Microsoft Joins Group Working To 'Cure' Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com) 22

Microsoft is joining Red Hat, Facebook, Google and IBM in committing to extending right to "cure" open source licensing noncompliance before taking legal measures. From a report: On March 19, officials from Microsoft -- along with CA Technologies, Cisco, HPE, SAP and SUSE -- said they'd work with open together with the already-committed vendors to provide more "predictability" for users of open source software. "The large ecosystems of projects using the GPLv2 and LGPLv2.x licenses will benefit from adoption of this more balanced approach to termination derived from GPLv3," explained Red Hat in a press release announcing the new license-compliance partners. The companies which have agreed to adopt the "Common Cure Rights Commitment" said before they file or continue to prosecute those accused of violating covered licenses, they will allow for users to cure and reinstate their licenses.

  • At the top... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You find yourself at the top of the slippery side of Mt. Software License.

    Companies tired of getting called out for violating your open source license are offering you an olive branch one step down the slippery side.

    Think hard before walking out to greet them...

  • Proprietary touch to the already complicated and overly verbal licenses.

    Just keep the damn thing simple. licenses don't need more than a couple of lines to describe what you can and cannot do with the product. until everybody KISS, there will be more and more violations, and corporate lawyers aren't gonna KISS for sure.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DeBaas ( 470886 )

      Just keep the damn thing simple. licenses don't need more than a couple of lines to describe what you can and cannot do with the product. until everybody KISS, there will be more and more violations, and corporate lawyers aren't gonna KISS for sure.

      Well I for won't kiss a corporate lawyer either.....

  • Are they going to do the same about their proprietary licenses? Yeah, sure...

  • The companies involved have never been known to bring suit regarding Open Source licenses. The promise to give a cure period is thus hollow.

  • Microsoft is as likely to cure OSS licensing problems as undertakers are to cure cancer.

