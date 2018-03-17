How An Open Source Plugin Tamed a Chaotic Comments Section With A Simple Quiz (arstechnica.com) 27
Long-time Slashdot reader jebrick quotes an article from Ars Technica about how Norway's government-owned public broadcasting company "employs open source tactics to fight trolling": The five-person team behind a simple WordPress plugin, which took three hours to code, never expected to receive worldwide attention as a result. But NRKbeta, the tech-testing group at Norway's largest national media organization, tapped into a meaty vein with the unveiling of last February's Know2Comment, an open source plugin that can attach to any WordPress site's comment section. "It was a basic idea," NRKbeta developer Stale Grut told a South By Southwest crowd on Tuesday. "Readers had to prove they read a story before they were able to comment on it"... He and fellow staffers spent three hours building the plugin, which Grut reminded the crowd is wholly open source... "[W]e realized not every article is in need of this. We are a tech site; we don't have a lot of controversy, so there's not a big need for it. We use it now on stories where we anticipate there'll be uninformed debate to add this speed bump."
What do you think? And would a quiz-for-commenting-privileges be a good addition to Slashdot?
My God (Score:4, Insightful)
Readers had to prove they read a story before they were able to comment on it
This would end Slashdot as we know it!!
But in a good way.
As an additional suggestion, people would only be able to post as AC if they got every question wrong... AKA "Hot Take" mode.
Fair's Fair (Score:5, Funny)
The irony is palpable.
The irony is palpable.
Irony would have been if I'd type editorâ(TM)s. (I didn't)
Irony could also have been if I were an editor and made the mistake. (I'm not)
Irony may be that I've demonstrated that having read the story doesn't improve the quality of responses. (It really doesn't, it just delays poor quality responses like these)
However this was merely coincidence. This suggests to me that neither of us should be an editor.
Russians (Score:2)
NRK is doing a lot of good stuff (Score:5, Informative)
Disclaimer: I am Norwegian, so when I grew up NRK was the one and only TV channel available.
Even so, I do believe it is one of the best public broadcasters in the world: Less resources than BBC but able to do a lot of very good stuff.
http://nrk.no/ [nrk.no] is one of the news sites I visit every day, and I use their program streaming solution to view the few programs I still care about.
NRK came up with "Slow TV", watching a train ride that takes 12 hours is almost hypnotic, and the full Hurtigruten coastal express trip is amazing.
Terje
Disclaimer: I am not nor have ever been Norwegian.
thatsthejoke.jpg
But actually, why don't you agree with having to prove (via incredibly simple quiz) that you read the article you're about to comment on? If you comment without having read it, it's automatically off-topic.
It's like trying to discuss answers on an english test based only on the answer, without having read the question.
Worth a shot (Score:2)
I don't know if it would work, but I would try it for random articles and see.
In the good old days there were fewer trolls, and for a long time the moderation system worked well enough to keep them under control. This might be enough to thin the troll ranks, and tip the balance back towards informed discussion.
I doubt the people who actually had something insightful & of actual value to add to the conversation would be much deterred by something quite so trivial.
If you can't be arsed to answer a simple question about TFA, then you'd unlikely be arsed enough to contribute anything of any value.
Charge for Comments (Score:2)
Good challenge for AI (Score:2)
Hey, I have an idea. We should create a site trollcentral.com that will allow users to troll multiple comments pages at the same time. The site will provide a list of thousands of links from hundreds of websites, and your one troll comment will be simultaneously posted into all of them!