For the First Time, a US City Has Banned Cryptocurrency Mining

CaptainDork writes: The city of Plattsburgh, New York is imposing an 18-month moratorium on commercial cryptocurrency mining. The official reasoning for the moratorium is to "protect and enhance the City's natural, historic, cultural and electrical resources." Plattsburgh residents have seen skyrocketing electrical bills -- as much as $100 to $200 increases -- as a result of commercial cryptomining operations that mine for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, according to Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, who spoke with Motherboard. The city is taking action to protect its citizens from those rising electrical bills that the city of Plattsburgh says is caused by cryptomining operations.

It turns out that commercial cryptocurrency mining operations used up so much electricity that the city of Plattsburgh exceeded its allotted monthly budget of electricity. One single cryptocurrency mining operation called Coinmint used up around 10% of the city's allotted power supply alone in January and February, according to Motherboard. When its electrical budget was exceeded in January, the city had to buy electricity from the open market at a higher cost, which was distributed among its residents.

  • Good (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nwaack ( 3482871 ) on Friday March 16, 2018 @02:01PM (#56270761)
    It's about damn time we start putting an end to this idiocy.

    • ...used up so much electricity that the city of Plattsburgh exceeded its allotted monthly budget of electricity.

      Ok, this is a new one on me.

      Since when does a city have an "allotment" of electricity per month??

      I've never heard of such a thing. I never thought electricity was in any form or fashioned rationed out by the power company?

      • They probably buy electricity from the city, who buys it from elsewhere. This was probably a scam to make margins on power, but crypto currency is eating away at those margins, because power utilities who they made deals with put limits and conditions, and tiers in place.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Vektuz ( 886618 )
        The electricity company cannot produce infinite electricity at a whim. They have a certain amount of generation capacity, and when demand increases, they can build additional plants - but they are expensive to run and take a long time to build.

        So at any given time there is a fixed amount of peak electricity available (you can't really store it) and the cities and companies basically run on estimates on how much is in use / will be needed, thats the allotment.

        If a city were to suddenly draw 10x as muc

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mysidia ( 191772 )

          and when demand increases, they can build additional plants - but they are expensive to run and take a long time to build.

          No.... they are expensive to build And take a long time to get the government approval to build.

          And building additional plants/capacity is difficult to justify, because overbuilding is an inherent necessity, and they can't turn that around to profit until demand for electricity gradually increases.....

          So anyways: This is an area where Bitcoin could help by generating demand early

      • The "allotment" is the amount at the set price. Above that you pay a higher rate. There is nothing uncommon about the practice. Free market at work.

      • The city probably buys in bulk based on historical forecasts and usages. It then is responsible for distribution in city limits.

        Lots of small towns and cities run their own electric company often at rates lower than normal market will do in that region.

        They then do the maintence on the local grid too.

        The business moved in due to the cheap electrical lied about it's usage(which probably required a waiver from the town) and proceeded to spend.

        Expect to see similar stories as Bitcoin Drops in price.

        • The city probably buys in bulk based on historical forecasts and usages. It then is responsible for distribution in city limits.

          What do you mean the "city buys"?

          Everywhere I've ever lived, how much electricity I use is directly between myself and the power company.

          The power company bills me directly for how much energy I use.

          Are you telling me some cities buy electricity and sell it to the citizens as a middleman?

          • You bet. Hagerstown, MD buys electricity on the open market delivered via Potomac Edison (large regional carrier) and then is distributed on city owned wires and poles. Your bills say MELP (Municipal Electric Light Plant) on them, not PE. They used to have their own coal and oil fired generating station but it stopped generating in the 1980's and was finally razed last year.

      • So you think the power company can create arbitrary amounts of electricity on a whim? Rather than having a maximum generation capacity before they would have to source power from other providers?

        You've never heard of overage charges in which you pay extra when you use more than a pre-agreed limit on something? DO you not know what the word "budget" means maybe?

        I can't fathom how someone could live in the modern world and never have come across these concepts.

        My water bill, my cell phone bill, my electricity

        • So you think the power company can create arbitrary amounts of electricity on a whim?

          No, but it sounded like the city was the one buying or being allocated power from the electric company rather than the actual customer.

          I've never heard of anywhere where the power company sells to the city and apparently resells to the customer based on what the city had bought or was allocated, etc.

          I've always gotten a bill directly from the power company, not the city.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by bv728 ( 943505 )

        Since nobody seems to be putting the actual facts as a response:

        As part of an agreement with the power company, the city gave them the right to build a large hydroelectric dam on city property in exchange for access to an allotment of power at an extremely cheap rate. When they exceed that allotment, the city has to buy off power exchange, which is significantly more, accounting for covering storage, exchange, and transmission costs on the larger network.

        The city very rarely (or never) exceeded that allot

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vadim_t ( 324782 )

      Well said, comrade!

      Actually, what happened to good old capitalism, I wonder? Shouldn't the idea be that you can do any arbitrary stupidity you like, so long it doesn't harm people and you pay for it? So how about just sending them a bigger bill?

