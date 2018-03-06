Silicon Valley Is Over, Says Silicon Valley (nytimes.com) 142
An anonymous reader shares a New York Times report: In recent months, a growing number of tech leaders have been flirting with the idea of leaving Silicon Valley. Some cite the exorbitant cost of living in San Francisco and its suburbs, where even a million-dollar salary can feel middle class. Others complain about local criticism of the tech industry and a left-wing echo chamber that stifles opposing views. And yet others feel that better innovation is happening elsewhere. "I'm a little over San Francisco," said Patrick McKenna, the founder of High Ridge Venture Partners who was also on the bus tour. "It's so expensive, it's so congested, and frankly, you also see opportunities in other places." Mr. McKenna, who owns a house in Miami in addition to his home in San Francisco, told me that his travels outside the Bay Area had opened his eyes to a world beyond the tech bubble. "Every single person in San Francisco is talking about the same things, whether it's 'I hate Trump' or 'I'm going to do blockchain and Bitcoin,'" he said. "It's the worst part of the social network."
[...] Complaints about Silicon Valley insularity are as old as the Valley itself. Jim Clark, the co-founder of Netscape, famously decamped for Florida during the first dot-com era, complaining about high taxes and expensive real estate. Steve Case, the founder of AOL, has pledged to invest mostly in start-ups outside the Bay Area, saying that "we've probably hit peak Silicon Valley." But even among those who enjoy living in the Bay Area, and can afford to do so comfortably, there's a feeling that success has gone to the tech industry's head. "Some of the engineers in the Valley have the biggest egos known to humankind," Mr. Khanna, the Silicon Valley congressman, said during a round-table discussion with officials in Youngstown.
[...] Complaints about Silicon Valley insularity are as old as the Valley itself. Jim Clark, the co-founder of Netscape, famously decamped for Florida during the first dot-com era, complaining about high taxes and expensive real estate. Steve Case, the founder of AOL, has pledged to invest mostly in start-ups outside the Bay Area, saying that "we've probably hit peak Silicon Valley." But even among those who enjoy living in the Bay Area, and can afford to do so comfortably, there's a feeling that success has gone to the tech industry's head. "Some of the engineers in the Valley have the biggest egos known to humankind," Mr. Khanna, the Silicon Valley congressman, said during a round-table discussion with officials in Youngstown.
Also Crime and Sh*t in the Streets. (Score:4, Interesting)
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2018/03/05/epidemic-of-car-break-ins-makes-parking-a-nightmare-for-bay-area-drivers/
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Car break-ins are on the rise across the Bay Area. In fact, 2017 was a record-breaking year for our three largest cities.
We’re seeing record numbers of car burglaries in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose. Chances it has happened to you or someone you know.
San Francisco leads the pack with 31,120 break-ins last year.
In the same period, San Jose reported 6,476 car burglaries. That number is the highest the city has ever seen and a 17 percent increase compared to 2016.
It was also a record year in Oakland with 10,007 reported cases in 2017, up 32% compared to the previous year.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone that lives in the Bay Area and owns a car deserves to have it broken into or stolen. Why the fuck would you even?
Sounds like you don't know the Bay Area very well. Or at least not very much of it. There are large swaths of the Bay Area -- especially Silicon Valley -- where mass transit isn't useful and cars are the main mode of transit.
There is an answer to this (Score:4, Funny)
The obvious conclusion from the wave of car breakins in San Francisco is this - not only do we need self driving cars, but we need self-defending cars and a amendment to the second amendment that specifically lays out the right for self driving cars to be armed.
Thus we have the three laws of self-driving cars:
1) A self-driving car may not cause harm to other cars, or through inaction allow humans to damage or scuff the paint job of another car.
2) A self-driving car must obey orders given by the owner except when it would conflict with the protection of itself or other self-driivng cars.
3) A self-driving car must protect its own existence unless self-immolation would protect cars of higher value, or result in a really awesome YouTube video.
Miseplled (Score:1)
Homo - or Mofo...
Oh yeah.
Re: (Score:2)
Tell me about it. I probably parked in San Francisco 50 times over the decade I lived in the area, and had my car broken into twice. I've also live in South Africa for a few years, parked hundreds of times in Durban and other "dangerous" towns and never had a break-in. Or any problems at all. Saw a guy get stabbed at Mission and 16th BART station, though.
