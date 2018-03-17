DIY Explosives Experimenter Blows Self Up, Contaminates Building (fdlreporter.com) 97
Long-time Slashdot reader hey! writes: Benjamin D. Morrison of Beaver Dam Wisconsin was killed on March 5 while synthesizing explosives in his apartment... The accident has left the apartment building so contaminated that it will be demolished in a controlled burn, and residents are not being allowed in to retrieve any of their belongings.
It was just five years ago that Morrison graduated from Pensacola Christian College in Florida with a degree in pre-pharmacy and minors in chemistry and math. Though a local reverend believes 28-year-old Morrison was "not a bomb maker," USA Today's site FDL Reporter notes that "Officials assume he was making bombs that accidentally exploded and killed him... They have not publicly disclosed what chemicals were in apartment 11 where Morrow lived, only describing them as 'extremely volatile and unstable explosives.'"
He was from Wisconsin. He only went to college in Florida. Florida's humid climate is not a good place to make explosives, since you get more bang for the buck when you can fully desiccate.
Actually black powder and gunpowder are very sticky legal subjects in the US. Know your state and federal laws well before even looking into playing with them.
I would argue that the problem stems from using the words "black powder", "gunpowder" and "playing with them" in close proximity.
It is entirely possible to produce explosive compounds recreationally, without making them into anything that could be considered a bomb. The best candidate I know of is a highly-unstable compound that used to be often used in basic chemistry classes. Immediately after production, it is a wet paste, and can easily be spread in a very thin layer, preferably no more than a few grams covering a 2cm radius circle. Once it dries, that circle will make a lovely pop if disturbed, making it great fun to put on des
Even better, know your chemistry well before playing with them.
He went to a Christian college. I bet God was telling him to knock it off and he didn't listen so God turned up the volume.
The Bible says worldly goods aren't important.
Nah, he blew himself up for Jesus.
Homemade guns and gunpowder are totally legal in the US. Manufacturing explosives in an apartment building is not.
Well, technically gunpowder is an explosive. That's kind of how it works.
I'm helping by keeping them in my thoughts and prayers.
Everyone should help in this matter by doing this.
This is the most helpful thing that can be done.
Uhh, who here hasn't made explosives before? Are you going to accuse half of Slashdot of being terrorists by making random, ugly guesses to confirm your own biases?
We made NI3 in chemistry class. The stupid part of this is that he made the explosives in his home. I mean, really, WTF man. I wonder if he was reading the Anarchist's Cookbook? That doc is an utter piece of trash that is a great way to get yourself killed. At least work off the Army field manual on improvised explosives, it was at least wri
I have to wonder if certain authorities aren't severely over-reacting. In general, amateurs will use fairly readily available components, many available at your local hardware store or Walmart. They aren't sensitive or all that dangerous until they are combined and processed to make an explosive. The dangerous chemicals are of course harder to get, and not at all necessary to make explosives.
The report doesn't say what was in the apartment, but odds of are the components aren't really the dangerous at al
And now we may never know, because the chances of the authorities ever telling the public what these mysterious super-toxins may be is pretty slim.
When the story mentions 'DIY explosives' and 'blows self up' though, smart money is on hydrogen peroxide and acetone. Good old TAP - high explosive you can make in your kitchen from readily available chemicals. Also tends to explode if you just stir it a little too fast.
"Uhh, who here hasn't made explosives before?"
I was going to say the same thing. As a kid, we would make black powder from its base three ingredients - took awhile to learn the right proportions. Used extension cords to detonate out in the backyard. Today what was once considered a hands-on chemistry lesson would today get you thrown in jail.
The man just blew himself up with explosives he made yet...
local reverend believes 28-year-old Morrison was "not a bomb maker,"
I wonder if the reverend believes anything else that flies in the face of reality
I wouldn't jump to the conclusion that the guy is a terrorist. He may just have been playing around.
I remember some of the stuff that I had in a chemistry set back in the 60's that I got for Christmas when I was 10. It would get me on a watch list today if I ordered that stuff. I did blow some stuff up back then but it was out in the back 40, not in my house. My mom didn't let me cook up stuff in her kitchen.
