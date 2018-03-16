US Utilities Have Finally Realized Electric Cars May Save Them (qz.com) 16
Pity the utility company. For decades, electricity demand just went up and up, as surely as the sun rose in the east. Power companies could plan ahead with confidence. No longer. From a report: This year, the Tennessee Valley Authority scrapped its 20-year projections through 2035, since it was clear they had drastically underestimated the extent to which renewable energy would depress demand for electricity from the grid. But there is a bright spot for utilities: electric vehicles (EV), which make up 1% of the US car market.
For years, that market barely registered on utilities' radar. As EVs find growing success, utilities are building charging infrastructure and arranging generous rebates. Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and New Jersey's PSE&G have partnered with carmakers to offer thousands of dollars in rebates for BMW, Nissan, and other brands. Now utilities are asking Congress for help as they attempt to keep tapping into EV demand. A collection of 36 of the nation's largest utilities wrote a letter (PDF) to congressional leadership on March 13, asking for a lift on the cap on EV tax credits. The signatories' include California's Pacific Gas & Electric, New York's Consolidated Edison, the southeast's Duke Energy Company, and others covering almost every state. At the moment, Americans who buy electric vehicles receive a $7,500 federal tax credit (along with some state incentives) for each vehicle.
End of Petroleum Taxes (Score:3)
Most of us around the world pay taxes on every liter or gallon of petroleum our cars consume. In some countries it's a pretty high tax. If electric vehicles start making up a larger and larger % of vehicles on the road will there come an end where to be fair you need to drop the tax on fuel and instead tax electricity- take a certain % of your electricity usage and put it towards maintaining roads and public transportation?
We all benefit from roads and bridges, even those that don't drive.
Obviously we're still at the stage where most governments are still trying to encourage more electric vehicles, but eventually if electric takes off like planned, it's going to become unfair to place all the burden of taxes to maintain roads on drivers of ICE vehicles. Especially since it will most likely be the poor and impoverished who will be the last to adapt to the new electric-vehicle age.
or you can replace it with straight up taxes on other things
Like the single tax, the most fair and effective tax that exists: a progressive income tax.
Most of us around the world pay taxes on every liter or gallon of petroleum our cars consume. In some countries it's a pretty high tax. If electric vehicles start making up a larger and larger % of vehicles on the road will there come an end where to be fair you need to drop the tax on fuel and instead tax electricity
It is an interesting situation. You have home electricity, vehicular electricity, and there is always the wild card - self produced electricity. My guess is that there will eventually be a fee in their somewhere for car owners. And that's okay, we do need the road upkeep, and toll roads aren't the answer.
Mine wants to charge me more (Score:2)
I pay $0.0725/kWh for 100% solar-hydro-geothermal-wind. BGE wants to give me a coal-oil-nuclear supply deal: $0.215/kWh during the day, $0.0955/kWh during the evening and night when I'm charging my EV. That doesn't include the transmission costs and customer fees.
in the short term perhaps (Score:2)
Contraction: Many american corporate towns and boomtime cities like Detroit are not only wastelands, but effectively unsustainable in the face of a government that reviles domestic policy. Many places in the rust belt such as Flynt, Michigan are not only a loss-leader, but literally and metaphorically toxic. As time marches on these cities will either continue to draw disproportionate and unjustifiable
Interesting (Score:1)
It all seems so obvious now, help build out EV service stations, promote more EVs and sell more electricity!