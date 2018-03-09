YouTube Is Full of Easy-To-Find Neo-Nazi Propaganda 245
An anonymous reader quotes an exclusive report from Motherboard: Through a software-aided investigation, Motherboard has found that while YouTube has managed to clamp down on Islamic extremists uploading propaganda, the video giant is still awash with videos supporting violent and established neo-Nazi organizations, even when, in some cases, users have reported the offending videos. Clips of neo-Nazi propaganda operations, hate-filled speeches, and extremists pushing for direct action have remained on the site for weeks, months, or years at a time. Arguably, many if not all of these videos may fall under YouTube's own policy on hate speech, which "refers to content that promotes violence against or has the primary purpose of inciting hatred against individuals or groups based on certain attributes," including race or ethnic origin, religion, and sexual orientation, according to the policy.
Motherboard built a tool to monitor YouTube and make a record of when the platform removed certain videos, and limited the clips to propaganda for established neo-Nazi and far-right terrorist organizations like Atomwaffen, rather than people in the so-called "alt-right." Most of the videos were discovered through simple YouTube searches of relevant organizations' names, or sometimes through the "recommended videos" sidebar after Motherboard had built up a browsing history of neo-Nazi material. For the sake of comparison, over a week-long period Motherboard also tracked pro-ISIS videos uploaded by the group's supporters and then distributed through a network of Telegram channels. Typically, YouTube removed these Islamic extremism videos in a matter of hours, including those that did not contain images of violence, but were instead speeches or other not directly violent content. But YouTube is playing catch up with neo-Nazi material. YouTube removed only two videos that Motherboard was monitoring: two identical clips of a speech from UK terrorist organization National Action.
When so many on the left refer to anyone who disagrees with them as a Nazi the term has becoming meaningless. Maybe calling anyone with an R next to their name a nazi is a joke. I really don't know. It certainly won't end well at the polls when regular people vote for a 'correction' like they did in 2016, Brexit, and most recently Italy.
Newsflash, Trump is nothing like an actual Nazi.
Maybe calling anyone with an R next to their name a nazi is a joke.
OK, I'll bite. Find me a critical mass of people seriously calling Michele Bachmann or John McCain a nazi.
Weev is a nazi. Richard Spencer is close enough to a nazi that the difference is sampling error. Paul Ryan is not a nazi. "So many on the left" (whoever that refers to) don't need to call people nazis just for having an "R" next to their name when there are enough actual nazis around.
It certainly won't end well at the polls when regular people vote for a 'correction' like they did in 2016, Brexit, and most recently Italy.
You forgot France, and probably ignored the rather important points that Obama was seen as an outsider in 2008, and that
Spoken like a true Hillbot, still trying to gaslight people that the 2016 primary wasn't rigged. Long before we knew about the Victory Fund money laundering or Hillary outright calling the shots at the DNC, the slashed-to-the-bone debate schedule told anyone with a functioning cortex the scales were being tipped to the candidate with the greatest name recognition.
Right, as evidence b
It's unfortunate that the handling of domestic terrorists has become a partisan issue. The left has bomb throwing SJWs, the right has torch wielding Nazi thugs. In the face of their behavior - where they beat, maim, and kill innocent Americans - we're left paralyzed, unable to respond, unable to even quantify the problem in consistent language.
In short, we're fucked.
You mean Dems. Dems != "left" (Score:2)
Democrats aren't the left - they're just another variety of right-wing asshole, and as often as not are more extreme than the Republicans they claim to oppose.
Re: Nazis have lost their meaning (Score:5, Insightful)
If you think 50% of the nation is nazi because they voted for Trump, why haven't you started the resistance yet?
This kind of comment is exactly why the left has lost the common ground. By demonizing everyone you don't agree with, you've lost your cause.
There are Nazis and their sympathizers, they make up 0.2% of the population. In the world stage they are irrelevant, they have no relevant political presence, party or organization. Muslims and Christians make up the majority of the world population, if they start spouting off their religious nonsense as fact it's actually dangerous.
For the record, 50% of the nation did not vote for Trump.
