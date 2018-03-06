US Calls Broadcom's Bid For Qualcomm a National Security Risk (nytimes.com) 52
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): The United States government said Broadcom's proposed acquisition of rival chipmaker Qualcomm could pose a national security risk and called for a full investigation into the hostile bid. The move complicates an already contentious deal and increases the likelihood that Broadcom, which is based in Singapore, will end its pursuit of Qualcomm. Such an investigation is often a death knell for a corporate acquisition. A government panel, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or Cfius, noted, in part, that the potential risk was related to Broadcom's relationships with foreign entities, according to a letter from a United States Treasury official. It also said that the deal could weaken "Qualcomm's technological leadership," giving an edge to Chinese companies like Huawei. "China would likely compete robustly to fill any void left by Qualcomm as a result of this hostile takeover," the official said in the letter. The letter and the public call for an investigation reflects a newly aggressive stance by Cfius. In most cases, the panel operates in secret and weighs in after a deal is announced. In this instance, Cfius, which is made up of representatives from multiple federal agencies, is taking a proactive role and investigating before an acquisition agreement has even been signed.
I have to point the hypocrisy of the US.
What hypocrisy? Under Trump, the US is openly protectionist in both actions and advocacy. That is stupid, but it is not hypocritical.
Re:USA always using protectionist practices (Score:4, Insightful)
Or maybe not so stupid if we realize the existence of a whole wide universe not captured by the single number on the bottom line. Milton Friedman never understood this but you can't just stockpile steel or microchips; you have to be able to make your own or you risk inviting potshots from people who can.
Username checks out
Protectionism is actually left-wing stupidity. Most of the opposition to Trump's metal tariffs is coming from Republicans.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Back in Adam Smith's day, just about everyone was a subsistence farmer and free trade would make everyone wealthier in absolute terms. Even a century ago, there wasn't much difference in the standard of living among nations that would trade with each other. Sixty years ago, Europe and Japan were decimated by war and "free trade" could only mean that the French sold
it's still true that rich nations ought not throw up trade barriers against other similarly rich nations.
The biggest exporter of both steel and aluminum to America is Canada.
Re:USA always using protectionist practices (Score:4, Informative)
The countries with the lowest trade barriers are Singapore, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and New Zealand. These are all countries with strong and growing economies. There are many examples of countries, such as Chile, South Korea, and Taiwan, that had closed economies, that then opened themselves to trade and prospered.
Can you name even a single counterexample of a country that put up trade barriers, and saw their rate of growth increase?
Your heart's in the right place, but this is a bad question. Many countries use and have used trade barriers to great success.
Right now, you can look at Canada (agriculture) and China (manufactured goods) as growth-with-trade-barrier successes.
Historically, the US became a manufacturing power by having very high trade barriers through most of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th. Japan rebuilt it's economy behind steep trade barriers after WWII. Alexander Hamilton and England's Henry VII (the "
Right now, you can look at Canada (agriculture) and China (manufactured goods) as growth-with-trade-barrier successes.
Neither of these is an example of a country that:
1. Had few trade barriers.
2. Increased trade barriers.
3. Saw growth increase.
Canada has barriers to trade in agriculture. But those barriers are not new, and are actually lower than they were in the past. They are pretty much universally recognized as stupid and counterproductive. Canadian farmers grow grain, instead of focusing on something better suited to their cooler climate such as canola, while America grows canola when it should be growing more g
Protectionism has been used by left and right. It's certainly not liberal, though.
"Liberal" means different things to different people.
In Europe, it has the original meaning of what Americans call libertarian (free trade, free enterprise, social tolerance).
In America, a "liberal" is a progressive, or what Europeans call "social democrats".
In Australia, a "liberal" is a right wing conservative.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not stupid, it's just different from what you're used to.
We've done a lot of bad shit and yet somehow this is proving to be one of the darker chapters of our nation's history.
Tariffs alone would be stupid.
Tariffs without cause (e.g. protectionism) are always stupid.
Quashing H1B's alone would be stupid.
H-1B visas have been abused to no end. Quashing them now is actually a fairly sane idea. The president has made no efforts to do so.
Extra scrutiny to foreign investment alone would be stupid*.
Actually, that's just called prudence. Why do you think there is a Committee on Foreign Investment in the first place?
All of the above plus a hefty corporate tax cut might actually lead to an improvement.
In a different economy, maybe. However, in our economy, it's going to hurt far
Re: (Score:3)
The hypocritical part is expecting the rest of the world not to retaliate in kind.
Trump is expecting retaliation. His claim is that American can "win" a trade war.
He is sort of right, in the sense that big economies lose less than small economies in a trade war. But still, everyone loses.
The last really big trade war was in the 1930s. It didn't end well.
WW2 was a good thing?
It was a good thing for the US economy. Everyone else got punched in the nuts and we came out ahead. All that prosperity where a bag boy could buy a house in the USA was based on WWII.
Re: (Score:1)
No that is singapore that is a protectionist regime. You cant buy a house or car there unless the government allows you to. When you die the government takes your house. If you swear to express yourself you cop an excessively heavy fine or even get caned. They still practice forced military service on its populance during peace. Most of their companies are government owned like singtel or they're run by retirement funds designed to takeover the profitable companies of other countries. They have no quibble b
To be fair, most countries force some form of national service on their citizenry. The US, Canada and a few others are exceptions in that they have a purely voluntary military. Though the US has a draft, most of the membership is strictly voluntary since the draft only applies during wartime.
Some examples include Switzerland, UK (the Princes (Harry and Andrew) had to do it as well - so royalty is no exception), China (and likewise, mo
This isn't protectionist. It's national defense. MILITARY!
DOD over rules all
P. J. O'Rourke (Score:2)
"When buying and selling are controlled by legislation, the first things to be bought and sold are legislators."
-- P. J. O'Rourke
It's definitely a poor idea to allow Huwei or however the fuck it's spelt to dominate this space.
