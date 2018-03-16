Microsoft Wants To Force Windows 10 Mail Users To Use Edge For Email Links (theverge.com) 2
Microsoft has revealed today that "we will begin testing a change where links clicked on within the Windows Mail app will open in Microsoft Edge." What this means is that if you have Chrome or Firefox set as your default browser in Windows 10, Microsoft will simply ignore that and force you into Edge when you click a link within the Mail app. The Verge reports: "As always, we look forward to feedback from our WIP community," says Microsoft's Dona Sarkar in a blog post today. I'm sure Microsoft will receive a lot of feedback over this unnecessary change, and we can only hope the company doesn't ignore it.
So... (Score:2)
People use windows mail? Or any dekstop mail app?
Is it 1999 again?
Use a different mail app (Score:2)
Use a different mail app
... problem solved.
(1) View webmail in a different browser
(2) Install Outlook, which will remain configurable for business reasons
(3) Install Thunderbird or another 3rd party email app
Microsoft Mail is the new Outlook Express, without the charm of a built-in NNTP client...