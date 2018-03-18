Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


About a Quarter of US Adults Say They Are 'Almost Constantly' Online

Posted by msmash from the always-connected dept.
As smartphones and other mobile devices have become more widespread, 26 percent of American adults now report that they go online "almost constantly," up from 21 percent in 2015, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in January 2018. From the study: Overall, 77 percent of Americans go online on a daily basis. That figure includes the 26 percent who go online almost constantly, as well as 43 percent who say they go online several times a day and 8 percent who go online about once a day. Some 11 percent go online several times a week or less often, while 11 percent of adults say they do not use the internet at all.

  • Personally... (Score:3)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Sunday March 18, 2018 @09:36PM (#56281783)

    If my internet goes out for more than 3 minutes, my wife starts shooting at things.

  • What is this "Go online?" Is it clicking the dial button on your dial-up connection? Is it web? Is it email? Spotify? Netflix?

  • Isn't that bit obvious? Most adults in the US and even most teens have smart phones and even if they don't realize it their smartphone is constantly online for everything from their visual voicemail to their questions for siri to call a contact.
  • I am, only because I have to. I have to look at my phone all the time in order to answer emails that have to do with running my company. I'm super busy, all the time. I don't Face/Tweet/Chat/Gram. I'm dealing with problems and not fun stuff.
    I'm always surprised when I see other people on their phones as much as me. I can't imagine being on a phone when not absolutely needing to be. Most people have serious gadget addictions.
  • Faith based considerations about technology?
    Poverty?
    Paper insulated wireline is not able to support a connection?
    Not able to use the net for a reason related to the user?

    Do they work for the security services?
    Work for the security services, as a contractor and they know their connection will be collected by the USA mil/gov on due to their security clearance?
    Know another nation is going to spy on them and have been told not to connect at home for security reasons at home in the USA?

    Are they city po

