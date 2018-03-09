California Bullet Train Costs Soar To $77.3 Billion, Will Take 5 Years Longer To Complete 139
The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced today that the cost of connecting Los Angeles to San Francisco would total $77.3 billion, an increase of $13 billion from estimates two years ago, and could potentially rise as high as $98.1 billion. They also said the earliest trains could operate on a partial system between San Jose and the farming town of Wasco would be 2029, five years later than the previous projection. Los Angeles Times reports: The disclosures are contained in a 114-page business plan that was issued in draft form by the rail authority and will be finalized this summer in a submission to the Legislature. The rail authority has wrestled with a more than $40-billion funding gap, which would increase sharply under the new cost estimates. The biggest immediate driver of the cost increase has been in the Central Valley, where the rail authority is building 119 miles of track between Wasco and Merced. The authority disclosed in early February that the cost of that work would jump to $10.6 billion from an original estimate of about $6 billion. Roy Hill, one of the senior consultants advising the state, told the rail authority board, "The worst-case scenario has happened." In its 2014 business plan, the rail authority optimistically projected that it could begin carrying passengers in just seven years. But the warning signs of uncontrolled cost growth had already started mounting then, even though until this year the rail authority has vehemently denied that it was facing a problem. The project began having trouble buying property for the route almost immediately after it issued its first construction contract in 2013.
Goofus drives a car. Gallant takes mass transit. Goofus thinks "Smart Roads" mean something. Gallant realizes that they can't be any smarter than the idiot driving his Uber.
Gallant gets a nap on the train, gets some work done, arrives refreshed. Gallant's self-driving, no steering wheel car was bricked in an OS update, like his Oculus Rift. It's still sitting in his garage as he calls for a "ridesharing" service, who are not responding because all their self-driving cars have also been bricked in an OS update.
Gallant wakes up and realizes that the High Speed Rail is just a boondoggle used to drain California of more of it's money.
Goofus waves as he is driven by the train station.
Gallant hops on a Greyhound, and cries into his chai tea.
Gallant gets a nap on the train, gets some work done, arrives refreshed.
You've never been on a train, have you?
All my life. I take the Coast Starlight that rolls right along the stunningly beautiful California coast. You can see the ocean almost all the way. It has good wi-fi and comfortable seats that can recline almost completely. It''ll take you from L.A. to Seattle and everwhere in between. The food is even good. Do they serve food and fresh coffee in your self-driving econobox? Oh wait, I'm sorry, your self-driving econobox doesn't exist yet. Does it, Goofus?
The tr
Except that for political reasons, the newer, faster replacement is going to run through the distinctly not so scenic central valley rather than along the coast. And it's presumably going to cost a lot more than the Coast Daylight if they hope to ever recover construction costs. And there's a distinct -- once_you_get_to_X,_you_need_a_car_to_get_to_where_you_really_want_to_be problem in California's sprawling urban areas
I'm not against trains. I even ride them sometimes. But I think perhaps California ne
Since it's high-speed, it doesn't really matter too much. Better to run through the Central Valley where nobody wants to live than displace or disrupt the lives of those of us near the coast.
The Coast Daylight hasn't run since 1974.
Depends on how crowded the trains are. In the UK, there is a good intercity train network that takes you between cities in the South Coast and London within an hour. It's even possible to get between the South Coast and the Midlands within a couple of hours (Southampton -> Bristol/Birmingham).
When things work well, train carriages can be empty or full enough that everyone still has a seat, can sit down at a table and use Wi-Fi with their laptops/smartphones. and there are refreshment trolleys going up an
There's already a train. This is just a faster, fancier train, because this is California and we have nice things.
The rest of the US will collapse long before California. And Detroit doesn't have surfing.
That's just what we tell people like you to keep you from moving to California.
A fleet of networked self-driving cars *is* a train. It's a bad idea to build a new new fixed-rail system from scratch. It will cost a ton of money, take forever... and even when finished, it will be just another choo-choo train, good for transporting people from one place where they don't want to be to another place where they don't want to be.
For some reason, people around here only like trains if they run on dedicated railbeds. Weird.
