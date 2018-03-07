Bitcoin Dives After SEC Says Crypto Platforms Must Be Registered (bloomberg.com) 37
Bitcoin slumped after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reiterated that many online trading platforms for digital assets should register with the agency as exchanges. From a report: The largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 8.6 percent to $9,864 after the SEC statement boosted concern that tightening regulation may limit trading. [...] "If a platform offers trading of digital assets that are securities and operates as an 'exchange,' as defined by the federal securities laws, then the platform must register with the SEC as a national securities exchange or be exempt from registration," the SEC said in the statement Wednesday.
Some of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, like Coinbase's GDAX, aren't registered as a national exchange with the SEC, and instead have money transmission licenses with separate states. In the case of Gemini, it's regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services as a trust company, according to its website.
Some of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, like Coinbase's GDAX, aren't registered as a national exchange with the SEC, and instead have money transmission licenses with separate states. In the case of Gemini, it's regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services as a trust company, according to its website.
Tank them all (Score:5, Interesting)
Please please please let this tank all the cryptocurrencies so I can finally buy a new GPU for less than $200 over MSRP!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
AMD's high end Vega cards use HBM2.
Re: (Score:2)
...which is way more expensive anyway.
You're forgetting that all chips are made by a few players, and that's the bottleneck.
So it really doesn't matter in the end.
Re: (Score:1)
Unfortunately financial matters (even sketchy financial matters) will trump Video Games. So I want a cheap graphics card to play video games isn't going to win the hearts of the general public as being a real issue. That said, I don't see any real good in cryptocurrency either. Almost all the news sounds like a get rich fast scheme, black market trading / gambling and crimes aside from burning up a lot of good resources too all in the name of making some fictional buck.
Re: (Score:2)
Almost all the news sounds like a get rich fast scheme, black market trading / gambling and crimes aside from burning up a lot of good resources...
That's all I can see Bitcoin being used for right now. Blind speculation and crime. The only products I know that can be readily traded for Bitcoin come from dark markets. It works just fine if all you want is drugs. Has anyone had experience using Bitcoin to purchase "normal" products? I mean product-for-bitcoin, not product-for-dollars-that-debit-a-Bitcoin-wallet.
Re: (Score:3)
Please please please let this tank all the cryptocurrencies so I can finally buy a new GPU for less than $200 over MSRP!
It's too late in the game for that. Even if Ethereum crashes (it's the only coin impacting GPU prices in any meaningful way), you're not going to want to buy an existing new GPU.
The smart money will try to buy the new generation of GPUs as soon as they're announced. Good luck.
I recommend nowinstock.net for alerts for when preorders go up. And don't hesitate to pull the trigger - you can always cancel or return unopened (or resell) if you later decide the price isn't worth it.
Another option would be to bu
Re: (Score:2)
Nvidia does not seem to be in any huge rush to replace to the 1000 series cards though, so who know when the next gen will be released.
nVidia's already said it'll be 2019 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is bitcoins are too expensive and currently too volatile to actually spend for products. The price needs to go back down to the $100.00 mark. And stay consistent with its growth more or less in tune with inflation. So people are not going crazy to mine for it, and are not hording their coins, but spending and trading them for goods and services, like they were intended for.
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't matter what they were intended for. What matters is what they actually get used for, and it's not buying and selling goods and services. And some of the reasons for this are unfixable because they're baked into the technology: the transactions are slow and costly.
Other currencies may do better, but these are the ones I want to tank, anyway, because Bitcoin is mined with ASICs, and all I care about is a new GPU, damnit.
Re: (Score:2)
...it's not buying and selling goods and services.
Some goods are most easily bought with Bitcoin unless you know a street-dealer who trades in your particular poison.