48% of registered voters didn't participate in the last election; of the 52% who did, 8% voted third party. The other 44% was fairly evenly divided between D and R; so at best, any one candidate actually only received around 23% of the total overall vote, if we bother to include the disenfranchised.
The big takeaway for me in that case is the knowledge that our President is usually elected by less than a quarter of the overall voting populace.
Carlin: If you vote, you have no right to complain [youtube.com]
What is funny is that those you call "neo-Nazi" also consider themselves as "the resistance" (as they try to fight neo-Marxism).
If they talk about how Hitler and Mussolini were great men, then it's extremely likely they're neo-nazis.
Such as icon of modern Left FDR, who did so much good, and was a great admirer of (and admired by) both?
Google, say, "FDR Mussolini" or read, e.g., http://dailycaller.com/2016/12... [dailycaller.com]
So, what were you saying again?
An insightful discussion of that question:
https://www.reddit.com/r/badhistory/comments/3hi61p/the_fascists_didnt_want_to_overthrow_fdr_because [reddit.com]
And a statement about fascism from the horse's mouth (FDR himself):
http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/ws/?pid=15637 [ucsb.edu]
Are you a Neo-Nazi? (Score:5, Insightful)
how Jews and Latinos (and anyone who isn't aryan, basically) are all scum and should be exterminated, then they're very likely neo-nazis
The DNC leadership STRONGLY supports Louis Farrakhan who is an outspoken anti-semite. He got in the news this week giving a speech about how Jews are his enemies along with many other anti-semetic remarks.
By your definition, since the DNC refuses to denounce his comments, the DNC leadership are Neo-Nazis. Which seems appropriate since they are the ones who let Robert Byrd, a KKK leader, be one of the top senators for 6 decades.
I understand you were trying to paint all Republicans/Trump supporters as nazis, but using your own words I can only conclude you believe the DNC leadership are the real Nazis. Are you ready to denounce Pelosi, Shumer, Clintons, and the rest? Or will you stick up for them showing us you also are a Neo-Nazi.
Trump never said that, stop trying to intentionally mislead people.
Although since you seem to be against giving some races more rights and privileges than others, you're for abolishing affirmative action, right?
That's just dumbfuckery, given how fast Dems flee the room (Obama included) when Farrakhan's name is dropped.
Re: (Score:3)
When so many on the left refer to anyone who disagrees with them as a Nazi the term has becoming meaningless.
So, basically, you're a neo-nazi/white supremacist/right-wing-militant/neo-fascist/racist sympathizer?
OH MY GOD! At least TRY to to play directly into his fucking hand. Listen man, you're not helping our side. You're making us look bad. I understand it's important to you, and yes there are real actual honest-to-god nazis out there and they've been emboldened by recent politics. But immediately jumping out and accusing this guy of being all those terrible things is EXACTLY what he's talking about, and it just reinforces his point. Get your shit together Rick.
Is this staged? Is it rigged? Are Nacho and Ric
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Buzzwords, buzzwords, buzzwords. You lable everyone you don't like Nazi, people will stop caring. The word loses meaning.
If being for traditional American values and pro constitution makes me a Nazi, fine. Sign me up for the SS, I don't care anymore.
I accept your surrender, regardless of your obfuscating it with insults against me.
"Left" and "right", "conservative" and "liberal", these words have all lost their meanings. We've decided that everyone can be assigned into two inherently contradictory political clusters.
Sounds better to me than alternative (Score:4, Insightful)
What you rather happen:
A) Real actual nazis spend all free time making YouTube videos.
B) Angry nazis pushed off YouTube go outside and... do things.
You all seem to be angling for the "lets drive Nazis to take action" camp which sounds exceedingly unwise. YouTube is the greatest honeypot/time sink ever built by mankind, you are all absolutely wasting the potential there by pushing anyone away from it.
Re: (Score:3)
No the troll mod is appropriate. How is generalizing millions of people to a caricature and a stereotype in any way not a troll?
Also, wtf do you mean "dealt with"? That alone is retarded trollery. Are you going to have a Final Solution to the "nazi" problem? Seriously, are you one of those morons that think that the only way to have free speech is to restrict free speech for opinions you don't like? You do realize that the point of free speech is to protect the speech that is hated not what is universally a
Actual stats? (Score:5, Insightful)
I rtfa and there were no numbers, well they mentioned 4, but 4 doesn't seem like enough to make an 'awash'.