Train networks in the UK do something similar. They are now moving to the point of increasing capacity by getting smaller train services formed by a couple of carriages to "join up" to form a larger train when going across busy lines, then they split up again. The only hazard is that you have to know which carriages are going where (carriages A to D go to the coastal town, E to H continue onto the next city).
I don't know about you, but I usually release the parking brake before I drove. I believe the term you are looking for is rolling resistance.
Exactly no one with any brains is surprised. This is government working the way it always does, badly.
Right. The Interstate highway system was such a complete disaster. And who could ever forget the mistake called Hoover dam. The power grid and water system never did do what it was supposed to. Private enterprise and the free market were the only reason we had no air carrier fatalities for 10 years and don't get me started on the U.S. Army. A high-school football team could probably push them over.
Too bad we didn't just leave it all up to AC. What were we thinking.
While the Interstate system is a great success story, it spawned the very hurdles that CAHSR is trying to overcome. Highways were built by:
1. Siezing and demolishing everything they *might* need to use for a RoW
2. Completely ignoring anything resembling environmental impact
The only reason we have our successful system now is that by the time the legal system caught up and mechanisms to stop the "destruction" were put in place, most of it was already built.
Engineering, labor and materials costs have mostly kept up with inflation. At this point that's maybe 20% of the total cost of this project; the rest is in fighting lawsuits.
It's taken longer to dredge a South Carolina harbor 5 feet deeper to accomodate the upcoming supercargo ships for the Panamax expansion than it took Teddy Roosevelt to dig the original Panama Canal itself.
When an empire stops keeping the trade routes open and instead turns to preying on its own people, it falters, and the center of empire moves to the growing regions on the edge.
It matters not how good the intentions. If the net effect is the same as massive corruption, oh well.
Actually, California's train project has more in common with the Soviet's Hero Projects.
Righto. What did US private enterprise do to the electric trams that had spread across the US by a century ago? They ganged together (look closely at L.A. for one example) to get them destroyed and replaced with buses, selling engines and tires and
... and getting people to abandon them and proliferate private ownership of vehicles, and sell leaded gas. Then they got the government to foot the bill for the Interstate system (socializing the cost, privatizing the profits).

Fast forward a century and what is r
Fast forward a century and what is r
An even better example might be the Erie Canal which was built by New York State in the 1820s. NY built it after private capital refused to take the chance. The Erie Canal opened up settlement of mid-continent North America a couple of decades before the railroads got to be competetive. It cut travel time from the coast to the Great Lakes from a month to nine days. It turned places like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo into boom towns It cemented New York City's position as the nation's leading port.
What I don't get - It isn't decided which train system to use but construction is already under way?
Or, just use that $6.1 billion budget surplus to pay it off.
European mass transit v US mass transit (Score:4, Informative)
From Massachusetts... (Score:2, Insightful)
...and the victims of "The Big Dig", we feel your pain.
...and the victims of "The Big Dig", we feel your pain.
I feel for those who had to suffer through the construction.... but as one of the tens of thousands of beneficiaries of the Big Dig,... It was worth it!!!
Race between Texas and California (Score:4, Interesting)
The official web site [texascentral.com] of the proposed Texas bullet train, from Houston to Dallas, says that the Texas project will cost "over 12 billion" and start construction in 2019. Like the California project, the Texas project has been plagued by delays and cost increases. I wonder who succeed first, or at all.
Texas Central is confident they will transport the first true high speed passengers in the country, despite not having yet turned a shovel. If they can manage to reach construction, I think they will win because the route is easier (mostly flat open land), 100% new build (versus sharing with existing passenger/freight RoW), and less encumbered by regulations (e.g. FRA crash safety standards can be relaxed as it does not connect to the national freight network).
And by not taking government subsidy, they were able to come up with the route of "least resistance" versus routes that involve deviating to serve every local politician's one horse town. Stations are pretty expensive, and by only having one intermediate one they save on cost, time, and legal wrangling.
I wonder who succeed first, or at all.
Well, the folks who "win", will be the employees of the project who succeed in dragging out their project the longest. If they pad the project out correctly . . . they can make it last until their planned retirement, and never need to look for another train construction job again.
