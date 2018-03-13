Mozilla Working On In-Page Popup Blocker For Firefox (androidpolice.com) 12
Firefox is working on a blocker for annoying in-page alerts that often ask you to input your email address to receive a newsletter from the site. "The feature is still in the planning stages, but Mozilla is asking users for any examples of sites with annoying pop-ups," reports Android Police. "Mozilla wants to make Firefox automatically detect and dismiss the popups." From the report: If you know of sites that use in-page popups (whether it be newsletter signups, surveys, or something else), you can fill out the survey here. There are also Firefox and Chrome extensions that make the process easier. I'll be interested to see how Mozilla pulls this off, it will no doubt be difficult to detect the difference between helpful and not-helpful popups.
Adblock (Score:2)
Tracking blocking (Score:2)
Sometimes I submit a support request that a website mistakenly detected the tracking protection built into Firefox [mozilla.org] as an ad blocker. I tell them that I see ads hosted by the publisher,* such as those on Daring Fireball [daringfireball.net] and those on Read the Docs [readthedocs.io], and sometimes I click ads hosted by the publisher. But I don't blindly accept scripts that allow third parties to insert arbitrary proprietary scripts that track my "click-stream" from one website to another in order to build an interest profile and try to sell me
Be Brave (Score:1)
Helpful Popups (Score:4, Insightful)
it will no doubt be difficult to detect the difference between helpful and not-helpful popups
There is No Such Difference! Kill 'em all, let FSM sort 'em out.
When the publisher serves the crap (Score:2)
You're not APK; I can tell because your writing style doesn't match. But I'll quickly answer why his DNS blocklist solution (whether installed locally or through Pi-hole) isn't quite a complete solution by itself:
Sometimes the publisher itself serves this crap.
A DNS blocklist works when a third-party script displays the popup. But if the same site (e.g. files.slashdot.org serves both things essential to the website's operation (such as style sheets and images) and the popup script, trying to block it will e
Re: (Score:2)
are able to stop me from reading the page
You can often just switch to reader view to read the page by clicking the document icon in Firefox's location bar. Firefox doesn't detect a possible reader view for all pages though.