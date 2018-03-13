How Your Returns Are Used Against You At Best Buy, Other Retailers (nbcnews.com) 51
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Wall Street Journal (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): At Best Buy, returning too many items within a short time can hurt a person's score, as can returning high-theft items such as digital cameras. Every time shoppers returns purchases to Best Buy, they are tracked by a company which has the power to override the store's touted policy and refuse to refund their money. That is because the electronics giant is one of several chains that have hired a service called The Retail Equation to score customers' shopping behavior and impose limits on the amount of merchandise they can return. Stores have long used generous return guidelines to lure more customers, but such policies also invite abuse. Retailers estimate 11% of their sales are returned, and of those, 11% are likely fraudulent returns, according to a 2017 survey of 63 retailers by the National Retail Federation. Return fraud or abuse occurs when customers exploit the return process, such as requesting a refund for items they have used, stolen or bought somewhere else.
Amazon.com Inc. and other online players that have made it easy to return items have changed consumer expectations, adding pressure on brick-and-mortar chains. Some retailers monitor return fraud in-house, but Best Buy and others pay The Retail Equation to track and score each customer's return behavior for both in-store and online purchases. The service also works with Home Depot, J.C. Penney, Sephora and Victoria's Secret. Some retailers use the system only to assess returns made without a receipt. Best Buy uses The Retail Equation to assess all returns, even those made with a receipt.
Amazon.com Inc. and other online players that have made it easy to return items have changed consumer expectations, adding pressure on brick-and-mortar chains. Some retailers monitor return fraud in-house, but Best Buy and others pay The Retail Equation to track and score each customer's return behavior for both in-store and online purchases. The service also works with Home Depot, J.C. Penney, Sephora and Victoria's Secret. Some retailers use the system only to assess returns made without a receipt. Best Buy uses The Retail Equation to assess all returns, even those made with a receipt.
charge back when best buy fails will change there (Score:1)
charge back when best buy fails will change there ways
Re:charge back when best buy fails will change the (Score:4, Informative)
Re:charge back when best buy fails will change the (Score:5, Insightful)
That's why we can't have nice things (policies). If someone's purchase doesn't meet their legitimate, reasonable expectations, fine, return it. But there are many who know up front that they'll be returning it later, or expect to go through multiple returns so they can cherry pick the best of the best. Fuck 'em. Such abuse only ends up costing everyone else more, and I have an issue with funding reprobates.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the problem with big companies. There is no respect from either side.
Big companies don't care about you, and in return people don't care about the well being of the company. The gap is so large that executives forget that customers and low rank employees are people not just profit making machines. And in return, customers who abuse the system don't seem to realize that by doing that, they hurt the small people (like other customers and employees) more than executives.
I dunno about anyone else (Score:5, Insightful)
I always assumed this was the case? And it's not really unreasonable is it? Like, some people are going to take the piss, and it's not ridiculous that the company would keep track of customers that are causing them costs.
I'm the last person to be an apologist for big business, but this seems fairly reasonable to me...
Re: (Score:2)
If denied, request a Return Activity Report (Score:3)
It IS a credit reporting system because data may be shared across retailers. If this is the case you absolutely have the right to view and send a written request for review al
According The Retail Equation's page to request a Return Activity Report [theretailequation.com], retailers using the service are supposed to give a transaction ID when they refuse a return.
Online is losing money hand over fist (Score:3)
"How Your Returns Are Used Against You" (Score:5, Insightful)
So, basically, if you try to take advantage of the system, they'll call you on it. Not seeing the problem here. Sounds like someone trying to manufacture outrage as though the stores are trying to screw you over, but it sounds like they're just trying to protect themselves against a somewhat common type of fraud.
Or am I wrong here? If so, maybe someone can explain. I rarely shop retail these days, and I rarely return items.
Re: (Score:2)
Great (Score:1)
I'm perfectly okay with this. People who treat stores like a free 30 day rental service are jerks.
Re: (Score:2)
Great fun for the one that got the returned pair next. You should be ashamed for yourself.
There are many sides to this (Score:4, Insightful)
Someone who is super picky, and has a problem with everything they buy, and returns a lot of stuff is a customer to be avoided
If I was a seller, I would blacklist them
Someone who has real problems with stuff not working right should be able to return it
I think the bigger thing folks are missing (Score:2)
How can you return a stolen item? (Score:2)
I would expect that you need at least a receipt and that should usually include the device serial number. Or is there some defect in the way this is done in the US?
Re: (Score:2)
Scanning IDs? (Score:2)
Machine Learning Failure? (Score:2)
It seems the retailer inputs driver's license number and address, or scans the barcode if it has one. That's how one is tracked. Retail return policies generally have a catch-all "we can refuse any refund for any or no reason at our discretion" clause, which is used in this case. It seems The Retail Equation (TRE) presumably uses machine learning fraud-detection systems, like a credit or debit card company uses, only you can't call them to force the transaction through, so you're just stuck with no way out.
Pay cash... (Score:2)