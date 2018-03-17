Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


United States

DIY Explosives Experimenter Blows Self Up, Contaminates Building (fdlreporter.com) 110

Posted by EditorDavid from the everyones-evicted dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader hey! writes: Benjamin D. Morrison of Beaver Dam Wisconsin was killed on March 5 while synthesizing explosives in his apartment... The accident has left the apartment building so contaminated that it will be demolished in a controlled burn, and residents are not being allowed in to retrieve any of their belongings.
It was just five years ago that Morrison graduated from Pensacola Christian College in Florida with a degree in pre-pharmacy and minors in chemistry and math. Though a local reverend believes 28-year-old Morrison was "not a bomb maker," USA Today's site FDL Reporter notes that "Officials assume he was making bombs that accidentally exploded and killed him... They have not publicly disclosed what chemicals were in apartment 11 where Morrow lived, only describing them as 'extremely volatile and unstable explosives.'"

  • Thoughts and Prayers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm helping by keeping them in my thoughts and prayers.

    Everyone should help in this matter by doing this.

    This is the most helpful thing that can be done.

  • Another "anti-abortionist" willing to kill. How original.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Uhh, who here hasn't made explosives before? Are you going to accuse half of Slashdot of being terrorists by making random, ugly guesses to confirm your own biases?

      We made NI3 in chemistry class. The stupid part of this is that he made the explosives in his home. I mean, really, WTF man. I wonder if he was reading the Anarchist's Cookbook? That doc is an utter piece of trash that is a great way to get yourself killed. At least work off the Army field manual on improvised explosives, it was at least wri

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by 110010001000 ( 697113 )
        Did you also graduate from a evangelical Christian college in Pensacola? Those are basically schools for extremists. If they were Muslim they would be shut down by now. Did you not catch the quote by the "reverend"?
      • One of the reports showed he wasn't intending on making explosives but part of the chemical make-up of what he was making was volitile. My guess would be that the next steps to final product would have stabilized what he was making. Such as many products we own in our very own homes can be very volitile during the manufacturing process.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dgatwood ( 11270 )

          If he were in the South, I'd assume he was cooking meth. Not sure about Wisconsin. Either way, that seems to be the usual cause of random buildings exploding these days.

      • No shit... (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Camel Pilot ( 78781 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @04:42PM (#56276543) Homepage Journal

        "Uhh, who here hasn't made explosives before?"

        I was going to say the same thing. As a kid, we would make black powder from its base three ingredients - took awhile to learn the right proportions. Used extension cords to detonate out in the backyard. Today what was once considered a hands-on chemistry lesson would today get you thrown in jail.

        • While there's some truth to that, you probably weren't still making black powder as an adult. I understand that some people may still do so for legitimate reasons (e.g., manufacturing their own ammunition), but there's a whole host of behavior that society is far more willing to tolerate in children than they will in adults. It sounds as though some of the stuff this guy was playing with shouldn't have been done in a residential area at all.

          Part of being an adult is learning to take appropriate precautio

  • beliefs (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bugs2squash ( 1132591 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @03:46PM (#56276255)

    The man just blew himself up with explosives he made yet...

    local reverend believes 28-year-old Morrison was "not a bomb maker,"

    I wonder if the reverend believes anything else that flies in the face of reality

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by olsmeister ( 1488789 )
      While I understand what you've teed up here, and I choose not to swing at that particular pitch, I do have to wonder why a 'reverend' is commenting on this. Anyway, my dad was a chemistry major in college among other things, and so had a lot of textbooks lying around when I was a kid. I remember looking through them to see if I could find a recipe for something that would go boom.

      I wouldn't jump to the conclusion that the guy is a terrorist. He may just have been playing around.

      • Re:beliefs (Score:4, Interesting)

        by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @03:56PM (#56276301)

        I remember some of the stuff that I had in a chemistry set back in the 60's that I got for Christmas when I was 10. It would get me on a watch list today if I ordered that stuff. I did blow some stuff up back then but it was out in the back 40, not in my house. My mom didn't let me cook up stuff in her kitchen.

        • And if all his neighbors weren't unable to retrieve any of they possessions and now homeless, people would care less that he blew himself up.

          Not everyone was born in a 1960's farmhouse.

