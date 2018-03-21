Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Police Release First Video From Inside the Uber Self-Driving Car That Killed a Pedestrian

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Recode: Three days after an Uber self-driving vehicle fatally crashed into a pedestrian in Tempe, Ariz., police have released video footage of what the vehicle saw with its cameras moments before running the woman over, and what happened inside the vehicle, where an operator was at the wheel. The video footage does not conclusively show who is at fault. However, it seems to confirm initial reports from the Tempe police that Herzberg appeared suddenly. It also showed the vehicle operator behind the wheel intermittently looking down while the car was driving itself.

  • I don't understand people like this. It's dark, you aren't lit, you're crossing a road with a large, fast moving, well lit hard to miss cars. And you can't be bothered to look for oncoming traffic. Only saw the video twice on the news but it looks like she never knew the car was there.

    That said, I'm glad I was correct in my knowledge of what those "safety drivers" actually do all day.

    • The scariest part is that the pedestrian does not react to the car at all before being struck. As if she either gave no effort to check for oncoming traffic, or if she just had the mindset of "I have the right of way, the vehicle will stop for me".

      We'll never know what her motive was for crossing at such a poor time, and it's a tragedy that this happened, but her choice to cross there was baffling.

      Also the driver was "intermittently" looking down? No, the driver was looked up twice for a brief moment twic

  • This is a good example of why visual sensors are insufficient for autonomous driving.

      Uber uses LIDAR. Of the major SDC companies, only Tesla does not. Tesla is camera-only.

      I have no idea why the LIDAR didn't work to detect this woman. From the video, it looks like the car didn't brake at all.

  • Yes, this was hard to see using passive techniques with visible light (ie, your eyes), but WTF, the person wasn't sprinting or jumping off the curb, something active like LIDAR should have had no troubles spotting this.

      by haruchai ( 17472 )

      I would think radar should have spotted her & the bike from a ways off, too

  • I think we will make progress on these issues when we collectively stop pretending that "operator inattention" is the intended result of using of automated cars, not an unwanted by-product.

  • Scary that the pedestrian doesn't even look (Score:3)

    by PeeAitchPee ( 712652 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @08:21PM (#56301543)
    I've seen this happen on huge college campuses as well. Legions of kids crossing streets while paying zero attention to the potential for oncoming traffic. Usually it's because their face is buried in their phone, but sometimes it's not, and they literally step right off the curb into traffic for seemingly no reason. It might make me sound like an old guy but my generation had a healthy fear of death by car instilled into it (by our parents and guardians) which seems to be sadly lacking these days. It's amazing that more people aren't routinely run down.

  • I stand by my post in the last topic :
    https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
    (You people are CRAZY with your laws and cars, pedestrians should NOT have right of way at all times as it seems you do, or at least most of you behaved while I was there)

    That being said, someone speculated this was right near a late night club in a boring area, only fun thing to do is drink there? So maybe drunk.

    I'll tell you a few things, they crossed in the WORST spot, just IN the dark part after some light, holy crap does she come o

