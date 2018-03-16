For the First Time, a US City Has Banned Cryptocurrency Mining (businessinsider.com) 84
CaptainDork writes: The city of Plattsburgh, New York is imposing an 18-month moratorium on commercial cryptocurrency mining. The official reasoning for the moratorium is to "protect and enhance the City's natural, historic, cultural and electrical resources." Plattsburgh residents have seen skyrocketing electrical bills -- as much as $100 to $200 increases -- as a result of commercial cryptomining operations that mine for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, according to Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, who spoke with Motherboard. The city is taking action to protect its citizens from those rising electrical bills that the city of Plattsburgh says is caused by cryptomining operations.
It turns out that commercial cryptocurrency mining operations used up so much electricity that the city of Plattsburgh exceeded its allotted monthly budget of electricity. One single cryptocurrency mining operation called Coinmint used up around 10% of the city's allotted power supply alone in January and February, according to Motherboard. When its electrical budget was exceeded in January, the city had to buy electricity from the open market at a higher cost, which was distributed among its residents.
Good (Score:5, Insightful)
Old ideas that are still unproven (Score:2)
If the US didn't learn from the Great Depression that a regulated economy is necessary to avoid misapplication of resources and improper allocation of financial responsibility, then we are all fucked (globally)
I'm very confident that we learned little. We're still pushing 100 year old ideas of laissez-faire capitalism, supply-side economics, and trickle-down economics. Even in the 19th century the ideas of trickle-down were well known enough to be controversial [wikipedia.org] in its day.
"That's what happens when the Republicans take over—not only Nixon, but any of them. They simply don't know how to manage the economy. They're so busy operating the trickle-down theory, giving the richest corporations the biggest break, th
Yea, because the alternatives to capitalism have worked out so well.
Supply-side economics is not the only form of macroeconomics or capitalism. You present a false dichotomy.
And please don't hold up Lyndon Johnson as an example of how to manage the economy, he left it a huge mess when he decided not to run for re-election.
I'm hardly holding him up. I'm presenting that criticism of Republican trickle-down is something that has been with us even longer than Reaganomics. The party hasn't changed significantly in their strategy and platform for 50-60 years, at least on this one point.
Ok, this is a new one on me.
Since when does a city have an "allotment" of electricity per month??
I've never heard of such a thing. I never thought electricity was in any form or fashioned rationed out by the power company?
They probably buy electricity from the city, who buys it from elsewhere. This was probably a scam to make margins on power, but crypto currency is eating away at those margins, because power utilities who they made deals with put limits and conditions, and tiers in place.
So at any given time there is a fixed amount of peak electricity available (you can't really store it) and the cities and companies basically run on estimates on how much is in use / will be needed, thats the allotment.
If a city were to suddenly draw 10x as muc
and when demand increases, they can build additional plants - but they are expensive to run and take a long time to build.
No.... they are expensive to build And take a long time to get the government approval to build.
And building additional plants/capacity is difficult to justify, because overbuilding is an inherent necessity, and they can't turn that around to profit until demand for electricity gradually increases.....
So anyways: This is an area where Bitcoin could help by generating demand early
The "allotment" is the amount at the set price. Above that you pay a higher rate. There is nothing uncommon about the practice. Free market at work.
The city probably buys in bulk based on historical forecasts and usages. It then is responsible for distribution in city limits.
Lots of small towns and cities run their own electric company often at rates lower than normal market will do in that region.
They then do the maintence on the local grid too.
The business moved in due to the cheap electrical lied about it's usage(which probably required a waiver from the town) and proceeded to spend.
Expect to see similar stories as Bitcoin Drops in price.
What do you mean the "city buys"?
Everywhere I've ever lived, how much electricity I use is directly between myself and the power company.
The power company bills me directly for how much energy I use.
Are you telling me some cities buy electricity and sell it to the citizens as a middleman?
So you think the power company can create arbitrary amounts of electricity on a whim? Rather than having a maximum generation capacity before they would have to source power from other providers?
You've never heard of overage charges in which you pay extra when you use more than a pre-agreed limit on something? DO you not know what the word "budget" means maybe?
I can't fathom how someone could live in the modern world and never have come across these concepts.
My water bill, my cell phone bill, my electricity
No, but it sounded like the city was the one buying or being allocated power from the electric company rather than the actual customer.
I've never heard of anywhere where the power company sells to the city and apparently resells to the customer based on what the city had bought or was allocated, etc.
I've always gotten a bill directly from the power company, not the city.
Since nobody seems to be putting the actual facts as a response:
As part of an agreement with the power company, the city gave them the right to build a large hydroelectric dam on city property in exchange for access to an allotment of power at an extremely cheap rate. When they exceed that allotment, the city has to buy off power exchange, which is significantly more, accounting for covering storage, exchange, and transmission costs on the larger network.
