Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Ubuntu Operating Systems Linux

Ubuntu Linux 18.04 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 1 Now Available For Download (betanews.com) 101

Posted by msmash from the weekend-project dept.
From a report: This week, Ubuntu Linux 18.04 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 1 became available for download. Ubuntu 18.04 is significant, as it will be an LTS (Long Term Support) version. As was the case when Unity was the primary DE, GNOME is not available in this beta stage. Instead, there are other flavors from which to choose, such as Kubuntu with KDE Plasma and Xubuntu, which uses Xfce.

"Pre-releases of the Bionic Beaver are not encouraged for anyone needing a stable system or anyone who is not comfortable running into occasional, even frequent breakage. They are, however, recommended for Ubuntu flavor developers and those who want to help in testing, reporting, and fixing bugs as we work towards getting this release ready. Beta 1 includes some software updates that are ready for broader testing. However, it is quite an early set of images, so you should expect some bugs," says Dustin Krysak, Ubuntu Budgie team member.

Ubuntu Linux 18.04 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 1 Now Available For Download More | Reply

Ubuntu Linux 18.04 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 1 Now Available For Download

Comments Filter:

  • so.. they've dumped unity.. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    but the gnome they switched back to is not available to beta test for the first post-unity lts version? wut? are they saying "wait for 18.04.1"?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by thsths ( 31372 )

      Yes, this is weird. What is the point of a beta if it is not feature complete? Surely you can only find bugs if the code is actually in there.

    • I'm wondering if it's "not available" because they know it's horribly broken with certain families of GPUs. After all, the acrobatics you have to go through to get Gnome working on an Nvidia "Optimus" laptop with Ubuntu 17 isn't exactly straight-forward...

  • Really? (Score:3)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Sunday March 11, 2018 @10:46AM (#56242497)
    Bionic Beaver. That's what you're going with.
  • A beta for one distro is news? Ubuntu has been falling in popularity according to many sources. This is a late release of only a beta. Why is this news?

    • I suspect that ANOTHER CRIPPLING BOMBSHELL HITS THE BELEAGURED UBUNTU COMMUNITY er I mean that the death of Ubuntu is greatly exaggerated. I've heard people don't like it so much for desktop use. I've never really noticed: as an FVWM diehard, all the "better" desktop distributions don't do much for me since I install FVWM first thing anyway.

      I'm not a fan of systemd, but that's hardly unique to ubuntu to put it mildly. It's still pretty popular on servers and the LTS releases are generally pretty hassle free

      • Ubuntu has mostly reached the point where it's boring and generally works.

        Which means it's hit enterprise. The only alternative I've seen to Fedora and, at least where I've seen it, close to up to date.

        It's the release Matlab and Nvidia target (my experience) as well multiple other companies.

        Most will only support 2 LTS which means 14.04, the first "big" Ubuntu release into enterprise, is going to get deprecated. Which means life after April is going to be interesting.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      Yes, this is news. It's news for the original core audience.

      Back when CmdrTaco ran the site, it actually had NERD NEWS, not this political BS.

    • A beta for one distro is news? Ubuntu has been falling in popularity according to many sources. This is a late release of only a beta. Why is this news?

      I agree that a beta release is a bit much for a headline. However, Ubuntu news is still worth keeping apprised of. It's lower on the Distrowatch download stats, for sure, but Ubuntu has a sizeable ecosystem around it. Everything from half-decent forums to Youtube tutorials, to the fact that downstream distros like Crunchbang, Mythbuntu, Blackbox, and Gallium, are groups impacted by new Ubuntu releases.

      The good/bad part about rolling release Linux distros is that releases aren't necessarily released as a res

  • glad back on track (Score:3)

    by e**(i pi)-1 ( 462311 ) on Sunday March 11, 2018 @01:16PM (#56243011) Homepage Journal
    I'm still on trusty (14.04) on one of my machines and I'm glad Ubuntu is well and alive and overcame the Unity disaster. I had never any issues with long term support versions. I just hope that Xorg will stay default. I would not mind Wayland as long as it is not the only version (a linux distribution without Xorg would be not an option any more as I run blackbox, a minimal windows manager which has solved for me the windows manager issue 20 years ago and which had allowed me to just completely ignore unity for the years it existed). The health of Ubuntu is also important for derivative distributions like mint. And even more important is debian which feeds ubuntu. In any case, it is reassuring to see a healthy culture (without monoculture).

  • Screenshots? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Are the screenshots called beaver shots?

  • Great name. My wife said she knows some women that deserve that name.

  • 66 Comments in and all of them deserving their current moderation. What the hell is going on on this site right now?

    • Everyone is fed up with where they currently are on the internet so they scatter seeing if they can find something better.

      Reddit is a sinking ship with it's core demographic. Facebook is dropping users left and right. Twitter and Instagram are just bots. Given Slashdot's staying power and topic I'm guessing a new demographic is trying it out. I'm guessing a lot are trying to troll and Slashdot's moderation system is working as intended.

Slashdot Top Deals

To thine own self be true. (If not that, at least make some money.)

Close