Earth Google Open Source

Google's New 'Plus Codes' Are An Open Source, Global Alternative To Street Addresses

Posted by BeauHD
Google has developed a "simple and consistent addressing system that works across India and globally." Called "Plus Codes," the location-based digital addressing system is designed for people with addresses that are not easily located through conventional descriptors like street names or house numbers. That's half of the world's urban population, according to a World Bank estimate. 9to5Google reports: Notably, this open source solution composed of 10 characters works globally and can be incorporated by other products and platforms for free, with a developer page available here. It works offline and on print when overlaid as a grid on existing maps. Places that are close together share similar plus codes, while the system is identifiable by the "+" symbol in every address. "This system is based on dividing the geographical surface of the Earth into tiny 'tiled areas,' attributing a unique code to each of them," reports Google. "This code simply comprises a '6-character + City' format that can be generated, shared and searched by anyone -- all that's needed is Google Maps on a smartphone."

The first four characters are the area code, describing a region of roughly 100 x 100 kilometers. The last six characters are the local code, describing the neighborhood and the building, an area of roughly 14 x 14 meters -- about the size of one half of a basketball court. The area code is not needed when navigating within a town, while another optional character can be appended to provide additional accuracy down to a 3 x 3 meter region. Users of Google Maps in India will be able to easily find the plus code for any area in the app, while the mapping service along with Search will support the entry of the new coordinate system. Plus codes for any location can also be found with this tool.

Google's New 'Plus Codes' Are An Open Source, Global Alternative To Street Addresses

  • Not invented here (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bohmt ( 900463 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @06:04AM (#56257723)
    So they reinvented the Maidenhead locator system.

    • Re: Not invented here (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not to mention what3words location

    • Re: Not invented here (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Or MGRS...

      • Beat me to it. I'd have upvoted you, but I haven't managed to get any points since the site went down.

    • Re:Not invented here (Score:4, Informative)

      by SmilingBoy ( 686281 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @07:21AM (#56257933)

      Yes, and a few other location coding systems are similar as well. However, Google have their reasons for creating a new system. You can find their evaluation of the various systems explained here:

      https://github.com/google/open... [github.com]

      • Re:Not invented here (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @07:38AM (#56257975)

        That write-up is pretty much a perfect case study of the classic xkcd comic "There are 14 competing standards" [xkcd.com].

          Only if you don't understand the comic, or don't understand the write-up, or both.

          The point of the comic is that there are a whole bunch of standards and the idea is to invent a single new standard to replace them all. Which doesn't work, and just adds to the pile of standards.

          The point of the plus codes writeup is to evaluate the existing standards to see if any of them meets the requirements of one particular set of use cases. Since it's determined that no existing standard does the job, a new one is

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rsborg ( 111459 )

          However, given the sheer power of Google and ubiquity of GMaps, it will prevail. It also has a bunch of benefits over all the other options, most of which don't necessarily tie it to Maps.

          I for one welcome our new Plus-sized overlords.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Ugh. There are already too many, they even didn't include MGRS or GARS. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_Grid_Reference_System for example. I don't see any improvements of this system over other systems

        • I use MGRS all the time, but for a 1 meter area, Google's system is four characters shorter. Not that I'm promoting it, just saying it is as precise with 10 compared to 14 with MGRS.

        • "I don't see any improvements of this system over other systems"

          This one works with Google Earth and Maps.
          That's reason enough.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Major reason being: Now you need a smartphone with google maps. Google is no longer optional to your life.

        Plusgoogle. Next up: Doubpleplusgoogle, it'll be the new "2.0".

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by MachineShedFred ( 621896 )

        Didn't click the link, not expecting to find "we wanted our own snowflake system that does exactly what we want, and is less useful outside our organization than existing standards that may already be in use"

        Plus, if they expect this to take over for street addresses such as the headline suggests, they should think again. "Oh, it's on Walnut Street, just past 5th" is far more useful than "Oh, it's at CMXR+X6" which has everyone scrambling for Google Maps just to decode what the fuck you just said.

