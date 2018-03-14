Google's New 'Plus Codes' Are An Open Source, Global Alternative To Street Addresses (9to5google.com) 46
Google has developed a "simple and consistent addressing system that works across India and globally." Called "Plus Codes," the location-based digital addressing system is designed for people with addresses that are not easily located through conventional descriptors like street names or house numbers. That's half of the world's urban population, according to a World Bank estimate. 9to5Google reports: Notably, this open source solution composed of 10 characters works globally and can be incorporated by other products and platforms for free, with a developer page available here. It works offline and on print when overlaid as a grid on existing maps. Places that are close together share similar plus codes, while the system is identifiable by the "+" symbol in every address. "This system is based on dividing the geographical surface of the Earth into tiny 'tiled areas,' attributing a unique code to each of them," reports Google. "This code simply comprises a '6-character + City' format that can be generated, shared and searched by anyone -- all that's needed is Google Maps on a smartphone."
The first four characters are the area code, describing a region of roughly 100 x 100 kilometers. The last six characters are the local code, describing the neighborhood and the building, an area of roughly 14 x 14 meters -- about the size of one half of a basketball court. The area code is not needed when navigating within a town, while another optional character can be appended to provide additional accuracy down to a 3 x 3 meter region. Users of Google Maps in India will be able to easily find the plus code for any area in the app, while the mapping service along with Search will support the entry of the new coordinate system. Plus codes for any location can also be found with this tool.
Not invented here (Score:3, Insightful)
Yes, and a few other location coding systems are similar as well. However, Google have their reasons for creating a new system. You can find their evaluation of the various systems explained here:
https://github.com/google/open... [github.com]
That write-up is pretty much a perfect case study of the classic xkcd comic "There are 14 competing standards" [xkcd.com].
3x3 option code almost mandatory (Score:4, Insightful)
3x3m is your average NYC apartment or Indian slum house, you also need to encode elevation and room/apartment numbers in many cases since you could have your code shared by many tenants both in the same plane as well as vertically.
Also, encode up to 1x1m if this is going to be useful for any modern delivery methods (eg robot truck or drone).
There is no such thing as "Lawful Good Company". 150 years ago Marx have written "There is no such crime which captitalist wouldn't commit for 300% margin".
News...? (Score:5, Informative)
Google developed the Open Location Code in 2014, and it's been part of Google Maps since 2015...
So... (Score:3)
Oblig. XKCD reference [xkcd.com]
How about a three dimensional model? (Score:1)
They need that for conventional addresses, too.
I really hope they try to patent this... (Score:2)
First obvious reference would be the UTM map coordinate system which also works off 100x100 km squares, here we use 6, 8, 10 or even more digits to designate any spot on the globe, to any desired accuracy/precision. (6 digits typically give you 100x100m squares, 8 digits 10x10m and with 10 digits you have a single square meter.) This system have been used in the military for a _long_ time now.
Next we have the What3Words idea which have already been mentioned, giving approximately 3x3m resolution using 3 eng
If there is no street, where can they do the jolly old shitty-poopoo?
Street addresses work when there is a street to address.
In some countries, the streets literally have no name - Japan springs to mind. In Japan, the blocks have names and the streets are just the space between the blocks. Asking someone what street they live on is the same as asking someone here what is the name of the block you live on? Then the numbers sometimes go in order around the block, except there are often gaps where two properties have been merged, or numbers out of order where one property has b
Japan has addresses, they just aren't street addresses. But they work and are unique, and unless you are a web form developer who thinks the whole world has middle names, states and zip codes, no problem that needs solving exists. They just have a different system.
Many countries have their own variations of systems. Whether street numbers are sequential or even/odd divided upon the two sides. If different entrances to the same building get different numbers, or an entrance designator (e.g. in Vienna you ver
I agree conventional addresses are a lot more useful to the pedestrian or even the driver without a GPS unit of some kind in hand.
One problem they do suffer from though is sometimes the names change. That is fine for storing delivery/calling on information about locating a person or business where the address will get updated; its a not a good system for location of things at all. A location system should feature immutability.
The other thing sometimes street names don't confer much navigation information.
addresses that are not easily located through conventional descriptors like street names or house numbers. That's half of the world's urban population, according to a World Bank estimate.
No, they don't work for half of the world's urban population because they don't have addresses.
That was even in the summary!
what3words (Score:2)
It's a shame they haven't adopted what3words (https://www.ted.com/talks/chris_sheldrick_a_precise_three_word_address_for_every_place_on_earth) instead - Easily rememberable addresses like "blocks.evenly.breed", vs "F26X+9F Gurugram" as a Plus Code.
Disagree. What3Words is proprietary. Something like this needs to be open source really. And whilst w3w may have the advantage of being easily remembered, you cannot tell whether two addresses are close-by. I also don't think it works well across languages as every location has a different name in different languages - the words are not translated but completely different words are used in different languages.
They could have used the ham radio locator [qthlocator.free.fr] instead of inventing yet another locator tool.
gps coordinates (Score:1)
A quick run through wolfram alpha converting gps coordinates to base 36
4z.zzz = 179.999978
4z.zzy = 179.999957
Difference = 0.000021 degrees
At the equator, 1 degree = 111320m longitude and 110575m latitude (based on a quick google) which makes the 5 digit base36 encoded gps coordinates accurate to within a 2.5m x 2.5m box at the equator, and a much smaller box closer to the poles.
That's within the 3m x 3m area that google's new thingo does. Drop the decimal (or base-36al) points, and you have your character s
And people don't live in multiple story bldgs? (Score:1)
Open Location Code is a 2D area on the Earth not a 3D volume. Been available for years. It tiles the entire surface of the Earth - which means it wastes the codes for the 70% of the Earth underwater. Which, if I can do the math, means that the 10 digit string could be significantly shortened perhaps while adding "level" (above/below ground surface/entrance level)...
Not an alternative to adresses (Score:2)
Adresses are used for more than people to drive to. Adresses are used to send packages to people. Adresses can be PO boxes and can include apprtment numbers, so there is a difference between a person who lives on the 2nd floor and somebody on the 3rd floor. There are plenty of places where the code will be useless and an adress will be needed.
Besides meaning a location, in many places an adress is also a legal part of other things, like the location of an address. You can not just replace the adress with a
Even simpler solution (Score:2)
I have a map of the United States... Actual size. It says, "Scale: 1 mile = 1 mile." I spent last summer folding it. I also have a full-size map of the world. I hardly ever unroll it. People ask me where I live, and I say, "E6".
-- Steven Wright
Thank you! (Score:1)