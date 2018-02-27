After Rising For 100 Years, Electricity Demand is Flat (vox.com) 64
An anonymous reader shares a report: The US electricity sector is in a period of unprecedented change and turmoil. Renewable energy prices are falling like crazy. Natural gas production continues its extraordinary surge. Coal, the golden child of the current administration, is headed down the tubes. In all that bedlam, it's easy to lose sight of an equally important (if less sexy) trend: Demand for electricity is stagnant. Thanks to a combination of greater energy efficiency, outsourcing of heavy industry, and customers generating their own power on site, demand for utility power has been flat for 10 years, and most forecasts expect it to stay that way. The die was cast around 1998, when GDP growth and electricity demand growth became "decoupled." This historic shift has wreaked havoc in the utility industry in ways large and small, visible and obscure. Some of that havoc is high-profile and headline-making, as in the recent requests from utilities (and attempts by the Trump administration) to bail out large coal and nuclear plants.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
The fact is that the Russians TRIED to influence our election. There is tons of proof of that. What we dont have proof of is that their attempts changed the result of the election. Not saying it didn't, just that its not something that has been "proven." Im completely ready to believe that we legitimately have enough idiots to vote the man in.
Prediction: The moment that the Republicans
Re: (Score:2)
When you switch to more energy efficient products, this is a natural side effect. EVs will change that obviously.
But with a corresponding drop in demand for fossil fuels at the point of consumption.
Of course fossil fuels will still be used a lot for generation of electricity for EVs, but if renewables are actually dropping in price then that has to trend downward.
Which, of course, will cause the price of gasoline to crash because of the resulting glut.
The thing to watch for is if gasoline prices drop because of that then ICE cars become more cost-competitive against EVs than they were before. If that is true the
Re: (Score:3)
Or Li-ion batteries will be replaced by supercapacitors. This will also solve the charging time problem. Assuming of course that low-cost commercially available supercapacitors ever become a thing.
Re: (Score:2)
The charging time problem is one of charging cable size. Supercapacitors do shit for that issue. If humans are expected to plug the cable in, you're limited to about current supercharge rates.
What your looking for is superconducting cables or huge contractors that lift out of the floor.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Peak demand != demand.
Demand is Still Rising... (Score:3)
...but in developing countries.
While TFA did point out, "US", it seems rather pointless because the demand, and thus the generation, and thus the pollution is occurring overseas.Just because it's not here doesn't mean it doesn't exist.
It's like you cleaned up your back yard by throwing all the trash over the fence. Coming soon, we will be bitching at our neighbors about all the trash in their yard.
So before the Enviro's celebrate, they should consider that they have successfully pushed the pollution into countries that are ill equipped to handle it from regulatory and societal standpoints, yet the US and other western countries are still benefiting from it.
Re: (Score:2)
It's like you cleaned up your back yard by throwing all the trash over the fence.
It's not like the US is to blame for developing nations evolving to use more electricity. If we were forcing those countries to consume that power or if we were outsourcing power generation I could see your point. But how are we "throwing garbage over the fence"? Because these countries use electricity to produce things we buy?
Re: (Score:2)
Fortunately those developing nations seem to care more about doing it right than we did coming up. China leads the world in renewable energy and in cleaning up. They hit peak coal a 4 years ago, something many developed nations can't claim. India is making a big effort too.
Aside from helping their own people, they see it as their chance to leapfrog the developed nations. They represent vast markets in themselves, and are developing (i.e. patenting) a lot of the clean technology that will be key this century
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coal_in_China
"electricity consumption is expected to grow by 3.6-4 percent over 2016 to 2020 according to (China's Official) Thirteenth (five-year) Plan (2016–2020).[4] According to the same five-year plan, coal power capacity will be expanded from 960 GW to under 1,100 GW by the end of 2020 to meet some of the continued growth in electricity demand.[4] Indeed, in the first two months of 2016, China had adde
Re: (Score:2)
Yup, they've agreed to peak emissions 'around 2030'
https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China's total volume of carbon emissions is set to rise by a third in the next 16 years, according to scholars from China's Tsinghua University, even as the world's biggest carbon polluter has pledged the climate-warming gas emissions will peak by 2030.
