Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a Big Supporter Of Universal Basic Income, is Running For President (techcrunch.com) 112
In a recently published podcast, Andrew Yang, tech entrepreneur and founder of Venture for America, said he is vying for the Democratic party nomination to run for President of the United States. From a report: Yang outlines his radical policy agenda, which focuses on Universal Basic Income and includes a "freedom dividend." He talks about the very real and immediate threat of artificial intelligence, how new technologies are erasing millions of jobs before our eyes, and why we need to put humanity first. He also addresses "the big four" and what he plans to do about Amazon.
During the interview, Yang called out governments inability to address large scale problems and the challenges that technology is creating in modern American society. "I believe that we need to start owning these realities [of automation and artificial intelligence taking away jobs] and these challenges as a people, as a country, and as a society, and start being honest. I'm running for president to solve the big problems and to show that these things are not beyond us," Yang says. Yang's own plan to address the increasing power tech companies are wielding in the world involves something called a "freedom dividend", which would paid for by a value-added tax. The revenue from that tax (levied on "gains from the big four") would be redistributed via the "freedom dividend" to citizens, Yang says.
UBI, it's about time (Score:2, Flamebait)
We either plan for it now or start buying pitchforks and torches. And oiling up the guillotines because we _will_ eat the rich.
We either plan for it now or start buying pitchforks and torches. And oiling up the guillotines because we _will_ eat the rich.
I believe that Bender Bending Rodriguez said it best.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
AI and robotics is not going to cause mass unemployment for at least a couple of decades I estimate.....
Something to look towards and plan for the potentiality, but we're not even CLOSE yet, no need to jump headlong into socialism at this point in time.
Re:UBI, it's about time (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah, but if you have your way, you'll find out quickly that to someone, somewhere, *you* are the rich.
To some. Yes. To enough? Probably not. The op is right, if you look historically, when the wealth discrepancy grows too big, the rich do not survive too well. (France, Russia, China) all had their wealthy wiped out. Those are just the ones that come to my mind. If it was a billionaire I would be looking to make it known that I was giving away enough of my placate the masses in a possible upheaval in a generation or two.
Re: (Score:3)
But look at what happened to those who did the purging in all three cases: the early revolutionaries are the victims of the second purge, as punishment for their revolutionary excess.
Re: UBI, it's about time (Score:3)
Re: UBI, it's about time (Score:4)
Giving people handouts never fixes anything, it just makes things worse, fix the goddamned economy so people can earn a decent living instead!
Well at some point you are going to find out that is has to be this way. That are start limiting births with mandatory birth control. At some point its going to become clear, there is no fixing the economy for this kind of issue. There simply isn't enough jobs out there and as technology advances jobs are going to become a ever shrinking resource.
Of course you can also just let people starve in the streets. Look how well that worked for the French at one time.
we don't need pitchforks and torches, our right to guns is enshrined in the constitution.
Re:UBI, it's about time (Score:4, Insightful)
NOT.
WORK.
Wait, are you saying UBI will not work, or that once UBI is in place you will not work?
Technocrat, yeah! I may have to re-register as Democrat, even though I hate 99% of what the Democratic party stands for, to vote for him.
Violence only begets violence or please don't hate (Score:1)
Just in case someone wonders, why you need a high-capacity magazine for your pistol and rifle, show them the above quote.
The scum are asking for it, and you'll need to double-tap each one of them, just to make sure...
Too Early (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't deny that one day UBI might be feasible, and even necessary but it's just too soon and too radical, especially for the US. He's not going to get his party's nomination, and if he does, it's 4 more years of Trump.
Look, lets call a spade a spade here... he is asking for socialism. His platform is "democracy is dead." People need to get comfortable saying that, because that's what it is... if you are for UBI, you are a socialist.
;)
Also be sure to look up what happens when fiat currency is printed at will without the corresponding increase in GDP to back it up. Zimbabwe, anyone?
Who are you to determine what I need and how much of my property you get to confiscate for yourself? You sound like the greedy one.
" A 10-15% VAT tax, like most of the rest of the world has, would pay for UBI and universal healthcare."
Then it should be simple for you to name a place in the world that has UBI and universal healthcare.
Before you could even come close do enacting some type of VAT like that, you'd have to:
1. Entirely remove, and BAN from existence by law, the current income tax we have now.
2. You'd have to also get rid of all state and local taxes...and the Feds can't dictate that type of policy directly to the states, so, guessing that wouldn't fly.