          It's more useful than a US Zip Code because it is more precise. (and more logical). There are different uses for either system. A computer would find CMXR+X6 more useful, but a human who is looking for your house will find the street address more useful (actually, ideally, a human would want both)- get in the ballpark with maps and the code and then the address so they can confirm visually when they see your house.

        • No, Google think this would be a useful system in parts in developing countries with less formal address systems. For example, there are 1 million inhabitants in Kathmandu, but the majority of the roads have no names and there are also no street numbers. So when you send a parcel, you don't need to describe it as "past the ABC Hostel, then third street on the right; the house next to the large birch tree". I think the criteria they set are quite sensible, but many of them are indeed fulfilled by the Maid

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Teun ( 17872 )
            I do agree with the possibility real words could be problematic to certain SJW and other sensitive souls.

            • I really don't think you need to be an SJW to not want your address to be, for example, "ASSHOLE"

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

            No, Google think this would be a useful system in parts in developing countries with less formal address systems. For example, there are 1 million inhabitants in Kathmandu, but the majority of the roads have no names and there are also no street numbers. So when you send a parcel, you don't need to describe it as "past the ABC Hostel, then third street on the right; the house next to the large birch tree". I think the criteria they set are quite sensible, but many of them are indeed fulfilled by the Maidenh

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by eth1 ( 94901 )

          ... which has everyone scrambling for Google Maps just to decode what the fuck you just said.

          And here you've just found the REAL reason Google created this system.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gmack ( 197796 )

          Plus, if they expect this to take over for street addresses such as the headline suggests, they should think again. "Oh, it's on Walnut Street, just past 5th" is far more useful than "Oh, it's at CMXR+X6" which has everyone scrambling for Google Maps just to decode what the fuck you just said.

          That doesn't work everywhere. Many countries have streets without names. in fact even my hometown in Canada had two [google.ca] streets [google.ca] they gave names to for no other reason that emergency services needed to find them. In Costa Rica for instance, not all major streets even have names and there are no house numbers making the entire country a confusing mess for even the locals.

      • Doesn't even mention the Canadian Postal Code, which seems to satisfy nearly all of google's requirements. Add two more characters, and it would satisfy, I think, each and every single one.

        • Can you elaborate? Canadian Postal Codes seem to work the same way as postal codes in other countries. For example, if I want to specify a specific point somewhere in a large forest, there would not be a postal code for this. I don't think there would is a simple algorithm that transforms longitude and latitude to Canadian Postal Codes. In a nutshell, not at all like the open location codes.

          • Specifically, Canadian postal codes are not geographic, but nothing's stopping the algorithm from being so. The first character denotes (roughly) the province, from east to west. The rest is the postal delivery route -- which means my neighbours to the left and to the right are identical or off by a single number, whereas the neighbour behind me (on a different street) is off by two characters. While not "geographic" in spatial terms, it's geographic by postal route, which is (obviously) by street. So fo

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So they reinvented the Maidenhead locator system.

      Hardly. They work in different ways. Unless you are considering all "a way to identify a location" as equals. That is the slashdot standard, course. "This reminds me of something else, therefore Nothing New!!1!"

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      We rarely value original innovators as much as we do to the people who make the innovation marketable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Chrisq ( 894406 )
      Or mapcode [mapcode.com], which has enough accuracy to inentify individual houses

  • 3x3 option code almost mandatory (Score:4, Insightful)

    by guruevi ( 827432 ) <{moc.stiucricve} {ta} {ive}> on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @06:12AM (#56257735) Homepage

    3x3m is your average NYC apartment or Indian slum house, you also need to encode elevation and room/apartment numbers in many cases since you could have your code shared by many tenants both in the same plane as well as vertically.

    Also, encode up to 1x1m if this is going to be useful for any modern delivery methods (eg robot truck or drone).

