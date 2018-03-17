Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


How An Open Source Plugin Tamed a Chaotic Comments Section With A Simple Quiz (arstechnica.com) 27

Posted by EditorDavid from the very-challenging-response-authentication dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader jebrick quotes an article from Ars Technica about how Norway's government-owned public broadcasting company "employs open source tactics to fight trolling": The five-person team behind a simple WordPress plugin, which took three hours to code, never expected to receive worldwide attention as a result. But NRKbeta, the tech-testing group at Norway's largest national media organization, tapped into a meaty vein with the unveiling of last February's Know2Comment, an open source plugin that can attach to any WordPress site's comment section. "It was a basic idea," NRKbeta developer Stale Grut told a South By Southwest crowd on Tuesday. "Readers had to prove they read a story before they were able to comment on it"... He and fellow staffers spent three hours building the plugin, which Grut reminded the crowd is wholly open source... "[W]e realized not every article is in need of this. We are a tech site; we don't have a lot of controversy, so there's not a big need for it. We use it now on stories where we anticipate there'll be uninformed debate to add this speed bump."
What do you think? And would a quiz-for-commenting-privileges be a good addition to Slashdot?

  • My God (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @05:36PM (#56276769)

    Readers had to prove they read a story before they were able to comment on it

    This would end Slashdot as we know it!!

    But in a good way.

    As an additional suggestion, people would only be able to post as AC if they got every question wrong... AKA "Hot Take" mode.

  • Fair's Fair (Score:5, Funny)

    by fibonacci8 ( 260615 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @05:39PM (#56276791)
    Will editor's have to demonstrate they've read the story as well? Little things like copy and pasted characters unsupported by the site suggest they hadn't.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

      Will editor's have to demonstrate they've read the story as well? Little things like copy and pasted characters unsupported by the site suggest they hadn't.

      The irony is palpable.

      • Will editor's have to demonstrate they've read the story as well? Little things like copy and pasted characters unsupported by the site suggest they hadn't.

        The irony is palpable.

        Irony would have been if I'd type editorâ(TM)s. (I didn't)
        Irony could also have been if I were an editor and made the mistake. (I'm not)
        Irony may be that I've demonstrated that having read the story doesn't improve the quality of responses. (It really doesn't, it just delays poor quality responses like these)
        However this was merely coincidence. This suggests to me that neither of us should be an editor.

  • I don't know what this article is about, but I'm sure the Russians are involved somehow.

  • NRK is doing a lot of good stuff (Score:5, Informative)

    by Terje Mathisen ( 128806 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @05:45PM (#56276819)

    Disclaimer: I am Norwegian, so when I grew up NRK was the one and only TV channel available.

    Even so, I do believe it is one of the best public broadcasters in the world: Less resources than BBC but able to do a lot of very good stuff.

    http://nrk.no/ [nrk.no] is one of the news sites I visit every day, and I use their program streaming solution to view the few programs I still care about.

    NRK came up with "Slow TV", watching a train ride that takes 12 hours is almost hypnotic, and the full Hurtigruten coastal express trip is amazing.

    Terje

    • What a shameless plug; though 'slow tv' -- yes, it's hypnotic and memorable.
      Disclaimer: I am not nor have ever been Norwegian.

  • I don't know if it would work, but I would try it for random articles and see.

    In the good old days there were fewer trolls, and for a long time the moderation system worked well enough to keep them under control. This might be enough to thin the troll ranks, and tip the balance back towards informed discussion.

  • The system I like the best (that I'm not sure I've ever seen actually deployed anywhere) is the concept of charging $0.25 per comment. If the trolls are the ones ruining the industry, let them subsidize it.
  • Pretty soon plugins will appear that will scan the article, answer the quiz and open the comments link for you convenience to troll.

    Hey, I have an idea. We should create a site trollcentral.com that will allow users to troll multiple comments pages at the same time. The site will provide a list of thousands of links from hundreds of websites, and your one troll comment will be simultaneously posted into all of them!

