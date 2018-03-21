Police Release First Video From Inside the Uber Self-Driving Car That Killed a Pedestrian (recode.net) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Recode: Three days after an Uber self-driving vehicle fatally crashed into a pedestrian in Tempe, Ariz., police have released video footage of what the vehicle saw with its cameras moments before running the woman over, and what happened inside the vehicle, where an operator was at the wheel. The video footage does not conclusively show who is at fault. However, it seems to confirm initial reports from the Tempe police that Herzberg appeared suddenly. It also showed the vehicle operator behind the wheel intermittently looking down while the car was driving itself.
That said, I'm glad I was correct in my knowledge of what those "safety drivers" actually do all day.
The scariest part is that the pedestrian does not react to the car at all before being struck. As if she either gave no effort to check for oncoming traffic, or if she just had the mindset of "I have the right of way, the vehicle will stop for me".
We'll never know what her motive was for crossing at such a poor time, and it's a tragedy that this happened, but her choice to cross there was baffling.
Also the driver was "intermittently" looking down? No, the driver was looked up twice for a brief moment twic
This is a good example of why visual sensors are insufficient for autonomous driving.
Uber uses LIDAR. Of the major SDC companies, only Tesla does not. Tesla is camera-only.
I have no idea why the LIDAR didn't work to detect this woman. From the video, it looks like the car didn't brake at all.
Yes, this was hard to see using passive techniques with visible light (ie, your eyes), but WTF, the person wasn't sprinting or jumping off the curb, something active like LIDAR should have had no troubles spotting this.
Yes, this was hard to see using passive techniques with visible light (ie, your eyes), but WTF, the person wasn't sprinting or jumping off the curb, something active like LIDAR should have had no troubles spotting this.
I would think radar should have spotted her & the bike from a ways off, too
I stand by my post in the last topic
https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
(You people are CRAZY with your laws and cars, pedestrians should NOT have right of way at all times as it seems you do, or at least most of you behaved while I was there)
That being said, someone speculated this was right near a late night club in a boring area, only fun thing to do is drink there? So maybe drunk.