And if all his neighbors weren't unable to retrieve any of they possessions and now homeless, people would care less that he blew himself up.
Not everyone was born in a 1960's farmhouse.
I dug up a fire ant colony once when I was a kid. It's amazing, the Queen was almost 30 feet away from the mound. That pile of dirt is just that, where they put the dirt. I had a spray bottle of Chlordane that I had mixed up (instant death and now illegal) that I used to keep them from eating me up as I dug down the tunnels until I found the main nest. Interesting and informative. I discovered that when you pour poison on the mound they just dump the dirt somewhere else. The Queen never has to move. I use a
Fireworks is a very common thing that looks like your making explosives (because, well, YOU ARE!) but, has no nefarious purpose other than legal fireworks suck.
Except that gunpowder isn't a volatile explosive material.
Explosive, yes, volatile, no.
That's why in many communities the comment from a local pastor is relevant;
Sadly, this is true. And assigning veracity to such people beyond their area of expertise (the invisible sky being) is what ruins so many people's lives. I'll leave chemistry to the chemists, legal issues surrounding the manufacture of destructive devices to law enforcement and the courts, medicine to the doctors, etc.
This. He died making explosives. We don't (yet) know whether he was making a bomb.
I expect there will be an investigation that will seek his motives and mind-set -- interviewing friends and family, examining his posts on social media, and so on. For now, we have the supposition (until proven otherwise) of officials that he was making bombs, and the opinion of a reverend (who supposedly knew him) that he was not.
He died dealing with volatile compounds, wether he was intentionally making explosives or not is unknown. The volatile state may have been an intermediate state of production, or may have been the result of an error during his process. It's not proven yet if explosive compounds were his intended end product.
Good point. Thanks for the improvement. And let's wait to see what the investigation turns up.
The reverend's statement would have been 100% correct had he not left out a single word. "28-year-old Morrison was not a GOOD bomb maker".
How many of those things contaminate an entire apartment building so much the best option is to burn it to the ground without allowing residents to collect their belongings? Hell, without sending firefighters in hazmat suits in to collect a few items from each apartment that are irreplaceable?
Or even robots like the ones Boston Dynamics are always promoting. This would be a perfect opportunity for them. What would be the best robot to collect household items from an unstable building? Quadruped with donkey baskets or biped with backpack?
You assume there is actually a need to burn the building to the ground and destroy the possessions of everyone who lives there. There is another theory: Massive government overreaction in the name of safety. The CYA school of law: Better to render a few dozen people destitute and homeless than call in a team of real experts for a risk assessment.
Things he could have been doing that resulted in a bomb without being a bomb maker:
1) Cooking with a pressure cooker. See Instant Pot
2) Making home made fireworks
3) Anything involving certain metals (sodium) and water.
4)sugar and a whole bunch of other chemicals.
Frankly, there are a LOT of explosive chemical reactions.
PETN is decently easy to make, if the drying is done wrong it is radically sensitized, and the precursors are easy to find.
Given the FBI's records for creating "bombers" and then busting them, I do wonder what the FBI's involvement was beforehand with this guy.
I remember we had a "militia" group in Georgia a couple of decades ago. A bunch of loudmouths who got together to drink beer and bitch about the "Gubmint" and shoot guns at targets. They had a guy join up and he had all kinds of neat ideas about how to build bombs. He helped them source some stuff and build the bombs then they were arrested. I felt no pity for them, anyone building bombs needs to be in jail.
Reminds me of an old part of an old blog: Things I won't work with.
http://blogs.sciencemag.org/pi... [sciencemag.org]
I'm guessing something with fluoride chemistry:
http://blogs.sciencemag.org/pi... [sciencemag.org]
It's a really fun read about a shockingly horrible bit of chemistry done by our military science.
https://youtu.be/Atr8iFcc0qQ [youtu.be]
That's just a cartoon. Real world idiots playing with tannerite:
Blowing up a fridge with tannerite:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
How to lose a leg while shooting a rusted lawnmower filled with tannerite:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
...until he blew himself up.