To get something like that through, you'd have to make it the ONLY tax
Please learn what socailism is [Re:Too Early] (Score:2)
Look, lets call a spade a spade here... he is asking for socialism.
No. Socialism is defined as worker ownership of the means of production (that is, the factories). We usually think of state socialism: state ownership of the means of production (where the state claims to be operating on behalf of the workers.)
Unless he is advocating worker (or state) ownership fo the means of production, it's not socialism.
His platform is "democracy is dead." People need to get comfortable saying that, because that's what it is... if you are for UBI, you are a socialist.
;)
Democracy is a political system and socialism is an economic system. But, no. If you are for the state ownership of the means of production you are a socialist. If y
I don't deny that one day UBI might be feasible, and even necessary but it's just too soon
What's too soon? 3-5 years from now, when this guy would be able to start working on it? What will unemployment look like then? And how long would it take to implement something like UBI? Years, most likely, from when it gets introduced. Will 6-8 years from now still be too soon? That probably depends on how fast you believe automation and AI/machine learning/other job-impacting tech will advance. If it's quite slow, maybe that time frame is too quick. I guess we've got a couple of years to see what happens
Exactly. (Score:2)
governments inability to address large scale problems
And what makes him think 'government' would perform any differently with him behind the wheel?? GTFOH (i.e. never mind; I don't want to know).
The entertainment of the 2020 Democrat primaries is going to be a lot more interesting than even the Republican 2016 primaries were.
Who will win? Old traditional Democrats or one of the new variety of young Leftists?
It's going to be a joke like the 2016 primaries were- and probably end up with some ridiculous extremist winning the nomination. UBI guy, Bernie Sanders, Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey? Can we not have a decent level headed somewhat moderate person please? Why are all the names being put forwards either extremists or just plain bonkers.
Re:Oh boy (Score:4, Insightful)
Can we not have a decent level headed somewhat moderate person please?
If America wanted a centrist, it would have elected Clinton. That's not what America wants. Why can't you see that? It's as plain as day. America would rather have a pussy-grabbing steak salesman than a centrist.
You really bumped your head hard if you call Hillary a centerist... Think about that for a few minutes until the birds stop flying around your head..
Re: (Score:2)
You really bumped your head hard if you call Hillary a centerist... Think about that for a few minutes until the birds stop flying around your head..
The Democratic party is a centrist party, it does not represent the will of the actual left in this country. It proved that when it refused to let Sanders win the nomination for Democratic candidate for president. Clinton's position is precisely aligned with the Democratic party. She literally could not be any more centrist. She has always supported defense contractors, she has entirely given up on single payer health care since taking campaign contributions from Big Pharma, and she can and will do nothing
Absolutely!!!
Much better alternative to a leftist that wants larger government that is even more intrusive into our private lives, and would like to curtail some amendments more than others.
In a freakin' heartbeat brother.
I'd vote for a small soapdish with no personality, than a leftist like Sanders, or worse.
If you could go back to JFK type democrat...perhaps that might be more palatable
I'm a born-and-raised American citizen, was not Republican OR Democrat in November 2016, and I didn't want EITHER ONE OF THEM; what does that make me, you drunk sonofabitch?
Either someone who wanted to vote for Sanders, or a statistical outlier whose influence on the election was negligible and can be ignored.
Hillary is going to run again and whoa be unto anyone who dares stand in her way.
Why are all the names being put in clickbait social media posts either extremists or just plain bonkers.
FTFY. You won't hear about the more boring candidates on social media.
If they don't they have no chance. Let's not pretend the voters have any say in the matter.
Pat Paulsen (Score:2)
He supports single payer health care (Score:2)
I'd rather see him stumping on Medicare for All than basic income though.
""Free money for all" does get you the vote from those people."
Unless they happen to have a very basic understanding of economics. If printing a ton of fiat and handing it out to the population worked then the US Gov't would've been doing it for the past 100 years.
I like his optimism ... (Score:3)
Until the gov't ends up owning all of the property after confiscating it from those who are eventually unable to pay the ever-increasing land-value tax. What you describe will quickly create a feedback loop that destroys us all.