Re: (Score:2)
I decided last year it was time to finally upgrade my aging i3 2120 rig and went about collecting the parts to build a new one as I have for the last 30 years. I had already gotten a new case and was looking at power supplies when I realized how much memory and GPUs had gone up. I started perusing all the deal sites looking for something reasonable and coming up empty. It's been getting harder and harder to get current games to run and now I'm getting desperate. I actually broke down today and ordere
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I was unaware of the GPU/RAM shortage until I bought Kingdom Come: Deliverance a few weeks back and said, "ya know, it's time to upgrade the GTX 760." Now I'm just really angry and want to burn cryptominers at the stake.
"Dives" (Score:5, Insightful)
Anyone who knows anything about Bitcoin will tell you that such movement isn't even a fart in the wind.
https://www.coinbase.com/chart... [coinbase.com]
$9760.00
+0.05% Past hour
9.08% Since yesterday
6.12% Since last week
+40.08% Since last month
+695.05% Since last year
Re: (Score:2)
Don't know how, but Slashdot at the minuses.
$9760.00
+0.05% Past hour
-9.08% Since yesterday
-6.12% Since last week
+40.08% Since last month
+695.05% Since last year
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Yep.
Stocks took a hit when Cohn said goodbye, and BTC took one with this announcement.
"I picked a bad week to stop smoking." ~ Lloyd Bridges, Airplane
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, plus or minus ten percent is nothing. Maybe they tried to time their announcement with the usual wednesday drops?
In any case, "If a platform offers trading of digital assets that are securities and operates as an 'exchange,' as defined by the federal securities laws"...
So what are "digital assets that are securities"? What do they define as being "assets" and "securities"? What's the difference between the gold coins in World of Warcraft and a dozen Dogecoins?
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, plus or minus ten percent is nothing. Maybe they tried to time their announcement with the usual wednesday drops?
In any case, "If a platform offers trading of digital assets that are securities and operates as an 'exchange,' as defined by the federal securities laws"...
So what are "digital assets that are securities"? What do they define as being "assets" and "securities"? What's the difference between the gold coins in World of Warcraft and a dozen Dogecoins?
The difference is nobody will trade you US dollars for wow gold. Well, maybe chinese gold farmers - but nobody of consequence.
Uninformed headlines (Score:1)
If you read anything from the CFTC or SEC from the last year on the subject (include the statement this article is based on [sec.gov]) you will see this is applicable to ICOs (which they view as securities) and not to Bitcoin, Litecoin or other "normal" cryptocurrencies (which they do not consider securities).
what shocking news...in 2011 (Score:3)
SEC a non-issue for various US-based exchanges (Score:2)
Some of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, like Coinbase's GDAX, aren't registered as a national exchange with the SEC, and instead have money transmission licenses with separate states.
In other words its largely a non-issue for various US based exchanges. These exchanges are already trying to operate in a reasonable manner with governmental oversight and reporting.
Gold and Silver (Score:3)
NOT registered anywhere.
Re: (Score:1)
Not a government controlled currency... (Score:3)
But subject to government regulations none the less....
Image that... LOL
Another nonsense FUD headline (Score:2)
The vast majority of ICOs are scams. Whether or not they're "regulated" by the state is immaterial to bitcoin. Bitcoin has nothing to do with ICOs, and vice versa.
I understand it's a new and confusing concept to understand, but the new way forward is decentralized governance, and the sooner everyone understands it the sooner we can dispense with this sort of poppycock. The government cannot touch bitcoin. They can buy it and survive, or resist it and die. There's no two ways about it.
Is there a clear definition of 'exchange'? (Score:2)
Meta Currencies? (Score:2)
If the government wants to regulate cryptocurrencies, then it sort of has to admit they're currency. And that's tricky, given you're buying strings of bytes.
My thinking here is that I could setup a cryptocurrency, let's call it CatCoin. I setup an exchange, which allows you to buy CatCoins for BitCoins and vice versa. At no point do I handle any "real" (aka. official government) currency. I make millions of BitCoins, so I trade them for dollars, pounds, euros or whatever at whatever exchange I decide is wor