    • Re:3x3 option code almost mandatory (Score:5, Interesting)

      by gl4ss ( 559668 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @08:37AM (#56258195) Homepage Journal

      look if it just gets 10 meters then thats okay.

      it would work for ordering mcdonalds or whatever. in thailand most roads don't have names on the maps and some roads have different number on here maps vs. google maps. openstreetmaps. it's really fucking annoying. the local mcdonalds operation has a map where you can put in your location... .... but it turns it into a street address that possibly points to 10 km away. ..so instead of explaining just an address, they will call you up and you need to have someone local to explain basically where the place is and even then it's a crapshoot if they understand which gas station they're meant to turn at.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Malc ( 1751 )

        We don't need street names in the UK, just building number and post code. I can see that this Google proposal could physically locate something more quickly, especially given how inaccurate Google Maps can be.

    • World War 1 British Trench co-ordinates were down to 5 x 5 yard squares. 3m x 3m is even tighter than that so good.

  • News...? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Richard_at_work ( 517087 ) <richardprice.gmail@com> on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @06:27AM (#56257777)

    Google developed the Open Location Code in 2014, and it's been part of Google Maps since 2015...

  • So... (Score:5, Informative)

    by YuppieScum ( 1096 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @06:27AM (#56257779) Journal
    ...very like What3Words [what3words.com] then, which is already used by the postal services of seven countries ...

    Oblig. XKCD reference [xkcd.com]

    • Re:So... (Score:4, Informative)

      by ma++i+ude ( 580592 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @06:37AM (#56257805) Homepage
      ...except that w3w codes are deliberately distinct for geographically close squares, and designed so they'd be easy to share and sanity check e.g. over the phone. Sure, both are trying to solve the problem of precise locations, especially in places where addresses don't exist, but with very different emphases. Also note that the w3w algorithm and word database are proprietary.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swell ( 195815 )

      This seems to be the same three word system created by Chris Sheldrick and discussed last year on a TED talk. He describes the rationale behind it and how it is currently being used in remote areas. The three word concept is nice in that words are easy to remember, but those words are meaningless as a guide to where the location is. Latitude/longitude are the opposite. Google's system somewhere in between.

      https://www.ted.com/talks/chri... [ted.com]

  • For the folks who live in high rises and need to be uniquely identified.

  • I really hope they try to patent this... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Terje Mathisen ( 128806 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @06:38AM (#56257807)

    First obvious reference would be the UTM map coordinate system which also works off 100x100 km squares, here we use 6, 8, 10 or even more digits to designate any spot on the globe, to any desired accuracy/precision. (6 digits typically give you 100x100m squares, 8 digits 10x10m and with 10 digits you have a single square meter.) This system have been used in the military for a _long_ time now.

    Next we have the What3Words idea which have already been mentioned, giving approximately 3x3m resolution using 3 english-language words which makes it much easier to memorize or send to someone else.

    Terje

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rsborg ( 111459 )

      First obvious reference would be the UTM map coordinate system which also works off 100x100 km squares, here we use 6, 8, 10 or even more digits to designate any spot on the globe, to any desired accuracy/precision. (6 digits typically give you 100x100m squares, 8 digits 10x10m and with 10 digits you have a single square meter.) This system have been used in the military for a _long_ time now.

      Next we have the What3Words idea which have already been mentioned, giving approximately 3x3m resolution using 3 english-language words which makes it much easier to memorize or send to someone else.

      Terje

      I personally find my W3W code to be awesome, but it's very confusing - after being assigned the code, I searched and there were 2 others that popped up on the search - one across the country and another in a different continent.

      If someone got my W3W wrong, my package or whatever would be going very far away.

      Maybe W3W would be a good supplement to an actual mailing address but sucks for places where there is no street name or the street name itself is super-confusing (e.g. Springfield city).

  • It's a shame they haven't adopted what3words (https://www.ted.com/talks/chris_sheldrick_a_precise_three_word_address_for_every_place_on_earth) instead - Easily rememberable addresses like "blocks.evenly.breed", vs "F26X+9F Gurugram" as a Plus Code.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What3Words is proprietary and only available through a service run by what3words Ltd. with no public pricing information available.

