Researchers Claim They Can Predict Where Lightning Is Likely To Strike
Long-time Slashdot reader conner_bw shared an article from the CBC: A study by researchers at the University of Calgary's Schulich School of Engineering suggests it's possible to predict where lightning will strike and how often.They say satellite data and artificial intelligence can help foresee where lightning poses a greater risk to spark wildfires... "Those events don't just randomly happen," said Dr. Xin Wang, one of three researchers involved in the study. "They also have spatial and temporal patterns."
One of the paper's authors says their analysis can predict areas with a high chance of wildfires with an accuracy greater than 90%.
That's easy...
When God looks down and sees that the men with the little dimply white balls are still out in the open playing that stupid game, He sends more strikes. But they keep doing it, day after day.
Re:
When God looks down and sees that the men with the little dimply white balls are still out in the open playing that stupid game, He sends more strikes. But they keep doing it, day after day.
Too bad the Secret Service won't let people play golf in the rain.
95 days and counting... [trumpgolfcount.com]
Re:
Sure
I can do that too. In Paris on the Champs de Mars I predicted dozens of times that it would hit the Eiffel Tower and I was always right.