Re: (Score:2)
As someone who was born, grew up in, and frequently visits Durban (my parents still live there), and who spent 2 years living in the Bay Area and currently live just outside it (for the last 13 years, and have parked in SF hundreds of times), all I can say is "stop talking kak". The Bay Area is an order of magnitude safer and cleaner than anywhere is South Africa. And, again, I say that as a proud South African. Sure there are some worse zones than others, but that is true of everywhere.
Re: (Score:1)
Not to throw this into the right wing, but is it residents or illegals responsible for the rise in crime? Just curious.
Re: (Score:3)
I live in San Francisco. Had my car broken into three times over the last seven years.
My favorite "experience", though, was this year. Someone stole our registration tags off our car while it was parked near my wife's work. We found out because we got a ticket for not having a registered vehicle.
So, we sent it an appeal that included the police report and a photocopy of our valid DMV registration. Open and shut, right?
Wrong. Our appeal was denied (!) and we were told we had to pay. We could go to their meet
Re: (Score:3)
Wrong. Our appeal was denied (!) and we were told we had to pay. We could go to their meeting in person to appeal again but I don't have the patience or time for that. It wasn't that expensive, so we paid the f-ing thing.
This is probably the reason they denied your appeal....they "knew" you would pay it rather than deal with the hassle. Its just another form of robbery imo.
Re: (Score:2)
When applying your new stickers each year:
1. Remove as many layers of previous stickers as possible. Ideally, take it back to the paint on the plate.
2. Clean the area with alcohol.
3. After applying the sticker, score it several times with a sharp knife so that it is difficult, if not impossible, to get the sticker off in a form in which it can be reused. You may lose the sticker, but at least the thief won't benefit from it.
Re: (Score:2)
FYI they definitely do not even read your first appeal. My wife did eventually win on the incorrectly filed parking ticket (she did not curb her wheels on a road with a 1% grade that was surveyed as a 1% grade, cited for not curbing wheels on a >4% grade).
Re: (Score:2)
Silicon Valley has worked really hard to bring crime to the Internet.
Now the Internet is full, and the crime has, naturally, spilled over into the streets.
Tech companies already have private bus lines, so their employees don't need cars anyway.
All they need to do is "Mad Max" armorize their buses, and then they will be all set to defend against Master Car Burglar Wez, and his pals.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Moving SV, Not Leaving It (Score:5, Insightful)
From TFA: The trip, which took place on a luxury bus outfitted with a supply of vegan doughnuts and coal-infused kombucha, was known as the “Comeback Cities Tour.”
Vegan doughnuts. Coal-infused kombucha. Wherever it is these people think they're going to relocate to, it looks like they're taking Silicon Valley with them.
Re: (Score:2)
From TFA: The trip, which took place on a luxury bus outfitted with a supply of vegan doughnuts and coal-infused kombucha, was known as the “Comeback Cities Tour.”
Vegan doughnuts. Coal-infused kombucha. Wherever it is these people think they're going to relocate to, it looks like they're taking Silicon Valley with them.
I mean, you can't just pull them out cold turkey, they would go into shock. You have to ease them into it slowly. Like putting a fish in a new aquarium.
More like a diaspora... (Score:2)
If they were just moving it in-situ, they'd pick a city and gang up on it. For awhile I thought Austin, TX would be the New Silly Valley, but nope... companies are (at least form what I've seen) moving to New York, Oregon, Washington, Texas, lot of other places...
The days of needing to be in one physical spot are, well, over. All you need is decent Internet infrastructure these days. The same is coming true for startups as it is coming true for tech workers.
I see this as a good thing, and would love to see
Re: (Score:2)
It is the same reason why many places cannot build enough housing any longer. Those who build housing have little incentive to try to collapse prices with new supply, so they rather predictably don't.
The problem isn't the lack of appetite from builders...they're putting the finishing touches on a housing development on Treasure Island between SF and Oakland that literally sits atop a former radioactive waste spill. As long as land acquisition + construction + taxes + profit > sale price, they'd build atop a pile of dogshit floating in the Bay if they could. I think the locals in South Bay refer to that concept as "seasteading".
In my part of the woods (Lafayette, just east of Berkeley/Oakland) our loc
Re: (Score:2)
This is often Big-City thinking, where outside such cities, people live in such an isolated world where trends and culture just don't reach them.
When population shifts, people bring their preferences with them, and takes only a little coaxing to the grocery store that you want some type of food, that they can order it the next week, and often a restaurant will pop up to meet demand.
Small towns may not have such things, not because they can't but because no one wanted it before. When people show up, such ser
Re: (Score:2)
However the biggest risk is if the population moves to a small number of locations. Say to the Mid-West, Where there would be an influx of highly paid professionals genderfacating an area.
