Uber Spent $10.7 Billion in Nine Years. Does It Have Enough to Show for It? (bloomberg.com) 70
An anonymous reader shares a report: What makes Uber Technologies the most valuable venture-backed technology company in the world? Investors say size and growth. The business is transforming global transportation networks. On closer inspection of its financial performance, Uber also pioneered a very expensive way of establishing a market and staying on top. Uber has had little trouble finding investors eager to buy into its vision. It relishes telling backers about gross bookings, or the amount riders pay for service. That number is enormous, totaling $37 billion last year. But most of that goes to drivers. Uber's cut, or net revenue, came to $7.4 billion. Compared to public companies with similar valuations, Uber's revenue lags well behind. At the same time, Uber has worked to downplay its persistent losses. Because the company doesn't disclose financial results with much consistency, it's easy to lose sight of how much of investors' money Uber has spent. Since its founding nine years ago, Uber has burned through about $10.7 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. Over the past decade, only one public technology company in North America lost more in a year than Uber lost in 2017. None has burned such a tremendous amount in the first stage of its life, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Emperor without clothes (Score:4, Insightful)
There, I called them out.
Never have I understood the appeal of a glorified taxi central. But then I’m from the time when BOO.COM was worth a fortune (shortly).
Well unlike the Dot COM days. Uber is actual trying to sell a service, and not just an idea. Also it is normal for a company to run in Debt for a while, as all its money it is taking in from investors is going toward capital investments. However this isn't an endless pot. As the economy is showing signs of slowing down investment may be less bullish, and Uber may need to turn a profit soon.
Re:Emperor without clothes (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't get it either. There is no customer loyalty or lock-in and no network-effect. Many riders use both Uber and Lyft, and readily switch from one to the other based on price and availability. Likewise, many drivers have both apps, and take the first fare from either. When Uber and Lyft pulled out of Austin, alternative ride-share companies popup up immediately. The same will happen if Uber tries to raise prices enough to be profitable. The barrier to entry is very low.
Can Uber become a profitable company? Sure. Can they become obscenely profitable enough to justify their astronomically high valuation? I don't see how that is possible.
First person to build a ride-sharing broker app wins. I go to that app and it calls Uber, Lyft, whatever. For example I use an obscure local company (New Golden Horse Car Service) instead of Uber/Lyft when I'm on Long Island, especially to get to an airport. Golden Horse has an app, it's not amazing or innovative but it is functional. Which is convenient because I don't speak Chinese (Mandarin or Cantonese) and they can't always understand my accent (American, but a rural dialect).
Re: (Score:3)
I don't get it either. There is no customer loyalty or lock-in and no network-effect. Many riders use both Uber and Lyft, and readily switch from one to the other based on price and availability. Likewise, many drivers have both apps, and take the first fare from either. When Uber and Lyft pulled out of Austin, alternative ride-share companies popup up immediately. The same will happen if Uber tries to raise prices enough to be profitable. The barrier to entry is very low.
It's very low today because all you need is a random dude with a car. Autonomous cars will be a specialty with fleet management and far more likely to be owned and operated by a company. As such their timing is mostly right, build a huge fleet using human drivers and transition into the service side of the SDC revolution. Sure, in theory all the car companies working on SDCs could launch their own taxi service but it's not their core business and it's far more likely at least some will want to partner with
I see no reason that providing SDC rides will be obscenely profitable. There are few barriers to entry, so in theory competition will drive the price down to the cost (fuel, depreciation, and insurance) plus cost of capital (prime is 4.5%). Why would Uber be able to do that any more profitably than anyone else?
Can they make a profit with SDCs? Sure. Can they make obscene profits? I don't see how, and without that, their current valuation is not justified.
If Uber were a public company, I would short the
Except it appears it's not all going towards capital investment.
It's going to operating expenses.
The only assets it has is an app and a brand name
Utterly untrue (Score:2)
The only assets it has is an app and a brand name
A) You are greatly discounting the incredible value a world-wide brand name has.
B) If they have "no assets" just where are all those Uber self driving trucks [techcrunch.com] coming from? What about the self driving car assets which they have been working on for years? You seem to be totally ignoring very real office space, equipment and R&D expenses that have been incurred over the years and give the company real value.
