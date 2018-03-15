US Says Russia Hacked Energy Grid, Punishes 19 for Meddling (apnews.com) 45
Associated Press: Pushing back harder on Russia, the Trump administration accused Moscow on Thursday of a concerted hacking operation targeting the U.S. energy grid, aviation systems and other infrastructure, and also imposed sanctions on Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 election. It was the strongest action to date against Russia by the administration, which has long been accused of being too soft on the Kremlin, and the first punishments for election meddling since President Donald Trump took office. The sanctions list included the 13 Russians indicted last month by special counsel Robert Mueller, whose Russia investigation the president has repeatedly sought to discredit. U.S. national security officials said the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and intelligence agencies had determined that Russian intelligence and others were behind a broad range of cyberattacks beginning a year ago that have infiltrated the energy, nuclear, commercial, water, aviation and manufacturing sectors. Further reading: Russian Government Cyber Activity Targeting Energy and Other Critical Infrastructure Sectors (US-Cert); U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid, other sectors (Reuters); U.S. says Russian hackers targeted American energy grid (Politico); Trump administration finally announces Russia sanctions over election meddling (CNN); U.S. sanctions on Russia cite 2016 election interference -- but remain largely symbolic (USA Today); U.S. Sanctions Russians Charged by Mueller for Election Meddling (Bloomberg); and Trump Administration Sanctions Russians for Election Meddling and Cyberattacks (The New York Times).
Picking safe targets (Score:4, Interesting)
Seems like they've chosen to sanction people already identified and charged by Mueller, but not anyone close to Putin.
Re: (Score:2)
Seems like they've chosen to sanction people already identified and charged by Mueller, but not anyone close to Putin.
Correct, Mueller's 13 are among the 19 individuals sanctioned. Five organizations also were targeted in the sanctions.
But note that the administration is acting on an authority granted by Congress last summer, with a congressionally-mandated deadline to act by early February, a month and a half ago. Mueller's indictments occurred after that deadline passed.
And now Trump acts. To say he was reluctant is putting it mildly.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/15... [cnn.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Misplaced priorities (Score:2)
They're so worried about "hackers" when mismanagement and neglect are much bigger problems. But admitting that makes the powers that be look bad, so we get this crap because it makes them appear to be "doing something".
A "derecho" blasted through the Washington, DC area (twice) in two different summer seasons and left millions without power after the winds blew down power lines. Who was arrested for that??
There are numerous older devices that convert serial ports on industrial control systems to TCP/IP in a
Re: (Score:2)
It's a pretty lousy country where you only have one person who can do one thing at a time.
Re: (Score:1)
You can also have your utility bills skyrocket because putting cables underground isn't fucking cheap.
Re:Misplaced priorities (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Strictly speaking it is not hacking at all, but cracking.
Whataboutism at it's best (Score:2)
And for your second "point", if someone robs your house, that's illegal and they should be arrested. It doesn't matter if you had the latest security system, or no security system. Blaming the victim is what criminals do to excuse their own horrible behavior.
Putin hiding behind nuclear weapons (Score:3)
Unfortunately with Putin you have a man who likes to hide behind his nuclear weapons sticking his tongue out breaking all the rules and niceties of international agreements and doing whatever the hell he wants knowing no-one will do anything too bad because he has nukes.
Obviously, I'm not going to say western countries are perfect, they're far from it; but Putin is dangerous because he doesn't play by the rules and he actively yearns for the good old days when Russia was subjugating many different nations and there was a cold war. Putin, to use a technical term is an immature jackass.
Re: (Score:1)
USA is the one who broke the international agreements (Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2000s) and possibly even Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (by placing sea-based cruise missile launchers on European soil). USA invaded for no excusable reason Iraq, armed and supported jihadists in Syria, and bombed Libya resulting in civil war that lasts to this day. Much of the middle east is on fire because of the US actions, with hundreds of thousands dead, and millions displaced. But Putin turns out to be a
Re: (Score:2)
Russians have been covertly meddling for decades (Score:4, Informative)
USSR/Russia have been meddling with foreign politics for decades. The entire "peace" movement was financed by the evil empire [wikipedia.org], financing everything "anti-war" [google.co.uk] in the West (while themselves invading neighbors like Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and Afghanistan).
Similarly, they also funded "Black liberation" [aim.org].
There is even good evidence of Senator Edward Kennedy [forbes.com] offering future cooperation in exchange for Soviet help in getting himself elected... Certainly more evidence of (attempted) collusion, than there ever was against Trump...
But none of it was important, until Trump won the elections — and it became crucially important for the swamp to, if not impeach, keep him occupied and thus less dangerous to the crocodiles.
Re: (Score:2)
oh, and the USA hasn't meddled with foreign powers, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths, maimings, starvation?
the stuff you link is mild in comparision
Re: (Score:2)
We probably have.
Nope, we have not caused any of this. Notably, you aren't even attempting to cite examples.
My point in this thread was not to accuse Russia, but to expose the hypocrisy of anti-Trumpers.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, we have not caused any of this. Notably, you aren't even attempting to cite examples.
Libya, Syria, Honduras and Yemen are just the latest examples I can recollect for the past five years or so.
OT: Blaming US for deaths in shitholes (Score:1)
Please, explain, how the US is responsible for hundreds of thousands of dead and maimed in these countries. You'll need to show, how none of the carnage would've happened, were it not for the US.
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
US has meddled in the elections and politics of other countries for decades, including 1996 Russian presidential elections [globalresearch.ca], the Georgian politics during and after the Rose Revolution of 2003, Ukrainian politics and elections of 2003 and during and after the 2013-14 constitutional crisis. Not to mention the open aggression against the governments of Iraq (2003), Libya (2011), and Syria (2011 through now).
More proof the Republicans want to start another.. (Score:1)
cold war. Rmoney showed their hand in his debate with Obama when he called Russia our biggest threat. He accidentally revealed their plan.
Stupid question - WHY?? (Score:2)