If they finish on time . . . they will need to go out and look for a new job in a few years.
Now, which option do you think they will choose . . . ?
Anyway, when rail construction in the western got stuck in the late 1800's, they
That seems to be the operative sentence. If they manage to extend the local network in time it would be a fine idea.
Of course, rail planners everywhere seem to think only in terms of their prestige project and not about local connectivity, so I'm afraid that it will turn out to be another station to nowhere.
(As an example, the Netherlands insisted on a High Speed rail link going all the way to Amsterdam, for reasons of 'international prestige', instead of terminating at Rotterd
Hard to believe (Score:5, Insightful)
$78B? OMG. That is like almost 8% of the cost of the Iraq war.
No way we could ever fund something that big.
California contributes vastly more to federal coffers than it gets back.
Implement the Wyoming Rule and watch things change.
Iraq war was funded by the US govt. It was a national effort. This train is a state project.
Secondly, just because you wasted a lot of money on a big worthless project in the past, doesn't make it okay to keep on wasting money on further worthless projects. And yes I do agree that Iraq was a clusterfuck and that US should GTFO of the middle east completely.
I'm hoping Elon will put this matter to rest with his Boring company. By that I mean, the Senate Launch System, which at $1 billion+ per launch is a wasteful pork barrel project designed only to line the pockets of former Shuttle defense contractors. But with the successful launch of the Falcon Heavy (which currently costs less than 1/10th of the SLS but eventually with reusability will probably reach 1/100th the cost of the SLS) not even the most pork-doling corrupt senator will be able to justify the SLS's existence.
Anyways I'm hoping Boring company will do to worthless pork barrel trains what SpaceX has done to worthless pork barrel rockets.
Iraq war was funded by the US govt. It was a national effort. This train is a state project.
That state is 20% of the U.S. economy.
worthless pork barrel trains
You should visit California and you should visit Europe. I don't see how anyone could visit those two places and not come to the conclusion that California needs to copy Europe's high speed train model. Going anywhere in Cali is a hazardous nightmare. In Europe, you can get anywhere efficiently and without much stress.
Elon Musk struggles to pay his employees and keep the lights on. I wouldn't trust him to take on a project of this magnitude. The goal of Falcon Heavy was
The state is about 13% of the US economy, not 20%. Still a significant amount. And yeah, while connecting LA to the SF Bay seems like a good idea at first glance, logistically it's still a nightmare no matter what.
So much of the traffic is within the metropolitan areas themselves, and a train wouldn't really help with that. If anything it'd just make traffic worse as people all congregate towards train stations along a single route as opposed to a mesh highway network spread all over the city. Then you'd need a massive park 'n' ride, in already space-starved areas.
The train is estimated to take 3 hours, compared to 5.5 hours by car. But then you have to figure out a way to get to the train station, pay for parking (or at least Lyft), and then figure out how you're going to get around at the other side. Neither the Bay Area nor greater LA are really accessible by public transit. BART and the LA Metro are both pretty sad compared to transit in, say, Chicago or the rest of the developed world. So in all likelihood you'll spend more overall traveling by the train just to save 2.5 hours, and that's only if you're lucky enough to already be living close to the stations and not have to fight traffic to get there in the first place. God forbid the first high-speed terrorist attack happen on the line, then security will add another hour at least.
Let's say you can figure out all that, and convince people it's still worth trying. In fact that's already happened, as the train is a ballot initiative that passed. Who can you trust to implement it? Realistically there are only three entities capable of this: California, the US government, and Musk.
California is trying to build just the first phase over 20 years. Two decades... what other modern technology, except nuclear carriers and spacecraft, has a prototype phase that long? Who knows if this will even be worth it then? The state routinely undergoes massive crises in terms of budgeting, natural disasters (earthquakes and wildfires and education funding and droughts, for example) that divert money away from other parts of the budget. Its cost projections have already increased by $30 billion over a few years, 150% of the original cost estimate pitched to voters. California also has too progressive (read: responsive and populist) a government/legislature to just bulldoze its way through all the environmental and popular hurdles. It won't be easy to convince all the necessary parties that this is worth it.
