California Bullet Train Costs Soar To $77.3 Billion, Will Take 5 Years Longer To Complete 139

Posted by BeauHD from the higher-and-higher dept.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced today that the cost of connecting Los Angeles to San Francisco would total $77.3 billion, an increase of $13 billion from estimates two years ago, and could potentially rise as high as $98.1 billion. They also said the earliest trains could operate on a partial system between San Jose and the farming town of Wasco would be 2029, five years later than the previous projection. Los Angeles Times reports: The disclosures are contained in a 114-page business plan that was issued in draft form by the rail authority and will be finalized this summer in a submission to the Legislature. The rail authority has wrestled with a more than $40-billion funding gap, which would increase sharply under the new cost estimates. The biggest immediate driver of the cost increase has been in the Central Valley, where the rail authority is building 119 miles of track between Wasco and Merced. The authority disclosed in early February that the cost of that work would jump to $10.6 billion from an original estimate of about $6 billion. Roy Hill, one of the senior consultants advising the state, told the rail authority board, "The worst-case scenario has happened." In its 2014 business plan, the rail authority optimistically projected that it could begin carrying passengers in just seven years. But the warning signs of uncontrolled cost growth had already started mounting then, even though until this year the rail authority has vehemently denied that it was facing a problem. The project began having trouble buying property for the route almost immediately after it issued its first construction contract in 2013.

  • European mass transit v US mass transit (Score:4, Informative)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @08:05PM (#56236673) Homepage
    This appears to be part of a general trend, transit costs in the US have been massively subject to "cost disease" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baumol's_cost_disease [wikipedia.org]. However, the effect is much more pronounced for mass transit in the US than in Europe or elsewhere http://trrjournalonline.trb.org/doi/abs/10.3141/2541-01?journalCode=trr [trb.org]. While there are some arguments that how the US treats trains has advantages over Europe http://ti.org/antiplanner/?p=11847 [ti.org], the cost difference in new ones is gigantic. In this particular case, it is combining very badly with other issues, including the insanely high prices of land in California.

  • From Massachusetts... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...and the victims of "The Big Dig", we feel your pain.

    • ...and the victims of "The Big Dig", we feel your pain.

      I feel for those who had to suffer through the construction.... but as one of the tens of thousands of beneficiaries of the Big Dig,... It was worth it!!!

  • Race between Texas and California (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Tony Isaac ( 1301187 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @08:06PM (#56236687) Homepage

    The official web site [texascentral.com] of the proposed Texas bullet train, from Houston to Dallas, says that the Texas project will cost "over 12 billion" and start construction in 2019. Like the California project, the Texas project has been plagued by delays and cost increases. I wonder who succeed first, or at all.

    • Re:Race between Texas and California (Score:5, Insightful)

      by PrimaryConsult ( 1546585 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @09:32PM (#56237001)

      Texas Central is confident they will transport the first true high speed passengers in the country, despite not having yet turned a shovel. If they can manage to reach construction, I think they will win because the route is easier (mostly flat open land), 100% new build (versus sharing with existing passenger/freight RoW), and less encumbered by regulations (e.g. FRA crash safety standards can be relaxed as it does not connect to the national freight network).

      And by not taking government subsidy, they were able to come up with the route of "least resistance" versus routes that involve deviating to serve every local politician's one horse town. Stations are pretty expensive, and by only having one intermediate one they save on cost, time, and legal wrangling.

    • I wonder who succeed first, or at all.

      Well, the folks who "win", will be the employees of the project who succeed in dragging out their project the longest. If they pad the project out correctly . . . they can make it last until their planned retirement, and never need to look for another train construction job again.

      If they finish on time . . . they will need to go out and look for a new job in a few years.

      Now, which option do you think they will choose . . . ?

      Anyway, when rail construction in the western got stuck in the late 1800's, they

    • It seems the Houston station is not going to be in the centre but instead [texascentral.com] outside I610 [openstreetmap.org]. That seems non-ideal. Perhaps they thought it would be too expensive to have station in the centre? Quote:

      Houston’s passenger station will be located in northwest Houston just outside 610 between Interstate 10/290. This area was recognized by the FRA as the location with the right combination of minimal environmental and community impact. This route allows the train to follow existing rights of way, while providing

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mvdwege ( 243851 )

        planned transit improvements.

