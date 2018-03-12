What Image Should Represent All of Humanity On Wikipedia? (wired.com) 95
An anonymous reader writes: If aliens ever do come across the Pioneer spacecraft and make assumptions about the entire human species based on the man and woman etched onto the plaque it carries, this is what they will think of us: We all look like white people; we all look about 30ish years old; we do not wear clothes. It's a problem you encounter anytime you have to choose a few individuals to represent an entire group, and it's one that the editors of Wikipedia have debated for years: What image should grace the top of the "human" entry in the online dictionary?
The photo that's there now, after years of feverish debate, is of an Akha couple from a region of Thailand along the Mekong river. "The photo of the Akha couple remain humanity's type specimens on Wikipedia," writes author Ellen Airhart. "Just as a shriveled northeastern leopard frog at the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology represents its whole species, so this couple stands for all of us."
Such musing about the taxonomic representation of the human species could actually have a big impact on our digital future. "Future scientists will have to teach computers, not aliens, to recognize the human image. Right now, software engineers program artificial intelligence to recognize people by feeding them millions of pictures of faces," she writes. "But whose faces? Computer scientists run into the same questions about gender, race, and culture that the Wikipedia editors encountered. Being able to use more than one photo expands the conversation but does not necessarily make it easier."
"Why not directly take a freaking Chinese couple since they represent 1/5 humans on earth?"
They did. They look golden, because it's a golden plaque.
Or perhaps the aliens will think we're transparent.
We Are All Fucked (Score:3)
...if Aliens look to Wikipedia for anything.
Or a picture of a steaming pile of fresh human feces.
It's the one thing we all have in common and, adjusting for local diet, it all looks pretty much the same no matter the race, ethnicity, religion, ideology, or wealth.
Shit is the one thing and the one symbol that binds the human race together and describes with one image the results of our existence thus far and likely the legacy we leave behind, and the universe could not have chosen more appropriately. It's so uncanny, in fact, that it might even be an
I'm still trying to figure out how you determine we are all white from a simple outline sketch? Looking at the plaque on the Pioneer... For all the aliens know we could be purple.
A photo (Score:2)
A photo of one of the survivors of Auschwitz (day of liberation).
Which Poland ?
Poland born in 1945, purged of all leaders of Poland up to now that were incompatible with USSR policies ? Ah yes, that was outstanding moment of humanity, when USA, UK and USSR decided to deprive Poland of autonomy... To the point that USSR tried to put Katyn massacre on Germany.
Nice period. USA and UK agreing to terms similar to the one Nazi Germany agreed to with the same USSR. All the while collaborationist countries like France enjoyed free autonomy.
All that, without care for Polish inter
BTW, could you document how Auschwitz was operated by Poland ? Which with SS units ? Which laws ?
I'm not aware of any detachment of the Red Army nor of Polish government named "SS". The camps were operated first by NKVD, then by MBP (Ministry of Public Security). And polish Auschwitz was closed after only around two years to be converted into a museum -- while other camps, such as KL Warchau (right inside the capital) operated until 1956.
Which Poland ?
Poland born in 1945, purged of all leaders of Poland up to now that were incompatible with USSR policies ? Ah yes, that was outstanding moment of humanity, when USA, UK and USSR decided to deprive Poland of autonomy...
The above was the new, soviet-imposed regime, yes. Which has not been denounced as illegal by any of subsequent governments.
But, if you believe those were no "real
If we are going to be putting these images on deep space probes, that might be found by aliens, we need to ensure that the images do not portray us as being "tasty".
Otherwise, the aliens might visit us with Soylent Green intentions.
We need to dress up the images of humans with huge pointy teeth, porcupine spikes, eagle claws and a nasty Stegosaurus tail.
Or, just plain giant armadillo pictures might work:
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
And that says what? (Score:2)
Humanity is good and evil, only portraying one side of our nature is pure bias.
I was going to post a suggestion for goatse.
It is the obvious choice for humanity. It could keep some aliens away, but maybe also attract others...
Goatse, tubgirl, lemon party. We need to perfect selective mind erasing technology.
Musings from selfish people (Score:5, Interesting)
It's not about you. It's not about inclusion. It's just a stupid picture and not important.
Stop categorizing each other and creating divisive conversations all because you expect life to be fair. Stop getting upset because your color/ethnic background isn't getting the spotlight. Your pride is causing all of us to fall.
Move on with your lives and concentrate on doing something important.
Not like me wasting my time commenting on this post.
If only I could do something important and mod you up a couple of times.
At first I thought "Holy fuck, who cares?"... (Score:1)
...but then I realized that this staggeringly important issue would keep dozens of SJWs distracted and bickering amongst themselves for months, and the rest of the world will be better off as a result.
