 year life. It gets paid back very quickly.
No your black smoke belching beater is not doing yourself, the environment, or anyone around you any favours.
Your right to pollute ends at the tip of my nose. If you want to drive a POS that generates choking, unhealthy pollution, move to a city or country that is willing to tolerate it. I'm not, and many like me are not.