I can't figure out if you misspelled "gentrifying", or if you're on to something I haven't yet heard about. If it's the latter, it sounds terrifying.
Re: (Score:2)
No news here, move along (Score:2)
"I'm a little over San Francisco," said Patrick McKenna, the founder of High Ridge Venture Partners
Said the nobody.
Complaints about Silicon Valley insularity are as old as the Valley itself.
Slow news day huh?
Basically the sky-high prices for property is true for any major city in the world, from London, to Paris, and especially Hong Kong.
Re: (Score:3)
"I'm a little over San Francisco," said Patrick McKenna, the founder of High Ridge Venture Partners
Said the nobody.
Complaints about Silicon Valley insularity are as old as the Valley itself.
Slow news day huh?
Basically the sky-high prices for property is true for any major city in the world, from London, to Paris, and especially Hong Kong.
San Fransisco is not a major city by any measure, and it is ridiculously overpriced even compared to real major cities.
Re: (Score:2)
SF proper is small. SF proper doesn't contain Silicon Valley, or any real tech worth speaking of.
When people say 'SF' they generally mean the SF bay area.
SF is like Manhattan.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you on crack? There's a huge number of top tech companies based in SF. Uber, Twitter, Square, Dolby. Google, Yahoo, and Cisco have big offices there. It's not as big as Palo Alto (and doesn't have have the space for the huge office complexes Google and so forth have) but it's definitely one of the top tech cities in the Bay.
Re: (Score:2)
It is actually considered a "major world city" by this UK data center [lboro.ac.uk]. And this list from a Japanese site [jspacesystems.or.jp]. And even this GitHub project [github.com].
Re: (Score:2)
And even this GitHub project [github.com].
I was going to mod you up, but that last link is useless in the context of this conversation. My home town of 10k people in the middle of the midwest is on it..
FAKE NEWS (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It depends on where Middle Class lives. So lets go by the standard rule of thumb of purchasing a house for 3x your salary.
A house in Rural Upstate NY with 2,000 sq/ft and an acre of land is about $250,000. So a home like that would require a Salary of $83k (Well into middle/middle class for the area, bordering on upper middle class)
A house in SF with the same properties will be 3-4million dollars. So you would need a million dollar salary to life the same type of life style as someone making 1/12 the sal
What's your priority? (Score:2)
I recently took a training at work on the 7 habits of highly effective people. In that I did an exercise where we list what's important to us, big picture and long term. What I wrote down didn't surprise me as much as what was missing; being part of a start-up that was successful. The point of the exercise was to make one really think about what they wanted out of life. You can't go somewhere until you know where you want to go.
Even though I'm not working on anything really exciting that might change the w
Case? (Score:1)
Steve Case hates SV because everybody from SV rightfully hated AOL. Just human nature to hate on groups that deflate your ego.
If we're going to list out of control egos, DC politicians would be at the _top_ of that list. I bet Pelosi thinks she earned her stolen money.
"Opposing Views" (Score:1)
They're not stifling "opposing" views. When one half the population says women and negros are encouraged, while the other half says women and colored folk are not welcome, while those two views are indeed opposing, one side is acceptable and the other is not, no matter where you live in the US.
Re: (Score:1)
The funny part is that the people accused of being anti-woman and anti-minority are the ones who are totally cool with women and minorities. It's the people who say they are on the side of women and minorities, fighting for their whatevers, that say women and minorities are not welcome. That is how they justify their screeching and screaming, name calling, and finger pointing.
What a conundrum. It is the anti-division advocates that create division.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It is far more complex then that and you should know that.
Sexism/Racism is an issue that is wider problem them just political leaning.
For most if not nearly all of these jobs, your political leaning, has little to do that will affect the quality of your work, and even your standing in the company. You can have a friendly, collaborative, intelligent conservative in your organization without it being a detriment to the work culture. Often having a conservative view point may be handy, because it will often
Please God let it be true (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Works in Oregon and Colorado too! All these places know they need to do something about their regional average IQs.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
San Antonio isn't a bad town to move to. It has two (going on three) loops, where even at 5:30 rush hour, you can still get around town at a reasonable clip. Yes, it has crime, but it is nowhere what it used to be. Only real notable thing to watch out for are uninsured motorists, so bump up your PIP and underinsured/uninsured coverage.
If the Bay Area were really "over"... (Score:4, Insightful)
If the Bay Area were really "over", then the traffic issues and high rents would disappear overnight. The Bay Area is crowded and expensive because (surprise!) people actually want to live, work, and start businesses there!