All that being said, I prefer to have a forum where its easier to point out the extremists because they are dumb enough to tell everyone just how well dumb they are and everyone can see it and who associates and or agrees with them too. Rather than hiding it in the shadows and pretending its not there, then being all surprised later when get clubbed over the head by some event and start crying.
But whatever, it appears that the blocking is mostly being used to silence anything deemed disagreeable anyways so the secondary effect of blocking some idiots just has to be accepted.
Alex Jones keeps dog whistling on Blood Libel (Score:2)
Seriously, I'd like to see these jerks that use euphemisms for neo-nazi talking points called out on it more.
First, go to YouTube and search for things like the "Jewish question" and you will find plenty of neo nazi material. Then try searching for things like AntiFa and you will find only more neo Nazis.
It would be great if YouTube did actually throw up some counter views. They are out there... But the Nazis have been working hard to crowd them out, down vote them and are good at gaming the system.
In addition, YouTube lacks almost any tools for blocking that stuff. There is YouTube Kids but that's about it, and e
I am sick of the negative news/info/verbiage... (Score:2)
Just asking folks,
Is there anything that YouTube does well?
I haven't seen positive news on Slashdot in a long time.
Request: Can you at least post some good news. Please..
Re: (Score:3)
YouTube makes it easy for anyone to post video about anything and for other people to find that video and watch it. It does a really good job at this.
Of course, you are going to have all kinds of people posting all kinds of video. If you don't like it, don't watch it.
You don't have to watch Nazi videos.
Totally agree, you can find anything on YouTube. I watch tons of brilliant university science lectures on YouTube, these are mostly public talks or bang up to date colloquia on things like genomics, virology, gravitational waves, astronomy, geology, cosmology, particle physics. I pay nothing to listen to the greatest teachers in the world, it is I would say the most wonderful thing on the Internet.
YouTube for some is the great library of Alexandra delivered to your desktop, you don't have to watch knob head
Re: (Score:3)
Some good channels:
Tested
AVE
Cody'sLab
Applied Science
Practical Engineering
Scott Manley
ElectroBOOM
Periodic Videos
NileRed
NurdRage
This old tony
EEVblog
Don't care about Neo-Nazis (Score:2)
Why are you forcing your culture on others. Just because your white bread society looks askance at mass murderers doesn't mean you have the right to force your hatred of mass murderers on others. Open up your mind a little and accept people that are different than yourself.
I have a dream of a world where blacks, white, NAZI, SJWs, homophobes and homosexuals, mass murderes and anti mass murders can all live together in peace and harmony.
End the hate man
We know that neo-nazis are attacking minorities. There are plenty of stats on that. It's not clear that allowing them to publish their trash on Youtube "fosters intellectual development and clarity of values". The latter is something that exists in your mind but has yet to be proven according to statistics.
Re: (Score:3)
YT only removes extreme right wing content (Score:5, Informative)
Re:YT only removes extreme right wing content (Score:5, Interesting)
I've done the same. It's pretty telling given all the AC comments directed at you too.
We're in a pretty sorry state of affairs when commies advocating political violence is fine, but weapon safety videos get removed.
Re: (Score:3)
Do you have any examples? If you search for something like "AntiFa" all you get are the alt-right complaining about them.
Nope. The first three were shots of antifa starting violence.
Right to Free Speech (Score:1)
What a ridiculous story. In a free society everyone has the right to speak. If you don't like it, tune it out.
This story seems to be something about a company having an internal policy which isn't uniformly bad, just bad against Isis. Really? There must be some actual news for nerds out there somewhere....
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
"protected speech" Don't play word games. The specific term "freedom of speech" goes back at least to 1689 and the idea goes all the way back to 600 BC in old Athens. If you feel the need to invent new terms to try and replace what everyone is already using and understands, you're likely full of shit.
