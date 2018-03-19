The Struggle to Build a Massive 'Biobank' of Patient Data (nytimes.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: This spring, the National Institutes of Health will start recruiting participants for one of the most ambitious medical projects ever envisioned. The goal is to find one million people in the United States, from all walks of life and all racial and ethnic groups, who are willing to have their genomes sequenced, and to provide their medical records and regular blood samples. They may choose to wear devices that continuously monitor physical activity, perhaps even devices not yet developed that will track heart rate and blood pressure. They will fill out surveys about what they eat and how much. If all goes well, experts say, the result will be a trove of health information like nothing the world has seen. The project, called the All of Us Research Program, should provide new insights into who gets sick and why, and how to prevent and treat chronic diseases.
The All of Us program joins a wave of similar efforts to construct gigantic "biobanks" by, among others, the Department of Veterans Affairs, a British collaboration and private companies like Geisinger Health Systems and Kaiser Permanente. But All of Us is the only one that attempts to capture a huge sample that is representative of the United States population. "It will be transformative," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. It will also be expensive. In 2017 alone, the budget for All of Us was $230 million, of which $40 million came from the 21st Century Cures Act. Congress has authorized an astounding $1.455 billion over 10 years for the project.
While supporters say the results will be well worth the money and effort, others have begun to question whether All of Us is just too ambitious, too loaded with cumbersome bureaucracy -- and too duplicative of smaller programs that are moving much more quickly. In the three years since the All of Us program was announced, not a single person's DNA has been sequenced. Instead, project leaders have signed up more than 17,000 volunteers as "beta testers" in a pilot phase of the program. They supplied blood and urine samples, had measurements taken, and filled out surveys.
They're following all the HIPAA security rules for protecting PHI.
Within a couple of years DNA testing will be commonplace, your choices will be submit to it or self-treat with herbs (and good luck with that).
PHI gets hacked every day. Someone leaves their patient DB in a public S3 bucket, a database runs as SYSDBA because the developer has to make deliverables, and consequences for a breach will not filter to him/her, backups are done without any regard for encryption key management, AD doesn't have lockouts, nor someone giving a shit enough to actually read logs, especially if someone is trying to brute-force the DA/EA account (which is likely not even renamed.)
Do we want more stuff which eventually will beco
This is really behind the times. Sequencing your DNA doesn't tell you your state of health.
The big problem we have with things right now is we don't have a lot of samples of unhealthy people and more specifically pre-symtomatic or people in the process of healing. Static snapshots of DNA are not useful. Your actual state of health is contained in your DNA transcription profile and your microbiome DNA (the relative ratios and types of bugs in your gut)
Amazingly, In the very near future the cost of having
and trump will have pre existing conditions so don't put your self on this black list.
So far as the ACA being repealed: they can and are chipping away at it. De-funding it is all it'll take, or an EO to the IRS to not enforce the Individual Mandate, and it all falls apart.
I track my food and exercise, plus the Apple Watch stores my heart rate. All of this data is in Apple Health, and I am sure I'm not the only person. The NIH, others should work with Apple's efforts to bring medial records to iOS 11.3. Save the gov some money, use Apple's infrastructure.
At least, you can bear arms when they are collecting your data. You are safe.
When I left the tech profession, I was able to sleep well, eat well because I had time to make good food and time for exercise.
I can see this going the same way as all of my other "personal information," in the information age. Namely, all of the data about me will belong to entities that are not me. And from that ownership of my data, they will generate huge streams of income in perpetuity. I propose that this is a fucked up and ridiculous way to continue, especially with detailed medical data on an unprecedented level.
Without a change in this policy I would be lucky to receive nothing from this arrangement. This is highly unl
Where do I start? Well, how about that the raw data, with the PII and HIPAA information, will probably be on the NIH campus, in their datacenter (also home to the currently 66th most powerful supercomputer in the world, and the most powerful dedicated solely to bioscientific and biomedical research).
Data released will be anonymized - that's std. procedure.
And it's a good step up from the Framingham Heart Survey database, which is three generations into a multigenerational study from 5,000 residents of Frami