Most Americans Think AI Will Destroy Other People's Jobs, Not Theirs (theverge.com) 101
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of U.S. adults believe artificial intelligence will "eliminate more jobs than it creates," according to a Gallup survey. But, the same survey found that less than a quarter (23 percent) of people were "worried" or "very worried" automation would affect them personally. Notably, these figures vary depending on education. For respondents with only a four-year college degree or less, 28 percent were worried about AI taking their job; for people with at least a bachelor degree, that figure was 15 percent. These numbers tell a familiar story. They come from a Gallup survey of more than 3,000 individuals on automation and AI. New details were released this week, but they echo the findings of earlier reports. The newly released findings from Gallup's survey also show that by one measure, the use of AI is already widespread in the U.S. Nearly nine out of 10 Americans (85 percent) use at least one of six devices or services that use features of artificial intelligence, says Gallup. Eighty-four percent of people use navigation apps like Waze, and 72 percent use streaming services like Netflix. Forty-seven percent use digital assistants on their smartphones, and 22 percent use them on devices like Amazon's Echo.
That's the thing, I've spent my entire career implementing and maintaining computing technology, including a huge amount of troubleshooting and repair where theoretically automated or maintenanceless systems should have not required my intervention.
I'm not going to say that is impossible for AI to do what I do, but AI is itself another layer of technology, subject to both failures in the underlying layers and failures in its own implementation. AI might be better at sorting-out some of its own problems, but there comes a point when the platform upon which its implemented is broken enough that it requires someone external to fix it.
Plus I'd like to see AI figure out how to OTDR and repatch around fiber cable that was chewed-through by rats when the LIU is mounted in a wall-mount enclosure behind an out-of-service boiler in a mechanical room of a 50 year old building that was built without even telephones in-mind originally.
Thats the mental trap of it all though. As you go up the ladder of education your more likely to think your personal job isnt at threat.
And that ladder goes all the way to the top, where upon sits the AI researcher who thinks he's the *only* guy that'll get to keep his job.
And fools on him. See one of the things we've managed to get AI to work for, is making better AI. Self supervised training, evolutionary algoriithms, etc. Yep, we got that.
Strangely, no singularity yet
It orders a wireless mesh router from amazon, of course.
I think most people understand that their job probably requires some degree of human-level intelligence. As such, they figure that their own job is safe until technology reaches that point AND costs less than their salary to rent such an AI. The only ones who really have to worry are those who know that a reasonably sophisticated algorithm could replace them.
But those same people who know their own job requirements probably have no idea what many other types of jobs entail, and I suspect they're likely to
I'm more inclined to the latter view (with that caveat about "at least for now") because many jobs
Plus I'd like to see AI figure out how to OTDR and repatch around fiber cable that was chewed-through by rats when the LIU is mounted in a wall-mount enclosure behind an out-of-service boiler in a mechanical room of a 50 year old building that was built without even telephones in-mind originally.
Any competent AI would have its assets distributed in something like a RAID array. If rats chew through a vital component in one asset, it would write it off, acquire a replacement, transfer the necessary data from another site and make a note to release some cats in the area.
Bloody ijiot. You know exactly how to preserve you job, no matter what the fuck it is, 'DEMAND' to be served by a human being at every instance. Ring you insurance company and get an idiot machine demanding you punch numbers of what ever the fuck, leave a message telling them to go fuck themselves, want your business, you'll pay extra for human service, a receptionist who will listen to you and direct you call to exactly the person you need to speak to, your call as a human being being answered by a human b
Nobody cares. They just want tedious human interactions to be done with as quickly as possible and services to be as cheap as possible.
Bloody ijiot. You know exactly how to preserve you job, no matter what the fuck it is, 'DEMAND' to be served by a human being at every instance.
Old Lady: I demand better service!
Bernard Black: demand away!
- Black Books
Per TWX's post, https://news.slashdot.org/comm... [slashdot.org], we need to make software that requires a large amount of effort to maintain. Here are some suggestions:
1) information horde. No one should know exactly what you are up to. Extra credit if you can fool yourself
2) if unit tests fail, change the unit tests. Or just short circuit them to always pass.