So, what about the federal government? Heh, good luck getting Republicans to sponsor pork-barrel spending for the bluest state. Socialist transportation? Pfft. We can hardly spend half of a percent on NASA, and that has direct trickle-down effects to the military and industry.
Realistically, that only leaves the private sector. Either a god-savior like Musk or at least a megacorp like Google (maybe to a private employee train at first that just happens to allow limited public access?). Who knows if Google will still be around in 20 years? Most of the California economy right now is tied up in the advertising bubble, and as social media and digital marketing peak and then wane, the state is going to lose a lot of its output, especially once China and India catch up in the next 10-15 years and dump the world full of cheap programmers, much better than the last and current generations. Then who's left? We're right back to ground zero, with a half-assed plan and a bunch of paid-offs bureaucrats masturbating to their pork-barrel pipe dream and ten miles of model track. Yay.
All problems that can be solved by Calexit...
(1) A terrorist attack against a train itself is unlikely (why not just attack the tracks?), but will be even less likely in an independent California that's neutral and not involved in wars that make people hate the US.
(2) California pays more money to DC than it gets back. An independent California would have much more money to play with without subsidizing parasitic states.
(3) Assuming an independent California, they'd still have to deal with state bureauc
Please god yes. Cal exit.
... Cal gone a couple of years after that ... water rights go away with Cal exit, and Cal goes away w/o water).
(Oh, and surprise
Interstate highway system is a national effort. No reason a high-speed rail network should not be.
If the interstate highway system had started five years ago, it would also be a "big worthless project" and completing it would involve an astronomical sum.
http://spaceflight101.com/2017... [spaceflight101.com]
We still need good trains (Score:5, Interesting)
I've been to a lot of different countries, and it's always ironic how much better their mass transit is than in the U.S. I have rarely had to rent a car or even take a taxi to get anywhere I want to go - outside of the U.S. And it's very rare for me to have to take a bus in another country. Train go everywhere, except in the country I live in.
Given the insane amounts we spend on airports and aircraft, and roads, there just isn't any justification for not having the good trains they have in other countries. Consider little Switzerland, and its incredible transit systems. Take the train from London to Paris. Nothing you would see in the U.S.
So-called "smart roads" (which aren't going to work except for those leased vehicles with locked-down hoods) and autonomous vehicles might work for urban transit eventually. For inter-city routes they are still molasses-slow and inefficient.
And I am not really sanguine about the hyperloop. The safety issues make my mind boggle, and companies are having trouble even getting a model to go fast in one.
My favorite response to this sort of thing is this entirely accidental equivalent for roads [nytimes.com].
Take the train from London to Paris.
I’ll take a plane instead.
I have done London-Paris using both modes. Trust me, you would prefer the train. Get in in downtown London, get off in downtown Paris while airport travelers are still dealing with the latest wildcat strike at CDG.
The People's Republic of California could order every component of this bullet train system right out of the Alstom catalog, so technology is not the issue in the Gilded State. It's strictly because of the stupid politics that you will be able to hop a self-driving car to the Hyperloop station before the HSR is finished.
I can take an airplane from San Jose to Burbank for $121 and even with security, it takes about 2 hours I can drive to Shafter (about halfway) in about 2.5 hours and cost about $23. Why do I need a train that takes twice as long and is *certain* to cause $300-400, not to mention bankrupting the state in the process? Who gives a crap what happens in Europe, why does *this* train and the astonishing and ever-growing cost make sense?
Re: We still need good trains (Score:2)
Actually, the lowest I got on Kayak was $86, and that's using your own insurance.
Then add in the cost of a driver. You aren't driving the train, and you get to do other stuff.
I can take an airplane from San Jose to Burbank for $121 and even with security, it takes about 2 hours
I haven't been to San Jose's airport, but if you were to leave from LAX you'd have to get to their airport two hours before takeoff to make it to your gate in time. That's not counting LA's crazy traffic, where it takes an hour to drive ten miles.
why does *this* train and the astonishing and ever-growing cost make sense?
It will greatly reduce traffic, decongest airports, reduce pollution, provide economic opportunities for the underprivileged, and projects like this are a boon to the economy.