Good climate, access to research universities (Stanford, Berkeley, etc), a collection of extremely smart, talented people are pluses. In many ways, the area is a victim of its own success.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded." --Yogi Berra
Re: (Score:2)
Listening to a lecture on YouTube is not the same as listening to a professor lecture, asking questions, chatting after class, and meeting other smart fellow students. And going to live speakers, events, etc at the university. And research opportunities in labs -- not everything can be done remotely.
A good local university still beats online "edumacation" hands down.
As opposed to the rest of the country (Score:1)
Where people say, "I hate Trump", and "I'm not going to work on blockchain and bitcoin."
Bad Political Statements? (Score:4, Insightful)
The whole Left echo chamber statement seems idiotic. Left or worded better liberal views fit the development of technology better than right or conservative views. The word or idea itself (conservative) is not the ideal way to run a small tech start-up for example. Being conservative implies that you don't like taking risks which is the opposite of what's needed to work on new technology. All new technology is by its very nature risky which is why technological centres tend to be left politically. The main reason why I would think Silicon Valley is not an ideal place anymore is the fact that everything is too expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. People who are actually conservative by modern political standards and technologists are a minuscule minority, because the conservative mindset clashes with the required open-mindedness. We do, however, have lots of mavericks. Mavericks are all over the map, and we have many libertarians and anarchists and socialists here. People sometimes get excited by pointing at people like Thiel -- "oh, look! a conservative!" No. He is a maverick with strong libertarian tendencies. Put Thiel in a room f
Wrong idea about "conservative" (Score:2)
The word or idea itself (conservative) is not the ideal way to run a small tech start-up for example. Being conservative implies that you don't like taking risks
That is totally wrong. It means conserving energy for things that are important. So risk taking is fine, but you can be prepared for failure or alternative paths before you take risks, not just jump in blindly.
It can also mean taking BIGGER risks, just fewer of them. Basically you cannot ascribe risk taking with a political bent, as people of all
Re: (Score:1)
Left or worded better liberal views fit the development of technology better than right or conservative views
what a load of crap.
Technology has been the no1 priority of all the conservative governments around the world.
Internet internet, computers, rockets, space exploration, nuclear reactors for electricity generation, boats, airplanes, monument construction, have been since the dawn of time characteristics of strict political environments.
Have you seen a leftist pleb say "let's build the pyramids", "I wonder what will happen if we split the atom", or "let's connect several computers for shitposting".
Your mis
Re: (Score:2)
When they say left-wing in the context of SV's politics, they mean socially liberal. You don't have to be fiscally leftist at all to be socially liberal - in SV, fiscal leftism is considered to be an obscure ideology held by poor people who don't matter. Libertarians are socially liberal - they want marriage equality, women's rights, legal weed, and also to wantonly eviscerate regulations, privatize all infrastructure and maaaybe bring back debtors' prisons. Most of SV is either libertarian or center-left (
There are reasons to either embrace or avoid SV (Score:2)
This handwaving article only makes these nominal "leaders" sound vacuous in their treatment of the issue. Not saying that these people are vacuous. Or not. However what comes through is a lot of whining while they are coddled during their looking-for-tax-breaks-from-cash-strapped-cities tour.
In a nutshell, if you need to grow a company very quickly for strategic reasons, you need access to many seasoned engineers or you will be throwing your money down the toilet. You cannot just import 5 solid engineer
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
San Diego is beautiful, not yet overcrowded, and more affordable than the other two major CA cities.
And yet it sounds like you are advocating for high paying companies to locate there, driving up the cost of living for the average San Diegan.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, I was mentioning it as an option for PEOPLE who don't want either LA or SF. A bit more livable, and sharing a border with a foreign country for day trips is also nice,
Yeah, it's nice down there. A little too nice. I would be perpetually afraid of it becoming the new hotness and getting expensive and crowded. Best weather in the state, best park in the state with (arguably) the best zoo in the world, interesting geography, lots to do, very good public transit for its size. No more NFL team but I'm not a sports guy and, anyway, at least you have the Padres.
Re: (Score:2)
yeah, yeah. (Score:1)
once every month or so, there's a story in a new york periodical about how silicon valley is just the worst. they talk about SV a lot. it's almost like they're
.. insecure.. about something.
All the reasons to move here are gone (Score:2)
My family has been in San Jose over 100 years. We lived through many tech and population booms, but they were always manageable. Traffic wasn't too bad in the 70's and 80's. Schools were pretty good, housing was affordable, and there was enough space to feel like you could escape the bay area.