3) write unmaintainable code. https://www.doc.ic.ac.uk/~susa... [ic.ac.uk]
4) Always use obsolete libraries and frameworks, except when you use libraries in alpha or beta rele
Polls show most people think they are above average drivers. Let the math sink in on that one.
yep..
why bother with the word AUTOMATION if you can replace it with AI? it's the same thing yeah? YEAH??
seriously netflix is ai now? the fuck? sure it has that movie AI on there, but if you're saying that the recommendation algorithm is actual focken AI then fuck you, fuck your words and fuck your study.
and in other news, if/when your job can be automated it will be automated. that doesn't mean that you couldn't find something else to do though. that doesn't mean that excel is an AI, even if it replaced hun
Automation is good (Score:1, Insightful)
Why do we have people going in America then? Why do we have so many homeless people?
Re:Automation is good (Score:4, Informative)
Why do we have so many homeless people?
Have you ever talked to any homeless people? Have you ever spent time working with the homeless, and helping them deal with their situations? If you do, you will soon understand that most homelessness is about mental health problems, not economics.
I have. Plenty of economic problems, underemployment, physical disability, runaway debt, minimum pay jobs and prospects, gentrification and housing discrimination, domestic violence. Have you?
I've seen 2 STEM bubbles in my lifetime. Shit changes. If you were any good at predicting the future, you'd have Warren Buffett's paycheck.
For one, if they'd clean up or replace Web client UI standards with something rational, half of us would be out on the street. Web UI "standards" are the greatest job engine since war (and caused by similar mentalities).
yeah forget that (Score:4, Insightful)
Would you rather not do your job and not get paid? Because that's what will happen when the robots eliminate your jobs.
You have that option now, of course, and evidently haven't taken it, so it's pretty clear you'd rather keep your job and keep getting paid.
Of course everyone would prefer to lose their job yet keep getting paid anyway, but our robot-owning overlords are unlikely to offer that option.
It really should, yeah. But it won't.
Re: yeah forget that (Score:3)
Cultural/moral progress didn't change this state of affairs. Technological improvements did. Labor tools and techniques greatly increased our productive capacity, to the point where it was tenable to built a city entirely on paid labor provided by workers who chose their profession. Once such things were possible, only then did the moral potential of humanity found its expression.
That's kind of a depressing thought. Morals follow money.
It's not really surprising. Push people into hard times and their behavior generally gets worse. Look further back into the past and all of humanity "gets pushed" (in the reverse-motion you're watching them in) into harder and harder times, so their behavior "gets" worse as you'd expect.
Things will certainly get better for everyone eventually, the question is just how we get there from here. We could have everything from immediate distribution of the miraculous automation into the ownership of everyone, to only the wealthiest of the wealthy surviving at all, whose descendants then inherit a glorious postscarcity utopia. The glorious postscarcity utopia is coming one way or another (provided we don't somehow destroy ourselves in the way there), but will you or your descendants live to see i
Would you go to work if you didn't get paid? No way!
yes/no., if all my needs where taken care of (as if i was paid) then yes i would go to work unpaid because i enjoy what i do.
I know i will never quick working, rather retirement for me will be the ability to pick and choose between projects.
I do not get up in the morning and dread going into work, that is horrible. Last time that happened I found a different Job.
I do not get up in the morning and dread going into work, that is horrible. Last time that happened I found a different Job.
Not everyone has the opportunity to this, though.
Well
... maybe ... I think I would still do similar work, even if it wouldn't net me an income* I could live on. Maybe not for the same clients as I'm working now because I would then be (even more) the one to choose where to invest my time in. And maybe a part of my work will then be invested in projects which will benefit me in a non-financial way. But I'd definitely do similar work. Hell, I already do volunteering IT work for two organizations, beside my regular (part-time 4 days/week) job. And part of m
This is what's wrong with America (Score:4, Insightful)
Plus, I can never seem to get people to understand survival bias. As in "I've survived layoffs so it must be because I'm so damn awesome, and not because I got lucky as hell".