        That seems to be the operative sentence. If they manage to extend the local network in time it would be a fine idea.

        Of course, rail planners everywhere seem to think only in terms of their prestige project and not about local connectivity, so I'm afraid that it will turn out to be another station to nowhere.

        (As an example, the Netherlands insisted on a High Speed rail link going all the way to Amsterdam, for reasons of 'international prestige', instead of terminating at Rotterd

  • Hard to believe (Score:5, Insightful)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @08:09PM (#56236697)

    $78B? OMG. That is like almost 8% of the cost of the Iraq war.

    No way we could ever fund something that big.

    • Re:Hard to believe (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @08:31PM (#56236775) Homepage Journal

      Iraq war was funded by the US govt. It was a national effort. This train is a state project.

      Secondly, just because you wasted a lot of money on a big worthless project in the past, doesn't make it okay to keep on wasting money on further worthless projects. And yes I do agree that Iraq was a clusterfuck and that US should GTFO of the middle east completely.

      I'm hoping Elon will put this matter to rest with his Boring company. By that I mean, the Senate Launch System, which at $1 billion+ per launch is a wasteful pork barrel project designed only to line the pockets of former Shuttle defense contractors. But with the successful launch of the Falcon Heavy (which currently costs less than 1/10th of the SLS but eventually with reusability will probably reach 1/100th the cost of the SLS) not even the most pork-doling corrupt senator will be able to justify the SLS's existence.

      Anyways I'm hoping Boring company will do to worthless pork barrel trains what SpaceX has done to worthless pork barrel rockets.

      • Iraq war was funded by the US govt. It was a national effort. This train is a state project.

        That state is 20% of the U.S. economy.

        worthless pork barrel trains

        You should visit California and you should visit Europe. I don't see how anyone could visit those two places and not come to the conclusion that California needs to copy Europe's high speed train model. Going anywhere in Cali is a hazardous nightmare. In Europe, you can get anywhere efficiently and without much stress.

        Elon Musk struggles to pay his employees and keep the lights on. I wouldn't trust him to take on a project of this magnitude. The goal of Falcon Heavy was

        • Re:Hard to believe (Score:4, Insightful)

          by 404 Clue Not Found ( 763556 ) * on Friday March 09, 2018 @11:40PM (#56237445)

          The state is about 13% of the US economy, not 20%. Still a significant amount. And yeah, while connecting LA to the SF Bay seems like a good idea at first glance, logistically it's still a nightmare no matter what.

          So much of the traffic is within the metropolitan areas themselves, and a train wouldn't really help with that. If anything it'd just make traffic worse as people all congregate towards train stations along a single route as opposed to a mesh highway network spread all over the city. Then you'd need a massive park 'n' ride, in already space-starved areas.

          The train is estimated to take 3 hours, compared to 5.5 hours by car. But then you have to figure out a way to get to the train station, pay for parking (or at least Lyft), and then figure out how you're going to get around at the other side. Neither the Bay Area nor greater LA are really accessible by public transit. BART and the LA Metro are both pretty sad compared to transit in, say, Chicago or the rest of the developed world. So in all likelihood you'll spend more overall traveling by the train just to save 2.5 hours, and that's only if you're lucky enough to already be living close to the stations and not have to fight traffic to get there in the first place. God forbid the first high-speed terrorist attack happen on the line, then security will add another hour at least.

          Let's say you can figure out all that, and convince people it's still worth trying. In fact that's already happened, as the train is a ballot initiative that passed. Who can you trust to implement it? Realistically there are only three entities capable of this: California, the US government, and Musk.

