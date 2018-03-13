Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Mozilla Working On In-Page Popup Blocker For Firefox (androidpolice.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the cease-and-desist dept.
Firefox is working on a blocker for annoying in-page alerts that often ask you to input your email address to receive a newsletter from the site. "The feature is still in the planning stages, but Mozilla is asking users for any examples of sites with annoying pop-ups," reports Android Police. "Mozilla wants to make Firefox automatically detect and dismiss the popups." From the report: If you know of sites that use in-page popups (whether it be newsletter signups, surveys, or something else), you can fill out the survey here. There are also Firefox and Chrome extensions that make the process easier. I'll be interested to see how Mozilla pulls this off, it will no doubt be difficult to detect the difference between helpful and not-helpful popups.

  • I love the "whitelist us" adblock popups. As if I am going to whitelist any site so they can show me ads that can contain god knows what malware.
  • I'd love to get the best of Brave and Firefox. Bring back Eich!

  • Helpful Popups (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @08:41PM (#56255949)

    it will no doubt be difficult to detect the difference between helpful and not-helpful popups

    There is No Such Difference! Kill 'em all, let FSM sort 'em out.

