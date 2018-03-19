Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a Big Supporter Of Universal Basic Income, is Running For President (techcrunch.com) 112

Posted by msmash from the modest-proposal dept.
In a recently published podcast, Andrew Yang, tech entrepreneur and founder of Venture for America, said he is vying for the Democratic party nomination to run for President of the United States. From a report: Yang outlines his radical policy agenda, which focuses on Universal Basic Income and includes a "freedom dividend." He talks about the very real and immediate threat of artificial intelligence, how new technologies are erasing millions of jobs before our eyes, and why we need to put humanity first. He also addresses "the big four" and what he plans to do about Amazon.

During the interview, Yang called out governments inability to address large scale problems and the challenges that technology is creating in modern American society. "I believe that we need to start owning these realities [of automation and artificial intelligence taking away jobs] and these challenges as a people, as a country, and as a society, and start being honest. I'm running for president to solve the big problems and to show that these things are not beyond us," Yang says. Yang's own plan to address the increasing power tech companies are wielding in the world involves something called a "freedom dividend", which would paid for by a value-added tax. The revenue from that tax (levied on "gains from the big four") would be redistributed via the "freedom dividend" to citizens, Yang says.

  • We either plan for it now or start buying pitchforks and torches. And oiling up the guillotines because we _will_ eat the rich.

      I believe that Bender Bending Rodriguez said it best.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

      • I don't think the problem is nearly so dire as these people are saying.....

        AI and robotics is not going to cause mass unemployment for at least a couple of decades I estimate.....

        Something to look towards and plan for the potentiality, but we're not even CLOSE yet, no need to jump headlong into socialism at this point in time.

    • Re:UBI, it's about time (Score:5, Insightful)

      by halivar ( 535827 ) <{bfelger} {at} {gmail.com}> on Monday March 19, 2018 @04:13PM (#56286025)

      Yeah, but if you have your way, you'll find out quickly that to someone, somewhere, *you* are the rich.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        To some. Yes. To enough? Probably not. The op is right, if you look historically, when the wealth discrepancy grows too big, the rich do not survive too well. (France, Russia, China) all had their wealthy wiped out. Those are just the ones that come to my mind. If it was a billionaire I would be looking to make it known that I was giving away enough of my placate the masses in a possible upheaval in a generation or two.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by halivar ( 535827 )

          But look at what happened to those who did the purging in all three cases: the early revolutionaries are the victims of the second purge, as punishment for their revolutionary excess.

      • To everybody on both sides looking to tear things down, just remember the French terror years. What happened to Robespierre can happen to YOU too
        • Giving people handouts never fixes anything, it just makes things worse, fix the goddamned economy so people can earn a decent living instead!

          • Re: UBI, it's about time (Score:4)

            by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @04:47PM (#56286415) Homepage

            Well at some point you are going to find out that is has to be this way. That are start limiting births with mandatory birth control. At some point its going to become clear, there is no fixing the economy for this kind of issue. There simply isn't enough jobs out there and as technology advances jobs are going to become a ever shrinking resource.

            Of course you can also just let people starve in the streets. Look how well that worked for the French at one time.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      we don't need pitchforks and torches, our right to guns is enshrined in the constitution.

    • Technocrat, yeah! I may have to re-register as Democrat, even though I hate 99% of what the Democratic party stands for, to vote for him.

    • oiling up the guillotines because we _will_ eat the rich.

      Just in case someone wonders, why you need a high-capacity magazine for your pistol and rifle, show them the above quote.

      The scum are asking for it, and you'll need to double-tap each one of them, just to make sure...

  • Too Early (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @04:08PM (#56285977)

    I don't deny that one day UBI might be feasible, and even necessary but it's just too soon and too radical, especially for the US. He's not going to get his party's nomination, and if he does, it's 4 more years of Trump.

    • Look, lets call a spade a spade here... he is asking for socialism. His platform is "democracy is dead." People need to get comfortable saying that, because that's what it is... if you are for UBI, you are a socialist. ;)

      • No, if you are for UBI, you are bad at math and also can't see past the end of your own nose. Seriously: Do the math for 300,000,000 people. It would bankrupt the country in ONE YEAR. Also, I'm convinced that crime and other social problems would get worse, not better.

      • Look, lets call a spade a spade here... he is asking for socialism.

        No. Socialism is defined as worker ownership of the means of production (that is, the factories). We usually think of state socialism: state ownership of the means of production (where the state claims to be operating on behalf of the workers.)

        Unless he is advocating worker (or state) ownership fo the means of production, it's not socialism.