C) I also find it laughable that someone on Slashd
Keep in mind that Uber is just a software and services company - there are many other examples of doing far more for far less. For comparison (since I'm in the videogame industry), they could have easily created 20-40 AAA MMOs with that budget (each written from the ground up), which are typically among the most expensive and complex games to make. It seems like an insane amount of money for some relatively straightforward software services to me, even allowing for their internal back-end services we can'
That's true - for companies that require capital investment. One the reasons Amazon took so long to become profitable was they were (and are) investing in their warehouses and distribution network. In the same vein, Tesla has had to spend tremendous amounts of effort and money retooling it's factories to produce the Model 3 and solving production problems.
Uber is
The only real goal behind the finances of UBER, get to IPO with maximal expectations of infinite profit and profit on commissions and sales of insider shares at IPO time and then bet the crash of the stock for the cherry on top profits. The problem is, a scummy company often has scummy executives and this bunch proved to scummy to keep the illusion going and building it up even more, right up to IPO time. UBER is pretty much proving to be a bankster pump and dump, which is struggling due to repeated failure
...I mean funny of them to do what they want with their money
:).
Whose money? Uber is only borrowing it (albeit with a vague promise to pay it back with unspecified amounts of interest, but...)
Re:Emperor without clothes (Score:5, Insightful)
Technically, Uber is simply tricking investors out of their money.
There is no vague promise for Uber pay any money back at all, but merely an implied notion that they could potentially sell the share of the company that they paid money for to someone else in the future (presumably one of the suckers born every minute).
If instead Uber were to give a vague promise to pay money back to their current "investors" with money they would collect in the future, Uber would probably qualify as a ponzi scheme. Instead they make no promise at all...
Some people buy beanie babies with their money, some buy bitcoin, some people (who have connections to the digerati) buy shares of Uber. All hope they will be able to sell it to someone else one day for more than they paid for it...
I definitely see the appeal of hailing a taxi from a smartphone versus calling and talking to a person. As a user it is convenient for me to click a few menus. And for a business it means your central dispatch doesn't need as many people operating phones.
As to how Uber turns that into a $1B/year business when they have no way to monopolize exclusive use that basic idea is beyond ludicrous.
Article author without clothes (Score:3)
Let's strip the article summary of distracting commentary and just show the most important revenue numbers used against Uber...
...last year... Uber's...net revenue, came to $7.4 billion.... Since its founding nine years ago, Uber has burned through about $10.7 billion...
So, Uber spent $10.7 billion over 9 years and now they make $7.4 billion in net revenue every single year. Where's the problem here?
This author stuck a bunch of fluff between big numbers hoping you would just remember the big numbers and not the context between them.
The spent part is losses. The revenue part is not profit. Comparing loss with revenue does not make any sense. Investors have spent $17B on Uber and value to investor (private market value) is about $50B (the other 10-15B goes to founders and employees and is not available to investors). This is a good return but not that great for the risky investment they made (7/10 VC investments lose money and they have to cover that in 30% successful investments. Much like book publishing). So at best Uber is an averag
First, I never said revenue was profit and I understand the difference, but those were the data points given. We have to assume there some percentage of $7.4 Billion per year is profit (Uber won't tell us), but it won't take a very high percentage of 7.4 Billion per year to offset a $10.7 Billion loss spread over 9 years.
Second, if comparing loss with revenue doesn't make any sense, then it doesn't make any sense for the article author to make the comparison either.
I understand the point of a taxi central. One app that can get you a ride anywhere in the world. I just think you need to make a profit doing so. Because it's going to be a highly competitive business you can't put too much weight on recouping losses later.
Have you head of economies of scale?
Uber was the first global taxi service on the planet. They share the cost of developing their software systems across the entire planet.
Most taxi companies before Uber serviced a single city, or maybe just a few suburbs of a city and just like uber have been operating on very small margins, with most of their revenue going to their employees. So essentially most Taxi companies would be classified as small businesses and as consequence of this was their software systems
Re: (Score:3)
Re:What is Uber pissing away money on?
I can't figure out how they aren't profitable.
Hookers and blow is my go to answer.
I Bet (Score:2)
Well they did send a ride share car outside of the solar system.
Oh, wait, wrong startup.
family of a six-year-old girl who was struck and k (Score:1)
family of a six-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an Uber X driver got an pay out from uber that must of cost them alot.
It has mindshare and marketshare (Score:3)
That's probably more than enough for the VC and other investors. They want as much marketshare as they can get while the getting is both cheap and the PR is good. They want to turn this into as much a monopoly as they can. Displacing traditional taxis and public transportation in the minds of the public so that when they've reached a monopoly position they can extract as much money as they can.
