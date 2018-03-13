YouTube Will Add Information From Wikipedia To Videos About Conspiracies (theverge.com) 42
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: YouTube will add information from Wikipedia to videos about popular conspiracy theories to provide alternative viewpoints on controversial subjects, its CEO said today. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said that these text boxes, which the company is calling "information cues," would begin appearing on conspiracy-related videos within the next couple of weeks. Wojcicki, who spoke Tuesday evening at a panel at the South by Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, showed examples of information cues for videos about the moon landing and chemtrails. "When there are videos that are focused around something that's a conspiracy -- and we're using a list of well-known internet conspiracies from Wikipedia -- then we will show a companion unit of information from Wikipedia showing that here is information about the event," Wojcicki said. The information cues that Wojcicki demonstrated appeared directly below the video as a short block of text, with a link to Wikipedia for more information. Wikipedia -- a crowdsourced encyclopedia written by volunteers -- is an imperfect source of information, one which most college students are still forbidden from citing in their papers. But it generally provides a more neutral, empirical approach to understanding conspiracies than the more sensationalist videos that appear on YouTube.
Doesn't matter. Won't convince anyone. (Score:3)
There is something called the Backfire Effect [rationalwiki.org]. In short, the more factual information you give to someone pointing how/where they're wrong, the more strident in their viewpoint they become.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm in the firm belief that it's very difficult to change anyone's mind immediately, on a subject they care about. People will be biased to be skeptical of your claims that are counter to their held beliefs. This makes some sense, as someone could easily be quickly manipulated if this wasn't the case. It is the mental equivalent of 'circling the wagons' and is a similar defense mechanism. I imagine (but haven't done any research on this) that the experiments done that found a Backfire Effect were all done s
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, I think something else entirely will happen [wikipedia.org].
Got popcorn?
Re: Doesn't matter. Won't convince anyone. (Score:2)
It won't change any minds, but it might prevent people from falling for it to begin with.
I remember when I first discovered moon landing conspiracy sites. I was fascinated and went down that rabbit hole until I stumbled onto a debunking site.
Since I was just looking into it for the first time, I had no commitment to it, and I was able to see that the debunkers has much simpler, more plausible arguments.
But if I had found the debunkers after telling people about it for a year, I might not have had the streng
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah I read about 9/11 conspiracy theories on Digg for a couple years before a friend linked me to a debunking site. It cleared up pretty much every incongruity that looked suspicious.
So Wikipedia ... (Score:2)
... will "AI," common sense?
Re: (Score:2)
Perfect example of how you can't fix stupid.
This is just the start (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a private platform. They could simply ban nutjobs.
Re: (Score:1)
But who would be left, then?
Just their favorite nutjobs?
Re: (Score:2)
Big Clive, AvE, and Cody's Lab?
Re: (Score:2)
I think I have a video of my kid playing pee-wee soccer on there. I'm C-R-A-Z-Y.
Uh, waht? (Score:2)
Doesn't Go Far Enough (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm all in favor of this, so long as it's expanded to creationism, fundamentalism, or any other extremist video predicated on a faulty premise. Heck, take it further and add opposing viewpoints to ANY video presenting only one side to a contentious issue, like abortion or gun control/rights.
Re: Doesn't Go Far Enough- Wikipedia has flaw (Score:2)
Wikipedia has articles about the major religions that state their myths as facts, e.g. Islam, Christianity, Judaism. How can it be an authoritative source with that nonsense poisoning it? It's worse than tin foil hatters, people are killed over that bullshit.
What liberal bias on Wikipedia? (Score:3)
What examples of "left bias" have you found on Wikipedia that are unsupported by sources that have earned a reputation for fact-checking? They might be in need of bringing them in line with Wikipedia's point of view policy [wikipedia.org]. Or is Wikipedia's guideline for determining "reputation for fact-checking" [wikipedia.org] itself applied in a manner that shows a systemic bias [wikipedia.org]?
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, yes, that would be reality then.
Idiot.
Re: (Score:2)
I must be old but I can remember when slashdot was populated with people who knew how the Internet worked.
Re: (Score:2)
I must be old, but I can remember when a link on slashdot could kill the linked web site.