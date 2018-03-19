Ask Slashdot: Should You Tell Your Coworkers How Much You Make? 121
An anonymous reader writes: Asking someone how much money they make is often -- if not always? -- considered impolite. But over the years, there has been a movement in toward more salary transparency. Some say salary transparency can make workplaces more equitable by helping to eliminate the gender and racial pay gaps. Even in companies that haven't decided to officially make all salaries open, some employees are taking matters into their own hands and sharing their pay rate with their coworkers. What's your take on this?
I think this is a variation of Dunning-Kruger. Lower-paid workers cannot understand what value the higher paid workers actually provide. Sometimes the higher pay is valid, sometimes not. But unless you are already an expert, you won't know. So while you help with race/gender pay inequality, you're also making a hostile work environment for managers and subordinates.
Yeah, the hourly employees always have a chip on their shoulder.
But I think when we talk about Salary, we're talking about exempt employees.
I.e. people smart enough to not get paid overtime for their hours of work after 40...
errr, wait. that doesn't sound right.
Maybe when disclosing salary with coworkers that have similar roles, they should also state number of hours worked?
But yeah. I've been one of those "lucky" enough to get hired during a recession, so my salary is always going to lag, or at least it fe
A suggestion: another part of wage transparency is job transparency, i.e. everyone also has your job description, roles, and responsibilities. However, this also open up employers to headhunters luring their employees away. Good for workers because it creates competition between employers but bad for employers for the same reason. It's not just about pay either, many employees are also looking for job security for stuff like mortgages and pensions.
Are there any examples of where this has happened? Because there are lots of counter examples, e.g. entire counties where salaries are public information.
I think this is a variation of Dunning-Kruger. Lower-paid workers cannot understand what value the higher paid workers actually provide. Sometimes the higher pay is valid, sometimes not. But unless you are already an expert, you won't know. So while you help with race/gender pay inequality, you're also making a hostile work environment for managers and subordinates.
I don't think you need even Dunning-Kruger.
Everyone overestimates their abilities. Yes there benefits to the information being public, but on average people are going to feel underpaid and a little less satisfied.
Re:Dunning-Kruger (Score:4, Funny)
Sure, pay is hard, particularly if you don't have a job that can be directly attributed a share of receivables.
But what makes you think the people currently deciding salaries *are* experts working with current, valid information? Why should we assume that the status quo is "correct" in most cases, as opposed to being subject to the same limitations you note as applying to open salaries? If this is something you can easily train many people to do we could just offer the same training to employees, and if it'
This may be part of it, but much more goes into salary determination than just worker value. Seniority, experience, niche skills, etc. If nothing else, some people are simply worse at negotiating (or re-negotiating) their salary.
Should someone make 20-30% less than another more or less equivalent worker just because they are significantly introverted and do not or cannot negotiate for a salary increase? Or what about a woman or minority who fears (legitimately or otherwise) that they could lose their job
Re:Dunning-Kruger (Score:5, Insightful)
Spoken like a true "Lower-paid worker" </snark>
All kidding aside, I think what the GP is saying is that regardless of whether or not the lower paid worker *ACTUALLY* has a valid grievance, they will in every case *PERCEIVE* that they have one. Personally I don't think I would engage in that kind of talk with any of my co-workers because while it is easy to understand the equal pay part, I think it's nearly impossible to objectively assess the equal work part. It might be easy in a factory setting where you each pump out 100 widgets a day, but no two people on my team have the exact same skill set... that's kind of the point: different skills make for a well rounded team.
a valid point, however two people with same job title responsibility and workload should be paid the same. from my experience this almost never happens, been on both sides of this one.
a valid point, however two people with same job title responsibility and workload should be paid the same. from my experience this almost never happens, been on both sides of this one.
Even if they started months or years apart?
No they shouldn't-a LOT more goes into salary considerations.