Now he's blown into lots of separate bits.
Yuk yuk. Now let's look at TFA:
“I’d love to defend Ben because he has been described as a bomb maker and he’s not a bomb maker,” [Reverend] Marsden said. “He wasn’t a recluse as some have said he is. He was far from that.”
Emphasis mine.
How unstable can the remaining stuff be? I mean it obviously did not detonate when the fist blast went off.
My guess if the FBI is covering something up.
Yeah, I don't get the "we have to burn down the entire building". Won't that send dangerous chemicals into the air? Wouldn't it make more sense to tear down the building and send all the materials to a landfill for hazardous chemicals? Something seems fishy here.
Yeah, I don't get the "we have to burn down the entire building". Won't that send dangerous chemicals into the air?
If the burn is done right, it destroys the chemicals. That's "if" though.
Wouldn't it make more sense to tear down the building and send all the materials to a landfill for hazardous chemicals?
Who would tear down the building? If it is as dangerous are reported, that would require people in Hazmat suits for weeks, months to tear down the building. Then the second half of your plan is to send hazardous material to a landfill. Most of these repositories take in solids and liquids and encase them in domes. They don't take in drywall, wood, plastic, etc. The dome would be considerably large if they had to take in ruble of a buil
Hard to say. This was a trained chemist, so he might have been dabbling in hobby chemistry. It's possible the investigators just found his stock of big jars of chemicals now shattered and decided it would be safer to destroy the entire building than call in a team of experts able to identify and dispose it all - and burning down the building is a lot cheaper than safely demolishing it when you'd need everyone on the site dressed in full hazmat gear. If you can't identify the chemicals, you have to assume th
Lawyers. Let's look at our options: 1. pay people for their belongings, maybe a few mill max. 2. pay people if the authorities missed something and it goes boom, maybe a few 10's of mill. Gee, as a county executive, what would you chose...and do not forget if something else goes boom, your re-election will also go boom?
Yep, something's fishy here. Stop watching TV, it is bad for you.
How unstable can the remaining stuff be? I mean it obviously did not detonate when the fist blast went off.,
Only if you didn't bother to read the article or know anything about chemistry. "The presence of dangerous chemicals on site make it unsafe to try to salvage the building, officials said, citing the risk of another explosion or chemical exposure to workers."
Depending on what he was trying to make, the intermediates and the by-products could be very toxic. This was compounded by the fact that the chemicals were spread by an explosion. Have you ever seen how law enforcement clean up a meth cook site. It's fu
Just wait a few days, the alt-right will find a way to claim the FBI blew the boy up and then decided to destroy the evidence to cover it up.
While the residents weren't able to get any belongings, the FBI bomb squad did retrieve high value items for them.
My unbelievably excellent chemistry teacher in high school guaranteed at least one explosion per week in class. Kept our attention grinding through stoichiometry, with the side benefit that most of us went through AP chemistry the next year and got some cheap college credits. The last week he filled a huge balloon with a perfect mixture of oxygen and some exotic relative of pentane, detonated with a remote piezo device he concocted himself. The shockwave blew covers off of the fluorescent lights and rattled
By the time I was in chemistry class, we got tiny thermite demonstrations and one flammable liquid fire. That was fun. But I work in a school now, and I can say that the fire would never be allowed any more. The thermite maybe, but only if it were done following a five-page risk assessment form signed by a department head and carried out with all the students kept on the far side of the room behind a safety barrier.
It took me two weeks to get approval for students to use a soldering iron in an after-school
Explosives don't kill people, people kill people.
Manufacturing explosives is the tool intended by the founding fathers to protect the citizens from tyranny.
Hey! Almost all the second amendment arguments easily extend to explosives.
Sadly,
... I will be modded down to negative infinity in no time.
Explosives should be kept in schools to protect from potential grizzlies. [youtube.com]
There's Big Oops for You (Score:2)