          California is trying to build just the first phase over 20 years. Two decades... what other modern technology, except nuclear carriers and spacecraft, has a prototype phase that long? Who knows if this will even be worth it then? The state routinely undergoes massive crises in terms of budgeting, natural disasters (earthquakes and wildfires and education funding and droughts, for example) that divert money away from other parts of the budget. Its cost projections have already increased by $30 billion over a few years, 150% of the original cost estimate pitched to voters. California also has too progressive (read: responsive and populist) a government/legislature to just bulldoze its way through all the environmental and popular hurdles. It won't be easy to convince all the necessary parties that this is worth it.

          So, what about the federal government? Heh, good luck getting Republicans to sponsor pork-barrel spending for the bluest state. Socialist transportation? Pfft. We can hardly spend half of a percent on NASA, and that has direct trickle-down effects to the military and industry.

          Realistically, that only leaves the private sector. Either a god-savior like Musk or at least a megacorp like Google (maybe to a private employee train at first that just happens to allow limited public access?). Who knows if Google will still be around in 20 years? Most of the California economy right now is tied up in the advertising bubble, and as social media and digital marketing peak and then wane, the state is going to lose a lot of its output, especially once China and India catch up in the next 10-15 years and dump the world full of cheap programmers, much better than the last and current generations. Then who's left? We're right back to ground zero, with a half-assed plan and a bunch of paid-offs bureaucrats masturbating to their pork-barrel pipe dream and ten miles of model track. Yay.

           

          • All problems that can be solved by Calexit...
            (1) A terrorist attack against a train itself is unlikely (why not just attack the tracks?), but will be even less likely in an independent California that's neutral and not involved in wars that make people hate the US.
            (2) California pays more money to DC than it gets back. An independent California would have much more money to play with without subsidizing parasitic states.
            (3) Assuming an independent California, they'd still have to deal with state bureauc

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by vovin ( 12759 )

              Please god yes. Cal exit.
              (Oh, and surprise ... Cal gone a couple of years after that ... water rights go away with Cal exit, and Cal goes away w/o water).

              • Nuclear and/or solar desalination using Israeli or Chinese tech. Assuming Oregon, Washington, and Nevada don't join the movement.

      • Re:Hard to believe (Score:4, Insightful)

        by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Saturday March 10, 2018 @12:35AM (#56237593)
        The government has been misplacing a trillion dollars per year for 20 years. It's now sitting upwards of 21 thousand billion, or as I like to say 1/50th of a quadrillion dollars [forbes.com] At this point any tax paying citizen should have zero respect for how tax money is spent and demand reform.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Uberbah ( 647458 )

        Iraq war was funded by the US govt. It was a national effort. This train is a state project.

        Interstate highway system is a national effort. No reason a high-speed rail network should not be.

        Secondly, just because you wasted a lot of money on a big worthless project in the past, doesn't make it okay to keep on wasting money on further worthless projects.

        If the interstate highway system had started five years ago, it would also be a "big worthless project" and completing it would involve an astronomical sum.

  • We still need good trains (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Bruce Perens ( 3872 ) <bruce@perens.com> on Friday March 09, 2018 @08:09PM (#56236701) Homepage Journal

    I've been to a lot of different countries, and it's always ironic how much better their mass transit is than in the U.S. I have rarely had to rent a car or even take a taxi to get anywhere I want to go - outside of the U.S. And it's very rare for me to have to take a bus in another country. Train go everywhere, except in the country I live in.

    Given the insane amounts we spend on airports and aircraft, and roads, there just isn't any justification for not having the good trains they have in other countries. Consider little Switzerland, and its incredible transit systems. Take the train from London to Paris. Nothing you would see in the U.S.

    So-called "smart roads" (which aren't going to work except for those leased vehicles with locked-down hoods) and autonomous vehicles might work for urban transit eventually. For inter-city routes they are still molasses-slow and inefficient.

    And I am not really sanguine about the hyperloop. The safety issues make my mind boggle, and companies are having trouble even getting a model to go fast in one.

    • I can take an airplane from San Jose to Burbank for $121 and even with security, it takes about 2 hours I can drive to Shafter (about halfway) in about 2.5 hours and cost about $23. Why do I need a train that takes twice as long and is *certain* to cause $300-400, not to mention bankrupting the state in the process? Who gives a crap what happens in Europe, why does *this* train and the astonishing and ever-growing cost make sense?

