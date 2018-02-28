AI Will Create New Jobs But Skills Must Shift, Say Tech Giants (techcrunch.com) 43
AI will create more jobs than it destroys was the not-so-subtle rebuttal from tech giants to growing concern over the impact of automation technologies on employment. Execs from Google, IBM and Salesforce were questioned about the wider societal implications of their technologies during a panel session here at Mobile World Congress. From a report: Behshad Behzadi, who leads the engineering teams working on Google's eponymously named AI voice assistant, claimed many jobs will be "complemented" by AI, with AI technologies making it "easier" for humans to carry out tasks. "For sure there is some shift in the jobs. There's lots of jobs which will [be created which don't exist today]. Think about flight attendant jobs before there was planes and commercial flights. No one could really predict that this job will appear. So there are jobs which will be appearing of that type that are related to the AI," he said. "I think the topic is a super important topic. How jobs and AI is related -- I don't think it's one company or one country which can solve it alone. It's all together we could think about this topic," he added. "But it's really an opportunity, it's not a threat." "From IBM's perspective we firmly believe that every profession will be impacted by AI. There's no question. We also believe that there will be more jobs created," chimed in Bob Lord, IBM's chief digital officer. "We also believe that there'll be more jobs created.
The super-productivity crisis is not funny (Score:3)
Try thinking about it this way: As productivity rises, how much work do we actually need to do?
Analytic approach to an answer:
Focusing on the traditional essentials, if you are lucky enough to live in an advanced society, then all your essentials for survival are created by a small number of people. Do you even know a full-time farmer? More likely you know some tailors or builders, but how much of their work is really required? For example, do you really need new clothing whenever fashion changes? In contra
First it was industrialization (Score:2)
People will always find things to do. But will they be able to earn a living?
Industrialization was supposed to kill all the good jobs, or at least that was Thomas Jefferson's fear.
It did kill good jobs, but created good new skilled jobs. It also shifted a big chunk of the unskilled workforce from farms to factories (which may or may not have been an improvement, in different parts of the world). The trap is to assume the the same pattern will always follow.
When the US and other developed countries sent all out manufacturing to China, etc, the economists all assured us that this would improve global efficiency, and create new high-paying jobs for the former factory workers. But this
It's more a question of economic viability. The better question is: In a world where practically everything that serves humans' base needs can be automated, will we continue to cling to capitalism and attempt to maintain our social hierarchical structure?
The danger of automation isn't that it will necessarily destroy society. The danger is humans maintaining a form of distributive justice that is incompatible with automation.
Over the last few decades, technology has destroyed more jobs than it has created. You're trying to argue based on history, but in fact you're arguing against history. The recent trend has been that technology causes a net loss of jobs. That's the historical pattern. If you want to argue the future will be different from the past, you need to give reasons. Not just say "something tells me".
You forget two points (Score:2)
The second point people miss is that the transition period of the previously mentioned revolution were
So who's gonna pay for all this skill shifting? (Score:2)
Who's gonna pay not only for all these workers to be retrained but to support them during that retraining? These folks had families before their jobs got automated ya know. They're also often past their prime learning years (25, 30, 40, even 50 and 60 years old) so it will take longer for them to learn. Are we going to suggest that they retrain in a few da
When you're still paying off student debt for the last set of skills you had to acquire, which are now obsolete.
However fast the AI becomes, it still has to work on the basis of those willing to pay for it.
Some manager or company owner somewhere is going to decide - "hey, maybe I can use this to sell these arms to replace dishwasher teams at large restaurants."
Then, he'd work with accountants will look at the cost of different configurations of robotic arms, toolset development, testing teams, potential market cap, cost to enter that market, marketing methods, and how easy it would be for competitors to just copy his
Other "tech giants" disagree.... (Score:3)
jobs (Score:3)
Flight attendants (Score:3)
Over what time frame??? (Score:2)
Over 5 years, 10 years, 20 years or 50 years? The ability of AI systems will change dramatically.
Over 5 years we can sort of predict. Self driving cars and trucks will *start* to make an appearance, as will fruit picking machines etc.
Over 10 years it is more difficult. Lots of semi-intelligent machines running all over the place.
Nobody has a clue about 20 years.
Over 100 years, the AIs wont need us to program them any more, and the result is fairly easy to predict.
My personal bet is that in the medium te
AI creates efficiency, but who really benefits? (Score:3)
> with AI technologies making it "easier" for humans to carry out tasks
This means fewer people being worked just as hard as always, for the same pay as always. The extra created efficiency will simply mean even more pay for the executive and capitalist classes.
New jobs will be created, but people will simply be unable to be reskilled, and so we will see generations of unemployed created, because it will be the next generations that will be able to learn the new skills.
The extra efficiency would be beneficial for the whole of society, but only if we had a way to redistribute those gains to everyone instead of just the very few.
A Universal Basic Income would ensure that the benefits of AI go to everyone, who can then use the money to either survive, for leisure, retraining, etc... The capitalists will still benefit, but everyone will be better off as AI advancements and disruptions occur.
“Think about flight attendant jobs before there was planes and commercial flights. No one could really predict that this job will appear. So there are jobs which will be appearing of that type that are related to the AI,” he said.
In short, experts proclaim that fears about their upcoming products are plainly unfounded; though, unable to offer any tangible argument to allay those fears, they can only express blind confidence that if past changes have turned out okay before, surely this next one will too.
It reminds me of those people who say: Hey, the climate has changed before, so you see? No big deal!
Here, the speech becomes: We (the experts) have no idea what the future holds (because, you see, nobody can predict it!), but we are n