China's president Xi Jinping announced this week that the country would strive to bring its spiralling carbon emissions to a peak by "around 2030" as part of a joint commitment with the United States to combat global warming.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Worldwide most new power plants being constructed are renewable. They are cheaper and start producing power within weeks instead of years. Read the power and utility media and you quickly find out everything has changed in last 2 years. The rate of change keeps increasing.
Very interesting development (Score:2)
...but in developing countries.
While TFA did point out, "US", it seems rather pointless because the demand, and thus the generation, and thus the pollution is occurring overseas.Just because it's not here doesn't mean it doesn't exist.
It's like you cleaned up your back yard by throwing all the trash over the fence. Coming soon, we will be bitching at our neighbors about all the trash in their yard.
So before the Enviro's celebrate, they should consider that they have successfully pushed the pollution into countries that are ill equipped to handle it from regulatory and societal standpoints, yet the US and other western countries are still benefiting from it.
This is a *very* interesting development, for the following reason:
All modern theories of economics ("schools of thought" as they are called) assume infinite demand, either by infinitely increasing population or infinitely increasing demands per person, or both.
So for example, theory has it that you can double your sales income if you double your sales outlets - by opening stores in other states, for instance. Problem with this is that the world is finite and eventually you reach diminishing returns. Many c
And with demand, comes supply (Score:2)
the demand, and thus the generation, and thus the pollution is occurring overseas.
Exactly - and with demand up just where are all these countries getting coal? Why partly from the U.S. of course, which saw an INCREASE in both price and production [eia.gov] of coal in 2017.
The summary claim that coal is "headed down the tubes" (much less that it is the "golden child") is sadly yet more Fake News by people who don't understand the modern world economy, they only see things as they wish them to be.
Re: (Score:2)
wrong title. Demand continues to increase (Score:2)
However, what is missing is that this is about to change in a HUGE way. In particular, EVs will be coming on very strong esp with Commercial trucking. While cars will outsell the trucks, the trucks are ran 5-10x as much . As such, within 5 years, these will put a huge demand on electricity. Worse, it
Re: (Score:2)
nonsense, charging can be done in off-peak hours, in fact the grid is already ready to handle electric vehicles, charged mostly at night
Re: (Score:2)
The first thing it showed was that the grid could handle it just fine (save the northwest, which needs a bit of help), as long as less than 25% of the vehicles charge in the daytime. Note that it was NOT individual vehicles, but based on the demand. IOW, as long as no more than 25% of the total energy used by vehicles was in the daytime, things were fine. BUT, a Tesla Semi is going to draw 1MW, while a tesla Model 3 will draw say 50 KW
Re: (Score:2)
Low MPC (I assume "miles per charge") driver here. I charge almost exclusively during low demand times: typically at night.
Remember that most journeys are less than 15 miles (30 miles round trip), so that most use of any electric vehicle allows overnight charging.
Re: (Score:2)
LEDs I think. (Score:3)
I would expect the electric use to start a downward trend from this point.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Not only has the price come down, but there are so many options now that you can pretty much find whatever you need for any purpose. I've found some sweet candelabra ones, I got some quirky fake-incandescent ones for the entry light fixture, nice flat-white globes for the bathroom, appliance bulbs, etc.
The most expensive ones were all of about $5 each, have about a 10 year lifespan, and if run 24 hrs per day, would cost me about 2 cents. That's half to a third of the energy draw of CFLs, which themselves we
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
demand is what you can pay for
Demand is what you are willing to pay. I've been cutting my personal energy consumption for years, not because I need to, but because I would rather save or invest the money than give it to my utility company.
