Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

AI Will Create New Jobs But Skills Must Shift, Say Tech Giants (techcrunch.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the future-estimates dept.
AI will create more jobs than it destroys was the not-so-subtle rebuttal from tech giants to growing concern over the impact of automation technologies on employment. Execs from Google, IBM and Salesforce were questioned about the wider societal implications of their technologies during a panel session here at Mobile World Congress. From a report: Behshad Behzadi, who leads the engineering teams working on Google's eponymously named AI voice assistant, claimed many jobs will be "complemented" by AI, with AI technologies making it "easier" for humans to carry out tasks. "For sure there is some shift in the jobs. There's lots of jobs which will [be created which don't exist today]. Think about flight attendant jobs before there was planes and commercial flights. No one could really predict that this job will appear. So there are jobs which will be appearing of that type that are related to the AI," he said. "I think the topic is a super important topic. How jobs and AI is related -- I don't think it's one company or one country which can solve it alone. It's all together we could think about this topic," he added. "But it's really an opportunity, it's not a threat." "From IBM's perspective we firmly believe that every profession will be impacted by AI. There's no question. We also believe that there will be more jobs created," chimed in Bob Lord, IBM's chief digital officer. "We also believe that there'll be more jobs created.

AI Will Create New Jobs But Skills Must Shift, Say Tech Giants More | Reply

AI Will Create New Jobs But Skills Must Shift, Say Tech Giants

Comments Filter:

  • he seems to be everywhere these days.

    I don't suppose it's Al Bundy... unless they're talking about shoe store jobs

    • I don't suppose it's Al Bundy... unless they're talking about shoe store jobs

      After hearing some of his complaints over many years I don't think I want to work in the shoe store.

      • Try thinking about it this way: As productivity rises, how much work do we actually need to do?

        Analytic approach to an answer:

        Focusing on the traditional essentials, if you are lucky enough to live in an advanced society, then all your essentials for survival are created by a small number of people. Do you even know a full-time farmer? More likely you know some tailors or builders, but how much of their work is really required? For example, do you really need new clothing whenever fashion changes? In contra

  • Of course there will be opportunities for us to serve the machines.

  • And, bearing in mind what they do, it's intriguing that this job still exists.
  • Industrialization was supposed to kill all the good jobs, or at least that was Thomas Jefferson's fear. Then automation. Then outsourcing. Yet, after all that, we still have jobs. Something tells me that even with the advent of AI, people will find things to do.

    • People will always find things to do. But will they be able to earn a living?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Industrialization was supposed to kill all the good jobs, or at least that was Thomas Jefferson's fear.

      It did kill good jobs, but created good new skilled jobs. It also shifted a big chunk of the unskilled workforce from farms to factories (which may or may not have been an improvement, in different parts of the world). The trap is to assume the the same pattern will always follow.

      When the US and other developed countries sent all out manufacturing to China, etc, the economists all assured us that this would improve global efficiency, and create new high-paying jobs for the former factory workers. But this

    • It's more a question of economic viability. The better question is: In a world where practically everything that serves humans' base needs can be automated, will we continue to cling to capitalism and attempt to maintain our social hierarchical structure?

      The danger of automation isn't that it will necessarily destroy society. The danger is humans maintaining a form of distributive justice that is incompatible with automation.

    • Over the last few decades, technology has destroyed more jobs than it has created. You're trying to argue based on history, but in fact you're arguing against history. The recent trend has been that technology causes a net loss of jobs. That's the historical pattern. If you want to argue the future will be different from the past, you need to give reasons. Not just say "something tells me".

    • The previous automation were not general purpose automate you could train for nearly any low skilled job, whereas this is the case. Nobody which compare previous automation seem to even get what this means : there would be no new low skilled job, which COULD NOT be replaced by an AI automate when we reach that point. So what do you do ? Make people dig ditch with broken shovel and let them fill back in ?

      The second point people miss is that the transition period of the previously mentioned revolution were
  • I'll momentarily put aside the decades of unemployment and social strife following the last few industrial revolutions to ask: who's gonna pay for it?

    Who's gonna pay not only for all these workers to be retrained but to support them during that retraining? These folks had families before their jobs got automated ya know. They're also often past their prime learning years (25, 30, 40, even 50 and 60 years old) so it will take longer for them to learn. Are we going to suggest that they retrain in a few da
  • welcome our new AI overlords.