My vote is for Attack Helicopter.
I think the plaque works (Score:5, Insightful)
We're bipedal, have two arms with five fingers each, a mouth, a nose, two eyes and two ears and our species has two sexes.
The proportions are also about accurate for most of us.
I think that's enough for first contact information. I mean where does it end? Do we need to tell them our social structures and capacity for empathy and destruction as well?
I'd think those are info bits for a second or third contact...
We can make the next plaque with black or Asian people, I don't care.
Probably davinci (Score:4, Insightful)
The Vitruvian Man to be more specific.
Pass the Plexaderm Please (Score:1)
Meanwhile, a message arrives from the stars. . . (Score:5, Funny)
. . .
.that reads:
"Stop sending us naked pictures of yourselves and directions to your home planet. It's ***CREEPY***. . . .
."
(evil grin)
If it can hire a lawyer and win the case, it is a human.
This will get more important when we start to do weird shit with genetics and AI.
African roots (Score:2)
Well, I think the Thailanders photo works OK. (Forget about ethnicity for a moment: Their clothing and context imply a pre-industrial way of life that was dominant throughout human history but now is diminishing rapidly!) However I would have more likely have suggested a recognizably African couple. My reasoning: Humans originated from Africa, and it still holds the greatest genetic and cultural diversity of any region. People elsewhere in the world are offshoots from that root.
Re:African roots (Score:4, Insightful)
Shouldn't the picture show where we've got to rather than the primitive roots we came from?
Africa may hold the greatest genetic and cultural diversity but the entire continent (aprt from maybe SA) achieves virtually nothing in the scheme of things today.
Re: (Score:2)
it cant be done with a single couple (Score:2)
An Emoji (Score:2)
The poop one.
Multipass.
Why does one need to represent all? (Score:2)
Why do we require one image to signify humanity on wikipedia? The pages for cats [wikipedia.org], dogs [wikipedia.org], birds [wikipedia.org], bats [wikipedia.org], spiders [wikipedia.org] and fruit [wikipedia.org] all feature composite images of the many species represented in one image. Why would the page for humans be any different? Indeed, the page goes on to show many examples of humans.
Am I missing something here?
Am I missing something here?
An opportunity to shame those whom the article's author disagrees with.
Two arms, two legs, one head (Score:2)
Hoping the aliens interpret the weird etched lines correctly, they'll see two individuals with two arms, two legs, one head each and come by to get further details about such strange animals.
If they misinterpret, they'll see the head of the one of the left is between its legs, and ask why the one on the right has such big eyes towards the upper end. They'll also wander why the one of the left has its ciliated antenna at a right angle - ask if it was caught while feeding, or if it's a reproductive organ in a
Worth a thousand words... (Score:3)
Norman Rockwell's The Golden Rule
https://i.pinimg.com/originals... [pinimg.com]
Either one of these (Score:2)
1) A human running in a hamster wheel
2) A human running on a treadmill with a fishing pole tied to their back chasing a carrot dangling out in front of them
Oh wait that's just for the United States (disclaimer: I'm American). Ok, we need one for the United States and one for the rest of the world. For the rest of the world, it should be a dove circling the planet.
A photo of Bruce Jenner before and after (Score:3)
Or Caitlyn Jenner. Anyway, sure to confuse our alien overlords.
The "Pale blue dot" (Score:1)
I agree but someone will probably complain about which continent is visible... maybe an image with both halves showing or something?
Why? (Score:2)
Being able to use more than one photo expands the conversation but does not necessarily make it easier.
I think using a bunch of photos would easily solve the problem of conveying what humanity looks like as a whole. The photos can show people of every visibly different racial background, at every age, in various states of health, and in various types of clothing or lack thereof. Any aliens whose social structures are at an appropriate level of advancement, and/or close enough to those of Man, will be able to extrapolate from that info and would recognize our species, should they ever see us in person. A simi
Most (Score:2)
Whichever race is the most prevalent. That would be Chinese I guess.
World press photo winner (Score:2)
Just take any winner of the world press photo - it will most likely portray conflict and suffering.
Computer generated (Score:2)
Feed a computer algorithm millions of pictures of people, as diverse as possible, and let it then generate what the average human looks like.
The guy from Idiocracy (Score:2)
Something Islamic (Score:2)
That is the way the world is going.
any healthy member of H. sapiens (Score:2)
Any healthy adult members of H. sapiens will do, since they are biologically interchangeable. If you object to one member over another on racial grounds, it simply means that you're a racist.
The Mountain (Score:2)