90's came, and that's when a huge influx of people started moving in. Every square inch of buildable land was built out. None of it had any of the charm, uniqueness or craftsmanship of the previous architecture.
Re: (Score:2)
I was with you until you claimed that Oreganos don't drive SLOW and SHITTY.
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't you move?
(I am not being snarky.)
Are you locked into the area due to your job?
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, we just don't want to uproot our kids right now. When they get college age we're probably going to move.
Re: (Score:2)
FYI...
1) You get your gas pumped for you in Oregon because someone thought it would be a great (protectionist) idea to make it a LAW to not allow folks to pump their own gas in most circumstances. It sucks waiting for someone to amble out and pump your gas for you on your commute (and if it's someone new to the job, well, that car wash you did the day before just went to hell...)
2) A lot of us drive slow as hell up here. Kinda sucks, but fortunately I only have to commute about once a week, so for me at lea
Re: (Score:2)
". Even if you wanted to take a drive over the hill for the day to Santa Cruz, "
VALLEY GO HOME
no, you should stay there. (Score:2)
No, you should stay there. Really. Please.
"Every single person in San Francisco is talking about the same things, whether it's 'I hate Trump' or 'I'm going to do blockchain and Bitcoin,'" he said. "It's the worst part of the social network."
So, you're going to stop talking that way when you go elsewhere?
Need a New SV? Why Not Detroit? (Score:2)
As a Michigander (Score:2)
Incompetent city and state government is what prevents any significant tech investment in Michigan or Wayne County. A large portion of the technology and industry is attached to the auto industry, and most of the nice things we have in our schools are because Ford or GM donated. Betsy DeVos is from my part of Michigan. She works hard to ruin public schools for the middle and working class. Not that they were so great before she got involved.
Operating a business in Michigan is about making sure every little
Re: (Score:2)
Actually I grow lemons in my house, so it is possible to grow lemons in Michigan.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What made silicon valley is the 3 large and very many small universities producing a large "high-tech" labor force ready to be exploited....er...disrupt industry at a particular time in history where we were going though an economic revolution, and in a location where people wanted to live, with extremely good infrastructure already in place, where there were already several world-class research operations running (ie. Xerox PARC and DoD/NASA $$).
So you can't just say "but the land's cheap!" or "we've got a
Re: (Score:2)
There is also one commodity Michigan has, which California doesn't... water.
Re: (Score:2)
Detroit's infrastructure is weak and crumbling and the weather is god awful for a big piece of the year. No chance.
On the East coast they say that about NYC (Score:4, Insightful)
But you get the same talk about other places like NYC, London, etc. It's too expensive, traffic is terrible, its crowded. But those places and their respective industries still thrive despite some firms leaving, and others setting up shop. Nothing is forever, but for our respective generations things won't change that dramatically. Heck, even Hong Kong was supposed to empty out after China took over, but it's as strong as ever. Just that those people now have vacation homes in Vancouver too.
People should just be content with where they want to live and work not worry about everyone else. It's exhausting. You want to live in the countryside and telecommute, kudos to you. You want a three car garage in the burbs, good for you. Wanna spend $3k/mo for a 1 BR in SF, why not.
Hating Trump (Score:2)
Find new friends (Score:2)
"Every single person in San Francisco is talking about the same things, whether it's 'I hate Trump' or 'I'm going to do blockchain and Bitcoin,'" he said. "It's the worst part of the social network."
Stop surrounding yourself with people just like yourself - if you want diversity, seek it out. But don't hang out in a tech-heavy bar sipping $18 hand crafted artisanal cocktails and bemoan the lack of diversity there. There are still a *lot* of people in SF and the Bay Area that don't work in tech.
I disliked the bay area (Score:2)
It wasn't the weather - that was great.
It wasn't the traffic - I grew up outside of chicago and lived all over the country. It's not fun, but it's not a big deal.
It wasn't the cost of living - pay was commiserate with the increased costs.
I loved that the Frys was right down the street, that I could get great food from a million different cultures easily, and that there was so much to do and see and hear.
It was the people, though, that made it horrible. Shallow, money-oriented, image-driven, always so focus
Re: (Score:2)
I mention the identity politics in my post above. No doubt one of the biggest reasons I want to leave. Why can't I just be myself? Why do I have to fit into some category in the first place?
brilliant (Score:2)
Paraphrasing Yogi Berra (Score:2)
"Nobody does business there any more, it's always too crowded."