  • When you're still paying off student debt for the last set of skills you had to acquire, which are now obsolete.

  • However fast the AI becomes, it still has to work on the basis of those willing to pay for it.

    Some manager or company owner somewhere is going to decide - "hey, maybe I can use this to sell these arms to replace dishwasher teams at large restaurants."

    Then, he'd work with accountants will look at the cost of different configurations of robotic arms, toolset development, testing teams, potential market cap, cost to enter that market, marketing methods, and how easy it would be for competitors to just copy his

  • Other "tech giants" disagree.... (Score:3)

    by Kincaidia ( 927521 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @02:07PM (#56201943)
    ... and my worthless opinion is that significantly more jobs will be destroyed than created. All disruptions are not the same. Air travel creating steward positions is a shit example - entirely different type of disruption. As AI moves more and more into mainstream, the jobs created will tend to be higher skilled jobs (development/maintenance/etc of the automations) and the jobs displaced will be low skills jobs (freight hauling/taxis/stocking/cashier/food preparation). Without significant assistance to gain more skills, those displaced workers will be shit out of luck.

  • jobs (Score:3)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @02:11PM (#56201963)
    Everyone is so sure jobs will be created, yet no one can put their finger on what jobs they will be exactly or if everyone will be capable of doing them.

  • Flight attendants (Score:3)

    by techno-vampire ( 666512 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @02:11PM (#56201965) Homepage
    Not the best example. Many people who now work as flight attendants would have been doing very similar work on trains or passenger ships and others would have been working in hotels. (Remember, back before there were planes, you couldn't fly several hundred miles, attend one business meeting then fly back home the same day.) And, up into the early 20th Century, there was no social stigma attached to "being in service," and a career as a servant in a wealthy family's home was considered quite respectable. Commercial air transportation didn't create a new category of job so much as changed where people did basically the same kind of work.

  • ... written by an AI.

  • shift to min masters or PHD for starting jobs

  • ... which long ago replaced a shitload of ditch diggers.

    It takes a lot of people to build a backhoe, whether that task is automated or not.

  • you did a good job. you're fired.

  • Over 5 years, 10 years, 20 years or 50 years? The ability of AI systems will change dramatically.

    Over 5 years we can sort of predict. Self driving cars and trucks will *start* to make an appearance, as will fruit picking machines etc.

    Over 10 years it is more difficult. Lots of semi-intelligent machines running all over the place.

    Nobody has a clue about 20 years.

    Over 100 years, the AIs wont need us to program them any more, and the result is fairly easy to predict.

    My personal bet is that in the medium te

  • AI creates efficiency, but who really benefits? (Score:3)

    by Procrasti ( 459372 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @08:04PM (#56202090) Journal

    > with AI technologies making it "easier" for humans to carry out tasks

    This means fewer people being worked just as hard as always, for the same pay as always. The extra created efficiency will simply mean even more pay for the executive and capitalist classes.

    New jobs will be created, but people will simply be unable to be reskilled, and so we will see generations of unemployed created, because it will be the next generations that will be able to learn the new skills.

    The extra efficiency would be beneficial for the whole of society, but only if we had a way to redistribute those gains to everyone instead of just the very few.

    A Universal Basic Income would ensure that the benefits of AI go to everyone, who can then use the money to either survive, for leisure, retraining, etc... The capitalists will still benefit, but everyone will be better off as AI advancements and disruptions occur.

  • “Think about flight attendant jobs before there was planes and commercial flights. No one could really predict that this job will appear. So there are jobs which will be appearing of that type that are related to the AI,” he said.

    In short, experts proclaim that fears about their upcoming products are plainly unfounded; though, unable to offer any tangible argument to allay those fears, they can only express blind confidence that if past changes have turned out okay before, surely this next one will too.

    It reminds me of those people who say: Hey, the climate has changed before, so you see? No big deal!

    Here, the speech becomes: We (the experts) have no idea what the future holds (because, you see, nobody can predict it!), but we are n

  • there are some jobs even AI's don't want to do.

  • Instead of having the displaced to be assumed to be "at-fault", consider the overly entitled employers that ask for everything yet offer not much for such talent.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Why waste negative entropy on comments, when you could use the same entropy to create bugs instead?" -- Steve Elias

Close