Wikipedia Had No Idea YouTube Was Going To Use It To Fact-Check Conspiracy Theories (gizmodo.com) 31
Yesterday, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced that the company would drop a Wikipedia link beneath videos on highly contested topics. We have now learned that Wikipedia did not know about this move prior to the announcement. Gizmodo reports: In a Twitter thread asking the public to support Wikipedia as much as it relies on it, Wikimedia executive director Katherine Maher first suggested that the organization was unaware of YouTube's plans. When asked whether this new module would only apply to English Wikipedia pages, Maher responded, "I couldn't say; this was something they did independent of us." In a statement to Gizmodo, the Wikimedia Foundation confirmed that the organization first learned of the new YouTube feature on Tuesday. "We are always happy to see people, companies, and organizations recognize Wikipedia's value as a repository of free knowledge," a Wikimedia Foundation spokesperson said in a statement. "In this case, neither Wikipedia nor the Wikimedia Foundation are part of a formal partnership with YouTube. We were not given advance notice of this announcement."
Re: (Score:2)
If Conservapedia [conservapedia.com] has a page about Circle Jerks, then it needs to be updated to reflect this.
At least YouTube has the good sense to not use Conservapedia to verify YouTube videos.
Re: (Score:2)
Heavy liberal bias.
But only because reality has a liberal bias.
Re: (Score:2)
Heavy liberal bias. Please consider starting here, but finding more reputable sources for your information.
Yeah! Like the comments section of youtube. You can learn a great deal about human nature. If you really want to.
Doesn't Matter (Score:4, Informative)
Wiki's editorial staff are well known to be biased, group-think, and agenda-driven - some of the wars are legendary.
Wiki is not accepted as a scholarly or reputable source in any reputable academic institution.
As a basic source of information for non-scholastic arguments, I suppose its better than nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
99% of their stuff is factual. That's far better than what you get on YouTube.
Re: (Score:2)
That depends. How much of YouTube is patently false? There are 1.3B videos on YouTube, 13M of them would have to be factually incorrect (right vs left politics and shit throwing doesn't qualify).
Re:Doesn't Matter (Score:4, Informative)
"Wiki's editorial staff" are just its general users. As a casual editor for well over a decade now (as in, I fix up little things I find while reading it, and watch pages on topics I'm interested in for updates and mostly just revert obvious vandalism that hits those pages), I've witnessed my fair share of edit wars, and for the most part I get the feeling that people who have a big problem with Wikipedia's processes are disruptive editors unhappy that they're not successfully able to push their agenda through it.
Also, no encyclopedia is a reputable source in any academic institution. But unlike most encyclopedias, Wikipedia is supposed to point you to the reputable sources that it got its information from, instead of just asking you to trust it.
Do you know what this will actually do? (Score:4, Insightful)
This means the WIKIPEDIA articles will start to huge a huge influx of people who aren't normally wiki editors. And you know what Wikipedia is? Free for ANYONE to edit.
So what does that do? It means Wikipedia articles that get linked will 1) Have huge bandwidth costs thanks to YouTube, and 2) get edited by people who love conspiracies and end up way shittier.
Thanks, YouTube!
Ever think that Rage Against the Machine's Evil Empire album came out like... 15 yeas too early? If they had any idea how big Facebook and Google would become, they would have come up with another 5 albums worth of content.
Re: (Score:2)
Fuckin' typos + Slashdot no edits. >:(
> will start to huge a huge influx
Will start to HAVE a huge influx
Re: (Score:2)
Let's hope that Youtube will donate some money to Wikipedia for the extra traffic.
The linked articles will probably be locked fast.
So about those Wikipedia Donation messages.. (Score:1)
Cuz seriously, if I knew that donating to Wikipedia would've garnered so much email spam, I'd never have donated in the first place.