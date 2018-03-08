Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


'Personal Drone' Crash Causes 335-Acre Wildfire In Coconino National Forest (azcentral.com) 47

Posted by BeauHD from the chain-reaction dept.
McGruber writes: A "personal drone" that crashed and burst into flames was the cause of the Kendrick Fire, a 335-acre fire in the Coconino National Forest in northern Arizona. Coconino National Forest spokesman George Jozens said that about 30 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and Summit Fire and Medical worked to quell the fire.

  • Well consider the source (Score:3, Informative)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @05:27PM (#56230103)

    A "personal drone" that crashed and burst into flames

    Man, that's the last time I buy a used drone from a Hollywood special effects studio!

  • 335 acres (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, 2018 @05:28PM (#56230111)

    Just for the record, 335 acres is about 1/2 square mile. Not quite as big as it sounds. I'm not saying that makes it no big deal...just clarifying context.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Just for the record, 335 acres is about 1/2 square mile.

      or 1.3x10^34 barns. Whats that in square rods? Cubits?

      When are you folks going to get with the 20th century and use metres, sorry, meters, like God intended?

      • That's the 0th century, dude. The French Revolutionaries who spun up the Metric System also reset the calendar.

        It was just as arbitrary an idea, but didn't really take hold.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by quenda ( 644621 )

          The French really screwed up by not switching to a metric second (1/100,000 of a day) along with the kg and metre.
          So we are a bit stuck with non-decimal calendar/clocks, but that's no excuse for persisting with hour-based non-SI units such as km/hr and kWhrs.

      • There is nothing inhernetly superior with the metric system over the US customary system. It's just numbers and names and you can standardize and be equally accurate with either. And while there are anachronism to this system, much of the obscure parts are considered obsolete and not normally used by people (including scientists and engineers who do still use the US system in industry). NOTE: UK / Imperial system is a related but not identical system.

        What was a tremendous problem was when Europe had a diffe

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by quenda ( 644621 )

          There is nothing inhernetly superior with the metric system over the US customary system.

          You've clearly never done any science or engineering. Even social scientists can appreciate the benefits of the decimal system, and avoiding conversion factors.
          Not to mention the ongoing problems in the US with two standards running at once. [cough] Mars Climate Orbiter [/cough]

          • Even social scientists can appreciate the benefits of the decimal system, and avoiding conversion factors.

            _Especially_ social scientists, I'd say...

    • It's also only roughly 1.86x10^-2 percent of the park.

      That being said, it really depends on what sort of biome was destroyed. If it was normal forest and brush, not that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things ( not that it was a GOOD thing, but...). If it was a rare soil biome or some other rare desert biome then that would be worse.

      • The photo in the story shows unburnt second growth conifers standing over burnt grassland, with cabins. So not a sensitive area.

  • MadeOfExplodium (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A drone crash-landed and burst into flames? That's a thing now?? (the second part, not the first)

    Are these things really being built like Pintos nowadays?

  • Send to operator the bill (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Drone operators should take insurance for this.

  • Additional details about the type of drone were not immediately available.

    Well, hell, the only piece of info I wanted from TFS. That'll teach me...

  • Above, Anonymous Coward wrote "Just for the record, 335 acres is about 1/2 square mile. Not quite as big as it sounds. I'm not saying that makes it no big deal...just clarifying context."

    So, as someone who lives in Arizona, allow me to clarify context.

    This is a hot and dry State, and 15 years of drought has created a lot of dry brush, aka "fuel" in our forests and chaparral and grasslands and deserts. This is also an outdoor activities State, and people camping and hiking can do dangerous things with campf