That's the plan.
I'm not a fan of Uber but barging into marekts with Lawyers and ride giveaways is expensive.
If they establish a position in enough markets it should be fairly simple to ramp down the expenses and become profitable.
I think their biggest risk is the regulatory apparatus becomes fractured enough that the per municipality management and lawyer bills never cover the costs.
I would say NO (Score:2)
When you consider the amount of money spent with all the scandals, lawsuits and bad news. (Frankly I'd be amazed to see a positive story on Slashdot on them...) It's a pretty conclusive no... About the only thing amazing is how much longer will this trainwreck keep going before it blows up or sinks.
It's actually worse than that. Because now a lot of "long term" Uber drivers will find out their real income when it comes to depreciation of their vehicles... Oh, what's that you say... it can literally be over a dollar per mile when factoring in long term costs... but but, I made $26 an hour... so uh, crap. Guess I better buy a bicycle.
If you drive a vehicle all day every day and regularly maintain it, it will last well over half a million miles.
That's not an uncommon mileage for a courier or taxi vehicle.
Although my experience is with Japanese cars.
The Uber rules specify the maximum age (possibly mileage as well) of the car. It doesn't matter if the car will last a million miles when you have to replace it after 100k miles.
ROI (Score:2)
Where I live the UberMoto drivers wear spectacularly ugly helmets. Designing something that awful must have cost a fortune.
Never forget: https://jimedwardsnrx.files.wo... [wordpress.com]
Hilary runs Lyft?
Pro-Uber Post (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm going to get modded down to oblivion, but I'm going to say something good about Uber. I don't use it much in the US, but used to live in Manila, Philippines and travel there about once per year. Having Uber there has been a godsend for me. The taxis there are often nasty and in poor repair, the drivers see an American and half the time start in on how their meter is broken, and, in general, they are a pain in the ass to hail unless you are at a mall and willing to stand in a long line.
Uber works well for me and for my wife when she's there (also American, BTW), an order of magnitude better than taxis. The rates are low enough that I almost always tip significantly above the fare. Some of our staff over there do the "side hustle" thing and enjoy making the extra money.
I know that my experience isn't everybody else's; and Uber in the US is a different beast. Uber absolutely needs to take proactive action regarding background checks and I know that will raise the price. It will still be better than the taxis, at least in Manila.
The appeal they hold is ending up the biggest vehi (Score:3)
The losses (primarily from an extreme and presumably controlled r&d and lobbying spend, I presume, not from too little recent vs too high service operator costs) are to be expected.
Theyâ(TM)re on track to become the worldâ(TM)s biggest vehicle owner/operator (both road and drone) as car ownership will plummet (and it will. Fewer drivers, particularly genY+, smaller insurance pools, higher insurance premiums, even fewer drivers, feedback loop; meanwhile cost of ride from uber will drop, particularly when most expensive part of uber (driver) is removed, and at some point offer faster than car drone service. Even more feedback loop. It wonâ(TM)t go to zero, just like desktop PC sales didnâ(TM)t... but itâ(TM)ll shrink substantially with alternatives ). For uber, making the insane investments required in r&d (first In road traffic management, then in self driving, then in large scale drone fleet management per their collab with NASA) is the only right way to get there. Thatâ(TM)s how Iâ(TM)d be doing it. R&d off raised investment capital and loans registers as losses.
I really donâ(TM)t see the problem. Iâ(TM)d WANT them to be doing this if I was a (medium-long term) investor.
Car sharing is so last decade (Score:1)
Bike sharing and skateboard sharing is where urban dwellers are now.
not typical (Score:2)
Uber is NOT a typical VC investment or a typical startup company. Often reports of VC activity and standards remove transactions involving Uber (and a few other choice companies) from their statistics and totals. The investments in Uber are so massive and strange that they skew the entire VC market.
That said, Uber is not the first company to run at billions of dollars of loss on the promise of future payoff, and they won't be the last. At least Uber is taking private investor money (which comes with the e
Guys, please do not bait Musk like this. (Score:2)
None has burned such a tremendous amount in the first stage of its life, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Musk will take it as an affront and a personal challenge. He will raise tons of money, do incredible things, lot of more superfantastic than a taxi company that is not a taxi company, things that wow people with tremendous achievements. Only thing he wont do is to make a profit for his investors, otherwise
