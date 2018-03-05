Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China United States

China's Xiaomi Confirms It Will Enter US Smartphone Market By the End of This Year or Early Next Year (venturebeat.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the further-expansion dept.
Sensing an opening, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi says it plans to enter the U.S. smartphone market in late 2018 or 2019. From a report: The news comes just several weeks after rival Huawei, which appeared to have a head start, had its hopes dashed when a partnership with AT&T was scuttled. While both companies said the parting was mutual, the decision came after intense political blowback from U.S. politicians who worried that Huawei's technology poses security risks for U.S. businesses and customers. Today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Xiaomi chair Lei Jun told one of its reporters: "We've always been considering entering the U.S. market. We plan to start entering the market by end 2018, or by early 2019." In general, while Chinese tech companies have become massive primarily by succeeding on their home turf, they are facing challenges in exporting that success to Western markets.

China's Xiaomi Confirms It Will Enter US Smartphone Market By the End of This Year or Early Next Year More | Reply

China's Xiaomi Confirms It Will Enter US Smartphone Market By the End of This Year or Early Next Year

Comments Filter:

  • How terrible, Chinese are invading Americans, so bad

  • Time till Apple gets steamrolled 3..2..1..

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by nashv ( 1479253 )

      It will take about 50 years for Apple to be steam-rolled. That's given the rate of IQ increase in the human population. In about 50 years, a large part of the distribution's tail will have risen to a high enough point.

  • Xiaomi seems to have a good working relationship with Google, and their current handsets are well-made and on par with the best from other companies. I have a couple of their MiBox Android TV units that are exceptionally well-made and supported. So, hopefully, we'll get some carriers like T-Mobile offering the phones here. I refuse to use a Samsung or Apple product.

  • Good luck... You will need it. (Score:3)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @11:29AM (#56210537)

    Or... Maybe the government of China will subsidize this enough they can be successful?

    Seriously, bring on the clones. Let's have some competition. I'm pretty tired of dropping almost $1k on a smart phone. Crazy price if you ask me. Maybe a bit of competition will bring phone prices down some and drive innovation...

    • Chances are though your cheaper 'competitive' Chinese phone will have all manner of spyware and backdoors baked right into the firmware (or maybe even the hardware) right from the factory -- even more so than the Chinese-made phones you're all using right now.

      • Have you SEEN the latest carrier loads for say the I-Phone? Can you say carrier bloat ware is everywhere? And that doesn't even go into what software Apple shoves on their devices. Don't get me started on Android devices....

        You think the Chi-coms would be some how worse than a for profit company like Apple or AT&T? I'm not so sure.

        It may be MY handset, but I'd be a fool to believe that anything I put on it or access though it is secure from my Carrier or Apple's prying eyes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dabadab ( 126782 )

      Actually I have a Xiaomi Redmi 4x.
      It costs about $140, has a 4100 mAh battery so it doesn't run flat in a day, IR so I can use it as a remote for my TV and set-top box, has a microSD slot and even a - hear that, Sony? - 3.5 jack, 3G RAM and 32 GB flash - so it's totally adequate for everyday use.

  • I don't care about hardware (Score:3)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @11:37AM (#56210567)
    I couldn't care less about my phone hardware. They're all roughly the same. I have an "Alcatel", which I've never heard of before, outside of really old VOIP stuff from a few decades ago. As long as it runs the software I like (I like Windows Phone), I don't care who makes it.

  • Assuming that they're forced to partner with an American company and not own more than 49% of the entity.

  • ...has everything to do with incumbents (apple, Cisco, Dell, HPE) lobbying our friends in Congress to keep low cost competition out of the market. It will be very interesting to see how hard China will push back to have these products enter the US market. East Asia's large appetite for US debt essentially finances this party we call the American economy. They've avoided poking the bear in the past because their party to some extent relies on the US party rolling on. We may find out if China may want to

  • Xiaomis price/performance ratio is nigh unmatched. They are basically the poor mans Apple with very neat design and quality. My daughter just had her phone stolen in Ecuador and had to get a new one. They don't have Motorola there (my first choice for price/quality/relyability) so after foraging for a day with my chat-support from around the planet we settled for a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The specs are through the roof vis-a-vis her stolen Moto and the price is seriously competitive and it's a very well put-to

Slashdot Top Deals

The longer the title, the less important the job.

Close