Calls to specific violence is a conspiracy to murder and that's illegal. "Let's go give a wet willie to Locke2005 (849178) next monday after work". That's trying to form a mob for an act of violence (of the m
But what is neo-nazi? (Score:2)
What ever happened to defending unpopular speech (Score:5, Insightful)
1. I'd rather know what they are saying
2. I'd rather know who they are
3. I'm not cool with demands for censorship
Now, I'm about as liberal as you can get, but censorship, government or otherwise always rubs me the wrong way. Maybe it has to do with the fact that my family has been here since the beginning and has served in every conflict our country has ever had. I believe in free speech, even for the idiots who spout white supremacy/nationalism crap.
“What is freedom of expression? Without the freedom to offend, it ceases to exist.” Salman Rushdie
Keep your friends close, keep your enemies toaster. https://youtu.be/oLBojtg22nk [youtu.be]
“What is freedom of expression? Without the freedom to offend, it ceases to exist.” Salman Rushdie
I am all for free speech and opposing viewpoints until it crosses the line into advocacy for violence and abuse, whether explicit or implicit. I find it really concerning when you have a video of white patriots holding guns and making speeches against anyone that is not white. There is an implicit threat of violence and intimidation at that point. I feel that this is designed to create an environment of fear and terror. Your Salman Rushdie quote is taken out of context. He was referring to criticizing bruta
Re: (Score:2)
I find it really concerning when you have a video of white patriots holding guns and making speeches against anyone that is not white.
white/black and this is pretty much the historic definition of your average black panther rally. Would you suppress that group as well?
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
I find it really concerning when you have a video of white patriots holding guns and making speeches against anyone that is not white.
white/black and this is pretty much the historic definition of your average black panther rally. Would you suppress that group as well?
Big difference! White people in the US don't have a history of oppression, slavery, and Jim Crowism.
Re: (Score:3)
Doesn't matter. You're either for treating groups equally or not.
You also don't get to blame people for the actions of their ancestors but then claim that it's silly to take pride in the good things they did.
It's all or nothing. No hypocracy.
There is an implicit threat of violence and intimidation at that point.
Are you concerned about rap?
You know the sort of music videos I'm talking about. What do you think youtube should do with these rap videos?
I find it really concerning when you have a video of white patriots holding guns and making speeches against anyone that is not white. There is an implicit threat of violence and intimidation at that point.
In the US you don't need the government to protect you if you think there is a wave of racism or threat of violence out to get you even with government complicity. Everyone can be or is armed. It's one thing to say "X people are inferior therefore genocide". It is quite another thing to actually try and commit that genocide especially when the people you want to get rid of are armed and can shoot back.
Everyone that is threatened by any racist can defend themselves. Everyone that feel they need to defend the
They may be asshats, delusional, and crazy, but they have a right* to be on Youtube just as much as we do. This is a disturbing trend I've been seeing in my party of late. Just because the other guy is using "free speech" as a defense and talking point doesn't mean he's wrong or that we should start tearing it down. If we seriously only supported Hippy's right to free speech when it was convenient, then we're the exact sort of person the hippies were protesting again. If our views and political ideas and ci
Neo-Nazis on YouTube? (Score:1)
That's a bad thing? What about videos exhorting losers to take up jihad in the name of Allah? What about neo-Communists advocating the violent overthrow of capitalism? What makes Nazi wannabes worse than advocates of other noxious ideologies? Gotta love selective indignation!
On the subject of neo-nazis and similar: (Score:2)
Your monomania is showing.
Also, you don't need to worry about the religious right any more. They did not support Trump in 2016, and Trump won anyway. Your problem now is the post-religious right. Enjoy.
Counter Point! (Score:5, Insightful)
Let the Nazi Freak Flag Fly.
Then we can publicly point out the wrongness AND contradictions of the true believers.
Banning lends a bit of anti-hero legitimacy it does not deserve.
TRUTH nails their crazy ass beliefs to the village square for all to see.
Often TRUTH changes the minds of the young and easily mislead followers before they get very far down the path of wrongness.
Actually no, it doesn't (Score:3)
It isn't about Nazis. It is about having the ability to remove troublesome people from being seen and heard.
Troublesome people, like that kind that point to holes and contradictions in your own dogma. To get to them, first you have to go through the undefensible and convince people that freedom of speech is against their own interests.
Once there, you get to define what is nazism, or violence, or aggression, and what is hate speech. That is essential for silencing critics.