    • Disagree. What3Words is proprietary. Something like this needs to be open source really. And whilst w3w may have the advantage of being easily remembered, you cannot tell whether two addresses are close-by. I also don't think it works well across languages as every location has a different name in different languages - the words are not translated but completely different words are used in different languages.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      They could have used the ham radio locator [qthlocator.free.fr] instead of inventing yet another locator tool.

  • gps coordinates (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A quick run through wolfram alpha converting gps coordinates to base 36

    4z.zzz = 179.999978

    4z.zzy = 179.999957

    Difference = 0.000021 degrees

    At the equator, 1 degree = 111320m longitude and 110575m latitude (based on a quick google) which makes the 5 digit base36 encoded gps coordinates accurate to within a 2.5m x 2.5m box at the equator, and a much smaller box closer to the poles.

    That's within the 3m x 3m area that google's new thingo does. Drop the decimal (or base-36al) points, and you have your character s

    • If I was creating a new system, I'd definitely avoid having both a lowercase L and a 1 valid at the same positions.

    • Yeah, but if you make it simple and based on what everyone uses today, you don't get to put out a press release about how your new standard for doing things that there's already at least 5 standards for is so shiny and spiffy.

      They're solving problems that already have solutions, dammit! Stop making sense!

  • Open Location Code is a 2D area on the Earth not a 3D volume. Been available for years. It tiles the entire surface of the Earth - which means it wastes the codes for the 70% of the Earth underwater. Which, if I can do the math, means that the 10 digit string could be significantly shortened perhaps while adding "level" (above/below ground surface/entrance level)...

    • So what happens when somebody builds a floating city? More practically, I might want to send something to an oil rig worker.

  • Not an alternative to adresses (Score:4, Interesting)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @07:20AM (#56257927)

    Adresses are used for more than people to drive to. Adresses are used to send packages to people. Adresses can be PO boxes and can include apprtment numbers, so there is a difference between a person who lives on the 2nd floor and somebody on the 3rd floor. There are plenty of places where the code will be useless and an adress will be needed.

    Besides meaning a location, in many places an adress is also a legal part of other things, like the location of an address. You can not just replace the adress with a pluscode on your legal company letters in many countries.

    Then there are the places that not even HAVE an address, so there is nothing to replace.

    What it is is an alternative to the Geographic coordinate system [wikipedia.org]

    This does not mean it is a bad thing or useless, but it is NOT an alternative to adresses. If anything it complements it, not replaces it.

    And then there is Geocoding [wikipedia.org] that started in 1960.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      They are an alternative to addresses when an address (i.e. PO box or house number, street, and city) doesn't exist.

      Google created “Plus Codes” for addresses that are not easily located through conventional descriptors like street names or house numbers. In fact, according to a World Bank estimate, half of the world’s urban population lives on unnamed streets.

  • I have a map of the United States... Actual size. It says, "Scale: 1 mile = 1 mile." I spent last summer folding it. I also have a full-size map of the world. I hardly ever unroll it. People ask me where I live, and I say, "E6".
    -- Steven Wright

  • After spending a significant amount of time in Korea and Portugal I applaud this because some people simply do not know where they live. Sure they can give shitty directions like head south on the roundabout where Tonyâ(TM)s restaurant (which of course has no signage) then go down a ways and take a left but donâ(TM)t even know the name of their street or building number. Thank you google now roll this shit out globally asap
    • I think they only talked about India because that's where it's most relevant to the urban population. Send a postcard to 87J8FPCW+HF sometime. :V
  • What is wrong with signed floatingpoint numbers giving lat/long/alt, whu do we need n differen systems?
    • I'm struggling with the same thing. Addresses are convenient in places where they work because they facilitate the final, local navigation especially in dense urban areas where GPS may not be accurate enough to find individual buildings. For remote places, lat/long seems like a just fine identifier. There are some cities without (good) address systems where maybe this will help. Maybe this really does assist somehow in India, but we'd need more problem description to understand it. I don't see value i
      • Lat+long is a point, not an area. If you want to know why that's a problem, see how your GPS directions deal with a mall parking lot.

