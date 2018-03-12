Trump Issues Order To Block Broadcom's Takeover of Qualcomm (bloomberg.com) 79
Bloomberg reports that President Donald Trump issued an executive order today blocking Broadcom from acquiring Qualcomm, "scuttling a $117 billion deal that had been subject to U.S. government scrutiny on national security grounds." From the report: The president acted on a recommendation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which reviews acquisitions of American firms by foreign investors. The decision to block the deal was unveiled just hours after Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan met with security officials at the Pentagon in a last-ditch effort to salvage the transaction. "There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that Broadcom Ltd." by acquiring Qualcomm "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order released Monday evening in Washington.
The rest of us dodged the Braulcom bullet.
Re:Racism at work (Score:5, Insightful)
Broadcom is a Singaporean company that decided to pretend to be US company by moving headquarters specifically to help seal this deal.
Also, anti-chinese sentiments are nationalist, not racist. Conflating the two is a rather basic error.
And before you claim the motivation is nationalist not racist, you should probably check the nationality of the person involved first.
To be closer to their supply chain. You just made the argument for me. Thank you.
P.S. Conflating state interests based discrimination with discrimination based on race is either ignorant or malicious. I have corrected this error already for the ignorant. This leaves the malicious to mindlessly repeat it. Mindlessly repeating it does not make it any less wrong.
As I said, this is a very basic error. Repeating it after being corrected on it implies malice rather than ignorance.
So now we've got a country where 97% of Americans support Universal Background Checks on guns and zero chance of getting one, Our
I am pretty good with both of these outcomes. It was pretty clear broadcom just wanted to gut qualcomm.
I guess in your universe "the news broke" means "Senate Republicans declared"
Re:Not going to mention (Score:5, Informative)
So we're going to post this story, but completely ignore the news that broke today that the whole "Russian hacked the election" and "Russia colluded with Trump" turned out to be entirely false?
No, House Republicans came up with that conclusion, somehow opposing the entire US intelligence community in the process. The fact that they both decided that Russians did meddle in the elections but somehow did not sought to help Trump is some Orwellian-level doublethink.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Oh please. This investigation has been going on for over a year, with not even a hint of any collusion. The only ones being blinded by partisanship are the left, mad at President Trump for defeating The Annointed One.
19 indictments (13 of them Russian nationals) and 5 guilty pleas so far might disagree with what you deem as reality.
"Leave that part out"? Yeah Boris, i guess charging thirteen Russians of running a state-sponsored effort designed to interfere with the 2016 campaign has nothing to do with Russia.
Watergate break-in - June 17, 1972
Saturday night massacre - October 20, 1973
"I'm not a crook" speech - Nov 17, 1973
"One year of Watergate is enough" - SOTU address Jan 30, 1974
3 articles of impeachment approved - Jul 27-30, 1974
"Smoking Gun" tape released - Aug 5, 1974
Tricky Dick resigns - Aug 9, 1974
Sure: https://www.dni.gov/files/docu... [dni.gov]
This report includes an analytic assessment drafted and coordinated among The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and The National Security Agency (NSA), which draws on intelligence information collected and disseminated by those three agencies. It covers the
motivation and scope of Moscow’s intentions regarding US elections and Moscow’s use of cyber tools and media campaigns to influence US public opinion. The asses
Re:Not going to mention (Score:5, Informative)
"The investigation is being closed with nothing found."
Cite?
" completely ignore the news that broke today that the whole "Russian hacked the election" and "Russia colluded
..."
All I see is some partisan republicans on a house commitee releasing a statement to that effect. Nobody else seems to be buying it; including the Democrats on that same committee. Nevermind the statement from the CIA etc.
In other words: shut up comrade.
After the memo I've been wondering if the Republicans on the house intelligence committee could be charged with obstruction of justice.
I mean if they're deliberately trying to tarnish the investigation and Mueller in order to give Trump cover to shut it down then that's pretty much the definition of obstruction.
Yeah, that's what happened today. Right. House Republicans issue a report that other Republicans did absolutely nothing wrong and they're shocked...SHOCKED, I tell you, that anyone would even suggest that other Republicans did anything improper to win an election. It's not like there have ever been any other examples of Republicans doing anything
Re: (Score:3)
Ok, I'll bite. Here are the direct quotes of Conaway (a Republican):
"Bottom line: Russians did commit active measures against our elections in '16, and we think they'll do that in the future," Conaway said. "It's clear they sowed discord in our elections.