        • A friend had a chemistry set with KmN04 and glycerine. He put the potassium in an ant hole then the glycerine. Poof! Ant volcano.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by amiga3D ( 567632 )

            I dug up a fire ant colony once when I was a kid. It's amazing, the Queen was almost 30 feet away from the mound. That pile of dirt is just that, where they put the dirt. I had a spray bottle of Chlordane that I had mixed up (instant death and now illegal) that I used to keep them from eating me up as I dug down the tunnels until I found the main nest. Interesting and informative. I discovered that when you pour poison on the mound they just dump the dirt somewhere else. The Queen never has to move. I use a

      • Fireworks is a very common thing that looks like your making explosives (because, well, YOU ARE!) but, has no nefarious purpose other than legal fireworks suck.

      • This. He died making explosives. We don't (yet) know whether he was making a bomb.

        I expect there will be an investigation that will seek his motives and mind-set -- interviewing friends and family, examining his posts on social media, and so on. For now, we have the supposition (until proven otherwise) of officials that he was making bombs, and the opinion of a reverend (who supposedly knew him) that he was not.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Bert64 ( 520050 )

          He died dealing with volatile compounds, wether he was intentionally making explosives or not is unknown. The volatile state may have been an intermediate state of production, or may have been the result of an error during his process. It's not proven yet if explosive compounds were his intended end product.

      • Whenever something of this nature happens, there's a rush in the media to be the first to dig up some exclusive detail. This usually means chasing after all of the friends and family in the hope of a juicy quote. Church leaders are a good place to look, as some of them - the ones who actually care about their community, rather than just building up the numbers and the tithes to line their own pockets - try to maintain some level of personal relationship with all the church regulars.

    • The reverend's statement would have been 100% correct had he not left out a single word. "28-year-old Morrison was not a GOOD bomb maker".

    • Things he could have been doing that resulted in a bomb without being a bomb maker:

      1) Cooking with a pressure cooker. See Instant Pot
      2) Making home made fireworks
      3) Anything involving certain metals (sodium) and water.
      4)sugar and a whole bunch of other chemicals.

      Frankly, there are a LOT of explosive chemical reactions.

      • He was also a trained chemist, so his hobbies may have included chemistry too. It might be he was just carrying out some dangerous reaction for the fun of it, and screwed it up rather badly.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      You don't really understand the chem geek's mindset.

      When I was in engineering school I knew a guy who got suspended when his roommate turned him in for making explosives. He also made drugs -- not to use or to sell, but just for the thrill of making things he was forbidden to have.

      Part of the young hacker's mindset is "It's OK if I do this thing that is against the rules because I'm smarter than the people for whom the rule was made." Come to think of it, that's a pretty commonplace attitude among young p

  • Probably PETN or one of its derivatives. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    PETN is decently easy to make, if the drying is done wrong it is radically sensitized, and the precursors are easy to find.

    Given the FBI's records for creating "bombers" and then busting them, I do wonder what the FBI's involvement was beforehand with this guy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      I remember we had a "militia" group in Georgia a couple of decades ago. A bunch of loudmouths who got together to drink beer and bitch about the "Gubmint" and shoot guns at targets. They had a guy join up and he had all kinds of neat ideas about how to build bombs. He helped them source some stuff and build the bombs then they were arrested. I felt no pity for them, anyone building bombs needs to be in jail.

  • Things I won't work with... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Reminds me of an old part of an old blog: Things I won't work with.

    http://blogs.sciencemag.org/pi... [sciencemag.org]

    I'm guessing something with fluoride chemistry:

    http://blogs.sciencemag.org/pi... [sciencemag.org]

    It's a really fun read about a shockingly horrible bit of chemistry done by our military science.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by NadNad ( 550015 )

      ...until he blew himself up.

      Now he's blown into lots of separate bits.

    • Yuk yuk. Now let's look at TFA:

      “I’d love to defend Ben because he has been described as a bomb maker and he’s not a bomb maker,” [Reverend] Marsden said. “He wasn’t a recluse as some have said he is. He was far from that.”

      Emphasis mine.

  • Since it happened in America, I'm waiting for the rave that will inevitably follow in this building (complete with pyrotechnic effects).

  • Fishy (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DarkOx ( 621550 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @04:05PM (#56276355) Journal

    How unstable can the remaining stuff be? I mean it obviously did not detonate when the fist blast went off.

    My guess if the FBI is covering something up.

    • Yeah, I don't get the "we have to burn down the entire building". Won't that send dangerous chemicals into the air? Wouldn't it make more sense to tear down the building and send all the materials to a landfill for hazardous chemicals? Something seems fishy here.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by xlsior ( 524145 )
        ...And who knows what else he has stockpiled elsewhere in his apartment that didn't blow up... yet.

      • Yeah, I don't get the "we have to burn down the entire building". Won't that send dangerous chemicals into the air?

        If the burn is done right, it destroys the chemicals. That's "if" though.