    • What idiocy ? The idea that a citizen can use their own paid electricity for whatever legal purpose they want ?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      NO.... Not good. Now some city is dictating what you can use your electricity for that you purchased in your own home and banning some computation.

      They should accomplish their objectives some other way.

      When its electrical budget was exceeded in January, the city had to buy electricity from the open market at a higher cost, which was distributed among its residents.

      How about setting a monthly kilowatt hour limit high-water and low-water levels ---- If you exceed the high-water limit, then you wil

  • Is the most interesting part!

    • Cutting the power?

    • Cripple them with fines if discovered, jail sentences if possible.

      Balance risk/reward towards the risk enough and even low chances of discovery don't matter.

    • Is the most interesting part!

      Having a neckbeard results in police having probable cause to search your property for bitcoin mining rigs. The thing is, it's all a scam, they're just trying to steal their Cheetos.

  • That only people with free or stolen electricty will be able to compete. We already see it with malware miners stealing peoples resources. I expect most electric companies will have mining restrictions in a few years, giving rise to “electricity neutrality” debates.

  • wrong problem (Score:3)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <(moc.liamtoh) (ta) (1relpek)> on Friday March 16, 2018 @02:09PM (#56270809)
    The city doesn't need to ban currency mining. They need to fix their electricity tariff (rates).

    If currency miners find that it's economical to spend electricity like this, it means that the city is not charging commercial / residential customers the appropriate amounts when they exceed reasonable usage levels. They need to fix that. It probably means that a bunch of other things about their electricity and water and government services are priced incorrectly / being abused as well.

    What can you do? All these local/town governments were set up with rules dating from 50 years ago, and they've never changed or adapted since.

    • Not all electricity consumption is equal. A citizen pays a lot more taxes per Wh consumed than a cryptominer. A factory employs people and thus brings in lots of taxes too per Wh consumed.

      Cryptomining has externalities hard to capture in non discriminatory rates. Any discriminatory rate which accurately captured them would make cryptomining there unsustainable any way, so might as well ban it.

    • All these local/town governments were set up with rules dating from 50 years ago, and they've never changed or adapted since.

      They don't want to change or adapt . . . it's right there in TFS:

      The official reasoning for the moratorium is to "protect and enhance the City's natural, historic, cultural and electrical resources."

      . . . "in the purity of their precious bodily fluids!"

      What will they do when that whippersnapper Elon Musk comes to town, with his newfangled cars that will sap the City's natural, historic, cultural and electrical resources . . . ?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Vektuz ( 886618 )
      This is sort of a half-fix but what would ultimately mean is that when a city installs a lot of solar/other stuff (for the benefit of their citizens to lower pollution/electricity costs/etc) and thus have excess cheap power to sell back to the grid or use, bitcoin miners would move in and use up all excess while its cheap, leading to the permanent residents of a town getting no cost benefit to doing it. They might even have to fire up the coal plants again to meet demand.

      I can totally understand permane
  • This isn't my fault. I only use Bitcoin from green sources.

  • *Police bust through the door*
    FREEZE! YOU ARE ALL UNDER ARREST FOR MINin....

    *sees monster MJ grow op with lights and plants everywhere*

    Oh, never mind, carry on then. We thought you had computers usin' all that 'lectricity.

  • If some jackass wants to blow money to mine, go ahead and buy a generator. We need to pass a law banning mining with electricity from the grid. As long as they aren't sucking resources from the national grid, they blow their money how ever they want.
  • No laws required. If you just charge them more for the electricity than the value of the cryptocurrency that can be mined with that electricity, all but the most stupid will stop doing it! I still don't understand why they don't set up commercial operations here in the Northwest, where we have the cheapest electric rates in the country due to proximity to Bonneville Dam.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      That just introduces other problems, like trying to separate commercial versus private use inside a private residence. Which also gets you into zoning issues. Bottom line is that they want to sell electricity to residents and businesses that benefit the residents (like restaurants, etc.). There's no reason for them to encourage a short-term fad like coin mining that has no public benefit and then be stuck with extra power capacity when the fad dies.

  • The ONLY solution they should be considering is properly pricing energy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      It's a publicly owned utility. The only thing they should be considering is overall public good. The laws capitalism don't apply to the city council.

  • ... just what this coin mining is supposed to be DOING? Is it dedicating massive amounts of computing power to solving scientific problems that require more computing power than is otherwise available?

    Or is it just a bunch of computer science geeks figuring out how to make computers play with themselves?

  • I live in California, so this may not apply to their situation. Here we have certain 'tiers' of use, and the price increases as you use more. My first 100kwh might cost 15 cents/kwh, but above that, the price rises to 20 cents/kwh for the next 100kwh, and so forth. I think a better solution for this city would be to incorporate something like this, because I'm not sure how you 'ban' a crypotocurrency company, since it's just computers running in a building somewhere. It would be difficult to enforce.
  • Why ban crypto currency alone? That is discrimination.