... But we couldn't establish the same conclusions the CIA did that they specifically wanted to help Trump."
Is that what you meant by "entirely false"? Plus, that doesn't really explain why the Republican majority shut down their investigation so quickly (unless they're trying to hide something). After all, nobody tried to shut down the 911 commission prematurely, when no evidence was found that US officials had colluded with Bin Laden. After all, the investigation was started to investigate "Russian Meddling", not specifically "Trump Collusion
You do realize Trump killed more Russians in one evening than Obama did in 8 years?
US forces ripped them to pieces with drone strikes, Apache helicopter gunships, airstrikes from F15E's, capped with a JDAM bombing from passing B52's. I have heard that they also used counterbattery artillery and A10's as well, but haven't seen that confirmed. All of their armored vehicles were destroyed or damaged, hundreds of Russian mercs we
Is this seriously about the race of the CEO? The US has sunk that far already?
Seen this before: Fairchild (Score:4, Interesting)
This reminds me of a similar deal that was similarly scuttled: the proposed purchase of Fairchild Semiconductor [nytimes.com] that was then owned by French company Schlumberger, to Fujitsu, a Japanese company. In either case, Fairchild would have been owned by a non-US company from a "friendly" country. National security was the given reason, but Japan's then-growing leadership in semiconductors against US companies was the understory.
In this case the understory seems to be America's growing leadership in semiconductors against US companies. The current Broadcom was formed by a merger between Broadcom of California, and Avago, which was formed when two New York based private equity firms bought the semiconductor division of Agilent, which itself was spun out of HP. Being private equity vultures, they moved corporate headquarters to a more tax friendly location, but the operations are still very much based in the US.
Maybe Obama was some
Appropriate decision. (Score:3)
It is hard enough for us to protect our privacy against the likes of Google. Throwing foreign entities into the mix would be suicide.
As if self-destruction and suicide was ever much of a deterrent for our federal government.
Y'know, I have to wonder.... (Score:4, Interesting)
It has become apparent to me that the man uses the expression to mean whatever he thinks it ought to mean, and has no bearing on the actual definition of the term.
Obama did the same. So did Bush. And Clinton and the other Bush and so on way back over a century. It's a standard political practice that falls under the umbrella of protecting US interests.
It seems new only because you have never paid attention before.
Re: Intel won this round to stay alive... (Score:1)
And the alternative was even more grim. Broadcom has proven itself to be utterly incompetent and unfriendly. It was almost immediately apparent that they just wanted to kill the competition in a anti-competitive manner.
This was a good decision, even if for the wrong reason. Sometimes, you just have to take what you can get.
Trump's administration issued the order (Score:4, Interesting)
He literally said we should ignore due process and take away people's guns. If Obama had done that gun stocks would have gone nuts.
That's because people who aren't pretending to be dumb, like you, understood exactly what he was saying: when the police understand they have a dangerously violent crazy person with guns on their radar, they need to act on the spot in the same way you take away a drunk driver's car
... and then head to the courthouse. But sure, pretend you don't understand this.
And why would people who make and purchase and use guns react differently? Because actual thinking informed people understand that Obama had ali
Re: Trump's administration issued the order (Score:2, Interesting)
If Trump didn't mean what he said, why did Breitbart run the headline: "Trump the gun grabber"? Why did the NRA feel they needed to have a meeting with him after these comments? You can say people are being dumb and the President didn't mean what he said... But a lot of conservatives seemed to take it the same way.
If Trump didn't mean what he said, why did Breitbart run the headline: "Trump the gun grabber"?
So people like you would click on it. See how that works?
Why did the NRA feel they needed to have a meeting with him after these comments?
For appearances. So that people like, when they saw that both parties left the meeting without their hair on fire, would be denied the chance to spread around a phony narrative.
You can say people are being dumb and the President didn't mean what he said... But a lot of conservatives seemed to take it the same way.
He was speaking casually, not lawerly. Which you're trying to pretend you don't know, because it helps your narrative to assert otherwise. And no, there aren't any significant number of conservatives are the least bit worried about that. Because he's more than clarified the