No (Score:1)
Three possible outcomes:
1- You feel undervalued
2- They feel undervalued
3- You're surprisingly in alignment on the value of the work both of you do, your initial negotiating position, and other possible impacts that may have led to your compensation.
I'd guess most people are not going to fit into the third category.
4. You both feel undervalued.
The coworker because you make more.
You, because the coworker makes a _positive_ number of dollars, which doesn't reflect their productivity.
No choice (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:No choice (Score:4, Insightful)
The province where I work has mandated that all university employees paid over a certain amount must have their salaries publicly disclosed because they are, at least partly, publicly funded. While I don't have a problem with this per se I think it is unfair to single out those of us working at universities. This rule should also apply to all companies who accept government contracts too since, by extension, their salaries are also being paid for, at least in part, by government money.
In the case of contracts, the amount of the contract should be made public, but how the contractor pays its employees is really their own business. All the public needs to know is the amount of the contract, and possibly, competing bids to ensure the public is getting a good value for its money. The employees of the contractor are not government employees.
In the case of contracts, the amount of the contract should be made public, but how the contractor pays its employees is really their own business.
The employees of the University are not government employees either so by the same token the only information that should be public is the amount the government gives the university to provide educational services to ensure that the public is getting good value for money....at least that's if we are being fair.
Re:No choice (Score:4, Insightful)
The employees of the University are not government employees either
That depends on whether or not we are talking about a public or private university. They are indeed government employees if they are teaching at a public university (which isn't the same thing as a publicly-funded university) such as a state college. Their employer might be the "University of Statesota" but they are working for the government. On the other hand, I don't think salaries of professors at private universities (even if they receive government funding) are required to publicly disclose their salaries.
So, your saying: If your young and good avoid government work in your country. Sounds like good advice.
Re: (Score:3)
No.
This is fairly common in the US for public sector workers as well. We're paid according to a published scale, so an IT Professional, level 4, in the position 6 years, makes whatever the scale says, period. Everyone's classification, grade and step is published in the state employee directory (in the interests of open government). Hell, there's even a site that publishes our W-2 earnings information every year.
Comes in handy, though. Whenever I hear someone talking about how overpaid government workers are,
Re: (Score:3)
Are you aware that the current head of OPM has not released the data for 2017, claiming it is exempt from FOIA? They've been releasing it for 11 years, but all of a sudden it is private information.
Yes. (Score:1)
I usually start by telling them I like transparency and asking if they're comfortable sharing if i'm sharing with them too. Most people actually are pretty willing to do so!
Sure, you first (Score:4, Interesting)
Actually I think it should be done in a way that protects privacy, but the privacy-protecting entity must NOT be under the control of the employers. That's what's wrong with such websites as GlassDoor.
Let me try to reframe the question from a higher perspective: You can't know if you are being paid fairly without valid data on what other people are being paid for similar work. However you cannot know the truth when the underlying objective is to lower your pay (and all the other employees' pay) as much as possible.
Or in philosophic terms, there needs to be a balance between the needs of the customers, the employees, the managers, and the corporations themselves. As things are evolving, the cancerous corporations are running roughshod over ALL the human participants.
$125/hr - was my last billing rate (Score:1)
$125/hr - was my last billing rate before I retired at age 42. I was a consultant, paid hourly and was taking about 8 weeks off a year.
I always billed for every hour, period. The client sent me to a conference and I billed 8 hrs a day. The flights back home, the client's policies prevented me taking a 1st class seat which cost less than a coach seat and had better connections. I billed 16 hrs that day when I could have been home in 6 hrs had the 1st class seat been approved
... on a commuter jet
Office Space (Score:2)
Yes. Absolutely. (Score:4, Insightful)
The idea of keeping wages secret exists mainly because employers don't want everyone knowing what others make. If they did, they might all want to be "more equal" (deservedly or otherwise). For the most, the secrecy is still a tool employers use to maintain low wages.
