YouTube, the Great Radicalizer

Zeynep Tufekci, writing for the New York Times: Before long, I was being directed to videos of a leftish conspiratorial cast, including arguments about the existence of secret government agencies and allegations that the United States government was behind the attacks of Sept. 11. As with the Trump videos, YouTube was recommending content that was more and more extreme than the mainstream political fare I had started with. Intrigued, I experimented with nonpolitical topics. The same basic pattern emerged. Videos about vegetarianism led to videos about veganism. Videos about jogging led to videos about running ultramarathons. It seems as if you are never "hard core" enough for YouTube's recommendation algorithm. It promotes, recommends and disseminates videos in a manner that appears to constantly up the stakes. Given its billion or so users, YouTube may be one of the most powerful radicalizing instruments of the 21st century.
This is not because a cabal of YouTube engineers is plotting to drive the world off a cliff. A more likely explanation has to do with the nexus of artificial intelligence and Google's business model. (YouTube is owned by Google.) For all its lofty rhetoric, Google is an advertising broker, selling our attention to companies that will pay for it. The longer people stay on YouTube, the more money Google makes. What keeps people glued to YouTube? Its algorithm seems to have concluded that people are drawn to content that is more extreme than what they started with -- or to incendiary content in general. Is this suspicion correct? Good data is hard to come by; Google is loath to share information with independent researchers. But we now have the first inklings of confirmation, thanks in part to a former Google engineer named Guillaume Chaslot. Mr. Chaslot worked on the recommender algorithm while at YouTube. He grew alarmed at the tactics used to increase the time people spent on the site. Google fired him in 2013, citing his job performance. He maintains the real reason was that he pushed too hard for changes in how the company handles such issues.
Just Similar Topics (Score:3)
Have you ever shopped for something only to have google spam you with ads for weeks on end for the actual thing you bought for weeks after you've already bought it.
Considering how often this happens, it would be helpful if the AdSenseWords feedback form had an option, "I already bought this item and am not currently shopping for another one."
I was wondering how much of this was true, since I don't watch a lot of political stuff on YouTube, so I went there in a new tab and was greeted with a big ad right across the top for Scientology. It didn't even require me to start with the zany, mellow UFO cults before promoting me right to the abusive, money-grubbing UFO cult. Nice one, YouTube.
Aren't you talking rubbish? (Score:3, Insightful)
For any given video, it will recommend a range of other similar videos which by definition must be a bit more radical or a bit less radical. If you keep clicking the more radical ones, of course you will slowly gravitate up the radical tree. How could it be otherwise? I don't consider it radicalising, it's just providing information. For this topic, this is how radical you can go, this is how far you can take it. Anyone interested in a topic enough to keep watching videos is sooner or later going to want to know, how far can I take this? And YouTube has the answer for you.
I used to watch 911 videos (not many
As I now mostly watch music videos (and nerdy guitar videos like Guitar Of The Day), I get recommended (you guessed it...) more guitar videos and music videos.
And for some reason I get recommended Samantha Fish videos. Ah, that may be because I have watched several videos with her. So now I am becoming a radicalized Samatha Fish
"Sex sells! Blood Leads!!!!!"
Uh... google?
They should ban books altogether! (Score:2)
All extremists, racists and all enemies of the nation have been using these low-tech tools called books.
Books can contain any kind of information and propaganda, sometimes disguised as novels, essays and manuals.
Those labelled as "Chemistry" can allow anyone with enough time to design and build a bomb.
Please, stop that insane uncontrolled spread of books.
TV and the Internet is the next stop.
desensitization (Score:2)
PornHub does the same thing. I have a friend who watches Pornhub. He started out getting recommendations for cute girls in bikinis and maybe dancing and touching themselves once in a while. After only about 10 months in office, I mean...watching PornHub, he started getting recommended extreme pegging videos and incredibly fat women and midgets urinating on each other and interracial bukkake parties where blonde milfs with giant breasts get treated poorly. Please help my friend, I think he's gotten into
