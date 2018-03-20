Amazon Considers Buying Some Toys R Us Stores (bloomberg.com) 19
According to Bloomberg, Amazon has looked at the possibility of expanding its retail footprint by acquiring some locations from bankrupt Toys R Us. "The online giant isn't interested in maintaining the Toys R Us brand, but has considered using the soon-to-be-vacant spaces for its own purposes," reports Bloomberg. From the report: Such a move would let Amazon quickly expand its brick-and-mortar presence, coming on the heels of buying Whole Foods and its more than 450 locations last year. The Seattle-based company also has opened its own line of bookstores and a convenience-store concept. Additional stores would give Amazon space to showcase its popular Echo line of devices, which run on the Alexa voice-activated platform. Amazon sees voice as the next interface for people to access technology -- supplanting computer mouses and touch screens -- and the benefits may be easier to demonstrate in a real-world setting. A bigger network of stores would put inventory closer to where shoppers live, potentially enabling quick delivery to e-commerce customers. The space could also serve as a staging ground for grocery delivery from Whole Foods stores. Amazon is already planning to roll out free two-hour service to Whole Foods customers in four cities, including Dallas and Cincinnati.
If they are going to make into stores they would need to compete with Target and Walmart and from what I remember of the Toy R Us stories they were not big enough.
The stores will be big enough because Amazon has precise data about what sells the most in a given area/city.
Funny how history repeats itself. Sears, Roebuck and Co. was founded in 1893 as a mail-order only retailer and caused a shift away from local "general store" operators by making price discovery easier with their widely published catalogs. Local retailers would mark things up as they could; Sears kept them honest.
As Sears found out, and as Amazon is finding out, people still need a local retailer for some purchases.
The actors may change but the play is always the same.
After all having all those brick and mortar stores has done wonders for Barnes and Nobles and Waldenbooks.
Who says that Bezos is planning on using them for stores . . . ?
Now that the Zuck has been knocked out as the darling candidate for the 2020 presidential election, maybe Bezos is planning to run?
All those empty stores in prime locations would make excellent campaign local HQs.
Actually, considering the latest Facebook scandal . . . I believe Oprah orchestrated it all to eliminate the Zuck as competition to her.