This stretch of track is going to cost $10.6 billion / 119 miles = $89 million per mile.
The U.S. bet on highways in the 1940s and 1950s. While highways are probably a good idea for personal vehicles in a country the size of the U.S., they had the side-effect of subsidizing the trucking industry. The higher tire pressures of trucks cause almost all the damage to our roads and highways, b
Bezos (Score:3)
I know, right?
Also, 60 BILLION dollars. That's 60,000 million dollars. It's such a vast some of money. You just KNOW there's cash being skimmed off the top all over the place. A lot of people can become quite rich from just a couple percent off this budget.
Are they laying tracks from solid gold, set with sapphires?
No, the gold and sapphires are going to the Central Valley farmers whose land the train will cross. Land which after the train goes through will be so much higher in value that a rational government could have had them bid for the privilege of paying for the right to have the track running through.
Only where there are stations. Believe it or not a high speed train running non-stop through your community does not raise land values.
And a lot of stations means no "high speed rail".
Re: (Score:2)
Forget Hyperloop, even traditional tunneling costs are lower than this - let alone the costs Boring Company is looking for. While it's easy to focus on the most expensive, ridiculously priced urban tunnel projects in history, which can be over a billion dollars per mile, most tunnels are far cheaper. The Shanghai River crossing tunnel in China, for example, was $27m/mi. For tunnels in the western world, Westerschelde in the Netherlands was $60m per mile. For 11m diameter twin tunnels.
$10,6B for 119 miles
It's also been a nightmare for property owners along the route for this expensive but imaginary train, thanks to eminent domain
http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-bullet-land-problems-20180204-htmlstory.html
To be fair, they aren't property owners anymore after the train authority buys their land. The people that suffer are the ones living next to boarded up houses and buildings. This I don't get. Why doesn't the municipality just pass an ordinance that these unoccupied structures be bulldozed within (say) 30 days of a sale. No crack houses. No dens full of bums. Just flat land. Lease it to a parking management outfit (for example) for a few years until it's time for construction. And someone will have an incen
Can you say "taking advantage"? (Score:3)
I know. They should just have rolled in the equipment and built it the way Stalin built those canals in the 1930s.
Cancel it (Score:2)
Theres no way this is better than simply taking an airplane between the cities. The whole thing is a boondoggle. Cancel the whole thing. Probably a racket here, some Democrat giving kickbacks to a contractor. Would be better to subsidise an express bus service for people needing a lower cost option. Florida wanted to build something similar. It was realized it would be a wasteful boondoggle. It was cancelled by Rick Scott, the wisest decision he ever made.
AI (Score:3)
I'm shocked.. (Score:3)
..shocked I tell..
Wait, no I'm not. This thing is the boondoggle of our generation and has been since the beginning.
If the legislature gave two shits about the citizens of California they would cut their losses and scrap the project. They don't and they won't.
By the time this is finished it will be obsolete. (Score:1)
HSR in California? (Score:2)
Not worth it--wrong vision for California (Score:2)
Would the riders/economic benefit of such a railway ever support the interest payments on the billions? I'm skeptical on that point.
How about we invest $80B instead in "virtual presence" and better networking technology, so that people can stay home and their avatars can go to work, and business travel becomes unnecessary and archaic?
I think California has the wrong vision. Instead of making travel cheap, California should work on developing tech to make travel obsolete.
--PeterM
Priorities bonkers (Score:1)
CA's regular transportation needs some serious help. Roads are falling apart and have faded lines. Because cars got more efficient, there's less gas tax revenue to fix them. Fix stuff actually used first rather than invent needs.
Because cars got more efficient, there's less gas tax revenue to fix them.
No, there's less gas tax revenue because gas taxes have not being increased to keep up with inflation. [washingtonpost.com] So the money you're getting now doesn't go as far in road maintenance expenses than it did before.
If you didn't see this coming... (Score:1)
Is it this expensive in other countries? (Score:2)
Did other countries pay comparable money for bullet trains?
BTW: the price will likely keep going up. Figure around $300B by the time it's finished.
With that much money... (Score:2)