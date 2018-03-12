Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


What Image Should Represent All of Humanity On Wikipedia? (wired.com) 95

Posted by msmash from the interesting-question dept.
An anonymous reader writes: If aliens ever do come across the Pioneer spacecraft and make assumptions about the entire human species based on the man and woman etched onto the plaque it carries, this is what they will think of us: We all look like white people; we all look about 30ish years old; we do not wear clothes. It's a problem you encounter anytime you have to choose a few individuals to represent an entire group, and it's one that the editors of Wikipedia have debated for years: What image should grace the top of the "human" entry in the online dictionary?

The photo that's there now, after years of feverish debate, is of an Akha couple from a region of Thailand along the Mekong river. "The photo of the Akha couple remain humanity's type specimens on Wikipedia," writes author Ellen Airhart. "Just as a shriveled northeastern leopard frog at the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology represents its whole species, so this couple stands for all of us."

Such musing about the taxonomic representation of the human species could actually have a big impact on our digital future. "Future scientists will have to teach computers, not aliens, to recognize the human image. Right now, software engineers program artificial intelligence to recognize people by feeding them millions of pictures of faces," she writes. "But whose faces? Computer scientists run into the same questions about gender, race, and culture that the Wikipedia editors encountered. Being able to use more than one photo expands the conversation but does not necessarily make it easier."

  • A photo of one of the survivors of Auschwitz (day of liberation).

    • If we are going to be putting these images on deep space probes, that might be found by aliens, we need to ensure that the images do not portray us as being "tasty".

      Otherwise, the aliens might visit us with Soylent Green intentions.

      We need to dress up the images of humans with huge pointy teeth, porcupine spikes, eagle claws and a nasty Stegosaurus tail.

      Or, just plain giant armadillo pictures might work:

      https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]

    • Humanity is good and evil, only portraying one side of our nature is pure bias.

  • Musings from selfish people (Score:5, Interesting)

    by johnlcallaway ( 165670 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @06:11AM (#56245821)

    It's not about you. It's not about inclusion. It's just a stupid picture and not important.

    Stop categorizing each other and creating divisive conversations all because you expect life to be fair. Stop getting upset because your color/ethnic background isn't getting the spotlight. Your pride is causing all of us to fall.

    Move on with your lives and concentrate on doing something important.

    Not like me wasting my time commenting on this post.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by murdocj ( 543661 )

      If only I could do something important and mod you up a couple of times.

  • ...but then I realized that this staggeringly important issue would keep dozens of SJWs distracted and bickering amongst themselves for months, and the rest of the world will be better off as a result.

  • I think the plaque works (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kokuyo ( 549451 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @06:18AM (#56245851) Journal

    We're bipedal, have two arms with five fingers each, a mouth, a nose, two eyes and two ears and our species has two sexes.

    The proportions are also about accurate for most of us.

    I think that's enough for first contact information. I mean where does it end? Do we need to tell them our social structures and capacity for empathy and destruction as well?
    I'd think those are info bits for a second or third contact...

    We can make the next plaque with black or Asian people, I don't care.

  • Probably davinci (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Z80a ( 971949 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @06:23AM (#56245863)

    The Vitruvian Man to be more specific.

  • The man on the pioneer plaque was supposed to look African and the woman was supposed to look Asian. However, after years of exposure to cosmic rays and micrometeorites, I'm sure the aliens will believe we have acne and pits all over our bodies.

  • . . . .that reads:

    "Stop sending us naked pictures of yourselves and directions to your home planet. It's ***CREEPY***. . . . ."

    (evil grin)

  • Well, I think the Thailanders photo works OK. (Forget about ethnicity for a moment: Their clothing and context imply a pre-industrial way of life that was dominant throughout human history but now is diminishing rapidly!) However I would have more likely have suggested a recognizably African couple. My reasoning: Humans originated from Africa, and it still holds the greatest genetic and cultural diversity of any region. People elsewhere in the world are offshoots from that root.

  • if they use that asian couple, then what about the people's of other ethnic origin? why not a panoramic (extra wide photo) showing several couples of various ethnic origins to capture the diversity of humanity
    • That's what they do with the dog entry, so sure, why not. Otherwise I think you're going to need to either do a computer generated average image or perhaps get some anthropologists and geneticists together to figure out what subgroup is closest to wild-type.

  • The poop one.

  • Why do we require one image to signify humanity on wikipedia? The pages for cats [wikipedia.org], dogs [wikipedia.org], birds [wikipedia.org], bats [wikipedia.org], spiders [wikipedia.org] and fruit [wikipedia.org] all feature composite images of the many species represented in one image. Why would the page for humans be any different? Indeed, the page goes on to show many examples of humans.

    Am I missing something here?

    • Am I missing something here?

      An opportunity to shame those whom the article's author disagrees with.

  • Hoping the aliens interpret the weird etched lines correctly, they'll see two individuals with two arms, two legs, one head each and come by to get further details about such strange animals.

    If they misinterpret, they'll see the head of the one of the left is between its legs, and ask why the one on the right has such big eyes towards the upper end. They'll also wander why the one of the left has its ciliated antenna at a right angle - ask if it was caught while feeding, or if it's a reproductive organ in a

  • 1) A human running in a hamster wheel
    2) A human running on a treadmill with a fishing pole tied to their back chasing a carrot dangling out in front of them

    Oh wait that's just for the United States (disclaimer: I'm American). Ok, we need one for the United States and one for the rest of the world. For the rest of the world, it should be a dove circling the planet.

  • A photo of Bruce Jenner before and after (Score:3)

    by Vinegar Joe ( 998110 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @07:26AM (#56246027)

    Or Caitlyn Jenner. Anyway, sure to confuse our alien overlords.

  • It literally and figuratively represents humanity.

    • I agree but someone will probably complain about which continent is visible... maybe an image with both halves showing or something?

  • Being able to use more than one photo expands the conversation but does not necessarily make it easier.

    I think using a bunch of photos would easily solve the problem of conveying what humanity looks like as a whole. The photos can show people of every visibly different racial background, at every age, in various states of health, and in various types of clothing or lack thereof. Any aliens whose social structures are at an appropriate level of advancement, and/or close enough to those of Man, will be able to extrapolate from that info and would recognize our species, should they ever see us in person. A simi

  • Whichever race is the most prevalent. That would be Chinese I guess.

  • Just take any winner of the world press photo - it will most likely portray conflict and suffering.

  • Feed a computer algorithm millions of pictures of people, as diverse as possible, and let it then generate what the average human looks like.

  • But as an orange colored hipster version of Kim Jung with a shitty comb-over and a neck beard. Speech bubble: "Go 'way! 'Bate'n!" Pick any female guest that's ever been on The View and give her a thick nose ring and shave half of her head. Speech bubble: "All men are evil! Lana Del Rey is #1. Why am I still single?" Place a generic smart phone between them, each holding a side of it instead of directly holding hands because otherwise that would be sexual assault. The tabs on the cell phone's screen are ope

  • That is the way the world is going.

  • Any healthy adult members of H. sapiens will do, since they are biologically interchangeable. If you object to one member over another on racial grounds, it simply means that you're a racist.

  • Have a picture of Thor Bjornsson, "The Mountain" from Game of Thrones. No one will invade us then. BTW, it would help if /. allowed me to type his name properly.