        His platform is "democracy is dead." People need to get comfortable saying that, because that's what it is... if you are for UBI, you are a socialist. ;)

        Democracy is a political system and socialism is an economic system. But, no. If you are for the state ownership of the means of production you are a socialist. If y

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by be951 ( 772934 )

      I don't deny that one day UBI might be feasible, and even necessary but it's just too soon

      What's too soon? 3-5 years from now, when this guy would be able to start working on it? What will unemployment look like then? And how long would it take to implement something like UBI? Years, most likely, from when it gets introduced. Will 6-8 years from now still be too soon? That probably depends on how fast you believe automation and AI/machine learning/other job-impacting tech will advance. If it's quite slow, maybe that time frame is too quick. I guess we've got a couple of years to see what happens

  • governments inability to address large scale problems

    And what makes him think 'government' would perform any differently with him behind the wheel?? GTFOH (i.e. never mind; I don't want to know).

  • Pat Paulsen has a better chance [youtube.com] than Yang.
  • right here [yang2020.com], so all else being equal he gets my (primary) vote in favor of anyone else who doesn't.

    I'd rather see him stumping on Medicare for All than basic income though.

  • I like his optimism ... (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @04:19PM (#56286079)
    ... thinking there will still be a United States in 2020.

  • Promising Free Shit (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @04:23PM (#56286129)

    Promising free shit to the young, stupid, and lazy worked out so great for Bernie, didn't it?

    These people should first worry about the DNC existing long enough to put forth a candidate in 2020. It's a bit premature to be hobbling together a hollow platform that will only get you Bernied.

    Beyond that, why are you planning for action in 2020 when you'll be up against an incumbent POTUS? (For all of you who can't fathom Trump being reelected - Bush Jr. was reviled and won reelection, and the popular vote, easily. This happened because he was the incumbent and people fear change. The DNC put forth a bland turkey-burger candidate knowing they didn't want to waste any real effort against an incumbent. And of course, Obama sat and watched as the economy burned and our rights were stripped away and the surveillance state grew. He, too, won reelection handily.)

    You save your plays until 2024 unless you want to tip your hand and risk being scooped. It might make sense to throw your hat into the ring in 2020 and get your name out there, but you do NOT put your platform out there. It'll just have 4 extra years to be dismantled, attacked, made irrelevant, or copied.

    • Re:Promising Free Shit (Score:4, Informative)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Monday March 19, 2018 @04:26PM (#56286167) Homepage Journal

      Promising free shit to the young, stupid, and lazy worked out so great for Bernie, didn't it?
      These people should first worry about the DNC existing long enough to put forth a candidate in 2020.

      Uh, wait. The DNC is who screwed Sanders. Promising people free shit worked out great, except that it didn't jibe with the DNC's mission of sucking corporate cock. It worked out so well for Sanders that he actually attracted voters who eventually went on to vote for Trump specifically because they couldn't vote for Sanders.

      It's a bit premature to be hobbling together a hollow platform that will only get you Bernied.

      It's a big jerkoff waste of time if he doesn't have a strategy for making the DNC do the will of Democratic voters, but I don't think premature is the right word.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It's a big jerkoff waste of time if he doesn't have a strategy for making the DNC do the will of Democratic voters, but I don't think premature is the right word.

        Don't be so sensitive about your electile dysfunction.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      You mean the fact he did far better in the primaries then anyone expected him to do? So yes, it seems it worked out amazingly well. Had the playing field not been so heavily weighted to his opponent he probably would have cinched the nomination.

    • Promising to spend their tax dollars on free college education instead of stupid wars in the Middle East worked out so great for Bernie, didn't it?

      FTFW. Bernie is still the most popular elected politician in the country -- a fact even Fox News agrees with [businessinsider.com].

  • So Russia got its puppet into White house.

    Now China wants its turn.

  • I view UBI as just another fad in the recent trend of America's liberal thinking (which, by the way, has been taken over by almost teenage-/child-like levels of logic) that seeks to equalize all outcomes for all people, end suffering, poverty, and eliminate inequity at every stage of life. Damn anyone who thinks otherwise or wonders about how it will work (and be accused of spouting hate speech if you disagree). This is getting ridiculous, and is by the way, impossible. And mind you, I'm generally libe

  • Sadly it's too late for him to be the next president. I'm pretty sure the upcoming impeachment process won't go all the way down to tech entrepreneurs.

    Ba-dum-tish. Thank you, thank you, I'll be here all night. Try the veal.

  • So, when a Libertarian announces his candidacy, they'll also be featured on the /. front page?

    No, no bias here at all...

  • Because we elect representatives and the representatives are bought and paid for by corporations and the rich, things will never be fair. We will never see a UBI because that will never be allowed to come to a vote.

    Instead of being a representative democracy, we should change over to a direct democracy. Let the people individually vote on dreamers, gun control, environmental issues, drug laws, ... You'll quickly find that things would change, some for the worst, but more for the best. The rich would hav