      • You are not counting the real cost of your vehicle, which is probably about $8,500 per year before you drive a mile. You can find more accurate figures here [slashdot.org].
        • Use this URL. [aaa.com] For some reason Slashdot's mobile HTML is not presenting a preview button.

      • I can take an airplane from San Jose to Burbank for $121 and even with security, it takes about 2 hours

        I haven't been to San Jose's airport, but if you were to leave from LAX you'd have to get to their airport two hours before takeoff to make it to your gate in time. That's not counting LA's crazy traffic, where it takes an hour to drive ten miles.

        why does *this* train and the astonishing and ever-growing cost make sense?

        It will greatly reduce traffic, decongest airports, reduce pollution, provide economic opportunities for the underprivileged, and projects like this are a boon to the economy.

    • Agreed we need good trains. But regular railway track through rural areas costs about $1.5 to $3 million per mile [compassinternational.net].

      This stretch of track is going to cost $10.6 billion / 119 miles = $89 million per mile.

      The U.S. bet on highways in the 1940s and 1950s. While highways are probably a good idea for personal vehicles in a country the size of the U.S., they had the side-effect of subsidizing the trucking industry. The higher tire pressures of trucks cause almost all the damage to our roads and highways, b

  • Bezos (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @08:21PM (#56236735) Homepage Journal
    That is half the net worth of Bezos! That is a lot of money, right? He could only buy two.
  • "The project began having trouble buying property for the route almost immediately after it issued its first construction contract in 2013."

    • I know. They should just have rolled in the equipment and built it the way Stalin built those canals in the 1930s.

  • Theres no way this is better than simply taking an airplane between the cities. The whole thing is a boondoggle. Cancel the whole thing. Probably a racket here, some Democrat giving kickbacks to a contractor. Would be better to subsidise an express bus service for people needing a lower cost option. Florida wanted to build something similar. It was realized it would be a wasteful boondoggle. It was cancelled by Rick Scott, the wisest decision he ever made.

  • AI (Score:3)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @09:16PM (#56236939)
    Just to Slashdottify this, an AI would have learned by now to not try high speed rail in the US ...

  • I'm shocked.. (Score:3)

    by dave562 ( 969951 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @09:19PM (#56236947) Journal

    ..shocked I tell..

    Wait, no I'm not. This thing is the boondoggle of our generation and has been since the beginning.

    If the legislature gave two shits about the citizens of California they would cut their losses and scrap the project. They don't and they won't.

  • Once selfdriving electric cars become a thing. There's literally no purpose for this boondoggle anymore.
  • Have they figured out how to get from Bakersfield to Los Angeles yet? Last I heard they punted on that decision until sometime after 2022... So we can move people from Fresno to Bakersfield, great! But still no plan to connect to the second largest metropolitan area in the US.

  • Would the riders/economic benefit of such a railway ever support the interest payments on the billions? I'm skeptical on that point.

    How about we invest $80B instead in "virtual presence" and better networking technology, so that people can stay home and their avatars can go to work, and business travel becomes unnecessary and archaic?

    I think California has the wrong vision. Instead of making travel cheap, California should work on developing tech to make travel obsolete.

    --PeterM

  • CA's regular transportation needs some serious help. Roads are falling apart and have faded lines. Because cars got more efficient, there's less gas tax revenue to fix them. Fix stuff actually used first rather than invent needs.

  • ...you don't know politics. I suspect the costs to soar even higher than this estimate and will take 3x as long.

  • Did other countries pay comparable money for bullet trains?

    BTW: the price will likely keep going up. Figure around $300B by the time it's finished.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mvdwege ( 243851 )
      The numbers are hard to find, but RFF (the infrastructure partner in the French HIgh Speed network) carries around a magnitude less of that $300B figure in debts incurred in construction.
  • California could buy and distribute 155 million $50 airline tickets.