The city very rarely (or never) exceeded that allot
Well said, comrade!
Actually, what happened to good old capitalism, I wonder? Shouldn't the idea be that you can do any arbitrary stupidity you like, so long it doesn't harm people and you pay for it? So how about just sending them a bigger bill?
What idiocy ? The idea that a citizen can use their own paid electricity for whatever legal purpose they want ?
NO.... Not good. Now some city is dictating what you can use your electricity for that you purchased in your own home and banning some computation.
They should accomplish their objectives some other way.
When its electrical budget was exceeded in January, the city had to buy electricity from the open market at a higher cost, which was distributed among its residents.
How about setting a monthly kilowatt hour limit high-water and low-water levels ---- If you exceed the high-water limit, then you wil
How to enforce the ban (Score:2)
Is the most interesting part!
Cutting the power?
Cripple them with fines if discovered, jail sentences if possible.
Balance risk/reward towards the risk enough and even low chances of discovery don't matter.
Commercial as in a datacenter full of rigs not some guy at home.
It is trivial to catch you. The amount of electricity you use is readily available by the power company and when one address consumes 10% of the entire town's allotment you'll stand out like a sore thumb.
Law enforcement has been using electricity use to find pot growing operations for decades.
Is the most interesting part!
Having a neckbeard results in police having probable cause to search your property for bitcoin mining rigs. The thing is, it's all a scam, they're just trying to steal their Cheetos.
You rent out some space in a cheap electrical area when the rates rise you move it elsewhere.
Constantly moving to evade capture and the resulting downtime must be factored into your cost of operating. At some point it no longer becomes profitable.
Pretty easy to work (Score:2)
Constantly moving to evade capture and the resulting downtime must be factored into your cost of operating. At some point it no longer becomes profitable.
A trailer rig full of mining computers that you can quickly hook to a commercial power outlet should do nicely and keep costs of relocation way down.
You don't think that would be noticed? Come on, I understand the crypto crazies will believe almost anything but do you truly think they'll believe that would work?
Difficulty will rise so high (Score:1)
wrong problem (Score:3)
If currency miners find that it's economical to spend electricity like this, it means that the city is not charging commercial / residential customers the appropriate amounts when they exceed reasonable usage levels. They need to fix that. It probably means that a bunch of other things about their electricity and water and government services are priced incorrectly / being abused as well.
What can you do? All these local/town governments were set up with rules dating from 50 years ago, and they've never changed or adapted since.
Not all electricity consumption is equal. A citizen pays a lot more taxes per Wh consumed than a cryptominer. A factory employs people and thus brings in lots of taxes too per Wh consumed.
Cryptomining has externalities hard to capture in non discriminatory rates. Any discriminatory rate which accurately captured them would make cryptomining there unsustainable any way, so might as well ban it.
All these local/town governments were set up with rules dating from 50 years ago, and they've never changed or adapted since.
They don't want to change or adapt . . . it's right there in TFS:
The official reasoning for the moratorium is to "protect and enhance the City's natural, historic, cultural and electrical resources."
. . . "in the purity of their precious bodily fluids!"
What will they do when that whippersnapper Elon Musk comes to town, with his newfangled cars that will sap the City's natural, historic, cultural and electrical resources . . . ?
It's the kind of city that would also ban solar panels for the same reasons.
Re: (Score:3)
I can totally understand permane
Their negotiations failed to account for demand... If anything, the presence of cryptocurrency mining operations increased usage and thus increased their bulk negotiation position.
How to you negotiate a position based on a demand premise that may or may not exist next week, much less next year?
Not my fault (Score:2)
The story says that a single miner consumed 10% of a region's entire electricity alotment. A single electric vehicle is not going to do that.
Cars are extremely useful, cryptocurrencies provide nothing of value to the economy. Cars charge mostly at night when other use is low, mining rigs usually run all day. It's not hard to see the difference in value.
Scenario (Score:2)
*Police bust through the door*
FREEZE! YOU ARE ALL UNDER ARREST FOR MINin....
*sees monster MJ grow op with lights and plants everywhere*
Oh, never mind, carry on then. We thought you had computers usin' all that 'lectricity.
Let them mine all they want, but ban using grid (Score:1)
Economics 101 (Score:2)
Plattsburgh's energy ghestopo (Score:2)
The ONLY solution they should be considering is properly pricing energy.
By the authority of the people who elected their local leaders.
Can someone please explain ... (Score:2)
... just what this coin mining is supposed to be DOING? Is it dedicating massive amounts of computing power to solving scientific problems that require more computing power than is otherwise available?
Or is it just a bunch of computer science geeks figuring out how to make computers play with themselves?
Distributed among ALL users? (Score:2)
It should ban all high electricity use (Score:2)