But Christ people, even if your job somehow _isn't_ the one automated away everybody else is going to be gunning for the few jobs left ya know?
It's like the man said, I am not able rightly to apprehend the kind of confusion of ideas [google.com]
But Christ people, even if your job somehow _isn't_ the one automated away everybody else is going to be gunning for the few jobs left ya know?
Look on the bright side! This is going to make Purge Day so much simpler this year!
;)
Statistics are fun. (Score:4, Insightful)
The difference between people who understand statistics and people who don't is that people who don't understand statistics see a 1% annual chance and think, "This will never happen to me," whereas people who do understand statistics think, "This will eventually happen to me if I live long enough," and plan accordingly.
It isn't a question of whether any given person's job will be replaced, but rather when. Eventually, nearly everything will be automated. Manufacturing is already mostly there. Retail and fast food will be next, replaced by touchscreen ordering, website-based ordering, delivery robots, etc. The trucking industry will follow shortly thereafter. Doctors likely will be replaced by a machine learning model within a couple of decades at most, though surgeons and nurses will hang around somewhat longer. Police will eventually be replaced by drones. Office workers will be slowly become unnecessary as the people they support cease to work.
At some point, the only jobs left will be writing software for the machines, designing the machines, jobs in arts/entertainment, and maybe firefighter robot drivers. The only real questions are how long it will take and whether the rate of redundancy significantly exceeds the rate of attrition.
nope, your clothing and shoes are made by hand. houses and roads are still made by crews doing a lot of manual labor. how is the work on your cars and trucks done? oh yeah, by mechanics. how is news made? how is building inspection done? oh, by people.
engineers design things, scientists study things, tradesmen build things, repairmen repair things......
this won't change anytime soon, because AI is mostly a farce with nothing fundamental new in decades.
Only because the materials used in clothing are flexible enough to make fully automated manufacturing challenging, and even that is likely to change in the very, very near future [fastcompany.com]. Oh, and for shoes, it already has changed [wired.com] to a large extent.
And even in factories with low levels of automation, large parts of the work are still done by machine. Humans guide the material through the machines, but the sewing is still done by machine, not by hand stitching, which m
Only because the materials used in clothing are flexible enough to make fully automated manufacturing challenging, and even that is likely to change in the very, very near future [fastcompany.com]. Oh, and for shoes, it already has changed [wired.com] to a large extent.
And even in factories with low levels of automation, large parts of the work are still done by machine. Humans guide the material through the machines, but the sewing is still done by machine, not by hand stitching, which means orders of magnitude fewer people are involved than historically were. So when I say that manufacturing is mostly automated, that includes garments and shoes.
The mechanics plug in a diagnostic machine, it figures out what part to replace, and a person replaces it. It's only a matter of time before that final step is automated. Once you train one robot to do the work, you can have a million robots doing that same task for the cost of building the hardware. The leap from robot manufacturing to robot repair is a lot smaller than you seem to believe. The minute one car company does it, they'll all rush to do it, because the labor cost on car repairs is downright insane. Frankly, if any industry is ripe for automation, that's it.
Only because buildings are still built by people. When robot house builders take over that industry, the verification will be done by someone signing off on the wiring diagram, and inspections will be as unnecessary as the builders.
If you look at electronics, engineers design things, machines build things, machines package things up for delivery, and soon machines will handle the delivery, too. If you honestly believe that any other manufacturing industry is significantly different in some way that will make it impractical to automated, I have a bridge to sell you.
And although you are correct that there will still be people doing repairs for a long time to come, that is true only for the sorts of repairs that involve going to the customer site, such as plumbing, refrigerator repair, etc. Car repairs and electronic repairs are on the short list for automation. Apple is already doing cell phone screen repairs by automated machine. By 2030, the only people doing electronic repairs by hand will be the independent repair shops, assuming the manufacturers' zero-labor repairs don't undercut them and run them out of business.
This has already changed, and if you haven't noticed, it's no surprise that you still think AI is a farce with nothing fundamentally new in decades.
