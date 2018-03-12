Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Firefox Privacy

Firefox Gets Privacy Boost By Disabling Proximity and Ambient Light Sensor APIs (bleepingcomputer.com) 53

Posted by msmash from the welcome-change dept.
Stating with Firefox 60 -- expected to be released in May 2018 -- websites won't be able to use Firefox to access data from sensors that provide proximity distances and ambient light information. From a report: Firefox was allowing websites to access this data via the W3C Proximity and Ambient Light APIs. But at the start of the month, Mozilla engineers decided to disable access to these two APIs by default. The APIs won't be removed, but their status is now controlled by two Firefox flags that will ship disabled by default. This means users will have to manually enable the two flags before any website can use Firefox to extract proximity and ambient light data from the device's underlying sensors. The two flags will be available in Firefox's about:config settings page. The screenshot below shows the latest Firefox Nightly version, where the two flags are now disabled, while other sensor APIs are enabled.

  • What are these API for? (Score:3)

    by Chatterton ( 228704 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @12:44PM (#56247411) Homepage

    Why does these API have been created for? I don't really se a use case for them :( What other API are being put in without any really interesting use-case?

    • Stating with Firefox 61 -- expected to be released in June 2018 -- websites won't be able to use Firefox to access data from sensors that provide wanking and nose-picking information.

      • Stating with Firefox 61 -- expected to be released in June 2018 -- websites won't be able to use Firefox to access data from sensors that provide wanking and nose-picking information.

        That's what black electrical tape is for.

    • I don't know about the W3C but for Firefox they were probably useful in the context of Firefox OS which was a mobile OS with a web engine as its runtime.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      Why does these API have been created for? I don't really se a use case for them :( What other API are being put in without any really interesting use-case?

      Support for irrelevant features by an irrelevant browser. Surprise surprise.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nnull ( 1148259 )
        Which browser is still relevant?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by higuita ( 129722 )

        Actually this is a W3C API and chrome also support it... at least in mobile. In desktop i think they disabled it as there is usually no sensors... in firefox they are also enabled, but without sensors (almost everyone), the value is fixed

        remember that many of this are there to test if it is useful and if sites start to use it for cool things... sadly several features are just abused by trackers and later disabled.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      I can see a page switching between a night time and day time theme like the GPS in my car does for one thing. Is that worth the loss of privacy in a networked application, probably not but you asked for a use case so I gave you one.

  • Why was this even possible? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why the hell would there even be APIs to allow websites to interrogate information about your machine?

    The answer to any website asking for anything more than the user agent should be no, sorry, fuck off.

    I can't imagine why any of this information should ever be given to a damned website.

    • Why would anyone even want a device that has invasive sensors in it?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mysidia ( 191772 )

        These aren't invasive sensors --- they're not collecting individually-identifiable information like a Camera or Microphone does, and the readings could be used to provide a friendlier browsing experience..... for example: lower light could default to a darker theme to reduce eye-strain.

        Greater distance could select a "Big Screen/Big Picture/Dashboard" view versus an "Near view"

        It might not be something every website needs, but I can think of at least a few web-based applications such as "Cloud-b

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by amorsen ( 7485 )

        Why would anyone even want a device that has invasive sensors in it?

        Because it is handy that the phone adjusts backlight based on ambient light. Also, phones (and most laptops) have much more invasive sensors known as camera and microphone.

      • In a WebRTC voice and video chat application running in a web browser on a smartphone, proximity of the user's smartphone to the ear could be used to automatically switch between speakerphone mode (with half duplex, higher volume, and optional video) and non-speakerphone mode (with lower volume, full duplex, and no video).

        • The phone's own dialer doesn't even do that. Probably because there's a lot of use cases and you'd rather have direct control anyway.

          • The phone's own dialer doesn't even do that.

            What ?
            it's a standard feature on the phone's cell voice calling on nearly any smartphone I've had.
            Put the smartphone against your ear: the screen shuts down, so your cheek won't accidentally click on stuff
            Put the smartphone down: the screen light ups showing you a numpad (e.g.: so you can click on a number pad for number-driven menus a.k.a. "Press 1 if you are calling regarding ###") and/or an optional toggle to increase volume.

            This is just providing a web standard, so a a webapp like SkypeWeb can mimmick t

            • Yeah, that's not what I'm saying the phone's dialer doesn't do. Read what I replied to more closely:

              automatically switch between speakerphone mode (with half duplex, higher volume, and optional video) and non-speakerphone mode

              The screen turning on is not speakerphone mode.

    • While security can't ever be perfect I'm fine with these APIs as long as they're opt in.
      It works that way with the location API: The browser informs the user that the website wants to access the location and it's up to the user to authorize it. Same with notifications.

  • Thank you Mozilla. Firefox and Safari are the browsers who look like they care about privacy, and they're currently my choices.

