LG Releases Open-Sourced Version of webOS in Hopes To Push It Beyond TVs and Smart Refrigerators (theverge.com) 29
LG has released an open-sourced version of webOS that's freely available to anyone that wants to download and poke around the code. From a report: The release of webOS Open Source Edition is meant to act as a catalyst to drive further adoption of webOS beyond LG televisions, smart refrigerators, and the occasional never-to-be-released smartwatch. So, devices like webOS tablets and set-top boxes as pictured in the LG-supplied image above. This is the second time an open-source version of webOS has been released, the first coming under the failed tenure of HP back in 2011. LG's cross-town rival Samsung develops and uses the open-sourced Tizen operating system on a variety of devices including smartwatches, televisions, Blu-ray players, and robotic vacuums.
A decade too late... (Score:2)
I miss my palmOS phone
Re: (Score:2)
Can you actually access this hardware. It can be open sourced and still locked down.
Open Source,The last ditch effort to stay relevant (Score:2)
It did work for Netscape. While the company died, its technology lives on in our Firefox browsers.
However for the most part it is like putting your trash on a freighter and sending it over to a third would country to see if any of those people wants your trash.
Now there was a lot of love towards WebOS and many and was ahead of its time in a lot of features. However the question for today is it worth it, with the competitors over the past decade had improved their products, and what was ahead of its time,
Re: Open Source,The last ditch effort to stay rele (Score:2)
The problem back then is still the same today - economics. BeOS and co was great, it just was too expensive at the time especially considering the switch in the ecosystem.
It was cheaper to go to Linux if you wanted to switch ecosystems or stay on WinDOS 95 or 98 if you already have the applications than go with BeOS or OS/2 Merlin on PS/2 which not only did not have the ecosystem, the cost was twice or triple the price of a regular system even though the hardware was well beyond the x86 of the time. SGI had
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
A lot of that is "between the ears".
MacOS doesn't have quite the "ecosystem" that windows has, and buying the hardware is more expensive to boot... but even IBM has figured out that the total cost over the economic life of the hardware, MacOS beats windows hands down. And what is it they do, really? Office work. You don't need a gazillion little "apps" to provide one button, or a handful of buttons, to make the thing "go" at every teeny little task. Yet that is what the windows "ecosystem" mostly comes down
Re: (Score:2)
You can buy an unlocked phone and flash it as much as you like. Most people go the easy route and accept a carrier locked phone so they don't have to shell out the cash up front.
uboot, fastboot & mainline support. (Score:2)
Stop giving me a half finished, half documented "open source" operating system that still puts me in your ecosystem.
I just want uboot, fastboot and mainline support.
My current 'HTPC' is a device that I SSH to and run mpv from. I don't want your GUI stack. Just let me write my own stack.
Modbus (Score:2)
Call me old-fashioned, but instead of a fridge with a display that I'll never be looking at I actually wouldn't mind a decent fridge with a Modbus RTU (or TCP) interface that lets me read a few coils (door closed? alarm buzzer on?) and registers (current temperature top shelve, bottom shelve, humidity) and maybe write a few registers (target temperature, buzzer activation threshold temperature). This way it could easily be hooked up to an existing home automation system - which then can be configured to pre
Not everything needs an OS. (Score:2)
Why would you want your Vacuum Cleaner on the internet? All it really has to do is suck.
Palm could have been a contender, then Apotheker (Score:1)
The Palm Pre is still my favourite phone.
Handier, more ergonomic, better than all the enormous phablets manufacturers force on the sheeple nowadays.
Then HP killed it.
Android style lockout Open Source (Score:2)
Is it locked down from the user? If so who cares.