It's a trap! (Score:2)
Re:It's a trap! (Score:4, Interesting)
Motherboard not familiar with the concept of a "honeypot"? The best thing to do is leave these pages up, then pass the IP address of anybody watching them to the NSA, because watching them is adequate justification for a wiretap warrant.
So having an unpopular opinion makes you a 'fair target' for government scrutiny?
Do you feel the same way about Antifa supporters?
Easy to find ... (Score:2)
... Through a software-aided investigation
...
It gets worse... (Score:3)
Communist videos? (Score:5, Insightful)
Yet communist/marxist propo vids don't trigger the SJWs like the nazi ones do even though the nazis were amateurs compared to the communists/maxists when comes genocide, repression and subjugation.
Oh boy, I wish I didn't have to keep saying this (Score:2, Funny)
This is not to say communism works. It doesn't. You never get past the Dictatorship of the Proletariat because sooner or later some violent psycho like Mao or Stalin seizes power. The problem is the large transfer of ownership.
We solved this problem with Democratic Socialism. Instead of mandating equality you regulate it. You skip the massive transfer of ownership
even though the nazis were amateurs compared to the communists/maxists when comes genocide, repression and subjugation.
Our capitalist benefactors are weathy with the current status quo, and have paid quite a large sum for that line you spout. Communism is their biggest threat after all. They have successfully copied the evil from corrupt dictatorships onto that threat, the prediction of communism from marx.
Better dead than red, right?
I was away from slashdot for couple months and now a top comment is basically complaining that NAZI videos aren't an issue because there are commie videos, and the commies killed more people back in the day.
I'm not going to debate the difference. I'm just going to stand in awe at the lack of self awareness and eloquence is packed into one statement. I stand in awe that there were 4 other slashdot people with votes who agreed.
"Hitler wasn't that bad people - because Stalin!" What the fuck, we got invaded by
Probably because that's a million megatons of horseshit capitalist propaganda. Communism/marxists freed hundreds of millions from elitist tyranny, colonialism, generation poverty. Oh, and they also defeated the actual Nazis and ended the holocaust.
You're welcome.
neo ? (Score:2)
Neo-Nazis have been around for about 70 years now. Many are retired or dead. 'Neo' means 'new' and they aren't new. Many living ones don't know or care much about the original Nazis, they just wanna hate. They need a new name.
It's not sexy, but I'm happy calling them 'hate groups'. A universal term we can apply to white Americans, Moslems, Hindus and anyone else who prefers that lifestyle. Let's include loyal followers of Kim, Assad and other petty dictators around the world and in Washington DC.
It's not sexy, but I'm happy calling them 'hate groups'. A universal term
I call them assholes -- much simpler, and also universal.
- "I call them assholes"
Lots of assholes don't hate- you haven't identified the specific group. And if you give them a 'sexy' name such as nazi, jihadist, IS, genocidists, yadda- you only create a rallying point for them. A boring name like 'hate group' may be less likely to draw more recruits.
Slashdot comments awash with Nazi sympathizers (Score:1)
There will be lots of whataboutism, cuz you know those dirty nasty SJWs are well known for committing mass killings. Weird how President Trump cut the funding of tracking right wing extremists groups. #MAGA
Remember that time... (Score:2)
Hey guys, remember that one time we had that crazy idea where people could say whatever they wanted and censorship was considered a bad thing?
That was crazy, right?
How about not letting others invade our countries (Score:3)
How about not letting others invade our countries in the first place?
I'm from Sweden which have had the most extreme immigration politics and where this together with Germany may be the hardest subject to discuss whatsoever but even here the people have always been more for less immigrants rather than more and with our current immigration politics the EU "worries" that we'll make it permanent.
What is this EU / that person / organ and why it worries about it?
Sweden has been the most pro-immigration in the EU and taken the largest share per capita and yet somehow that's not enough?
Not even the Swedish or German people wanted this let alone others in the saner parts of EU and still for whatever reason it's something we should have? Why? Decided by whom? Once again: Why? Where's the democratic foundation for that decision?
