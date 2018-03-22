Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Cloud Government Privacy Security Technology

US Spending Bill Contains CLOUD Act, a Win For Tech and Law Enforcement (axios.com) 89

Posted by BeauHD from the omnibus-bills dept.
The 2,232 page spending bill released Wednesday by House and Senate leaders includes the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data [CLOUD] Act, which provides a legal framework for law enforcement to request data from overseas servers. The CLOUD Act currently sits high atop the wish list of tech firms, law enforcement and even foreign nations. Axios reports: The Supreme Court is currently mulling a case determining whether the Department of Justice had the right to force Microsoft to produce client emails stored on a server in Ireland without permission from Ireland's government. Microsoft fears the DOJ will force it to violate the laws of Ireland. The DOJ hopes to avoid the often years long process of abiding by treaties dealing with evidence. But both have publicly urged lawmakers to render the pending decision moot by passing the CLOUD act, a way to streamline the treaty process for requesting digital data.

The CLOUD Act provides a framework for reciprocal treaties for nations to request data from computers located within each other's borders. It also provides a mechanism for a Microsoft to take a law enforcement demand to court if it would force them to violate another country's rules. But when neither apply, law enforcement will be able to demand files in accordance with U.S. law.

US Spending Bill Contains CLOUD Act, a Win For Tech and Law Enforcement More | Reply

US Spending Bill Contains CLOUD Act, a Win For Tech and Law Enforcement

Comments Filter:

  • One more reason for skepticism (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is one more reason to be extremely wary of international treaties Ã la CETA and TTIP.

  • Reaction from abroad (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @06:19AM (#56304031)

    And why again do you think your laws apply here?

    • Re:Reaction from abroad (Score:5, Informative)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojoNO@SPAMworld3.net> on Thursday March 22, 2018 @06:49AM (#56304151) Homepage Journal

      It's likely that EU privacy rules would be incompatible with these kinds of requests anyway, so no treaty would be possible. Any kind of deal would have to respect EU citizen's rights, and give them an opportunity to oppose requests.

      • It's why it's a framework and not so much a guarantee. It essentially provides a "legal out" rather then being tar-pitted in court over unanswered scenarios involving inability to access data hosted in another nation. But hey, if a treaty exist, or can exist, that's a bonus for law enforcement.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mysidia ( 191772 )

        The EU privacy rules likely have exceptions for law enforcement access to data, so they could process the data request through their local LEO, then their LEO sends the information to the US law-enforcement body requesting the data after signing some forms, And, request fulfilled.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by R33P ( 4452881 )

        The US is likely more concerned with accessing _US citizens'_ data stored on foreign servers. I doubt that would have anything to do with EU citizens' rights and privacy laws. It's entirely plausible that US citizens' hotmail data is stored in Ireland, and it's currently hard for the US government to subpoena. I'm not certain, but doesn't Germany have data laws that prevent its citizens' data from being stored outside the country? That's one way around it!

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          In the EU privacy rules apply to everyone, not just EU citizens. If the data is in the EU the rules apply, even if the subject is a US citizen.

    • We don"t.

      But getting our elected idiots to understand this is an impossible task.

  • Both EFF and ACLU think CLOUD act is a bad idea (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ccady ( 569355 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @06:39AM (#56304109) Journal
    Both the EFF (https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/03/new-backdoor-around-fourth-amendment-cloud-act) and the ACLU (https://www.aclu.org/blog/privacy-technology/consumer-privacy/proposed-cloud-act-would-let-bad-foreign-governments-demand) think the CLOUD act is a bad idea.

    • Well the article was clear that it’s only a win for law enforcement and tech companies. It never claimed it was good for consumers.

    • Both the EFF (https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/03/new-backdoor-around-fourth-amendment-cloud-act) and the ACLU (https://www.aclu.org/blog/privacy-technology/consumer-privacy/proposed-cloud-act-would-let-bad-foreign-governments-demand) think the CLOUD act is a bad idea.

      But haven't you seen all the glowingly positive language in the summary alone? Surely this is a win for EVERYBODY and the EFF and ACLU are mistaken! </sarcasm>

  • An opposite take (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Cigaes ( 714444 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @06:39AM (#56304113) Homepage

    This article seems quite positive about the CLOUD act.

    The Electronic Frontier Foundation has quite a different take: The CLOUD Act: A Dangerous Expansion of Police Snooping on Cross-Border Data [eff.org].

    Is /. written for the benefit of law enforcement and big tech business or for nerds?

    • Is /. written for the benefit of law enforcement and big tech business or for nerds?

      It's written for the purpose of generating ad impressions, which is mostly done today with clickbait. Wank wank, flonk flonk.

  • Barely Hiding It (Score:3)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @06:43AM (#56304131)

    How long until Congress only passes one law a year: the Must Pass Logrolled Omnibus Act of 20XX?

  • Hurrah for the Stasi!

    Hurrah for the Stasi!

    Hurrah for the Stasi!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Yet all you have to do, to right royally fuck up the cloud act, do not take social media seriously. Have fun with in, nothing real in it, create a complete illusion of yourself a social media toon and let them data mine the fuck out of your imagination or from where ever you borrowed your creative content, taking social media seriously is an extremely bad idea. Turning it into fantasy and a joke is a lot more sensible all round.

  • Another Democracy fail (Score:5, Insightful)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @07:52AM (#56304341)

    Why is the CLOUD act part of a spending bill rather than a separate document? Are you unable to pass laws these days without threatening a government shutdown?

    Maybe it's time the USA stopped exporting democracy and started importing it from those countries who haven't lost their way.

    • Why is the CLOUD act part of a spending bill rather than a separate document? Are you unable to pass laws these days without threatening a government shutdown?

      Yes.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Funny thing is, 100 years ago when the Australian constitution was being draft this was apparently already a known problem, so a few specific articles were added to deal with this case:

        54. Appropriation Bills

        The proposed law which appropriates revenue or moneys for the ordinary annual services of the Government shall deal only with such appropriation.

        55. Tax Bill

        Laws imposing taxation shall deal only with the imposition of taxation, and any provision therein dealing with any other matter shall be of no effe

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      Are you unable to pass laws these days without threatening a government shutdown?

      Pretty much.... the Democrats are basically determined to not allow the republican congress to come home with a single win or single success,
      even while the republicans have the majority ---- it turns out there are some very old rules and longstanding traditions within the bodies that limits what a majority can do And gives a large enough minority the ability to delay forever or almost forever and obstruct anyt

      • You point the finger at Democrats but if anything has been clear in the past 20 years it's that both parties are equally retarded when it comes to having a functioning democracy.

      • Also see the Republicans the entire term of the last two Democrat presidents. Including this quote by the turtle Mitch McConnell “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.”

Slashdot Top Deals

"Pull the wool over your own eyes!" -- J.R. "Bob" Dobbs

Close