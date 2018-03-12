Inside the Booming Black Market For Spotify Playlists (dailydot.com) 15
The black market for Spotify playlists is booming. It's cheaper than you might expect to hack the system -- and if it's done right, it more than pays for itself, the Daily Dot reports. From the article: It's impossible to overstate the value of Spotify playlists. The company dominates the streaming music market, with 159 million active users and 71 million paid subscribers -- nearly double Apple Music's subscription base, according to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal. More importantly, Spotify has made playlists its defining feature. [...] The rising value of Spotify playlists has spurred a new form of payola -- the decades-old illegal practice of paying for a song to be broadcast on the radio -- with massive amounts of money changing hands behind the scenes. An August 2015 expose by Billboard quoted an unnamed major-label executive who claimed playlist adds were being sold for "$2,000 for a playlist with tens of thousands of fans to $10,000 for the more well-followed playlists." Spotify responded by updating its terms of service to explicitly prohibit "selling a user account or playlist, or otherwise accepting any compensation, financial or otherwise, to influence the name of an account or playlist or the content included on an account or playlist." But the practice of paying for placement, as with other forms of payola before it, hasn't died out. It's just been remixed.
In a matter of minutes and for a mere $2, you can pay to have your song considered by one of the 1,500 curators working on SpotLister, one of several new services that sells access to prominent Spotify users. The site was founded by two 21-year-old college students -- Danny Garcia, a guitar player at New York University, and a close friend who requested anonymity due to unrelated privacy concerns. They started a "private-for-hire" PR company in 2016 that offered "pitching services" to generate buzz on SoundCloud and, later, Spotify. The two would take on anywhere from 15 to 20 clients a month, each paying anywhere from $1,000-$5,000 to secure prominent placement on playlists.
Should be easy enough to shut down (Score:3)
If its a violation of the terms of service to do this stuff, then it should be fairly easy for Spotify to get SpotLister and these other services shut down (maybe make use of the overly broad overly vague CFAA to do it)
Or buy them... (Score:3)
or Spotify should buy SpotLister.
(See the vertical integration in radio markets nowadays).
Re: (Score:1)
just like you can't buy facebook or instagram likes or twitter followers and retweets or amazon reviews..... if there's a way to scam, legal or not, people WILL FIND IT, and exploit it.
to bad (Score:1)
They replace many of their titles with sucky live versions.
What an interesting twist on an old trick. (Score:1)
I truly had no idea this was still a thing, but modernized for a different delivery method. People truly will find any possible way to make a buck.
If it's in violation of the TOS, it should be easy for Spotify to knock out the big guys, at least in theory. Smaller or quieter operations though... Whack-a-mole? Needles in a haystack?
Re: (Score:3)
It depends on what you mean by "big guys". If you mean companies openly selling influence, sure - that's easy. If you mean the actual big guys in the record industry, then no - they won't be successful. Nothing will ever stop a rep from Sony quietly getting in touch with a popular playlist creator and working out an arrangement. Now that I think about it, I guess I prefer the company openly selling influence...
:)
Re: (Score:1)
There is some benefit to payola, as it generally promotes music that someone feels can be successful, even if its just a pop tune. Promoters generally only pay for their selected best. Popularity comes with some minimal level of acceptability (one could of course debate how low that level is), coupled with repeated exposure.
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, there's certainly no moral case against it (unless they lie about it). But I know for me, it would make the product less desirable - I'm not really interested in listening to advertisements - if I listen to a playlist, it's generally to introduce myself to music that comes from a source that shares my tastes. This is the same reason I tend to listen to WXPN (U of Penn radio) rather than commercial radio - it seems like every day I'm making a note of something I hear on that station.
Impossible (Score:2)
It's impossible to overstate the value of Spotify playlists.
One Trillion Dollars
QED not impossible
Free market will take care of it (Score:2)
In the Radio spectrum is limited and licensed and it was the only free content delivery system for the masses. Since a few people got to be gate keepers, we needed rules to make sure they do not abuse the defacto monopoly status given to them by the government. On the internet, with unlimited