Transparency puts the onus on employers to explain wage inequality.
If I ever got a mod point I'd give you an insightful for that, though you didn't go into how the divide and conquer strategy works. (Nor did I in my longer comment. Whoops.)
As the salary system works now, the highest salaries tend to go to the biggest con artists and most skilled BS artists. The confidence game is to persuade the con artist's peers to tell him their salaries so he can negotiate from a position of knowledge, but of course without revealing the con artist's own salary. The BS artist wins by b
YMMV (Score:4, Insightful)
YMMV:
In my experience, Fortune 25 companies don't have fixed salaries for positions or roles, but rather pay the least amount possible within a range. For example, the salary range of a lead professional at my company is $70,000 - $121,000. That's a pretty big swing.
I took a paycut to get into this company, and a few years into it, I gathered salary data from my peers (within my professional grouping only), then assembled a short presentation for my manager - our performance is metric driven, with quite clear revenue, margin, scope, and customer satisfaction expectations - showing that my professional output was near the very top, and my pay was near the very bottom. He didn't even realize - and I think most managers aren't intimately familiar with what their employees make.
But the data helped me negotiate for a higher salary, which I wouldn't have been able to do if I didn't have a federally protected right to discuss it with my peers.
If your direct manager isn't aware of your salary, and your performance metrics/KPIs, then they should be looking for a new job...
Be careful (Score:4, Informative)
My company told me when I was hired (buried in some document) that salaries were considered trade secrets, and we weren't allowed to discuss them. I don't know if they have any legal footing there, especially when discussing them within the company. Also, we've been acquired by another company since then, so I don't know the current policy. But in any case, you may risk some retribution from your employer if they find out you're sharing salary information (potentially forcing them to pay more when the underpaid workers find out).
Re: Be careful (Score:4, Informative)
If you are in the US your employer is in violation of federal law specifically section 7 of the national labor relations act, where discussion of salary is a protected act.
https://www.nlrb.gov/resources/national-labor-relations-act
RIGHTS OF EMPLOYEES
Sec. 7. [Â 157.] Employees shall have the right to self-organization, to form, join, or assist labor organizations, to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing, and to engage in other concerted activities for the purpose of collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection, and shall also have the right to refrain from any or all of such activities except to the extent that such right may be affected by an agreement requiring membership in a labor organization as a condition of employment as authorized in section 8(a)(3) [section 158(a)(3) of this title].
https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/tools-and-samples/hr-qa/pages/prohibitdiscussingsalaries.aspx
Generally, this would be illegal: https://www.govdocs.com/can-em... [govdocs.com]
In California (and some other places), it's definitely illegal: https://www.dir.ca.gov/dlse/Ca... [ca.gov]
Make It Open (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Your position is a key piece of information when negotiating, a piece that Americans almost never have because of this custom. The only reason you should WANT your salary to be a secret is that you think you make the most compared to your peers. That or tax evasion.
Your salary is never "secret". It is likely your boss and all the superiors up to the CEO and all the people in HR and payroll know your salary and besides it is reported to the IRS.
The question is simply if you want your salary generally known to your colleagues so it can be used for their advantage in negotiating their salary. This is a question that can be partly answered with game theory.
Unfortunately, game theory tells us that lying is dominate strategy. If others are honest, it makes sense to lie si
Yes (Score:3)
Yes, but you should lie. (Score:5, Funny)
Double your income when speaking with 'workers' you'd love to see quit and women you want to fuck.
Halve it, when speaking with competitors, in hope that they will think raises are impossible and move on.
Funny, yes, but it does have some insightability.
It is in your own self-interest. (Score:4)
Either you make a lot (relative), and you get to brag.
Or you are getting underpaid and you need to know that when you negotiate your next salary.
The business owner doesn't want you to tell your salary, but remember they already KNOW all the salaries. They have all the knowledge and are trying to keep you ignorant and underpaid.