  • This is much better than the Irish eircode system...

    With eircode, each dwelling get's their own 'postcode'. This means that in an apartment block, each individual apartment has it's own postcode. Which is nice.
    But... they went to great strides to ensure that your neighbours have a completely different eircode. The codes are 'random' in order to ensure this. So it means that if someone sends you something but they wrote the code down marginally incorrect, your package will be delivered to someone several

  • So, it's yet another rectangular grid system. They have their uses, but street addresses are not one of those uses, and the areas where it is useful already have their own grid systems.

    A long string of letters and numbers is not easily memorised. There's no mnemonic aspect to it. We're wasting a lot of bandwidth since a large number of grids exist entirely in the ocean, and we get a huge number in the arctic and antarctic despite the very low population density in these regions. Regions by the borders of
  • Shoot, just let skynet get it over with. Implant GPS devices in every human being and be done with it.

  • google just reinvented what the military has done for decades. they even have math equations to convert grids to GPS coordinates and back the other way

    • Yup, MGRS: Military Grid Reference System. Used by NATO, actually. If I recall correctly, 4 digit is 1000m x 1000m, 6 digit is 100m x 100m, and your 10 digit is 1m x 1m.

      I guess MGRS isn't "cool" enough. "Plus codes" are "hip" and "cool" or whatever the kids are saying these days.

      • Does MGRS consistently provide similar codes for nearby areas? Can you give an 8-digit code to get 10x10, or are you stuck at that more awkward jump?
        • Yes, I left it out for brevity. Thought it would be understood. Theoretically, you can go to 12, 14, 16, etc....can even go down as low as 2 digit if you really want to.
          • Interesting. I wonder if there's a reason they didn't just put this in Google maps. Is it possible that it being a military system means they'd need permission or something? Also, does GMRS avoid easily confused characters?

            I saw in another thread that plus codes apparently get more precision out of fewer characters. That would make it easier to memorize.

            • Perhaps. I've not looked into it.

              MGRS DOES have additional information I left out. It was originally a paper map system. So there are what's called Map Sheet Designators. Each Map Sheet Designator is good for something like 100km x 100km or something like that. And then the coordinate pairs in there refer to the region of that map sheet. So 3456 7834 alone wouldn't be clear, you'd need to know which map it went to. Can easily read up more on Wikipedia, but it looks like I got the basics right: https://en.w [wikipedia.org]

  • Since all the characters contribute to the address, there is no redundancy. So just like with phone numbers calling the wrong person, an incorrect character will send your stuff (or visitors) to the wrong place. Possibly even to the wrong continent if one of the early characters is mistaken.

  • Eircode [eircode.ie] assigns one post code per address. Yes, you have your own post code and you don't need to be Richie Rich. Talk about browsing a database by index key.

  • and office and apartment numbers?

  • So we've got google plus, with its plus tagging, and now we have plus codes, which have nothing to do with plus or with plus tagging. That won't confuse anyone at all, ever!

  • Reppin the 87J8FP, y'all know how we do
  • I live at VW7V+RG and work at VXX7+39. How do I get a license plate that shows this?

  • Google Military Prime!

    When is absolutely positively needs to be blown up in two days!

  • Why aren't lat/lon coordinates good enough?

  • This sounds very much like military map coordinates used the by U.S. military... In fact, I wonder if it corresponds identically?

    However, the city navigation part is interesting to me. I haven't read how that part works yet but from the description, I am imagining that even if a city crosses over the line partly into another "area code", the coordinates are still useful... For example, if the left of an area starts at 0 and goes right to 1000 then one could speak of negative numbers to mean so far to the l