Re: (Score:3)
At this point in USA history it is really time to make a stand towards eliminating our party system. The easiest way to do that is get a few big players campaigning on independent tickets, or small third parties with the goal of gaining the 5-10 percent for national recognition and then start winning overall elections once the big parties have begun faltering.
Until that happens we will see the same mess repeating that has been for the past 200+ years of American History.
Yeah, it's sad that so many of the founding fathers had the right idea (that political parties were a bad idea), and now we have an institutionalized system that pretty much guarantees an ongoing 2 party system.
I've always liked the idea that one of the houses (probably representatives) be taken over by a Sortocracy (aka lottocracy) , like was in place in Athens and many other Greek city states. Basically, the idea is that representatives are chosen at random from a pool of eligible citizens. Yeah, you ge
Promising Free Shit (Score:5, Insightful)
Promising free shit to the young, stupid, and lazy worked out so great for Bernie, didn't it?
These people should first worry about the DNC existing long enough to put forth a candidate in 2020. It's a bit premature to be hobbling together a hollow platform that will only get you Bernied.
Beyond that, why are you planning for action in 2020 when you'll be up against an incumbent POTUS? (For all of you who can't fathom Trump being reelected - Bush Jr. was reviled and won reelection, and the popular vote, easily. This happened because he was the incumbent and people fear change. The DNC put forth a bland turkey-burger candidate knowing they didn't want to waste any real effort against an incumbent. And of course, Obama sat and watched as the economy burned and our rights were stripped away and the surveillance state grew. He, too, won reelection handily.)
You save your plays until 2024 unless you want to tip your hand and risk being scooped. It might make sense to throw your hat into the ring in 2020 and get your name out there, but you do NOT put your platform out there. It'll just have 4 extra years to be dismantled, attacked, made irrelevant, or copied.
Re:Promising Free Shit (Score:4, Informative)
Promising free shit to the young, stupid, and lazy worked out so great for Bernie, didn't it?
These people should first worry about the DNC existing long enough to put forth a candidate in 2020.
Uh, wait. The DNC is who screwed Sanders. Promising people free shit worked out great, except that it didn't jibe with the DNC's mission of sucking corporate cock. It worked out so well for Sanders that he actually attracted voters who eventually went on to vote for Trump specifically because they couldn't vote for Sanders.
It's a bit premature to be hobbling together a hollow platform that will only get you Bernied.
It's a big jerkoff waste of time if he doesn't have a strategy for making the DNC do the will of Democratic voters, but I don't think premature is the right word.
It's a big jerkoff waste of time if he doesn't have a strategy for making the DNC do the will of Democratic voters, but I don't think premature is the right word.
Don't be so sensitive about your electile dysfunction.
Promising to spend their tax dollars on free college education instead of stupid wars in the Middle East worked out so great for Bernie, didn't it?
FTFW. Bernie is still the most popular elected politician in the country -- a fact even Fox News agrees with [businessinsider.com].
I note that Mr. Trump is even older at 71. If he does another term he would be 78 by the end*. After having Mr. Reagan spend most his second term incapable because of age related illness, I would think the people of the US would not be keen on having another Alzheimer's sufferer in the highest office in the land.
Who knows though, you guys did reelect that odd Mr. Bush II.
* Feel free to check my
She is absolutely running again. Her campaign structure is still in place, she's still doing the book tours and meet/greets, etc.
OK Russia take that! (Score:1)
Now China wants its turn.
which problem? (Score:2, Insightful)
How much does the US army, navy and airforce waste every year? You think that is sustainable? Are you really that stupid?
Sadly it's too late for him to be the next preside (Score:2)
Sadly it's too late for him to be the next president. I'm pretty sure the upcoming impeachment process won't go all the way down to tech entrepreneurs.
Ba-dum-tish. Thank you, thank you, I'll be here all night. Try the veal.
/. front page? (Score:1)
So, when a Libertarian announces his candidacy, they'll also be featured on the
/. front page?
No, no bias here at all...
Our Representative Democracy is the issue.. (Score:2)
Because we elect representatives and the representatives are bought and paid for by corporations and the rich, things will never be fair. We will never see a UBI because that will never be allowed to come to a vote.
Instead of being a representative democracy, we should change over to a direct democracy. Let the people individually vote on dreamers, gun control, environmental issues, drug laws,
... You'll quickly find that things would change, some for the worst, but more for the best. The rich would hav