US Spending Bill Contains CLOUD Act, a Win For Tech and Law Enforcement (axios.com) 22
The 2,232 page spending bill released Wednesday by House and Senate leaders includes the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data [CLOUD] Act, which provides a legal framework for law enforcement to request data from overseas servers. The CLOUD Act currently sits high atop the wish list of tech firms, law enforcement and even foreign nations. Axios reports: The Supreme Court is currently mulling a case determining whether the Department of Justice had the right to force Microsoft to produce client emails stored on a server in Ireland without permission from Ireland's government. Microsoft fears the DOJ will force it to violate the laws of Ireland. The DOJ hopes to avoid the often years long process of abiding by treaties dealing with evidence. But both have publicly urged lawmakers to render the pending decision moot by passing the CLOUD act, a way to streamline the treaty process for requesting digital data.
The CLOUD Act provides a framework for reciprocal treaties for nations to request data from computers located within each other's borders. It also provides a mechanism for a Microsoft to take a law enforcement demand to court if it would force them to violate another country's rules. But when neither apply, law enforcement will be able to demand files in accordance with U.S. law.
One more reason for skepticism (Score:1)
This is one more reason to be extremely wary of international treaties Ã la CETA and TTIP.
Reaction from abroad (Score:3)
And why again do you think your laws apply here?
What are you going to do? Invade Ireland? Nah, the US doesn't push around European nations using military strength. It would be possible, of course, but very inefficient compared to pushing them around using economic strength.
Military strength means jack shit if attacking would hurt you more than it hurts your enemy. Going to war with countries like Afghanistan that don't even get noticed on the foreign trade statistics is one thing. Going to war with the likes of Europe or China, even if they were military extremely inferior, would put a dent into the US foreign trade that it would affect the bottom line of so many corporations that your politicians would never get the ok to go forward with something like this.
It's likely that EU privacy rules would be incompatible with these kinds of requests anyway, so no treaty would be possible. Any kind of deal would have to respect EU citizen's rights, and give them an opportunity to oppose requests.
Both EFF and ACLU think CLOUD act is a bad idea (Score:4, Insightful)
An opposite take (Score:5, Insightful)
This article seems quite positive about the CLOUD act.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation has quite a different take: The CLOUD Act: A Dangerous Expansion of Police Snooping on Cross-Border Data [eff.org].
Is
/. written for the benefit of law enforcement and big tech business or for nerds?
Barely Hiding It (Score:2)
How long until Congress only passes one law a year: the Must Pass Logrolled Omnibus Act of 20XX?
Carnivore was run by the FBI, not the NSA. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] . The name was changed to DCS1000. I'm not sure if it's still active or has been supplanted by more modern programs.
three cheers for the surveillance state (Score:2)
Hurrah for the Stasi!
Hurrah for the Stasi!
Hurrah for the Stasi!
Yet all you have to do, to right royally fuck up the cloud act, do not take social media seriously. Have fun with in, nothing real in it, create a complete illusion of yourself a social media toon and let them data mine the fuck out of your imagination or from where ever you borrowed your creative content, taking social media seriously is an extremely bad idea. Turning it into fantasy and a joke is a lot more sensible all round.