Re: (Score:2)
LED have a longer life, Can be dimmed, A wide verity of color hues, brighter bulbs can be put into lamps that normally would have cause a fire problems.
There are a lot of Benefits from LEDs over Incandescent or CF. It isn't just greenies who use them. They are a practical light source. It just took the invention of the Bright Blue LED in 1995 (23 years ago) to help make it a reality. Otherwise we would be having Red-Yellow-Green lights with them, Which are not overly useful for normal lighting.
Re: (Score:2)
I would expect, because a lot of electronics are far more energy efficient now, is part of the issue. For a lot of devices USB is the new power-plug and many devices are now working on 5 volt or 12 volt power. LED Lights+Energy Efficient TVs The general lack of mechanical parts in your computer Solid state drive, no CD/DVD... All this stuff adds up. However Normally such efficiencies just lead to greater usage. More Always on Devices and lights.
I expect what is also a factor is people with their own power g
Re: (Score:1)
so we don't need a bunch of bricks doing the conversion and wasting additional power in phantom energy draw.
That would be good, but it's a long ways off. Fortunately most ac to dc conversion is now done with much more efficient switching power supplies instead of the linear wall-warts that everything used to use.
Re: (Score:3)
Not surprising (Score:2)
(n the US (Score:2)
Multiple factors:
Flat screen TVs replacing most of television CRTs.
LED Bulbs replacing Incandescent.
Laptops and tablets replacing a lot of desktops, remaining desktops not using CRTs any more.
Some of that is offset by huge gaming systems with enormous power supplies, and bitcoin mining rigs. They are probably a minority nowadays..
The two things that use the most power in my household are my furnace (for the blowers) and probably my DVR.
Re: (Score:2)
If you've got an ice maker there's a noticeable power draw, I shit you not, when it turns on the heater so that it can remove the cubes from the maker.
My ice maker is some cube trays I bought. Never hooked up the ice maker... It was an energy efficient fridge 20 years ago,,,
Rounding errors (Score:2)
Some of that is offset by huge gaming systems with enormous power supplies, and bitcoin mining rigs. They are probably a minority nowadays..
I think you hugely overestimate the number of people who have gaming rigs with their attendant out sized power requirements. Compared to the number of computers out there it is a fraction of a single percent. In other words a rounding error. Same with bitcoin mining. It's getting way more play in the media than it really justifies and really the number of people involved is a good approximation of insignificant.
Re: (Score:2)
The incentive for anyone to be in the business, at all, is driven by customer demand as well as the ability to produce bulk quantities at reasonable rates. Demand is not only quantity, but also includes the expectation of real-time delivery "on-demand
Outsourcing? (Score:2)
Demand for electricity is stagnant. Thanks to a combination of greater energy efficiency, outsourcing of heavy industry, and customers generating their own power on site, demand for utility power has been flat for 10 years, and most forecasts expect it to stay that way.
Assuming that demand has been flat domestically, the outsourcing of certain energy intensive industries doesn't mean the demand has gone away. It just places it in a different geographic location. That's not the same thing as flat demand.
Um, the utilities helped make this happen (Score:2)
The utilities (at least the power companies at my workplace and at my home) have very aggressive energy efficiency programs and rebates for things like upgrading to CFLs and LEDs. Every time I open a bill, half the contents are literature on other ways I can reduce my energy consumption.
Perfectly flat electricity demand is the ideal case for the utilities. They don't have to spend money on buildi
Commercial Industrial Residential differ (Score:1)
Residential electricity consumption is down. Some of this is people buying solar panels and wind turbines for their houses. And managing that "in house". Some of that is much more efficient appliances and lighting and consumer electronics. While PCs have not decreased power draw, laptops have. As more people switch to LEDs and high efficiency washers, dryers, ranges, ovens, microwaves, and fridges, they notice their utility bills plummet.
Commercial electricity consumption is only growing slightly. For much