It seems that a lot of people overestimate AI. There are just so many things that are insanely easy for humans that are really hard for machines.
People believe some sort of unsupervised deep learning method will come along and solve all these problems. But it might never come. Maybe deep learning will only work well with supervised data.
We might have to wait for the next breakthrough on unsupervised learning to achieve it and who knows when that will come.
Re: (Score:2)
The mechanics plug in a diagnostic machine, it figures out what part to replace, and a person replaces it. It's only a matter of time before that final step is automated. Once you train one robot to do the work, you can have a million robots doing that same task for the cost of building the hardware. The leap from robot manufacturing to robot repair is a lot smaller than you seem to believe.
Actually, this is the part where the leap is much bigger than most people believe. Sure, we have tons of industrial-size [google.com] food production. But they're huge one trick ponies, any decent pastry chef [google.com] can make all of these and much, much more in a huge variety of kitchens with different equipment. Creating a robot that's flexible enough makes the costs fly off the charts. Of course we have people selling fantasies [moley.com] of a generic cooking robot but but reality is more like Flippy - for $60,000 a robot arm will flip
And the rest think it will destroy the world :D (Score:1)
Currently delivering pizza (Score:2)
Studying to be a teacher, hopefully that'll take a LITTLE bit longer...Hopefully...
Though if you're really worried, you could try to become a software engineer specializing in automation. That or prostitution I guess.
Think of how stupid the average person is . . . (Score:2)
A common fallacy (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure nobody who predicted that (many) others would vote for Trump thereby concluded that he would not win. People who thought he wouldn't win thought that because they thought more people were smarter than to vote for him. People who thought enough people could be suckered into it thought he stood a chance, and they turned out to be right. But neither group did any kind of fallacious reasoning. Nobody's stupid enough to think "everyone's gonna vote for him, but not me, so he won't win!"
A better analogy is the protest vote. People are angry at the establishment, and vote for the crazy guy "who cannot possibly win".
While Trump was the underdog, he was polling too well to be a simple protest. Either people really believed what he said, or they were so angry they just didn't care any more.
AI my shiny met AL a$$ (Score:1)
Really looking forward to that... (Score:1)
Automating education would be a real boon to the future of mankind! Bring it! Take my job, for the future!
I won't hold my breath waiting, though.
A reason not to worry so much (Score:2)
The office is mostly Dilbertesque bullshit at most orgs. AI will probably master logic before it masters bullshit.
Since when GPS navigation is AI? (Score:2)
it's a simple routing algorithm with an impressive infrastructure that maintains maps and traffic up to date. UberFreight is AI, otoh - they allow to book freight based on predictions of available supply, taking some losses on mistakes, and maintaining overall profitability.
Also Waze didn't replace any human service. The old days AAA trip cards don't count.
Literally anything involving a computer is considered by most 'AI'
And GPS has nothing to do with routing algorithms, that is an application enabled by a GPS. GPS is the solution to an over determined set of linear equations. The only signal coming from the satellites is a 1Hz ping
Clear Cut Case (Score:2)
It all depends on your type of job. (Score:2)
If your job is exploration then you have already been replaced. Sorry astronauts and divers.
:(
If your job is to assist someone else in a well defined procedural manner then your job has already or is in the process of being eliminated. This covers everything from prostitutes to builders to lawyers to robot maintenance engineer. Really, it's most jobs.
If your job is create procedures for someone/something else (generally computer based design jobs) to carry out then the number of people doing your job wi
Of course it will destroy my job... (Score:1)
My job relies on people doing stupid things. Once those people are replaced, my job goes away. Unless the AI does stupid things....
I really have to ask.... (Score:2)
For respondents with only a four-year college degree or less, 28 percent were worried about AI taking their job; for people with at least a bachelor degree, that figure was 15 percent.
Isn't a bachelors a 4 year degree? I mean, it used to be... did something change when i wasn't looking? "Only a four-year degree" is the exact same thing as "at least a bachelor degree."
Dunning-Kruger (Score:1)