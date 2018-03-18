YouTube Kids Has Videos on How Reptilians Rule the World, Moon Landing Was Fake (gizmodo.com) 43
An anonymous reader shares a report: YouTube Kids, the supposedly child-friendly version of YouTube that's been shown to often play host to troves of slop content and disturbing videos, apparently was showing videos from British conspiracy theorist David Icke, a guy who believes reptilian aliens secretly control the world and are responsible for the Holocaust. According to a Saturday report in Business Insider, searching for the term "UFO" on YouTube kids turned up a video purporting "to show a UFO shooting at a chemtrail." The suggested followups for that video featured a number of Icke's clips, including a nearly five-hour lecture on how aliens built the pyramids and secretly run the planet through a ruling class extraterrestrial-human hybrids. The video also delves into a number of other conspiracy theories, including claims Freemasons indulge in human sacrifice and President John F. Kennedy was assassinated by his own government.
According to Business Insider, "Two other conspiracy theory videos by Icke appeared in the related videos, meaning it was easy for children to quickly go from watching relatively innocent videos about toys to conspiracy content." Searching for the term "moon landing" also resulted in a number of conspiratorial videos emerging, including one making the claim that CERN's Large Hadron Collider had opened a portal to another world that an unfortunate employee then vanished in.
Demonetization (Score:5, Insightful)
It may come as a surprise to you, but a 'log' of adults are interested in things besides the progressive-left's neo-marxist propaganda.
Especially the gun related channels - even if most of them are actually pretty informative, like "forgotten weapons".
Another channel that I do follow is bosnianbill.
Reptilians did the holocaust? (Score:1, Funny)
What a moron. Everyone knows the Holocaust didn't happen.
The Internet - the meme machine (Score:2)
In the 90's I once heard someone boast that the Internet is the place where religions go to die...
Little did he know that the Internet is where even more bizarre and unsustainable ideas such as Flat Earth and Lizard rulers go to get new life and willing meme hosts.
Reptilians Rule the World? I'd buy that. (Score:2)
... Reptilians Rule the World
Have you seen photos of our World Leaders and Corporate Overlords? Many of them probably keep really young spouses hostage so they can leech youth from them while they sleep.
Of course, like all reptiles, they love their sunshine [businessinsider.com].
That's Icke (Score:2)
The difference between the "alternative" and conspiracy media in the UK and the US outlets like Infowars is that David Icke actually challenges the prevailing political power structure, where Infowars supports and is used by the prevailing political power structure.
This is a complete reversal for conspiracy media in the United States. Until very recently, it was always hostile to those in power. Today, it is the tool of those in power.
Please don't take these down (Score:3)
Really? (Score:2)
You have underestimated the power of... stupid.
I know several Flat Earthers and there is no evidence you can supply them to convince them otherwise. They go so far as to Thank Jesus for revealing the Truth to them.
Kids search for term, get videos (Score:2)
Why shouldn't the kids see these videos? It's not like it's porn or bloody murder. So they get to see a kook, and their parents get a lot of questions for a week.
Greedy Google (Score:2)
So what? (Score:2)
We have "Trump is a Russian Agent" stories 24/7, and people screeching about "millions of people will die" from the sea level going up by an inch over a hundred years. Those are precisely as plausible and responsible as David Ickes lizard people, yet we are intentionally indoctrinating kids about it on a daily basis as a matter of policy
Re: assassinated by his own government. (Score:2)
And everything we see isn't... (Score:2)
And videos on how Liberals want to save us everything they see as evil is a conspiracy? And videos on how conservatives have our best interests in mind on the economy isn't a conspiracy? Holy SHIT! Everything you see in video is a conspiracy theory? Hell even HILLARY was into conspiracy theories - remember "it's a right wing conspiracy!"
Hell how do we know David Icke isn't right? How do we know Trump is REALLY president and not someone else? Heck even the sun shining is a conspiracy theory! You just THINK i
Silly Human, YouTube's not for kids (Score:2)
It seems that just mentioning YouTube in a story automatically conjures up a 15 point drop in the average IQ of its commenters.