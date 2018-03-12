Coming Soon to a Front Porch Near You: Package Delivery Via Drone (wsj.com) 78
After lagging behind other countries for years, commercial drones in the U.S. are expected to begin limited package deliveries within months, according to federal regulators and industry officials. [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; an alternative source was not immediately available] From a report: The momentum partly stems from stepped-up White House pressure, prompting closer cooperation between the government and companies such as Amazon.com seeking authorizations for such fledgling businesses. The upshot, according to these officials, is newfound confidence by both sides that domestic package-delivery services finally appear on the verge of taking off. Earlier promises of progress turned out to be premature. The green light could be delayed again if proponents can't overcome nagging security concerns on the part of local or national law-enforcement agencies. Proposed projects also may end up stymied if Federal Aviation Administration managers don't find creative ways around legislative and regulatory restrictions such as those mandating pilot training for manned aircraft. But some proponents of delivery and other drone applications "think they might be ready to operate this summer," Jay Merkle, a senior FAA air-traffic control official, said during a break at an unmanned-aircraft conference in Baltimore last week that highlighted the agency's pro-business approach.
It's Amazon's fault that you have a pack of social predators in your backyard.
Dropped a package in the basketball ring on our driveway, Question is: from how far did he throw it ?
How are they going to address thieves? (Score:3)
Where I live there are constant problems with people stealing packages from porches and front doors. Seems to me drone delivery would make things even worse because they wouldn't have any way to fight this. In my building, the drivers have our garage code so they can put packages securely in the garage. Seems like this wouldn't be possible with drones.
How is Amazon addressing this?
Many issues with drones, which are basically small helicopters...
(1) Noise, noise, noise. Do we want to have hundreds of loud little helicopters flying around?
(2) Helicopters aren't exactly stable on the best of days. Lose power, it falls out of the sky. Catch the wrong kind of wind gust, same. See also, helicopter crash in NYC's East River yesterday. And yes, an 20 pound object falling from 50 feet can do damage or even kill.
(3) Energy. It takes power to beat the air into submission.
If you think silencers are anything like they are depicted in the movies.....
There's a reason the military calls them suppressors and not silencers.
1) Drones are virtually silent at 20 ft, they often live at 30-40' above ground level
2) Drones have a pretty high surface area to volume ratio, with three engines have some manueverability/crash avoidance on descent
3) This is a solved problem with modern technology, up to and including human size payloads.
Big drones Re:How are they going to address th]... (Score:2)
1) Drones are virtually silent at 20 ft, they often live at 30-40' above ground level
Small ones are.
These are going to be pretty honking big drones, at least if what you're used to is the little camera-carrying things
On the other hand delivery by drone could be done to rooftops for apartment buildings or back yards for homes, both of which are more secure.
And because of that, shipping (within most of the US, anyways) is quite cheap and convenient.
I've never had a problem with a stolen package claim. Yeah, the porch pirates get the occasional, well once they got a roll of duct tape and once they got some socks, but Amazon has always just resent the package.
The photos have helped on more than on occasion when we've explained to amazon that despite there being a photo of a package at a door, we were not certain if it was our package or not, and we were certain that it wasn't our door.
It might work for you, but I work in a sex shop and it would be really awkward to receive a delivery of spark plugs while I'm trying to sell dildos to bored housewives.
Sounds like that delivery would make sparks fly.
My guess: with an option that you select, at checkout, labelled "I want drone delivery".
Your drivers with a garage code is not common, in my experience. For those of us getting by without that sort of service, I think theft is easier addressed by a drone than by a human in a truck.
First, they could possibly do it by delivering when you are home. A guy in a truck doesn't have the scheduling flexibility that a drone has. Set up an app with a window for delivery, and get a notification when the drone is on its way, tracking map, all that jazz.
A second option is that they could drop packages where
Seems to me drone delivery would make things even worse
I think things would be a bit better with the drones:
1. It can deliver to the back of your house, making people driving by unlikely to see your package in the first place. People would need to check backyards, making them more likely to get caught.