Back when I was on the books at a company (I work for myself now), I was amongst the higher compensated individuals. I've consistently been able to argue for good salaries, because I have work product to demonstrate that value incontrovertibly in the eyes of my employer. Yes, I'm willing to push for more money (but usually at job negotiation -- once I'm hired I tend to go with the flow).
I write code for a living. Deep ugly code in the bowels of kernels and in places that are incredibly sensitive. Not
It is harsh, but to some extent fixing gender/race equity *this second* means you necessarily have to either overpay less experienced or screw over more experienced.
The problem is bias in the industry means that if you want experience, it's *probably* going to be a white male. It's not fair, but it's the case. Now policies about diversity in the hiring process might help, and auditing *entry* salary differences can help more, but still the applicant pool is biased.
So the problem goes to educational and/or
Fuck that (Score:1)
Agreed!
Those who want "transparency" should go work in a government organization where pay scales are public. Open pay scales work well in the military and other orgs that are team-focused, where the value of the individual is lesser than the value of the team. Individuals are a commodity in this context. You really need to "believe in the cause" (which is great for young adults) to believe open pay scales are a good idea.
As we get older in life, especially in America, most come to realize the secret to
As a manager.. (Score:1)
As a manager more often then not I wish they would talk more, I even suggest it. I can't reveal personal information like that and I need to act on behalf of the company, but if they talk and they bring it up I have a reason to more fairly distribute the pie. In the past it has shown my higher paid workers that the reason you aren't getting the #1 rockstar rating is because you're paid 2x the average joe, and your bonus % is higher, by almost 50%, so your bonus payout is almost 3x. I've seen the leadership
7 figure salary
Counting the decimal places?
I don't need to know what my coworkers make (Score:2)
No - Don't do it (Score:2)
Nope. No one is ever happy. If you make less, you're pissed. If you make more, it's not enough more, and you're pissed.
Game theory says... (Score:2)
Your employer benefits from the information asymmetry of not sharing your pay data with your peers. You do not.
Unfortunately no-one wants to be the one that speaks first.
Your employer benefits
So do I.
This isn't zero sum game theory. My employer stands to benefit by rewarding productivity with greater pay so long as she doesn't have to pay the cost of poor morale and dissension caused by the lower paid employees. I talk and, in order to maintain peace, everyone gets paid the same*. So I leave for better pay and my employer is stuck with the losers. If I shut up, I get more. Some of the low performers might catch on and start complaining. But thy can be fired for causing trouble. My boss is left
Transparency is easy (Score:1)
Pose this question to ... (Score:2)
... management when you sign the hire package.
You're in IT .. (Score:3)
... and you have the keys.
Just sayin'.
The discovery... (Score:2)
Sometimes the pay corresponds to the quality of work, and sometimes it does not. Popularity contests did not end in high school.
But the solid fact, the primary beneficiary of silence on salaries is neither the better paid or worse paid employee, it is the corporation who benefits.
Tell a designated person (Score:2)
You should get together, choose one (or a group) of you to be your representative and tell that person your salaries.
If you live in any sane country, then the employer would be obliged to negotiate with your representative about minimum pay for different positions and equal pay between genders, as well as about other issues such as work climate, stress levels etc.
Yes, I'm talking about a trade union. It is not uncalled for for higher-paid white-collar occupations either, where people could be just as stress
That's great and all, until Trade Unions, just like any other person or group of people given representative power, inevitably transition out of acting on behalf of those who empowered them, and start acting on behalf of only themselves.
Don't to protect your coworkers (Score:3)
I, along with a number of people in my class, did six co-op terms at IBM and was hired by the company. One of my classmates asked me what I was making and I told her - it turned out to be $25/month more than she was.
She complained to her manager and almost ended up getting fired.
Information Asymmetry (Score:1)
Yes (Score:1)
Do you have a sensible reason why, or just a passionate opinion with zero data?