Call it hatred all you want but it's fairly obvious Europeans from non-Muslim countries on average doesn't want Muslims and Islam to come and affect society, take control, replace our people. That may have been true for Eastern Europeans, former Yugoslavs and Africans too.
Regardless of whatever that's because of values, ethnicity, religion, educational level or whatever what's the problem?
Even if you are (classical) liberal you can respect ownership and as such our right to our countries or plots of land. If you consider every plot of land privately owned then that could of course be sold to whomever by the rightful owner but this is about robbing the natives of the land to pay for the invasion of their countries, loss of their sovereignty, people, identity and influence of their own land which isn't the same. And even if you are a collectivist and base that of state & democracy shouldn't the people of the state in question be in control of what they want to do?
Call it hatred, racism and neo-nazism all you want but it's not necessarily true and it doesn't make it wrong and the opposite right regardless.
The threats of things like civil-war, rising belief in nationalism, expression of hatred, possibly calls for discrimination and so on is just possible end results to try to control and solve the situation once our lands have already been filled with immigrants we didn't wanted here.
But why were they let in in the first place? Why are we flooded? That's the real problem. They shouldn't be here as far as the original population wants. As for whatever you controller the borders originally or forced/encouraged them to go home and similarly forced them to assimilate rather than staying with their original identity and behavior is kinda irrelevant for reaching what the original people actually wanted.
Of course the crazy traitors who encourage this view it as a problem as long as our countries have a majority of natives who can feel this way and as such it need to be flooded even more until we lose democratic control over our lands. But how isn't fighting both the traitors and the immigrants you didn't wanted actually somewhat justified in that scenario?
Re: (Score:3)
With you entirely, there's an endless supply of articles and videos out the with clear evidence that letting in millions of unchecked immigrants from horrific counties has resulted in massive crime increase, these people are simply different culturally. Not all of them, most though.
In the old days, with tighter borders, much lower immigration, the "quality" people from these regions who were educated, with good values, would escape the riff Raff and leave to other countries. Now the riff Raff practically h
Youtube's excuse for brazen censorship (Score:3)
Why was Pat Condell's most recent video censored? Why was Mark Dice demonetized? Why have PragerU videos been censored? Why did Sargon of Akkad have his channel removed, and I could go on.
None of those channels post anything close to "hate speech" and certainly never call for violence.
Youtube censors any content that does fit google's far left agenda. Even the moderate left has there videos censored.
Then they come up with this bullshit about armies of neo-Nazis posting hate speech to justify politically biased censorship.
I can only hope that people are not stupid enough to believe that crap.
Why did Sargon of Akkad have his channel removed, and I could go on.
Huh? Sargon is alive and well on Youtube - Here's the cite for a playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Might as well ban Jordan Peterson if Sargon gets dinged.
Although you went over the top, there is no question that Youtube itself has been a little overboard lately, and some of the targets have been dinged unnecessarily. Weird thing is there isn't a rational basis for much of it. David Pakman was demonetized - with almost half a million followers - and it's hard to imagine anyone thinking of h
So? (Score:2)
There's tons of propaganda from all sorts on youtube. The trick is to realize it's propaganda and take it with large chunks of salt. At the very least, think for yourself and ask "Do they make any valid arguments, and if so, what parts are still bullshit?" and compare it with other events and ideas you have read/seen/experienced.
Censorship just lends legitimacy to it in the eyes of uninformed viewers. There's also simple Streisand effect. People want to see what they're not allowed to. This is especially p
USA still having difficulty (Score:2)
Lies, rubbish, cobblers as usual (Score:2)
These radical far left people are literally no longer looking to break news or report, they're looking for specific stuff in their agenda and reporting or exaggerating it.
YouTube has something obscene uploaded each day, it's utterly astronomical, the quality of GENUINE Nazi content would be not only very small but against YouTube guidelines.
However, because people would dare have opposing viewpoints about immigration (numbers, not race) or wage gap, or bring directly racist AGAINST white people, the extreme
Re: Conveniently ignored... (Score:1)
The US dropped leaflets for days prior to the bombing. Grab a history book, Marxist.
Re: (Score:3)
If Google used machine learning then all those Hitler parodies would be flagged as hate speech as well the that edition of the Sweet / Blockbuster which had one person wearing a swastika
