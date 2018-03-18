Why Do People Go To Wikipedia? A Survey Suggests It's Their Desire To Go Down that Random Rabbit Hole (niemanlab.org) 7
What's motivated people to visit the Wikipedia pages they're reading? Wikipedia recently tried to answer that question at scale by asking a sample of Wikipedia readers last June, "Why are you reading this article today?" It seems a lot of people go to Wikipedia for earnest, serious, information-seeking reasons. From a report: The study collected 215,000 responses from visitors to Wikipedia pages across 14 languages (Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Dutch, English, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Japanese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian). The survey offered readers choices from seven types of motivations for why they were reading the Wikipedia page they were reading (e.g., "I have a work or school-related assignment, I need to make a personal decision based on this topic, I want to know more about a current event"). Thirty-five percent of Wikipedia users sampled across the 14 languages in this study said they were on the site to find a specific fact. Thirty-three percent said they were looking for an overview of a topic, while 32 percent said they wanted to get information on a topic in-depth.
Curiousitity's sake (Score:4, Interesting)
Even when all I had was a set of physical encyclopedias and no internet access, it was not unusual for me to pass the time by flipping a volume open and seeing if I could find something interesting to read.
Re: (Score:2)
Even when all I had was a set of physical encyclopedias and no internet access, it was not unusual for me to pass the time by flipping a volume open and seeing if I could find something interesting to read.
Likewise. I can also spend hours "surfing" Wikipedia. Start on one topic, click some links to expand on a concept, click some more links and so on, and after a while you are reading about something completely different from what you started on.
Re: (Score:2)
um...duh? (Score:1)
Visit an encyclopedia-esque website for information.
Visit a news website for news.
Visit a gaming site for gaming.
Eh (Score:2)
35 percent [...] said they were on the site to find a specific fact.
33 percent said they were looking for an overview of a topic, while
32 percent said they wanted to get information on a topic in-depth.
So that leaves us with 0% who just wanted to go down that random rabbit hole, as the headline says. Seems legit.
Laziness (Score:3)