        Wouldn't it make more sense to tear down the building and send all the materials to a landfill for hazardous chemicals?

        Who would tear down the building? If it is as dangerous are reported, that would require people in Hazmat suits for weeks, months to tear down the building. Then the second half of your plan is to send hazardous material to a landfill. Most of these repositories take in solids and liquids and encase them in domes. They don't take in drywall, wood, plastic, etc. The dome would be considerably large if they had to take in ruble of a buil

      • Hard to say. This was a trained chemist, so he might have been dabbling in hobby chemistry. It's possible the investigators just found his stock of big jars of chemicals now shattered and decided it would be safer to destroy the entire building than call in a team of experts able to identify and dispose it all - and burning down the building is a lot cheaper than safely demolishing it when you'd need everyone on the site dressed in full hazmat gear. If you can't identify the chemicals, you have to assume th

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        Lawyers. Let's look at our options: 1. pay people for their belongings, maybe a few mill max. 2. pay people if the authorities missed something and it goes boom, maybe a few 10's of mill. Gee, as a county executive, what would you chose...and do not forget if something else goes boom, your re-election will also go boom?

        Yep, something's fishy here. Stop watching TV, it is bad for you.

        • Option 2 also implies "drag this mess on for a month while we wait for the analysis results to come back, during which we will need a constant police presence on site to keep out the photographers, gawkers, and the residents who are trying to save their belongings from us."

    • How unstable can the remaining stuff be? I mean it obviously did not detonate when the fist blast went off.,

      Only if you didn't bother to read the article or know anything about chemistry. "The presence of dangerous chemicals on site make it unsafe to try to salvage the building, officials said, citing the risk of another explosion or chemical exposure to workers."

      Depending on what he was trying to make, the intermediates and the by-products could be very toxic. This was compounded by the fact that the chemicals were spread by an explosion. Have you ever seen how law enforcement clean up a meth cook site. It's fu

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Just wait a few days, the alt-right will find a way to claim the FBI blew the boy up and then decided to destroy the evidence to cover it up.

  • Controlled Burn of the Apartment Building (Score:5, Informative)

    by McGruber ( 1417641 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @04:10PM (#56276381)
    The apartment building was successfully burned down on Thursday morning: Beaver Dam apartment burn a success; some personal items retrieved by bomb squad [fdlreporter.com]

  • While the residents weren't able to get any belongings, the FBI bomb squad did retrieve high value items for them.

  • Boom (Score:4, Interesting)

    by JBMcB ( 73720 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @04:39PM (#56276531)

    My unbelievably excellent chemistry teacher in high school guaranteed at least one explosion per week in class. Kept our attention grinding through stoichiometry, with the side benefit that most of us went through AP chemistry the next year and got some cheap college credits. The last week he filled a huge balloon with a perfect mixture of oxygen and some exotic relative of pentane, detonated with a remote piezo device he concocted himself. The shockwave blew covers off of the fluorescent lights and rattled windows on the opposite side of the fairly good sized school building.

    My AP chemistry teacher was a bit more pedestrian, but as a bonus for attending a study session on Saturday, he demonstrated thermite burning a hole through 1" thick plate steel.

    Of course, nowadays this would be completely vorboten, and such activities would end you up on an FBI watchlist.

    • By the time I was in chemistry class, we got tiny thermite demonstrations and one flammable liquid fire. That was fun. But I work in a school now, and I can say that the fire would never be allowed any more. The thermite maybe, but only if it were done following a five-page risk assessment form signed by a department head and carried out with all the students kept on the far side of the room behind a safety barrier.

      It took me two weeks to get approval for students to use a soldering iron in an after-school

  • ... only outlaws will synthesize explosives.

    Explosives don't kill people, people kill people.

    Manufacturing explosives is the tool intended by the founding fathers to protect the citizens from tyranny.

    Hey! Almost all the second amendment arguments easily extend to explosives.

    Sadly, ... I will be modded down to negative infinity in no time.

  • It sounds like he knew just enough chemistry to kill himself. Chemical reactions can be oddballs simply because following exactly the same mixtures and methods can have more than one final result. So if you do not know that you may have either a good result or an explosion you just might try certain experiments. My bet would be he was trying to cook up a batch of meth.

  • This whole situation seems odd and subject to a wide range of interpretation due to the lack of information.

    - He could have been just a guy who chose an extremely stupid hobby.
    - He could've been cooking meth (although it's hard to see why the police wouldn't just say that).
    - He could've been working on some other synthesized and highly volatile drug... has anyone sought out the expert opinion of John McAfee?
    - He could have been an anti-government wacko planning an attack on a government building.
    - He could'

