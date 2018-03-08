Scientists Prove That Truth is No Match For Fiction on Twitter (theguardian.com) 33
Researchers find fake news reaches users up to 20 times faster than factual content -- and real users are more likely to spread it than bots. From a report: "Falsehood flies, and the truth comes limping after it," wrote Jonathan Swift in 1710. Now a group of scientists say they have found evidence Swift was right -- at least when it comes to Twitter. In the paper, published in the journal Science, three MIT researchers describe an analysis of a vast amount of Twitter data: more than 125,000 stories, tweeted more than 4.5 million times in total, all categorised as being true or false by at least one of six independent fact-checking organisations. The findings make for unhappy reading. "Falsehood diffused significantly farther, faster, deeper and more broadly than the truth in all categories of information," they write, "and the effects were more pronounced for false political news than for false news about terrorism, natural disasters, science, urban legends or financial information."
How much further? "Whereas the truth rarely diffused to more than 1,000 people, the top 1% of false-news cascades routinely diffused to between 1,000 and 100,000 people," they write. In other words, true facts don't get retweeted, while too-good-to-be-true claims are viral gold. How much faster? "It took the truth about six times as long as falsehood to reach 1,500 people, and 20 times as long as falsehood to reach a cascade depth of 10" -- meaning that it was retweeted 10 times sequentially (so, for example, B reads A's feed and retweets a tweet, and C then reads B's feed and retweets the same tweet, all the way to J).
Twitter is not journalism (Score:1)
All need revenue, some have agendas.
Some? Everyone has an agenda, even if it's just to attract readers by telling them what they want to hear. I primarily use BBC News and CNN. Both have excellent records on the facts, but I'd have to be deluded to think I was reading something written without bias.
I follow two accounts on Twitter - Same guy. And occasionally, his Tweets are news.
Occasionally there are major policy announcements that hit Twitter first. That's news.
News is something that's fresh, has relevance AND IS TRUE.
Statements released 5 minutes ago and unchecked, are not news. They're just statements until proven true, and only then they become news.
Statements released 5 minutes ago and unchecked, are not news.
'X' might not be true, but "DJT said 'X" might be news in itself.
Wrong question.
"What kind of a retard posts news from Twitter?"
If you have a nation full of retards . . . maybe Twitter is the best choice to reach them . . .
Fact checkers? (Score:1)
The results will likely be totally dependent on who you use for a fact checker.
If you use anyone as a "fact checker" you are probably hopelessly naive.
If you use anyone as a "fact checker" you are probably hopelessly naive.
So, the only things you know as a fact are things that you have personally proven? Even then, how do you know your facts are facts and not something else that happened by coincidence?
Otherwise, everything you know is sourced from a fact-checker that has validated the data as factual.
So, the only things you know as a fact are things that you have personally proven?
You don't? If I am interested in a topic I spend more time and energy to discern the truth from varying sources to come to some conclusion about the topic. If I am not interested then I look at who is saying it and consider what they gain from any specific fact.
Every fact checker has their bias and opinions that is bled into their analysis. Only a fool would listen and believe any source that claims to be objective and bias free or most trusted.
We sampled all rumor cascades investigated by six independent fact-checking organizations (snopes.com, politifact.com, factcheck.org, truthorfiction.com, hoax-slayer.com, and urbanlegends.about.com) by parsing the title, body, and verdict (true, false, or mixed) of each rumor investigation reported on their websites and automatically collecting the cascades corresponding to those rumors on Twitter.
But how do the scientists know... (Score:2)
... which is truth and which is "fake news"?
People have been arguing that issue for thousands of years.
... which is truth and which is "fake news"?
People have been arguing that issue for thousands of years.
Putting religion aside for a moment, we generally use these things called "facts" to discern truth from bullshit. Not sure why you feel we're still validating how we do this thousands of years later. We still use the word "liar" too, which also has a pretty clear definition.
You can lie with facts.
You can lie with facts.
Yes, and you can also multiply the largest number in the world by zero, and get a similar value.
Facts + bullshit = bullshit. It's that simple, if you want truth to survive and thrive.
Obligatory quote (Score:3)
A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.
Attributed, in various forms, to many (including Churchill, erroneously) but there is no clear indication of who the original author is.
https://quoteinvestigator.com/... [quoteinvestigator.com]
A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.
Sort of a twist on:
"Dog bites man!": Not news . . . Won't spread.
"Man bites dog!": Real news . . . Spreads fast!
The real world and real news are boring and difficult for most folks to deal with.
Fake news is fun and exciting!
"Fact Checkers" used (Score:1)
Terry Pratchett already knew this (Score:2)
Not really news... (Score:2)
There is real truth to the saying "A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth gets its pants on".
Falsehoods have always spread much faster than the truth, it's just in the hyper connected world we live in, instead of taking a day to spread through the world (slightly longer before the age of electronic communications like telephone and telegraph), it takes just milliseconds.
Fake news is more fun (Score:1)
Real life is just simply boring. Spice it up a bit with some trendy lies and see what sticks.
Yes, but then... (Score:2)
Objective truth or subjective truth? (Score:1)
What's lost in all this is the difference between objective truth and subjective truth. All of these arguments seem to be debating differing subjective truths and extremists on both sides believe that their own subjective truths are absolute. Unfortunately one of those sides is massively over-represented in the media and control of online censorship.