2. People can't simply follow the big brown truck around, as the drone will be difficult to follow from the ground. You'd need to be lucky enough to spot one landing nearby.
Cool (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure my dogs are 100% in favor of drone delivery. Over the past several years, I've found dead squirrels, dead possums... even a dead nutria in my yard, thanks to my dogs. I guess dead drones are next. I might need to get the dogs some chainmail gauntlets, though, depending on the size of the drones.
On a side (and more serious) note - if Amazon starts doing this, and doesn't let you opt out (the same way you cannot opt out of their crappy Amazon-branded delivery right now)... I'll likely be bring
No, my dogs are restricted to a fenced section of the front yard, which also encompasses the front door. Outside the fence, immediately beside the gate, is a sign "please deliver packages to back door" - UPS and FedEx have had no trouble with this for the past 20 years, only Amazon's indentured servants have demonstrated trouble reading.
However drones would likely have trouble navigating to my back door, and would probably be directed to the front door inside the fenced yard.
behind other countries? marketing spew (Score:2)
I know of only one country using drones in a few provinces, China, since 2015.
Other countries are testing and have trials...but it's not a mainstream thing anywhere.
Security concerns? Gravity concerns. (Score:2, Interesting)
If a delivery truck takes a hit, it'd have to be a pretty seriously heavy hit to damage my package. If a delivery drone takes a hit... All aircraft are designed first and foremost to optimize weight, because it has to wo
True, but it's not like roads are a safe space.
If a delivery drone has a mechanical failure
These drones use brushless DC motors, which are extremely reliable, without gearing. The only mechanical part that can fail is the bearing. Software bugs, obstacle collisions, and weather are all far bigger worries than mechanics.
Human driven vehicles kill 30,000 Americans every year, and injure hundreds of thousands more. If package delivering drones can't improve on that, they shouldn't be legal.
Regulation should be based on data, not fear-mongering.
. If a delivery truck has a mechanical failure, it's just dead on the road No harm done to the cargo.
Insurance?
Theft or Mid Air Collisions might be interesting (Score:2)
I can imagine the more criminally inclined shooting down drones with an EMP gun as that would cripple it and disable any recording / tracking device as well. Count be exciting being a drone delivery driver. I also suspect that sooner or later a mid-air collision could happen. Otherwise I suppose it's an okay idea, not sure how practical it is thou, drones are pretty limited by battery range. Maybe for the you want it NOW folks?
Avoiding collisions is relatively easy if all delivery drones follow specific height ranges for west-to-east travels, east-to-west, south-to-north and north-to-south.
But we all know Amazon, UPS, DHL, USPS and others will NOT be cooperating like that, so yeah, expect mid-air collisions.
Will the USPS use drones? And BART should automate (Score:2)
Drones aren't for cities.
And trains can be 100% automated with no big red button - examples abound, but I'll pick on Singapore to give you something to Google. Then Google NYC subway accidents and look at how many are caused by human error. NYC subways have a driver as well as a conductor to close the doors... for "safety", but really for unions. I'd rather have automated trains with a real cop walking up and down the train if the concern is "safety". And hey, still union. Win-win.
Obl XKCD (Score:2)
https://m.xkcd.com/1523/ [xkcd.com]
My dog hates drones (Score:2)
aircraft, and thunder. No also what about people w/ PTSD, neighboring day sleepers etc. Where will they banned? not if.
Dumb idea (Score:2)
There probably is a sweet spot where this actually works. Something like suburban delivery routes near a distribution point. And that distribution point could be a truck. The truck could even move so that the landing spot is different than the takeoff spot... it could really be efficient with the driver (if we're still doing manual driving) just setting up the next boxes on the landing pads and then moving to the next rendezvous point.
Get too rural or too urban and it no longer makes sense.
Again? (Score:2)