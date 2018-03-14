Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Google's New 'Plus Codes' Are An Open Source, Global Alternative To Street Addresses (9to5google.com) 46

Posted by BeauHD from the global-code dept.
Google has developed a "simple and consistent addressing system that works across India and globally." Called "Plus Codes," the location-based digital addressing system is designed for people with addresses that are not easily located through conventional descriptors like street names or house numbers. That's half of the world's urban population, according to a World Bank estimate. 9to5Google reports: Notably, this open source solution composed of 10 characters works globally and can be incorporated by other products and platforms for free, with a developer page available here. It works offline and on print when overlaid as a grid on existing maps. Places that are close together share similar plus codes, while the system is identifiable by the "+" symbol in every address. "This system is based on dividing the geographical surface of the Earth into tiny 'tiled areas,' attributing a unique code to each of them," reports Google. "This code simply comprises a '6-character + City' format that can be generated, shared and searched by anyone -- all that's needed is Google Maps on a smartphone."

The first four characters are the area code, describing a region of roughly 100 x 100 kilometers. The last six characters are the local code, describing the neighborhood and the building, an area of roughly 14 x 14 meters -- about the size of one half of a basketball court. The area code is not needed when navigating within a town, while another optional character can be appended to provide additional accuracy down to a 3 x 3 meter region. Users of Google Maps in India will be able to easily find the plus code for any area in the app, while the mapping service along with Search will support the entry of the new coordinate system. Plus codes for any location can also be found with this tool.

  • Not invented here (Score:3, Insightful)

    by bohmt ( 900463 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @06:04AM (#56257723)
    So they reinvented the Maidenhead locator system.

  • 3x3 option code almost mandatory (Score:4, Insightful)

    by guruevi ( 827432 ) <{moc.stiucricve} {ta} {ive}> on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @06:12AM (#56257735) Homepage

    3x3m is your average NYC apartment or Indian slum house, you also need to encode elevation and room/apartment numbers in many cases since you could have your code shared by many tenants both in the same plane as well as vertically.

    Also, encode up to 1x1m if this is going to be useful for any modern delivery methods (eg robot truck or drone).

  • News...? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Richard_at_work ( 517087 ) <richardprice.gmail@com> on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @06:27AM (#56257777)

    Google developed the Open Location Code in 2014, and it's been part of Google Maps since 2015...

  • So... (Score:3)

    by YuppieScum ( 1096 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @06:27AM (#56257779) Journal
    ...very like What3Words [what3words.com] then, which is already used by the postal services of seven countries ...

    Oblig. XKCD reference [xkcd.com]
    • ...except that w3w codes are deliberately distinct for geographically close squares, and designed so they'd be easy to share and sanity check e.g. over the phone. Sure, both are trying to solve the problem of precise locations, especially in places where addresses don't exist, but with very different emphases. Also note that the w3w algorithm and word database are proprietary.
  • For the folks who live in high rises and need to be uniquely identified.

  • First obvious reference would be the UTM map coordinate system which also works off 100x100 km squares, here we use 6, 8, 10 or even more digits to designate any spot on the globe, to any desired accuracy/precision. (6 digits typically give you 100x100m squares, 8 digits 10x10m and with 10 digits you have a single square meter.) This system have been used in the military for a _long_ time now.

    Next we have the What3Words idea which have already been mentioned, giving approximately 3x3m resolution using 3 eng

  • It's a shame they haven't adopted what3words (https://www.ted.com/talks/chris_sheldrick_a_precise_three_word_address_for_every_place_on_earth) instead - Easily rememberable addresses like "blocks.evenly.breed", vs "F26X+9F Gurugram" as a Plus Code.

    • Disagree. What3Words is proprietary. Something like this needs to be open source really. And whilst w3w may have the advantage of being easily remembered, you cannot tell whether two addresses are close-by. I also don't think it works well across languages as every location has a different name in different languages - the words are not translated but completely different words are used in different languages.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      They could have used the ham radio locator [qthlocator.free.fr] instead of inventing yet another locator tool.

  • gps coordinates (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A quick run through wolfram alpha converting gps coordinates to base 36

    4z.zzz = 179.999978

    4z.zzy = 179.999957

    Difference = 0.000021 degrees

    At the equator, 1 degree = 111320m longitude and 110575m latitude (based on a quick google) which makes the 5 digit base36 encoded gps coordinates accurate to within a 2.5m x 2.5m box at the equator, and a much smaller box closer to the poles.

    That's within the 3m x 3m area that google's new thingo does. Drop the decimal (or base-36al) points, and you have your character s

  • Open Location Code is a 2D area on the Earth not a 3D volume. Been available for years. It tiles the entire surface of the Earth - which means it wastes the codes for the 70% of the Earth underwater. Which, if I can do the math, means that the 10 digit string could be significantly shortened perhaps while adding "level" (above/below ground surface/entrance level)...

  • Adresses are used for more than people to drive to. Adresses are used to send packages to people. Adresses can be PO boxes and can include apprtment numbers, so there is a difference between a person who lives on the 2nd floor and somebody on the 3rd floor. There are plenty of places where the code will be useless and an adress will be needed.

    Besides meaning a location, in many places an adress is also a legal part of other things, like the location of an address. You can not just replace the adress with a

  • I have a map of the United States... Actual size. It says, "Scale: 1 mile = 1 mile." I spent last summer folding it. I also have a full-size map of the world. I hardly ever unroll it. People ask me where I live, and I say, "E6".
    -- Steven Wright

  • After spending a significant amount of time in Korea and Portugal I applaud this because some people simply do not know where they live. Sure they can give shitty directions like head south on the roundabout where Tonyâ(TM)s restaurant (which of course has no signage) then go down a ways and take a left but donâ(TM)t even know the name of their street or building number. Thank you google now roll this shit out globally asap

