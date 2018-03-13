Media Reports About a Massive Geomagnetic Storm Hitting Earth on March 18 Are Inaccurate, NOAA Says (newsweek.com) 34
Several news outlets this week are reporting that Earth is expecting a "massive magnetic storm" on March 18. Yeah, so that's not happening, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) told Newsweek and other outlets. From a report: And they would know: Not only does NOAA help people build forecasts for weather here on Earth, they also predict space weather events like geomagnetic storms. "This story is not plausible in any way, shape or form," Bob Rutledge, who leads NOAA's Space Weather Forecast Center, told Newsweek via e-mail. "Things are all quiet for space weather, and the sun is essentially spotless." The magnetic storm's "imminent" arrival was one of Monday morning's top science news stories, according to Google News. But most coverage appeared to be based on a misinterpretation of a chart posted on Russia's Lebedev Institute's website showing a minor uptick in geomagnetic activity on the 18th. That elevated activity is expected to be a minor storm at most.
Ok that's why (Score:2, Insightful)
This is why I don't get my weather information from "news" outlets.
Or we are completely doomed! And the government is hiding this from us so we don't go running the the streets looting and rioting.
Please not this is a sarcastic statement, do not take it as fact. (and ignore the man with the black suite behind me)
Is the black suite located near the rouge room?
/s
Massive Hangover Predicted (Score:5, Funny)
The National St. Paddy's Forecasting center is predicting a violent disruption of geospatial equilibrium and thought competence the morning of March 18th.
Has the global warming due to green beer and green rivers alert been published yet?
and why I get my news from Slashdot.
Sure (Score:3)
Russians interfering again (Score:2, Funny)
FAKE NEWS FROM RUSSIA (Score:2, Troll)
In Soviet Russia, weather reports you.
I was expecting a spectacular aurora but... (Score:3)
...instead got fake views!
No need for reporting (Score:2)
No need for reporting on this one, if it's a HUGE magnetic storm expect there to be no reporting because of a black-out from power-loss. Also expect to see some pretty impressive Auroras. If you don't see either of these things, it isn't a magnetic storm to really worry about.
the biggest events are CME and take 1 to 3 days to get to Earth
so there would be plenty of warning.
A really cool makes the sky green and sparks fly off of power lines...last one was 1859 and telegraph poles were spitting little bolts of lightning. well we can hope, no reason to go to work
Hard Sun (Score:2)
Perhaps it is just an elaborate way to promote the show.
It's a question of degree (Score:5, Informative)
The University of Alaska - Fairbanks does predict high auroral activity the night of the 18th [alaska.edu].
So, depending on where you live, you might get to see some aurora that night - but nothing like the "news" going around the web.
http://spaceweather.com/ blank as paper (Score:3)
worst case an A3 flare, which won't even color the sky in Norway, is the 24 hour prediction.
March 18 Geomagnetic Storm (Score:1)
For a real forecast of geomagnetic storms, go to the Space Weather Prediction Center [noaa.gov].
There may actually be a geomagnetic storm on March 18. A Kp index of 5 or higher indicates a geomagnetic storm. It's not rare at all, and it's enough to get auroras in the far northern US. The effects of such a storm would be quite minor.
The fake news articles are describing something on the level of the Carrington Event. A coronal mass ejection (CME) comparable to that of the Carrington Event did occur on July 23, 2012
No jackbooted facts treading on our freedoms! (Score:5, Funny)
In today's post-truth world, people are allowed to believe their own facts in the face of those pushed by so called "experts" and "people who actually know what the fuck they're talking about." So to anyone out there who wishes to believe in the alternative fact that Earth's technology will be set back to the 1700s on Sunday, you should feel free to sell me all of your soon-to-be-useless electronics which I will pay above-scrap prices for. I will use them to build a post-apocalyptic museum to teach the young ones about the before-times. Don't worry about scrubbing valuable personal information from them either, that will all be deleted when the geomagnetic storm hits.
