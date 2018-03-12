Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Trump Issues Order To Block Broadcom's Takeover of Qualcomm (bloomberg.com) 56

Posted by BeauHD from the thou-shalt-not-pass dept.
Bloomberg reports that President Donald Trump issued an executive order today blocking Broadcom from acquiring Qualcomm, "scuttling a $117 billion deal that had been subject to U.S. government scrutiny on national security grounds." From the report: The president acted on a recommendation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which reviews acquisitions of American firms by foreign investors. The decision to block the deal was unveiled just hours after Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan met with security officials at the Pentagon in a last-ditch effort to salvage the transaction. "There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that Broadcom Ltd." by acquiring Qualcomm "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order released Monday evening in Washington.

  • Seen this before: Fairchild (Score:3)

    by Flexagon ( 740643 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @07:49PM (#56249769)

    This reminds me of a similar deal that was similarly scuttled: the proposed purchase of Fairchild Semiconductor [nytimes.com] that was then owned by French company Schlumberger, to Fujitsu, a Japanese company. In either case, Fairchild would have been owned by a non-US company from a "friendly" country. National security was the given reason, but Japan's then-growing leadership in semiconductors against US companies was the understory.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jrumney ( 197329 )

      In this case the understory seems to be America's growing leadership in semiconductors against US companies. The current Broadcom was formed by a merger between Broadcom of California, and Avago, which was formed when two New York based private equity firms bought the semiconductor division of Agilent, which itself was spun out of HP. Being private equity vultures, they moved corporate headquarters to a more tax friendly location, but the operations are still very much based in the US.

      Maybe Obama was some

  • I've had enough problems with Broadcom's chips and Broadcom's lack of support for their chips that I think Trump did the right thing here. I tried to bring up a parallel computer on Broadcom's MIPS chip once, eventually decided they were lying about the performance and it couldn't really retire one floating point instruction per cycle. We gave up and switch back to Intel CPUs.

  • It is hard enough for us to protect our privacy against the likes of Google. Throwing foreign entities into the mix would be suicide.

  • Y'know, I have to wonder.... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mark-t ( 151149 ) <markt@nerdfla t . com> on Monday March 12, 2018 @08:22PM (#56249933) Journal

    .... this is the 2nd time in about as many weeks as I've seen the US president invoke an argument of "national security" on a matter that impacts commercial enterprise, and using that argument as a basis for immediate action that bypassed any of the ordinary measures which might otherwise be required.

    It has become apparent to me that the man uses the expression to mean whatever he thinks it ought to mean, and has no bearing on the actual definition of the term.

  • Trump's administration issued the order (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @08:30PM (#56249957)
    not Trump. Nobody listens to Trump. This became obvious when the stock market stopped reacting to his tweets. He literally said we should ignore due process and take away people's guns. If Obama had done that gun stocks would have gone nuts. When Trump did it not even a blip.

    • He literally said we should ignore due process and take away people's guns. If Obama had done that gun stocks would have gone nuts.

      That's because people who aren't pretending to be dumb, like you, understood exactly what he was saying: when the police understand they have a dangerously violent crazy person with guns on their radar, they need to act on the spot in the same way you take away a drunk driver's car ... and then head to the courthouse. But sure, pretend you don't understand this.

      And why would people who make and purchase and use guns react differently? Because actual thinking informed people understand that Obama had ali

      • If Trump didn't mean what he said, why did Breitbart run the headline: "Trump the gun grabber"? Why did the NRA feel they needed to have a meeting with him after these comments? You can say people are being dumb and the President didn't mean what he said... But a lot of conservatives seemed to take it the same way.

        • If Trump didn't mean what he said, why did Breitbart run the headline: "Trump the gun grabber"?

          So people like you would click on it. See how that works?

          Why did the NRA feel they needed to have a meeting with him after these comments?

          For appearances. So that people like, when they saw that both parties left the meeting without their hair on fire, would be denied the chance to spread around a phony narrative.

          You can say people are being dumb and the President didn't mean what he said... But a lot of conservatives seemed to take it the same way.

          He was speaking casually, not lawerly. Which you're trying to pretend you don't know, because it helps your narrative to assert otherwise. And no, there aren't any significant number of conservatives are the least bit worried about that. Because he's more than clarified the

  • wow trump must be really talented to turn a bunch of anticorporate left wing tech hippy nerds into 80s yuppies all of a sudden.

