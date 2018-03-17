Ubuntu Community Considers a Crowd-Sourced Promo Video (ubuntu.com) 15
Slashdot reader Beacon11 writes that "Alan Pope, a community advocate for Ubuntu, has requested comments and ideas regarding the creation of a crowd-sourced promo video that, in 30 seconds, conveys that Ubuntu is for everyone." Alan Pope writes: So for example you might see a woman on a train typing an article, a guy in an office creating a presentation, a kid on the sofa playing a game with a controller on their TV, someone watching a film, someone developing code, kids playing with robots, a farmer planning animal feeding. You get the idea...
So I'd really like to do this as a shared community project, with video clips submitted by Ubuntu users from around the world, perhaps even taking in a landmark or two here and there. I'd expect the video to represent the diversity of users, and variety of activities people are able to do with Ubuntu.
Though they're currently just discussing its feasibility, Alan writes that "I think if we work together we could make something amazing."
It'd be a hit! (Score:1)
A crowd sourced porno video with a Linux/Ubuntu theme would be wonderful!
I have an idea (Score:2)
So you might see for example.... (Score:2)
People looking for a printer driver, finding out their audio doesn't work, trying to figure out why system d has shat the bed again....
Things people can already do (Score:2)
Well, those are things Windows users can already do. Adopting a new system takes a lot of effort, so you better give people a good reason: how is your system better than Windows?